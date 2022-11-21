Sandwiches
Food Trucks
Hip Pocket Deli
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|10:30 am - 3:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 3:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 3:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 3:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 3:00 pm
|Saturday
|Closed
Restaurant info
Hip Pocket is a locally owned and operated small business specializing in food and catering services while celebrating our Greek heritage. Your meals are prepared with love from family and chef's secret recipes - come enjoy a Pensacola favorite! Thank you for keeping your business local - George Makris
Location
4124 Barrancas Ave., Pensacola, FL 32506
