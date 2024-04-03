- Home
Himalayan House Restaurant 201 Broadway
201 Broadway
Chula Vista, CA 91910
Food Menu
Appetizers
- 1. Veg Pakora$6.95
Onion, spinach, and cabbage deep-fried with Himalayan herbs & spices. Serve with mint chutney
- 2. Veg Samosa$6.95
2 pieces. Deep fried pastry stuffed with spices potatoes and green peas. Serve with tamarind chutney
- 3. Papad$3.95
3 pieces. Baked crispy thin lentil wafers. Serve with mint chutney
- 4. Paneer Pakora$8.95
Homemade cheese deep in chickpea flour batter and deep fried. Serve with mint chutney
- 5. Chicken Chhoila$11.95
Chicken breast marinated with himalayan sauce, bell pepper, onion, green onion, and fresh tomato cooked in a clay oven and sautéed in a pan with himalayan herbs & spices. Serve warm
- 6. Lamb Chhoila$13.95
Lamb marinated with himalayan sauce, bell pepper, onion, green onion, and fresh tomato cooked in a clay oven and sautéed in a pan with himalayan herbs & spices. Serve warm
Soup and Salad
- 7. Himalayan Daal Soup$5.95
Mixed lentils cooked with Himalayan herbs and spices
- 8. Mulligatawny Soup$6.95
Mixed lentils and chicken cooked with a touch of cream
- 9. Himalayan Salad$7.95
Organic spring mixed, cucumber, tomatoes, and carrots with honey-based Himalayan dressing
- 10. Chicken Tikka Salad$10.95
Organic spring mixed, cucumber, tomatoes, and carrots, topped with grilled chicken breast strips served with your choice of dressing
Biryani
- 11. Vegetable Biryani$17.95
Mixed veggies and homemade cheese cooked in Himalayan herbs & spices with basmati rice. Serve with yogurt-cucumber sauce. (Raita)
- 12. Chicken Biryani$18.95
Boneless chicken cooked with basmati rice in Himalayan herbs & spices. Serve with yogurt-cucumber sauce. (Raita)
- 13. Lamb Biryani$21.95
Boneless lamb cooked with basmati rice in Himalayan herbs & spices. Serve with yogurt-cucumber sauce. (Raita)
- 14. Shrimp Biryani$22.95
Shrimps cooked with basmati rice in Himalayan herbs & spices. Serve with yogurt-cucumber sauce. (Raita)
- 15. Himalayan Biryani$23.95
Mixed vegetables, paneer, chicken, lamb, and shrimp are cooked in Himalayan herbs and spices with basmati rice. Serve with yogurt-cucumber sauce. (Raita)
Vegetarian Dishes
- 16. Aloo Kerau$13.95
Green peas and potatoes cooked in onion and tomato base sauce with Himalayan herbs & spices
- 17. Chana Masala$13.95
Garbanzo beans cooked in himalayan herbs & spices with onion & tomato sauce
- 18. Aloo Bhanta$14.95Out of stock
Eggplant & potatoes cooked in himalayan herbs & spices with tomato and onion sauce
- 19. Mix Veg Curry$14.95
Seasonal mixed vegetables cooked in onion and tomato sauce with Himalayan herbs & spices
- 20. Aloo Gobi$14.95
Potatoes and cauliflower cooked with onion and tomato sauce with Himalayan herbs & spices
- 21 .Saag Tofu$14.95
Fresh spinach stir-fried with tofu cubes cooked with Himalayan herbs & spices
- 22. Bhindi Masala$16.95
Okra and strips of onion sautéed with special Himalayan herbs & spices
- 23. Saag Aloo$15.95
Spinach and potatoes cooked with a creamy sauce with Himalayan herbs & spices
- 24. Veggie Korma$16.95
Mixed seasonal vegetables cooked with coconut milk, creamy sauce, and Himalayan herbs & spices
- 25. Veggie Vindaloo$15.95
Mixed seasonal vegetables and potatoes cooked with tomato & onion sauce in Himalayan herbs & spices, vinegar, and vindaloo sauce
- 26. Veg Makhani$16.95
Mixed seasonal vegetables cooked in creamy butter sauce with Himalayan herbs & spices
- 27. Mush T. Masala$16.95
Fresh mushroom cooked in a creamy sauce with Himalayan herbs & spices
- 28. Malai Kofta$17.95
Mashed homemade cheese, potatoes, cashew nuts, and spices combine together to make balls of malai kofta and then cook with specially prepared tomatoes and onion creamy sauce with Himalayan herbs & spices
- 29. Kerau Paneer$17.95
Green peas and homemade cheese cube cooked in creamy onion & tomato sauce along with Himalayan herbs & spices
- 30. Saag Paneer$17.95
Spinach with homemade cheese cubes cooked in a creamy sauce with Himalayan herbs & spices
- 31. Paneer T. Masala$18.95
Home-made cheese cube cooked in a creamy sauce with Himalayan herbs & spices
- 32. Paneer Chili$18.95
Home-made cheese cube sautéed with bell pepper, and onion cooked in Himalayan herbs & spices
- Yellow Daal Traka$13.95
Naan and Breads
- 33. Plain Naan$3.50
Traditionally baked bread in the clay oven
- 33. Butter Naan$3.50
Traditionally baked bread in the clay oven
- 34. Garlic Cilantro Naan$4.50
- 35. Tandoori Roti$4.50
Whole wheat
- 36. Cheese Naan$5.95
Naan bread stuffed with mozzarella cheese
- 37. Himalayan Sweet Naan$5.50
Naan bread stuffed with cashews, raisins, almonds, and coconut powder
Chicken Dishes
- 38. Chicken Curry$16.95
Boneless chicken cooked in onion and tomato gravy with Himalayan herbs & spices
- 39. Chicken Vindaloo$16.95
Boneless chicken, potato, onion, and tomato gravy cooked in Himalayan herbs & spices, vinegar, and vindaloo sauce
- 40. Chicken Kadai$17.95
Boneless chicken cooked with green bell pepper, red bell pepper, onion, strips of ginger, and Himalayan herbs & spices
- 41. Chicken Korma$18.95
Boneless chicken cooked with coconut milk, creamy sauce, and Himalayan herbs & spices
- 42. Chicken Jalfrezi$17.95
Boneless chicken cooked with mixed seasonal vegetables Himalayan herbs & spices with jalfrezi sauce
- 43. Chicken Saag$17.95
Boneless chicken cooked with spinach, a touch of cream, and Himalayan herbs & spices
- 44. Butter Chicken$19.95
Boneless chicken cooked with creamy and butter sauce with Himalayan herbs & spices
- 45. Mango Chicken$18.95
Boneless chicken cooked with ripe mango and Himalayan creamy sauce herbs & spices
- 46. Chicken T. Masala$18.95
Boneless chicken breast cubes cooked in a creamy onion & tomato sauce with Himalayan herbs & spices
Lamb Dishes
- 47. Lamb Vindaloo$19.95
Boneless lamb and potato cooked in tomato and onion sauce with Himalayan herbs & spices, vinegar, and vindaloo sauce
- 48. Lamb Curry$19.95
Boneless lamb cooked in onion and tomato sauce with Himalayan herbs & spices
- 49. Lamb Saag$19.95
Boneless lamb and spinach cooked with onion, tomato, and creamy sauce with Himalayan herbs & spices
- 50. Lamb T. Masala$20.95
Boneless lamb cooked with tomato, onion, and creamy sauce with Himalayan herbs & spices
- 51. Lamb Kadai$19.95
Boneless lamb cooked with red bell pepper, green bell pepper, onion and strips of ginger, Himalayan herbs & spices with kadai sauce
- 52. Lamb Korma$20.95
Boneless lamb cooked with coconut milk, creamy sauce, and Himalayan herbs & spices
- 53. Lamb Jalfrezi$19.95
Boneless lamb cooked with mixed seasonal vegetables with Himalayan herbs & spices with jalfrezi sauce
- 54. Lamb Makhani$20.95
Boneless lamb cooked with creamy butter sauce and Himalayan herbs & spices
- 55. Lamb Rogan Josh$19.95
Boneless lamb cooked in onion and tomato sauce, Himalayan herbs & spices with rogan josh sauce
Seafoods Dishes
- 56. Fish Curry$19.95
Salmon cooked in special fish sauce with Himalayan herbs & spices
- 57. Fish T. Masala$20.95
Salmon cooked in a creamy sauce with Himalayan herbs & spices
- 58. Shrimp Curry$19.95
Shrimp cooked in onion and tomato sauce with Himalayan herbs & spices
- 59. Shrimp Saag$19.95
Shrimps and spinach cooked in creamy tomato and onion sauce with Himalayan herbs & spices
- 60. Shrimp Vindaloo$19.95
Shrimps and potato cooked with onion & tomato sauce and Himalayan herbs & spices, vinegar, and vindaloo sauce
- 61. Shrimp T. Masala$20.95
Premium shrimp cooked in creamy onion and tomato sauce with Himalayan herbs & spices
Tandoori Dishes
- 62. Veg Tandoori$18.95
Broccoli, potatoes, onion, cauliflower, tomato, homemade cheese zucchini, marinated with sour cream Himalayan herbs & spices then baked to perfection in the tandoor oven and served sizzling with sautéed cabbage, carrot, and bell pepper
- 63. Paneer T. Tandoori$19.95
Home-made cheese marinated in sour cream and Himalayan herbs & spices with onion, red bell pepper, and green bell pepper then baked to perfection in the tandoor oven and served sizzling with sautéed cabbage and carrot
- 64. Chicken Tandoori$20.95
Bone in chicken marinated in yogurt Himalayan herbs & spices grilled in the tandoor oven and served sizzling with sautéed onions, bell pepper, cabbage, and carrot
- 65. Chicken T. Tandoori$21.95
Boneless chicken breast marinated with Himalayan herbs & spices along with yogurt then grilled in the tandoor oven and served to sizzle with sautéed onion, bell pepper, cabbage & carrot
- 66. Lamb Tandoori$23.95
Lamb cube marinated with Himalayan herbs & spices along with yogurt served sizzling with sautéed carrot, cabbage, onion, bell pepper
- 67. Salmon Tandoori$23.95
Salmon marinated in yogurt and Himalayan herbs & spices grilled in the tandoor oven and served to sizzle with sautéed onions, bell pepper, cabbage, and carrot
- 68. Shrimp Tandoori$23.95
Shrimp marinated in yogurt, Himalayan herbs & spices grilled in the tandoor oven and served sizzling with sautéed onions, bell pepper, cabbage, and carrot
- 69. Mixed Tandoori$25.95
Bone in chicken, lamb, shrimp, and chicken breast marinated with yogurt, Himalayan herbs & spices and grilled in a tandoor oven. Serve sizzling with sautéed onions, carrots, bell pepper & cabbage
Himalayan Specialties
- 70. Veg Momo$12.95
8 pieces. Steamed dumplings filled with minced cabbage, fresh spinach, cashew nuts, onion, cilantro, green onion and Himalayan herbs & spices. Serve with special Himalayan sauce
- 71. Chicken Momo$13.95
8 pieces. Steamed dumplings filled with minced chicken, onion, cilantro, and Himalayan herbs & spices. Serve with special Himalayan sauce
- 72. Chicken Chili$16.95
Served with white basmati rice or butter naan bread. Pan-fried marinated boneless chicken sautéed with bell pepper, and onion cooked with Himalayan herbs & spices
- 73. Bone-In Goat Curry$18.95
Serve with white basmati rice or butter naan bread. Bone in goat meat cooked with Himalayan herbs & spices
- 74. Him. Balti$22.95
Serve with white basmati rice or butter naan bread. Chicken breast, lamb cubes, shrimp, seasonal mixed vegetables cooked with tomato and onion sauce with Himalayan herbs & spices
Side Order
Desserts
Drinks Menu
Beverage
- Mango Lassi$4.95
- Sparkling Water$2.95
Mineral water
- Masala Chai$3.95
Nepalese hot tea made with milk and spices
- Coke$3.45
- Diet Coke$3.45
- Sprite$3.45
- Orange Soda$3.45
- Lemonade$3.45
- Dr Pepper$3.45Out of stock
- Coffee$2.95
- Hot Tea$2.95
- Green Tea$2.95
- Jasmine Tea$2.95
- Chamomile Tea$3.45
- Lemon Ginger Tea$3.45
- Peppermint Tea$3.45
- Iced Tea$2.95
Freshly brewed unsweetened
- Bottled Water$1.95
