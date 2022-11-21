Restaurant header imageView gallery
Sandwiches
Food Trucks

Hip Pocket Deli

review star

No reviews yet

4124 Barrancas Ave.

Pensacola, FL 32506

Popular Items

Gyro
Fish and Chips
Chicken Gyro

Daily Specials

Chicken Caprese

$11.33
Fish and Chips

Fish and Chips

$15.47

Lightly Breaded and Fried Caribbean Grouper with Greek Fries (Fries with Greek Seasoning) and 2 Hushpuppies

SHRIMP

$16.51

Lightly Breaded and Fried Caribbean Grouper, Shrimp, Greek Fries (Fries with Greek Seasoning) and 2 Hushpuppies

Fish & Shrimp

$16.51

Wings

$6.15+Out of stock

Filet Mignon Gyro

$14.44Out of stock
Hot Pressed Cuban

Hot Pressed Cuban

$11.33

Shrimp pita

$13.36Out of stock

Arugula, tomatoes, pineapple mango salsa, balsamic drizzle shaved Parmesan

Chicken Mango

$12.36Out of stock

Turkey Prosciutto pesto pita

$12.33Out of stock

Turkey,prosciutto,gouda, greens mix, tomatoes and pesto aioli

Patty Melt

$12.36Out of stock

8oz Angus Burger topped with Swiss cheese, caramelized onions, and thousand island dressing on grilled sourdough bread with Greek fries

Chicken Cordon Bleu

$10.30

Specialties

Muffaletta

Muffaletta

$11.33+

Sicilian Bread, Ham, Salami, Capicola, Mortadella, Swiss Cheese, Provolone Cheese, Olive Salad - toasted and pressed sandwich

Philly Cheese Steak Sub

$15.47

CHICKEN Philly Cheese Steak Sub

$15.47

Reuben Sandwich

$12.37

Pastrami Reuben Sandwich

$12.37

Gyro Fries

$6.16+

Buffalo Chicken Fries

$11.33

Pitas

American Pita

$11.33

Roast Beef, Ham, Turkey, American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Mayo on Pita Bread

Buffalo Chicken

Buffalo Chicken

$10.30

Buffalo Style Chicken, Feta Cheese, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Ranch Dressing on Pita Bread

Chicken BLT Pita

Chicken BLT Pita

$11.33

Grilled Chicken w/Greek Herbs, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Mayo on Pita Bread

Chicken Gyro

Chicken Gyro

$10.30

Grilled Chicken w/Greek Herbs, Feta Cheese, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions, Tzatziki Sauce on Pita Bread

CHICKEN Philly Pita

$12.37

Falafel Gyro

$10.30

Fried Ground Chickpea Patties, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions, Feta Cheese, Tzatziki Sauce on Pita Bread

Gyro

Gyro

$10.30

Beef and Lamb Gyro Meat, Feta Cheese, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions, Tzatziki Sauce on Pita Bread

Island Gyro

$10.30

Beef and Lamb Gyro Meat with Fries in the Pita, Feta Cheese, Tomatoes, Onions, Tzatziki Sauce on Pita Bread

Italian Pita

$12.37

Pastrami, Salami, Capicola, Mortadella, Provolone Cheese, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions, Italian Dressing on Pita Bread

Philly Pita

Philly Pita

$12.37

Shaved Ribeye, Provolone Cheese, Caramelized Onions and Peppers on Pita Bread

Spicy Turkey Pita

Spicy Turkey Pita

$10.30

Turkey, Pepper Jack Cheese, Jalapenos, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Ranch Dressing on Pita Bread

Tuna Pita

Tuna Pita

$11.33

Smoked Tuna, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Egg on Pita Bread

Turkey Pita

Turkey Pita

$10.30

Turkey, Provolone Cheese, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Tzatziki Sauce on Pita Bread

Veggie Pita

Veggie Pita

$8.23

Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions, Feta Cheese, Kalamata Olives, Cucumbers, Tzatziki Sauce or Greek Dressing on Pita Bread (Make it Vegan!)

Subs & Sandwiches

Italian Sub

$14.44

Pastrami, Salami, Capicola, Mortadella, Provolone Cheese, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions, Italian Dressing

All American Club Sub

$14.44

Roast Beef, Ham, Turkey, Bacon, American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Mayo

Ham Sandwich

$9.26

Ham, Cheese, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions

Ham Sub

$11.33

Turkey Sandwich

$9.26

Turkey Sub

$11.33

Roast Beef Sandwich

$11.33

Roast Beef Sub

$13.40

Pastrami Sub

$13.40

Tuna Sandwich

$11.33

Tuna Sub

$13.40

Club Sandwich

$12.37

BLT Sandwich

$11.33

Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$5.12

Burgers

Spartan Burger and Fries

$15.47

8oz Angus burger, topped with gyro meat, caramelized onions and peppers, feta served between two grilled cheese sandwiches with Greek fries

Bacon Cheeseburger and Fries

$13.40

Burger and Fries

$9.26

Cheeseburger and Fries

$10.82

Salads

Greek Salad

Greek Salad

$10.30

Feta Cheese, Egg, Kalamata Olives, Pepperoncini, Cucumbers, Tomatoes and Onions on Fresh Greens Mix. Add Gyro or Grilled Chicken

Chef Salad

Chef Salad

$13.40

Ham, Turkey, Cheese Blend, Egg, Cucumbers, Tomatoes and Onions on Fresh Greens Mix

Smoked Tuna Salad

Smoked Tuna Salad

$13.40

Smoked Tuna Salad, Egg, Kalamata Olives, Cucumbers, Tomatoes and Onions on Fresh Greens Mix

Side Greek Salad

$5.12

Feta Cheese, Kalamata Olives, Pepperoncini, Cucumbers, Tomatoes, Onions on Fresh Greens Mix

Sides & Extras

Bacon

$2.07

Baklava

$3.11+

Chips No Meal

$2.07

Cookie

$1.55

Double Meat (gyro or chicken)

$3.62

Egg

$1.04

Extra Cheese

$1.55

Extra Dressing

$1.04

Extra Pita Bread

$1.55

Feta Cheese

$1.55

Greek Fries without meal

$3.11

Gyro Fries

$6.16+

Gyro Meat by lb

$10.23

Hushpuppies

$1.04

Ice Tea

$1.55

Red Pepper Hummus

$2.07

Red Pepper Hummus and Pita Chips

$8.23

Soft Drink

$1.55

Split Meal w/Drink

$1.55

Split Meal w/Drink and extra chips

$2.59

Split Meal w/Drink and extra fries

$3.11

Sweet Potato Fries

$4.09

Tzatziki Sauce

$0.78

Kids

Hot Dog

$5.12

Chicken Nuggets

$5.12

Grilled Cheese

$5.12
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday10:30 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 3:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 3:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
Hip Pocket is a locally owned and operated small business specializing in food and catering services while celebrating our Greek heritage. Your meals are prepared with love from family and chef's secret recipes - come enjoy a Pensacola favorite! Thank you for keeping your business local - George Makris

4124 Barrancas Ave., Pensacola, FL 32506

