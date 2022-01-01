Restaurant header imageView gallery
Breakfast & Brunch

Himes Breakfast House

review star

No reviews yet

3826 S HIMES AVE

TAMPA, FL 33611

lumberjack bowl
BYO omlete
side bacon

2 eggs

served with your choice of home fries or grits and toast or biscuit

2 scrambled

$6.95

Served with your choice of home fries or grits and toast or biscuit

2 easy

$6.95

Served with your choice of home fries or grits and toast or biscuit

2 medium

$6.95

Served with your choice of home fries or grits and toast or biscuit

2 hard

$6.95

Served with your choice of home fries or grits and toast or biscuit

2 sunny

$6.95

Served with your choice of home fries or grits and toast or biscuit

2 poached

$6.95

Served with your choice of home fries or grits and toast or biscuit

2 egg whites

$7.45

Served with your choice of home fries or grits and toast or biscuit

3 egg

served with your choice of home fries or grits and toast or biscuit

3 scrambled

$8.90

Served with your choice of home fries or grits and toast or biscuit

3 easy

$8.90

Served with your choice of home fries or grits and toast or biscuit

3 medium

$8.90

Served with your choice of home fries or grits and toast or biscuit

3 hard

$8.90

Served with your choice of home fries or grits and toast or biscuit

3 sunny

$8.90

Served with your choice of home fries or grits and toast or biscuit

3 poached

$8.90

Served with your choice of home fries or grits and toast or biscuit

3 egg whites

$9.45

Served with your choice of home fries or grits and toast or biscuit

specialties

country fried steak

country fried steak

$12.95

down south country fried steak with sausage gravy and two eggs served with toast or biscuit

jessie bowl

jessie bowl

$9.95

two eggs over a large bowl of jessies famous loaded grits with toast or biscuit

avocado toast

avocado toast

$11.95

fresh avocado, rye toast and sweet n sour peppers

morning bowl

morning bowl

$10.95

vanilla greek yogurt, granola, bananas and strawberries topped with a drizzle of honey and our house made blue-berry poppy maple syrup

lumberjack bowl

$11.95

our home fries topped with thick cut bacon, sausage, scallions, cheddar jack cheeses and sausage gravy with two eggs on top

omlettes

gayle's omelet

$12.95

ham, spinach, onions, tomato, mushrooms & cheddar jack cheese

#florida-man omlete

$12.95

smoked sausage, onions, heirloom tomato, mushrooms, spinach & feta cheese

sogs & nogs omlete

sogs & nogs omlete

$12.95

spinach, bacon, onions, sweet peppers & roasted red pep-per hollandaise on top

BYO omlete

$10.95

if you build it, we will make it!

biscuits + bennys

1/2 biscuit n gravy

$3.95

a biscuit topped with southern style sausage gravy

country benedict

country benedict

$11.95

two poached eggs over sausage patties & a biscuit topped with sausage gravy and your choice of home fries or grits

basic benny

basic benny

$11.95

two poached eggs over thick cut bacon & an english muffin topped with our house made hollandaise and your choice of home fries or grits

belly benny

belly benny

$13.95

two poached eggs over crispy pork belly and an english muffin topped with our house made roasted red pepper hollandaise and your choice of home fries or grits

bougie benny

bougie benny

$13.95

two poached eggs over a thick cut ham steak topped with swiss cheese on top of our belgium waffle and a drizzle of our house made honey dijon hollandaise and your choice of home fries or grits

bisquits n gravy

$6.95

Two large biscuits and our house made sausage gravy! A classic!

griddle

pancakes

pancakes

$8.95

two golden brown buttermilk pancakes with our house made coffee bean maple syrup

blueberry pancakes

blueberry pancakes

$10.95

two buttermilk pancakes stacked with our fresh blueberry compote and topped with powdered sugar and our house made blueberry poppy maple syrup

suzie cakes

suzie cakes

$11.95

two buttermilk pancakes stacked with nutella, bananas and cinnamon toast crunch served with our house made coffee bean maple syr-up

good mornin' cakes

good mornin' cakes

$12.95

two buttermilk pancakes topped with strawberries, bananas, blueberries topped with powdered sugar served with our house made blueberry poppy maple syrup

pumpkin cakes

$11.95
lemon cakes

lemon cakes

$11.95

two golden brown buttermilk pancakes with our house made coffee bean maple syrup

french toast

french toast

$9.95

three pieces of thick cut brioche dipped and served with our house made coffee bean maple syrup

bluebery french toast

bluebery french toast

$11.95

three pieces of thick cut brioche dipped and topped with our homemade fresh blueberry compote and powdered sugar served with our house made blueberry poppy maple syrup

susie french toast

susie french toast

$12.95

three pieces of thick cut brioche dipped and topped with nutella, bananas and cinnamon toast crunch topped served with our house made coffee bean maple syrup

good mornin toast

good mornin toast

$13.95

three pieces of thick cut brioche dipped and topped with bananas, blueberries and strawberries and topped with powdered sugar served with our house made blueberry poppy maple syrup

waffle

$9.95

two waffles with raw cane sugar and a hint of cinnamon baked into the batter, served with our house made coffee bean maple syrup

banana split waffle

banana split waffle

$12.95

two waffles with chocolate chips baked into the batter, topped with bananas, fresh strawberries and whipped cream served with our house made coffee bean maple syrup

sides

grits

$2.95

our house made creamy grits

jessie grits

jessie grits

$3.95

our house made creamy grits served with mixed cheese, thick cut bacon and fresh chopped chives

home fries

$2.95

twice baked and seasoned to perfection

toast

$1.50

bisquit

$1.75

flaky and delicious

english muffin

$1.95

thomas' english muffins

french fries

$1.95

fried crisp and seasoned

sliced tomato

$1.95

fresh tomato sliced

side house salad

$2.95

chopped lettuce, tomatoes and onions served with your choice of dressing

side fruit cup

$3.95

strawberries, bananas and blueberries

oats

$3.95

Steel Cut Irish Oats

add-ons

side bacon

$3.95

two pieces of sugar cured smokehouse bacon

side patty

$3.95

two sausage patties

side smoked sausage

$4.95

smoked sausage link

side ham steak

$5.95

12 oz ham steak

side pork belly

$6.95

crispy pork belly

side pancake

$3.95

made with our house batter

side french toast

$3.95

made with our house custard

side waffle

$5.95

with sugar baked into the batter

1/2 biscuit n gravy

$3.95

a biscuit topped with southern style sausage gravy

sausage gravy

$2.95

a side of our southern style sausage gravy

add two egg

$2.95

two eggs, any style

side cottage

$2.95

cottage cheese

side fruit cup

$3.95

strawberries, bananas and blueberries

side avocado

$2.95

our avocado spread with onions, tomato and spices

salad

side house salad

$2.95

chopped lettuce, tomatoes and onions served with your choice of dressing

house salad

$7.25

chopped lettuce, tomatoes and onions served with your choice of dressing

chefs salad

$8.95

chopped lettuce, tomato, ham, bacon, avocado, swiss and american cheeses served with a creamy ranch

specialties

cup chowdah

cup chowdah

$4.95

clams, bacon, potato and spices. our recipe has been served since 1985 and has been rumored to cause crav-ings

bowl chowdah

$7.95

clams, bacon, potato and spices. our recipe has been served since 1985 and has been rumored to cause crav-ings

roasted red pepper and gouda bisque

$7.95

creamy gouda and roasted red peppers

bacon cheddar burger

bacon cheddar burger

$11.95

1/2 lb patty topped with thick cut bacon and cheddar cheese served with french fries

grilled gouda

$10.95

creamy gouda cheese and crispy pork belly on grilled cuban bread served with our creamy roasted red pepper gouda soup

patty's melt

$10.95

1/2 lb patty, swiss cheese, grilled onions, 1000 island on grilled rye served with french fries

pot pie

pot pie

$9.95Out of stock

baked chicken with fresh veggies and a creamy filling topped with a flaky puff pastry

shrimp n grits

shrimp n grits

$11.95

sauteed shrimp with crispy bacon and scallions on top of our savory cheesy grits

All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 11:29 am, 11:30 am - 3:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday7:00 am - 11:29 am, 11:30 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 11:29 am, 11:30 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 11:29 am, 11:30 am - 3:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 11:29 am, 11:30 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 11:29 am, 11:30 am - 3:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

3826 S HIMES AVE, TAMPA, FL 33611

