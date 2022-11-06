Restaurant header imageView gallery

Himalayan Restaurant - Niles

8265 W Golf Rd

Niles, IL 60714

Family Deals & Combo Meals

Combo Meal for One

Combo Meal for One

$18.00

Design for one person. Served with one entree, one 10 Oz rice, and one selected naan bread.

Vegetarian Meal for Two

Vegetarian Meal for Two

$45.00

Design for Two People, Served with Two Pcs Vegetable Samosa, Two Entrees, One Rice, and One Butter Naan.

Non-Vegetarian Meal for Two

Non-Vegetarian Meal for Two

$52.00

Design for Two People, Served with Half Tandori Chicken, Two Entrees, One Rice, and One Butter Naan.

Family Meal For 3 - 4 People

Family Meal For 3 - 4 People

$63.00

Family meal special comprises one selection of: + one appetizer (veg cocktail samosas, masala fries, veg spring rolls), + 3 traditional entrees, + 1 basmati rice and 3 butter naan/ Garlic Naan, + designed for 3 – 4 people This Family meal special deal of your favorite Indian and Nepalese food brings warmth, comfort, and togetherness. Available for dine-in, pickup, and delivery every day.

Family Meal For 5 - 6 People

Family Meal For 5 - 6 People

$88.00

Family meal special comprises one selection of: + one appetizer (veg cocktail samosas, masala fries, veg spring rolls), + 4 traditional entrees, + 2 basmati rice and 3 butter naan/ Garlic Naan, + designed for 5 – 6 people This Family meal special deal of your favorite Indian and Nepalese food brings warmth, comfort, and togetherness. Available for dine-in, pickup, and delivery every day.

Vegetarian Appetizers

Vegetable Samosa

Vegetable Samosa

$4.95

Crispy pastry stuffed with potatoes, green peas, and deep-fried.

Veg Cocktail Samosa (10 Pcs)

Veg Cocktail Samosa (10 Pcs)

$4.95

Crispy pastry stuffed with potatoes, green peas, and deep-fried. Served 10 PCS

Vegetable Pakora

Vegetable Pakora

$5.95

Savory vegetable fritters, mildly spiced, dipped in batter, and deep-fried.

Vegetable Spring Rolls

Vegetable Spring Rolls

$6.95

Crispy mixed vegetable spring rolls. Served with mild (tomato-based sauce) and hot sauces (red-chili sauce).

Masala Fries

Masala Fries

$6.95

Seasoned crisp savory potato wedges coated with onion, garlic, and paprika flavored batter.

Masala Onion Rings

Masala Onion Rings

$6.95

Onion Rings, mildly spiced, dipped in batter, and deep-fried.

Samosa Chat

Samosa Chat

$7.95

Chat made with samosa, chat masala, various chutney, and spices.

Bhel Puri

Bhel Puri

$6.95

Crunchy snack made of rice crisps, potato, onion and chutney.

Papad

Papad

$2.95+

Flavorful lentil crackers.

Chili Appetizers

Honey Chili Fries

Honey Chili Fries

$12.95

Fries sauteed with garlic, onions, and honey garlic sauce topped with sesame seeds.

Chili Potato

Chili Potato

$12.95

Potatos sauteed with onion, bell pepper, red chili, and Sichuan pepper.

Chili Paneer

Chili Paneer

$14.95

Paneer sauteed with onion, bell pepper, red chili, and Sichuan pepper.

Chili Chicken

Chili Chicken

$15.95

Chicken sauteed with onion, bell pepper, red chili, and Sichuan pepper.

Chili Shrimp

Chili Shrimp

$15.95

Shrimp sauteed with onion, bell pepper, red chili, and Sichuan pepper.

Chicken Choela

Chicken Choela

$12.95

Grilled Chicken with garlic, marinated in traditional Nepali spices.

Non-Vegetarian Appetizers

Lamb Samosa

Lamb Samosa

$6.95

Crispy pastry stuffed with minced lamb and deep-fried.

Masala Chicken Wings

Masala Chicken Wings

$12.95

Charbroiled chicken wings marinated in spices and roasted in a clay tandoor oven.

Fried Chicken Wings

Fried Chicken Wings

$12.95
Chicken 65

Chicken 65

$15.95

Deep-fried chicken marinated in a tangy mix, sauteed with onion, bell pepper, and curry leaves.

Firecracker Chicken Wings

Firecracker Chicken Wings

$15.95

Chicken Wings - Hot & Sweet - Chilli Sauce - Onion, bell pepper, and chili.

Firecracker Shrimp

Firecracker Shrimp

$16.95

Shrimp- Hot & Sweet - Chilli Sauce - Onion, bell pepper, and chili.

Tandoori Assorted Appetizers

Tandoori Assorted Appetizers

$12.95

Chicken Tikka, Chicken Sesh Kebab & Tandoori Chicken

Spicy Chicken Zing

Spicy Chicken Zing

$7.99Out of stock

Chicken shoulder, grilled & tossed in a Himalayan spicy sauce.

Momo & Dumplings

Honey Chili Garlic

Honey Chili Garlic

$14.95+

Momo sauteed with onion, bell pepper, red chili, and Hot Sweet Sichuan pepper, honey. Chicken OR Vegetable.

Steamed MoMo

Steamed MoMo

$13.95+

Nepali momo dumplings steamed to perfection. Served with special dipping sauces.

Fried MoMo

Fried MoMo

$11.95+

Fried Nepalese dumpling momo. Served with special dipping sauces.

Soup (Jhol) MoMo

Soup (Jhol) MoMo

$12.95+

MOMO is served in chef's special Himalayan soup.

Chili MoMo

Chili MoMo

$14.95+

Momo sauteed with onion, bell pepper, red chili, and Hot Sweet Sichuan pepper. Chicken OR Vegetable.

Grills & Kababs

Paneer Tikka

Paneer Tikka

$17.95

Lightly charred grilled paneer cubes marinated in a blend of tandoori spices.

Chicken Tikka

Chicken Tikka

$16.95

Grilled Chicken with a blend of aromatic herbs and spices.

Tandoori Chicken

Tandoori Chicken

$11.00+

Marinated in yogurt with ginger, garlic, herbs, and grilled in a clay oven to perfection.

Chicken Sheesh Kabab

Chicken Sheesh Kabab

$16.95

Minced chicken blended in chef’s combination herbs and spices and roasted in clay oven.

Lamb Sheesh Kabab

Lamb Sheesh Kabab

$18.95

Minced lamb blended in chef’s combination herbs and spices and roasted in clay oven.

Himalayan Mixed Tandoori Grill

Himalayan Mixed Tandoori Grill

$21.95

Tandoori chicken, chicken tikka, chicken shish kebab, lamb shish kebab, fish tikka, and shrimp.

Himalayan Masala Grill Chicken

Himalayan Masala Grill Chicken

$21.95Out of stock

Grilled Masala Chicken Full

Tandoori Shrimp

Tandoori Shrimp

$20.95

Shrimp blended in spices and grilled in Tandoori oven.

Fish Tikka

Fish Tikka

$18.95

Grilled fish with a blend of aromatic herbs and spices.

Lamb Boti Kabab

Lamb Boti Kabab

$18.95

Tender lamb cubes blended in chef’s combination herbs and spices and roasted in clay oven

Chicken Reshmi Kabab

Chicken Reshmi Kabab

$16.95

Tender Chicken cubes blended in chef’s combination herbs and spices and roasted in clay oven

Vegetarian Entrees

Tadka Daal

Tadka Daal

$15.95

Local style boiled lentils sauteed with cumin seed, Himalayan herbs, and spices. Served with side basmati rice.

Daal Makhani

Daal Makhani

$15.95

Whole black lentils simmered until tender, seasoned with ginger, garlic, and herbs. Served with side basmati rice.

Chana Masala

Chana Masala

$15.95

Delicious chickpeas cooked in an exotic blend of Indian spices. Served with side basmati rice.

Aloo Gobi

Aloo Gobi

$15.95

Fresh cauliflower, potato sauteed in mild spices with tomato, onion, ginger, and garlic. Served with side basmati rice.

Malai Kofta

Malai Kofta

$15.95

A blend of paneer and mixed vegetables cooked in a delicious creamy tomato and onion sauce. Served with side basmati rice. Contain Nuts.

Navratan Korma

Navratan Korma

$15.95

Mixed vegetables cooked in a gravy of cashew nuts and tomato with mild spices. Served with side basmati rice. Contain Nuts.

Farsi Bhaji

Farsi Bhaji

$15.95

Green beans cooked with freshly grated coconut in coconut sauce and spices. Served with side basmati rice. Contain Nuts.