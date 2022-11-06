Himalayan Restaurant - Niles

Family Meal For 3 - 4 People

$63.00

Family meal special comprises one selection of: + one appetizer (veg cocktail samosas, masala fries, veg spring rolls), + 3 traditional entrees, + 1 basmati rice and 3 butter naan/ Garlic Naan, + designed for 3 – 4 people This Family meal special deal of your favorite Indian and Nepalese food brings warmth, comfort, and togetherness. Available for dine-in, pickup, and delivery every day.