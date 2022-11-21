Restaurant header imageView gallery
Barbeque

Hindsight BBQ

34 Reviews

1503 Thomaston Ave

Waterbury, CT 06704

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Honey Butter Cornbread
1/2 LB Prime Grade Brisket
6 PC Pit Smoked Wings

Craft Meats By The Pound

All Meats By the Pound Come With One Side of BBQ Sauce, Pickles & Pickled Red Onions.
1/2 LB Prime Grade Brisket

1/2 LB Prime Grade Brisket

$14.99

House BBQ Rubbed Prime Beef Brisket Slow Smoked up to 14 Hours. With BBQ Sauce, Pickles & Onions

1 LB Prime Grade Brisket

1 LB Prime Grade Brisket

$29.98

House BBQ Rubbed Prime Beef Brisket Slow Smoked up to 14 Hours. With BBQ Sauce, Pickles & Onions

1/2 LB Smoked Turkey Breast

1/2 LB Smoked Turkey Breast

$12.99

House Rubbed Sliced Tender Juicy Turkey Breast. With Pickles, Onions & Carolina Mustard BBQ Sauce

1 LB Smoked Turkey Breast

1 LB Smoked Turkey Breast

$23.99

House Rubbed Sliced Tender Juicy Turkey Breast. With Pickles, Onions & Carolina Mustard BBQ Sauce

1/2 LB Pulled Pork

1/2 LB Pulled Pork

$10.99

Seasoned Slow Smoked & Hand Pulled Pork. With House BBQ Sauce, Pickles & Pickled Red Onions

1 LB Pulled Pork

1 LB Pulled Pork

$19.98

Seasoned Slow Smoked & Hand Pulled Pork. With House BBQ Sauce, Pickles & Pickled Red Onions

1/2 LB Sliced Pork Belly

1/2 LB Sliced Pork Belly

$12.99

Slow-Smoked Pork Belly, Rubbed with our House Brisket Rub. With House BBQ Sauce, Pickles & Onions

1 LB Sliced Pork Belly

1 LB Sliced Pork Belly

$24.99

Slow-Smoked Pork Belly, Rubbed with our House Brisket Rub. With House BBQ Sauce, Pickles & Onions

1/2 LB Pulled Chicken

$10.99

Smoked & Hand Pulled BBQ Chicken with our House Rub Blend

1 LB Pulled Chicken

$19.98

Smoked & Hand Pulled BBQ Chicken with our House Rub Blend

Slow-Smoked Pork Ribs

3 Bones St. Louis Ribs

$12.99

Slow-Smoked Competition Style Pork Spare Ribs with our House Rub & Sauce Glaze

6 Bones St. Louis Ribs

$22.99

Slow-Smoked Competition Style Pork Spare Ribs with our House Rub & Sauce Glaze

Full Rack St. Louis Ribs

$28.99

Slow-Smoked Competition Style Pork Spare Ribs with our House Rub & Sauce Glaze

3 Bones "Sticky" Ribs

$13.99

Slow-Smoked Pork Ribs Tossed in our house "Sticky", Spicy, Tangy & Sweet Sauce with Sesame Seeds & Scallions

6 Bones "Sticky" Ribs

$23.99

Slow-Smoked Pork Ribs Tossed in our house "Sticky", Spicy, Tangy & Sweet Sauce with Sesame Seeds & Scallions

Full Rack "Sticky" Ribs

$29.99

Slow-Smoked Pork Ribs Tossed in our house "Sticky", Spicy, Tangy & Sweet Sauce with Sesame Seeds & Scallions

Wings & Things

6 PC Pit Smoked Wings

$10.99

Smoked Chicken Wings with our House Made Rub & Choice of Sauce

10 PC Pit Smoked Wings

$16.99

Smoked Chicken Wings with our House Made Rub & Choice of Sauce

Texas Twinkies

$7.99

A Pair (2) of Bacon Wrapped & Brisket Stuffed Cheesy Jalapeno Popper with BBQ Sauce Glaze

Sausage Of The Day

$7.99

House Ground Pork Sausage with Blended Cajun Spices, Served with Carolina Mustard Sauce

Classic Sides

Honey Butter Cornbread

$3.49

House Made "Secret Recipe" of Super Moist Cornbread, Topped with a Honey Butter Cinnamon Glaze

New England Cole Slaw

$3.99+

Tangy Creamy Vinegar Mix with Local Apples, Carrots & Cabbage

BBQ Baked Beans

$6.99+

Slow baked pinto bean mix with ground beef and pork.

Creamy Mac & Cheese

$6.99+

House blend of monterey jack, cheddar & smoked gouda mac and cheese deliciousness.

Smashed Potatoes & Gravy

$9.99

Rustic Mashed Potato Blend, House Garlic & Herb Gravy

Specialty Sides

Pint Chipotle Jalapeno Bacon Mac & Cheese

$10.99

Creamy House Made Mac & Cheese Tossed with Chipotle, Jalapenos, Topped with Bacon & Crispy Bread Crumbs

Roasted Green Beans

$9.99

Garlic Butter, Parmesan, Cornbread Crouton Crumbles

Crispy Honey Garlic Brussels Sprouts

$11.99

Crispy Fried Brussels Sprouts Tossed in a Garlic Honey Butter Sauce

Cauliflower Burnt Ends

$12.99Out of stock

Smoked & Fire Seared Cauliflower, House "Sticky" Sauce, Sesame Seeds, Scallions, House Aioli Dipping Sauce

Fries & More

Sidewinder Fries

$6.99

Hearty Sidewinder Beer Battered Potato Wedge Fries, Seasoned with our House Rub Blend. "Mayo-Chup" Aioli Dipping Sauce

Tallow Fries

$7.99

Fried in Beef Fat for a Bolder Bite Served with Spicy Truffle Ketchup

Sweet Potato Waffle Fries

$7.99

Mole & Cinnamon Seasoned with Maple Aioli for Dipping

Truffle Parmesan Tots

$9.99

BBQ & Truffle Seasoned Crispy Tater Tots, Truffle Oil, Parmesan Cheese & Chopped Parsley Blend

Build Your Own BBQ Platters

Build Your Own - 2 Meats / 1 Side

$24.99

Create Your Own BBQ Platter with your Choice of our Craft Smoked Meats & Scratch Made Sides.

Build Your Own - 3 Meats / 2 Sides

$38.99

Create Your Own BBQ Platter with your Choice of our Craft Smoked Meats & Scratch Made Sides.

Classic BBQ Sandwiches

BBQ Pulled Pork Sandwich

$12.99

Slow-Smoked Boston Butt Pulled Pork, BBQ Sauce, Pickles, Pickled Red Onion on a Potato Roll

Chopped Brisket Sandwich

$14.99

Chopped Prime Brisket, BBQ Sauce, Pickles, Pickled Red Onions, On a Potato Roll

Sliced Prime Brisket Sandwich

$15.99

Sliced Prime Beef Brisket, BBQ Sauce, Pickles, Pickled Red Onions, On a Potato Roll

Specialty BBQ Sandwiches

Brisket Philly Cheesesteak

$15.99

BBQ Chopped Prime Beef Brisket, Monterey Jack Cheese, Caramelized Onions & Peppers, House Cheese Sauce & BBQ Sauce Drizzle on a Toasted Hero Roll

Smoked Cubano Melt

$14.99

Apple Braised & Smoked Sliced Pork Belly, Pulled Pork, American Cheese, Pickles, House BBQ Dijonnaise Aioli, Pressed on a Panini Pressed

"Betty White" - Turkey B.L.T.

$14.99

Smoked Turkey Breast, Crispy Bacon, Pickled Red Onions, Citrus Greens, Tomato, Alabama White BBQ Sauce on a Potato Roll

"Chip Douglas" - BBQ Chicken Sando

$12.99

BBQ Pulled Chicken, Crispy Potato Chips, American Cheese, Coleslaw, House Bird Sauce

Burger Time!

Smoked Prime Brisket Burger

$14.99

Hand Ground 100% Prime Beef Brisket, Brisket Rubbed, Smoked Then Seared, Topped with Pickles, Pickled Red Onions & Spicy House Mayo-chup on a Brioche Bun

BBQ Tacos

Hindsight Barbeque Taco

$7.99+

Topped with Gooey Cheese, Pico de Gallo, Avocado Aioli, Pickled Red Onions & Scallions on a Choice of Crispy Corn or Soft Shell Flour Tortillas with Choice of BBQ Glazed Meats (Smoked Chicken, Pulled Pork or Chopped Brisket)

Burritos & Quesadillas

Prime Brisket Burrito

$15.99

Slow Smoked BBQ Prime Beef Brisket, Melted Cheese, Corn & Black Beans, Sautéed Onions & Peppers, in a Flour Tortilla. Served with Citrus Avocado Aioli for Dipping

Chicken "Queso" dilla

$14.99

Smoked-Pulled Chicken & Cheese Quesadilla with Red Bell Pepper, Cilantro & Red Onion. Served with a Queso Cheese Dipping Sauce

DESSERTS

Double Layer Chocolate Cake

$6.99Out of stock

New York Cheesecake

$7.99Out of stock

Carrot Cake

$7.99Out of stock

Tres Leches Cake

$6.99Out of stock

Pumpkin Cheesecake

$7.99

Snickers Pie

$6.99

SODA & MORE

Mexican Cola

Mexican Cola

$3.26
Mexican Sprite

Mexican Sprite

$3.26
Fanta Orange Soda

Fanta Orange Soda

$3.26
Cheerwine Cherry Soda

Cheerwine Cherry Soda

$3.26
Boylan's Root Beer

Boylan's Root Beer

$3.26
Boylan's Birch Beer

Boylan's Birch Beer

$3.26
Freaky Dog Cream Soda

Freaky Dog Cream Soda

$3.26
Del's Lemonade

Del's Lemonade

$3.26
Del's Pink Lemonade

Del's Pink Lemonade

$3.26
Gold Peak Iced Tea (Sweet)

Gold Peak Iced Tea (Sweet)

$3.26
Foxon Park White Birch Beer

Foxon Park White Birch Beer

$3.26

Foxon Park Grape Soda

$3.26
Topo Chico Mineral Water

Topo Chico Mineral Water

$3.26

Granny Squibb's Lemon Iced Tea

$3.26
Red Bull Blue Edition 12oz

Red Bull Blue Edition 12oz

$5.59
Red Bull Original 12oz

Red Bull Original 12oz

$5.59
Red Bull Sugar Free 12oz

Red Bull Sugar Free 12oz

$5.59

Del's Pink Lemonade

$3.26

Del's Tangerine Lemonade

$3.26

Gold Peak Iced Tea (Unsweet)

$3.26

Liquid Death Sparkling Water

$3.99

Hindsight Hats

Navy Blue Winter Beanie

$19.99

Bottled BBQ Sauce

Original - Small Batch BBQ Sauce Bottle

Original - Small Batch BBQ Sauce Bottle

$12.99
Hot & Spicy - Small Batch BBQ Sauce Bottle

Hot & Spicy - Small Batch BBQ Sauce Bottle

$12.99
Bourbon - Small Batch BBQ Sauce Bottle

Bourbon - Small Batch BBQ Sauce Bottle

$12.99
Attributes and Amenities
check markOnline Ordering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 9:30 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1503 Thomaston Ave, Waterbury, CT 06704

Directions

Gallery
Hindsight BBQ image
Hindsight BBQ image
Hindsight BBQ image

Similar restaurants in your area

Que Whiskey Kitchen
orange starNo Reviews
Southington CT, CT 06489
View restaurantnext
Las Tortas MX, Fowl Play & Burrito Loko - 222 Main Street
orange starNo Reviews
222 Main Street New Britain, CT 06051
View restaurantnext
Seoul BBQ - New Britain
orange star4.3 • 1,395
593 Hartford Rd New Britain, CT 06053
View restaurantnext
Ricky D's Rib Shack
orange star4.7 • 218
302 Winchester Ave New Haven, CT 06511
View restaurantnext
Bear's Smokehouse BBQ - Hartford
orange starNo Reviews
25 Front Street Hartford, CT 06103
View restaurantnext
The Cue Danbury
orange star4.4 • 1,374
2 Pembroke Rd Danbury, CT 06811
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Waterbury

Wing It On! - Waterbury
orange star4.5 • 5,070
516 Frost Road Waterbury, CT 06705
View restaurantnext
La Pupusa Loca
orange star4.5 • 228
511 Frost Road Waterbury, CT 06705
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Waterbury
Middlebury
review star
No reviews yet
Watertown
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Plantsville
review star
Avg 4.1 (10 restaurants)
Southington
review star
Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)
Oxford
review star
Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Bristol
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
Plainville
review star
Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)
Southbury
review star
No reviews yet
Wallingford
review star
Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston