HINOKI
363 Greenwich Ave
GREENWICH, CT 06830
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
GIFT CARDS
COLD APPETIZERS
HOT APPETIZERS
Beef Tartare Croquette
aioli beef tartare, truffle risotto shodashi, caviar$22.00OUT OF STOCK
Zucchini Blossom
shrimp stuff zucchini blossom with kalamansi beurre blanc$20.00
Corn Ribs
dijon mustard kewpie aioli and paramagiana regianno$18.00
Hinoki Lettuce Wrap$18.00
Grill Miso Eggplant$16.00
Honey Chashu$19.00
Crispy Calamari$18.00
Rock Shrimp Tempura$18.00
Shishito Pepper$15.00
Duck Bun$16.00
Prawn Shrimp Tempura$18.00
Uni Foie Gras Toast$18.00OUT OF STOCK
Duck Pancake Wrap$19.00
Stir-Fried Soba$28.00
Stir-Fried Udon$28.00
Large Fried Rice$23.00
Cauliflower Tempura$15.00
DIM SUM
SIGNATURE MAIN DISH
SIDE ORDER
Edamame$7.00
Hibachi Fried Rice$10.00
Hibachi Noodles$10.00
Grill Chinese Broccoli$12.00
Brussel Sprout$12.00
Spicy Edamame$8.00
White Rice$3.00
Brown Rice$3.00
Side Spicy Mayo$1.00
Side Eel Sauce$1.00
Side Ginger$1.00
Sushi Rice$5.00
Side Wasabi$1.00
Side Ponzu Sauce$1.00
Side Dim Sum Sauce$1.00
Side Ginger Dressing$1.00
Side Fresh Wasabi$5.00
Side Teriyaki Sauce$1.00
A LA CARTE
Tuna$7.00
Fatty Tuna$12.00
Salmon$6.00
Yellowtail$6.00
Baby Yellowtail$7.00
King Salmon$8.00
Maidai$7.00
Fluke$6.00
Ikura$8.00
Aji$7.00
Shima Aji$8.00
Sweet Shrimp$9.00
Squid$6.00
King Crab$10.00
Waygu$14.00
Eel$6.00
California Uni$12.00OUT OF STOCK
Hokkaido Uni$15.00OUT OF STOCK
Tamago$6.00
Sea Bass$8.00OUT OF STOCK
Tobiko$8.00
Kinmedai$10.00
Kani$6.00
Sayuri$10.00OUT OF STOCK
Wild Baby Maidai$10.00OUT OF STOCK
Sea Scallop$6.00
Flying Fish$7.00OUT OF STOCK
Sable$8.00
Spanish Mackerel$8.00OUT OF STOCK
Wild Baby Yellowtail$8.00OUT OF STOCK
Wild Shima Aji$9.00OUT OF STOCK
Wild Fluke$8.00OUT OF STOCK
Wild Yellowtail$8.00OUT OF STOCK
SIGNATURE ROLLS
CLASSIC ROLLS
California Roll$12.00
Tuna Roll$12.00
Salmon Roll$12.00
Yellowtail Scallion Roll$12.00
Yellowtail Jalapeños Roll$12.00
Spicy Tuna Roll$14.00
Spicy Salmon Roll$14.00
Spicy Yellowtail Roll$14.00
Eel Avocado Roll$12.00
Eel Cucumber Roll$12.00
Shrimp Tempura Roll$15.00
Spicy Scallop Roll$14.00
King Crab Avocado Roll$18.00
Toro Scallion Roll$20.00
Spider Roll$16.00
Godzilla Roll$24.00
Avocado Roll$8.00
Cucumber Roll$8.00
Vegetable Roll$11.00
Salmon Avocado Roll$14.00
Tuna Avocado Roll$14.00
Avocado Cucumber Roll$9.00
Sweet Potato Roll$9.00
ASSORTED PLATTERS
NARUTO
Coca-Cola Beverages
Coca-Cola
Coca-Cola's crisp, refreshing taste has stood the test of time since 1886. These carefully crafted soft drinks are meant to be enjoyed anytime, anywhere. Pop open a Coca-Cola soda for a taste experience like no other. The familiar fizz and caffeine create an instant magic moment. Refreshing the world for over 130 years, Coca-Cola brings people together and spreads optimism wherever it goes. Find your magic and make life delicious with an ice-cold Coca-Cola.$4.00
Diet Coke
Enjoy a break with Diet Coke, the perfect no-sugar, no-calorie companion. With its bold taste and distinctive blend of flavors, Diet Coke is an everyday hero when it comes to refreshing your day. Every sip of Diet Coke delivers the same great taste that's delighted fans for over 40 years. When you want a sugar-free soda that doesn't sacrifice on taste, reach for a Diet Coke.$4.00
Sprite
Sprite's cool and crisp lemon-lime flavor will keep you invigorated and inspired. You know why? Because Sprite keeps it real just like you when pursuing your passions. No caffeine. Just you, an iconic flavor, and whatever you can think of next.$4.00
DRINKS TAKE OUT
Coca-Cola
Coca-Cola's crisp, refreshing taste has stood the test of time since 1886. These carefully crafted soft drinks are meant to be enjoyed anytime, anywhere. Pop open a Coca-Cola soda for a taste experience like no other. The familiar fizz and caffeine create an instant magic moment. Refreshing the world for over 130 years, Coca-Cola brings people together and spreads optimism wherever it goes. Find your magic and make life delicious with an ice-cold Coca-Cola.$4.00
Diet Coke
Enjoy a break with Diet Coke, the perfect no-sugar, no-calorie companion. With its bold taste and distinctive blend of flavors, Diet Coke is an everyday hero when it comes to refreshing your day. Every sip of Diet Coke delivers the same great taste that's delighted fans for over 40 years. When you want a sugar-free soda that doesn't sacrifice on taste, reach for a Diet Coke.$4.00
Sprite
Sprite's cool and crisp lemon-lime flavor will keep you invigorated and inspired. You know why? Because Sprite keeps it real just like you when pursuing your passions. No caffeine. Just you, an iconic flavor, and whatever you can think of next.$4.00
S. Pellegrino$10.00
Acqua Panna 1L$10.00
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Hinoki unites relaxed tapas-style Asian cuisine known as Izakaya with an exclusive chef's table experience known as Omakase in a casual, fine dining atmosphere on Greenwich Avenue in Connecticut.
363 Greenwich Ave, GREENWICH, CT 06830