Himalayan Restaurant & Bar 1001 North Bayshore Drive
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 8:30 pm
|Monday
|11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 8:30 pm
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 8:30 pm
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 8:30 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 8:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 8:30 pm
Restaurant info
We Provide Nepali and Indian Food with a taste of Himalayan Food. Which You will Never Forget.
Location
1001 North Bayshore Drive, Coos Bay, OR 97420
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Pancake Mill Restaurant and Pie Shoppe
No Reviews
2390 Tremont St North Bend , OR 97459
View restaurant