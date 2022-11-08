Restaurant header imageView gallery

HipCityVeg - Ardmore

review star

No reviews yet

76 COULTER AVE, SUITE 18

Ardmore, PA 19003

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

BLACKENED CHIPOTLE FAJITA WRAP
NUGGETS
SMOKEHOUSE BURGER

Burgers and Sandwiches

SMOKEHOUSE BURGER

SMOKEHOUSE BURGER

$13.95

Beyond Meat ®, crispy onions, tangy BBQ, & smoked gouda cheese  

ZIGGY BURGER

ZIGGY BURGER

$11.95

grilled burger, organic tempeh bac’n, provolone cheese & special sauce, lettuce, tomato, onion, & pickle 

THE BASIC B

THE BASIC B

$9.95

grilled burger, provolone cheese & special sauce, lettuce, onion, & pickle

BUFFALO BELLA

BUFFALO BELLA

$11.50

crispy portabella, celery slaw, & tomato 

PHILLY STEAK 

PHILLY STEAK 

$12.95

grilled steak, onion & mushroom, organic ketchup, & mozza cheese on a long roll 

BISTRO BELLA

BISTRO BELLA

$11.50

grilled portabella, herb dijon glaze, artichoke, arugula, tomato, red onion, & olive tapenade 

CURRY TOFU WRAP 

CURRY TOFU WRAP 

$12.45

organic & local tofu, sprouts, spinach, tomato, cucumber, & cumin raita 

Chick'n

CRISPY HIPCITY RANCH

CRISPY HIPCITY RANCH

$11.45

battered chick’n, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, & peppercorn ranch  

BLACKENED CHIPOTLE FAJITA WRAP

BLACKENED CHIPOTLE FAJITA WRAP

$12.45

onion, pepper, cabbage, pico de gallo, avocado, & chipotle crema 

GRILLED DISCO CHICK’N

GRILLED DISCO CHICK’N

$12.45

organic tempeh bac’n, lettuce, pickle, & roasted garlic aioli 

SMOKY SWEET CRISPY CHICK’N WRAP

SMOKY SWEET CRISPY CHICK’N WRAP

$11.95

carrot, cabbage, daikon, organic romaine, & HipCity sauce  

BUFFALO BLEU

BUFFALO BLEU

$12.45

crispy chick'n tossed in buffalo sauce, bleu cheese, iceberg lettuce, celery slaw, and tomato, on a potato bun

Nuggets

NUGGETS

NUGGETS

$5.25+
NUGGETS & FRIES

NUGGETS & FRIES

$10.25+
NUGGET MEAL

NUGGET MEAL

$11.95+

Salads

UDON NOODLE 

UDON NOODLE 

$12.25

spicy glazed chick’n, organic arugula, sprouts, carrot, cabbage, daikon, scallions, peanuts, & chinese black bean dressing  

JERK CAESAR

JERK CAESAR

$11.45

grilled jerk chick’n, organic romaine, jicama, crispy plantains, & creamy caesar dressing  

CHOPPED MED

CHOPPED MED

$11.45

organic marinated tofu, organic romaine, artichoke, roasted red pepper, tomato, kalamata olives, garbanzos, & basil dressing 

ARUGULA TACO

ARUGULA TACO

$11.45

organic arugula & romaine, black beans, organic grilled corn, pico de gallo, crispy tortillas, avocado, & cilantro dressing.

Sides

SWEET POTATO FRIES

SWEET POTATO FRIES

$4.95
SIDE CAESAR SALAD 

SIDE CAESAR SALAD 

$5.95

caesar or garden 

SIDE GARDEN SALAD

SIDE GARDEN SALAD

$5.95
Vegan Beef Chili with Organic Quinoa

Vegan Beef Chili with Organic Quinoa

HIPPEAS

HIPPEAS

$1.99
SNACKLINS

SNACKLINS

$2.99
DARK FUDGE BROWNIE

DARK FUDGE BROWNIE

$5.40
CHOCOLATE CHIP COOKIE

CHOCOLATE CHIP COOKIE

$3.49

Frozen Treats

BANANA WHIPS

BANANA WHIPS

$5.95

just banana, with one topping 

MILKSHAKES

MILKSHAKES

vanilla, chocolate, seasonal 

Breakfast

WAKE AND BAC’N

WAKE AND BAC’N

$5.95

organic tempeh bac’n, JUST Egg, & gouda cheese on an english muffin 

SUNNYSIDE

SUNNYSIDE

$5.95

organic sausage, JUST Egg, & gouda cheese on an english muffin 

MAPLE CRISPY

MAPLE CRISPY

$5.95

crispy chick'n, organic tempeh bac’n & maple syrup on an english muffin 

HASH BROWNS

HASH BROWNS

$1.35

Drinks

The BFG Smoothie

The BFG Smoothie

organic greens & apples, pineapple, & bananas 

Organic Beverages

Organic Beverages

Kale Lemonade, Sweetened Green Tea, Fruit Punch, Tangerine Turmeric

Boxed Water

Boxed Water

$2.45
Spindrift

Spindrift

$2.95
Cold Brew Coffee

Cold Brew Coffee

$4.95
Boylan Craft Soda

Boylan Craft Soda

$2.99

cane cola, ginger ale, root beer

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

HipCityVeg is a 100% plant-based, fast-casual restaurant serving American favorites like juicy burgers, crispy chick’n, and creamy shakes.

Website

Location

76 COULTER AVE, SUITE 18, Ardmore, PA 19003

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Rosa Mexicano A - Ardmore, PA
orange starNo Reviews
105 Coulter Avenue Ardmore, PA 19003
View restaurantnext
Mikado Thai Pepper Restaurant
orange star4.3 • 319
64-66 E Lancaster Ave Ardmore, PA 19003
View restaurantnext
Delco Steaks- Ardmore - 23 E Lancaster Avenue
orange starNo Reviews
23 E Lancaster Avenue Ardmore, PA 19003
View restaurantnext
Tired Hands Brewing Company - Fermentaria
orange starNo Reviews
35 Cricket Terrace Ardmore, PA 19003
View restaurantnext
Twenty One Pips
orange starNo Reviews
24 Cricket Avenue Ardmore, PA 19103
View restaurantnext
Levante Brewing - Ardmore
orange starNo Reviews
14 West Lancaster Ave Ardmore, PA 19003
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Ardmore

Mikado Thai Pepper Restaurant
orange star4.3 • 319
64-66 E Lancaster Ave Ardmore, PA 19003
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Ardmore
Wynnewood
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Bryn Mawr
review star
Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
Havertown
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Bala Cynwyd
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Drexel Hill
review star
Avg 4.3 (3 restaurants)
Broomall
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Conshohocken
review star
Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)
Clifton Heights
review star
No reviews yet
Wayne
review star
Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston