Himalayan Restaurant - Niles
8265 W Golf Rd
Niles, IL 60714
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Family Deals & Combo Meals
Combo Meal for One
Design for one person. Served with one entree, one 10 Oz rice, and one selected naan bread.
Vegetarian Meal for Two
Design for Two People, Served with Two Pcs Vegetable Samosa, Two Entrees, One Rice, and One Butter Naan.
Non-Vegetarian Meal for Two
Design for Two People, Served with Half Tandori Chicken, Two Entrees, One Rice, and One Butter Naan.
Family Meal For 3 - 4 People
Family meal special comprises one selection of: + one appetizer (veg cocktail samosas, masala fries, veg spring rolls), + 3 traditional entrees, + 1 basmati rice and 3 butter naan/ Garlic Naan, + designed for 3 – 4 people This Family meal special deal of your favorite Indian and Nepalese food brings warmth, comfort, and togetherness. Available for dine-in, pickup, and delivery every day.
Family Meal For 5 - 6 People
Family meal special comprises one selection of: + one appetizer (veg cocktail samosas, masala fries, veg spring rolls), + 4 traditional entrees, + 2 basmati rice and 3 butter naan/ Garlic Naan, + designed for 5 – 6 people This Family meal special deal of your favorite Indian and Nepalese food brings warmth, comfort, and togetherness. Available for dine-in, pickup, and delivery every day.
Vegetarian Appetizers
Vegetable Samosa
Crispy pastry stuffed with potatoes, green peas, and deep-fried.
Veg Cocktail Samosa (10 Pcs)
Crispy pastry stuffed with potatoes, green peas, and deep-fried. Served 10 PCS
Vegetable Pakora
Savory vegetable fritters, mildly spiced, dipped in batter, and deep-fried.
Vegetable Spring Rolls
Crispy mixed vegetable spring rolls. Served with mild (tomato-based sauce) and hot sauces (red-chili sauce).
Masala Fries
Seasoned crisp savory potato wedges coated with onion, garlic, and paprika flavored batter.
Masala Onion Rings
Onion Rings, mildly spiced, dipped in batter, and deep-fried.
Samosa Chat
Chat made with samosa, chat masala, various chutney, and spices.
Bhel Puri
Crunchy snack made of rice crisps, potato, onion and chutney.
Papad
Flavorful lentil crackers.
Chili Appetizers
Honey Chili Fries
Fries sauteed with garlic, onions, and honey garlic sauce topped with sesame seeds.
Chili Potato
Potatos sauteed with onion, bell pepper, red chili, and Sichuan pepper.
Chili Paneer
Paneer sauteed with onion, bell pepper, red chili, and Sichuan pepper.
Chili Chicken
Chicken sauteed with onion, bell pepper, red chili, and Sichuan pepper.
Chili Shrimp
Shrimp sauteed with onion, bell pepper, red chili, and Sichuan pepper.
Chicken Choela
Grilled Chicken with garlic, marinated in traditional Nepali spices.
Non-Vegetarian Appetizers
Lamb Samosa
Crispy pastry stuffed with minced lamb and deep-fried.
Masala Chicken Wings
Charbroiled chicken wings marinated in spices and roasted in a clay tandoor oven.
Fried Chicken Wings
Chicken 65
Deep-fried chicken marinated in a tangy mix, sauteed with onion, bell pepper, and curry leaves.
Firecracker Chicken Wings
Chicken Wings - Hot & Sweet - Chilli Sauce - Onion, bell pepper, and chili.
Firecracker Shrimp
Shrimp- Hot & Sweet - Chilli Sauce - Onion, bell pepper, and chili.
Tandoori Assorted Appetizers
Chicken Tikka, Chicken Sesh Kebab & Tandoori Chicken
Spicy Chicken Zing
Chicken shoulder, grilled & tossed in a Himalayan spicy sauce.
Momo & Dumplings
Honey Chili Garlic
Momo sauteed with onion, bell pepper, red chili, and Hot Sweet Sichuan pepper, honey. Chicken OR Vegetable.
Steamed MoMo
Nepali momo dumplings steamed to perfection. Served with special dipping sauces.
Fried MoMo
Fried Nepalese dumpling momo. Served with special dipping sauces.
Soup (Jhol) MoMo
MOMO is served in chef's special Himalayan soup.
Chili MoMo
Momo sauteed with onion, bell pepper, red chili, and Hot Sweet Sichuan pepper. Chicken OR Vegetable.
Grills & Kababs
Paneer Tikka
Lightly charred grilled paneer cubes marinated in a blend of tandoori spices.
Chicken Tikka
Grilled Chicken with a blend of aromatic herbs and spices.
Tandoori Chicken
Marinated in yogurt with ginger, garlic, herbs, and grilled in a clay oven to perfection.
Chicken Sheesh Kabab
Minced chicken blended in chef’s combination herbs and spices and roasted in clay oven.
Lamb Sheesh Kabab
Minced lamb blended in chef’s combination herbs and spices and roasted in clay oven.
Himalayan Mixed Tandoori Grill
Tandoori chicken, chicken tikka, chicken shish kebab, lamb shish kebab, fish tikka, and shrimp.
Himalayan Masala Grill Chicken
Grilled Masala Chicken Full
Tandoori Shrimp
Shrimp blended in spices and grilled in Tandoori oven.
Fish Tikka
Grilled fish with a blend of aromatic herbs and spices.
Lamb Boti Kabab
Tender lamb cubes blended in chef’s combination herbs and spices and roasted in clay oven
Chicken Reshmi Kabab
Tender Chicken cubes blended in chef’s combination herbs and spices and roasted in clay oven
Vegetarian Entrees
Tadka Daal
Local style boiled lentils sauteed with cumin seed, Himalayan herbs, and spices. Served with side basmati rice.
Daal Makhani
Whole black lentils simmered until tender, seasoned with ginger, garlic, and herbs. Served with side basmati rice.
Chana Masala
Delicious chickpeas cooked in an exotic blend of Indian spices. Served with side basmati rice.
Aloo Gobi
Fresh cauliflower, potato sauteed in mild spices with tomato, onion, ginger, and garlic. Served with side basmati rice.
Malai Kofta
A blend of paneer and mixed vegetables cooked in a delicious creamy tomato and onion sauce. Served with side basmati rice. Contain Nuts.
Navratan Korma
Mixed vegetables cooked in a gravy of cashew nuts and tomato with mild spices. Served with side basmati rice. Contain Nuts.
Farsi Bhaji
Green beans cooked with freshly grated coconut in coconut sauce and spices. Served with side basmati rice. Contain Nuts.