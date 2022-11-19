Restaurant header imageView gallery

HipCityVeg Chinatown - 712 7th St NW, DC

review star

No reviews yet

712 7TH STREET NW

Washington, DC 20001

SWEET POTATO FRIES
BISTRO BELLA
SMOKEHOUSE BURGER

Burgers and Sandwiches

SMOKEHOUSE BURGER

SMOKEHOUSE BURGER

$14.50

Beyond Meat ®, crispy onions, tangy BBQ, & smoked gouda cheese  

ZIGGY BURGER

ZIGGY BURGER

$12.50

grilled burger, organic tempeh bac’n, provolone cheese & special sauce, lettuce, tomato, onion, & pickle 

THE BASIC B

THE BASIC B

$9.95

grilled burger, provolone cheese & special sauce, lettuce, onion, & pickle

BUFFALO BELLA

BUFFALO BELLA

$11.50

crispy portabella, celery slaw, & tomato 

PHILLY STEAK 

PHILLY STEAK 

$13.50

grilled steak, onion & mushroom, organic ketchup, & mozza cheese on a long roll 

BISTRO BELLA

BISTRO BELLA

$11.50

grilled portabella, herb dijon glaze, artichoke, arugula, tomato, red onion, & olive tapenade 

CURRY TOFU WRAP 

CURRY TOFU WRAP 

$12.95

organic & local tofu, sprouts, spinach, tomato, cucumber, & cumin raita 

Chick'n

CRISPY HIPCITY RANCH

CRISPY HIPCITY RANCH

$11.95

battered chick’n, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, & peppercorn ranch  

BLACKENED CHIPOTLE FAJITA WRAP

BLACKENED CHIPOTLE FAJITA WRAP

$12.95

onion, pepper, cabbage, pico de gallo, avocado, & chipotle crema 

GRILLED DISCO CHICK’N

GRILLED DISCO CHICK’N

$12.95

organic tempeh bac’n, lettuce, pickle, & roasted garlic aioli 

SMOKY SWEET CRISPY CHICK’N WRAP

SMOKY SWEET CRISPY CHICK’N WRAP

$12.95

carrot, cabbage, daikon, organic romaine, & HipCity sauce  

BUFFALO BLEU

BUFFALO BLEU

$12.95

crispy chick'n tossed in buffalo sauce, bleu cheese, iceberg lettuce, celery slaw, and tomato, on a potato bun

WIZARD

$12.45

crispy battered chick'n, celery slaw, campfire bbq, fresh avocado, on a potato bun

Nuggets

NUGGETS

NUGGETS

$5.50+
NUGGETS & FRIES

NUGGETS & FRIES

$10.45+
NUGGET MEAL

NUGGET MEAL

$12.45+

Student 6p & Fries

$7.95

Salads

UDON NOODLE 

UDON NOODLE 

$12.95

spicy glazed chick’n, organic arugula, sprouts, carrot, cabbage, daikon, scallions, peanuts, & chinese black bean dressing  

JERK CAESAR

JERK CAESAR

$12.45

grilled jerk chick’n, organic romaine, jicama, crispy plantains, & creamy caesar dressing  

CHOPPED MED

CHOPPED MED

$11.95

organic marinated tofu, organic romaine, artichoke, roasted red pepper, tomato, kalamata olives, garbanzos, & basil dressing 

ARUGULA TACO

ARUGULA TACO

$11.95

organic arugula & romaine, black beans, organic grilled corn, pico de gallo, crispy tortillas, avocado, & cilantro dressing. Add spicy chick'n +3

BUFFALO BLEU SALAD

BUFFALO BLEU SALAD

$10.99

romaine lettuce, crispy chick'n, celery slaw, buffalo sauce, grape tomatoes, scallions, bleu cheese dressing, and bleu cheese crumbles

Sides

SWEET POTATO FRIES

SWEET POTATO FRIES

$5.45
SIDE CAESAR SALAD 

SIDE CAESAR SALAD 

$5.95

caesar or garden 

SIDE GARDEN SALAD

SIDE GARDEN SALAD

$5.95
VEGAN BEEF CHILI WITH ORGANIC QUINOA

VEGAN BEEF CHILI WITH ORGANIC QUINOA

BANANA

$1.50
HIPPEAS

HIPPEAS

$1.99
SNACKLINS

SNACKLINS

$2.99
BROWNIE

BROWNIE

$5.40
CHOCOLATE CHIP COOKIE

CHOCOLATE CHIP COOKIE

$3.49

Frozen Treats

BANANA WHIPS

BANANA WHIPS

$5.95

just banana, with one topping 

MILKSHAKES

MILKSHAKES

vanilla, chocolate, seasonal 

Breakfast

WAKE AND BAC’N

WAKE AND BAC’N

$5.95

organic tempeh bac’n, JUST Egg, & gouda cheese on an english muffin 

SUNNYSIDE

SUNNYSIDE

$5.95

organic sausage, JUST Egg, & gouda cheese on an english muffin 

MAPLE CRISPY

MAPLE CRISPY

$5.95

crispy chick'n, organic tempeh bac’n & maple syrup on an english muffin 

HASH BROWN

HASH BROWN

$1.35

Drinks

THE BFG SMOOTHIE  

organic greens & apples, seasonal fruit, & bananas 

ORGANIC BEVERAGES 

Kale Lemonade, Sweetened Green Tea, Fruit Punch, Tangerine Turmeric

BOXED WATER

$2.45

SPINDRIFT

$2.95

HOT COFFEE

$2.65

BOYLAN CRAFT SODA

$2.99

cane cola, ginger ale, rootbeer

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

HipCityVeg is a 100% plant-based, fast-casual restaurant serving American Classics like juicy burgers, crispy chick’n, and creamy shakes

Location

712 7TH STREET NW, Washington, DC 20001

Directions

