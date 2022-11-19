  • Home
HipCityVeg Navy Yard - 1201 Half Street SE Suite 130, DC

No reviews yet

1201 Half Street SE Suite 130

Washington, DC 20003

Popular Items

THE BASIC B
SWEET POTATO FRIES
CRISPY HIPCITY RANCH

Meal Deals

10 PIECE NUGGET MEAL DEAL

10 PIECE NUGGET MEAL DEAL

$16.95

Save 2 dollars or more off you meal! 10 piece nuggets, fries, and a drink

BASIC B MEAL DEAL

BASIC B MEAL DEAL

$17.40

basic b, fries, and a drink

CRISPY MEAL DEAL

CRISPY MEAL DEAL

$19.40

crispy chicken sandwich, fries, and a drink

PHILLY STEAK MEAL DEAL

PHILLY STEAK MEAL DEAL

$21.40

philly steak, fries, and a drink

SMOKEHOUSE MEAL DEAL

SMOKEHOUSE MEAL DEAL

$21.90

smokehouse burger, fries, and a drink

Burgers and Sandwiches

SMOKEHOUSE BURGER

SMOKEHOUSE BURGER

$15.95

Beyond Meat ®, crispy onions, tangy BBQ, & smoked gouda cheese  

ZIGGY BURGER

ZIGGY BURGER

$14.50

grilled burger, organic tempeh bac’n, provolone cheese & special sauce, lettuce, tomato, onion, & pickle 

THE BASIC B

THE BASIC B

$11.45

grilled burger, provolone cheese & special sauce, lettuce, onion, & pickle

BUFFALO BELLA

BUFFALO BELLA

$12.95

crispy portabella tossed in buffalo sauce, celery slaw, & tomato 

PHILLY STEAK 

PHILLY STEAK 

$15.45

grilled steak, onion & mushroom, organic ketchup, & mozza cheese on a long roll 

BISTRO BELLA

BISTRO BELLA

$12.95

grilled portabella, herb dijon glaze, artichoke, arugula, tomato, red onion, & olive tapenade 

CURRY TOFU WRAP 

CURRY TOFU WRAP 

$12.55

organic & local tofu, sprouts, spinach, tomato, cucumber, & cumin raita 

BEYOND BRAT

$10.00

Chick'n

CRISPY HIPCITY RANCH

CRISPY HIPCITY RANCH

$13.45

battered chick’n, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, & peppercorn ranch  

BLACKENED CHIPOTLE FAJITA WRAP

BLACKENED CHIPOTLE FAJITA WRAP

$14.95

onion, pepper, cabbage, pico de gallo, avocado, & chipotle crema 

CRISPY BUFFALO BLEU

CRISPY BUFFALO BLEU

$14.95

crispy chick'n tossed in buffalo sauce, bleu cheese, iceberg lettuce, celery slaw, and tomato, on a potato bun

GRILLED DISCO CHICK’N

GRILLED DISCO CHICK’N

$14.95

organic tempeh bac’n, lettuce, pickle, & roasted garlic aioli 

SMOKY SWEET CRISPY CHICK’N WRAP

SMOKY SWEET CRISPY CHICK’N WRAP

$14.95

carrot, cabbage, daikon, organic romaine, & HipCity sauce  

Nuggets

6 PIECE NUGGETS

6 PIECE NUGGETS

$6.25

our signature golden nuggets with your choice of dipping sauce

6 PIECE NUGGET MEAL DEAL

6 PIECE NUGGET MEAL DEAL

$14.50

Save 2 dollars or more off you meal! 6 piece nuggets, fries, and a drink

10 PIECE NUGGETS

10 PIECE NUGGETS

$10.50

our signature golden nuggets with your choice of dipping sauce

10 PIECE NUGGET MEAL DEAL

10 PIECE NUGGET MEAL DEAL

$16.95

Save 2 dollars or more off you meal! 10 piece nuggets, fries, and a drink

NUGGET BUCKET

NUGGET BUCKET

$17.95

20 pieces of our signature golden nuggets with your choice of dipping sauce

NUGGET BUCKET MEAL DEAL

NUGGET BUCKET MEAL DEAL

$22.95

Save 2 dollars or more off you meal! 20 piece nuggets, fries, and a drink

Salads

UDON NOODLE 

UDON NOODLE 

$14.95

spicy glazed chick’n, organic arugula, sprouts, carrot, cabbage, daikon, scallions, peanuts, & chinese black bean dressing  

JERK CAESAR

JERK CAESAR

$14.50

grilled jerk chick’n, organic romaine, jicama, crispy plantains, & creamy caesar dressing  

CHOPPED MED

CHOPPED MED

$13.50

organic marinated tofu, organic romaine, artichoke, roasted red pepper, tomato, kalamata olives, garbanzos, & basil dressing 

ARUGULA TACO

ARUGULA TACO

$13.50

organic arugula & romaine, black beans, organic grilled corn, pico de gallo, crispy tortillas, avocado, & cilantro dressing.

Sides

SWEET POTATO FRIES

SWEET POTATO FRIES

$5.95
VEGAN BEEF CHILI WITH ORGANIC QUINOA

VEGAN BEEF CHILI WITH ORGANIC QUINOA

CHOCOLATE CHIP COOKIE

CHOCOLATE CHIP COOKIE

$3.55
DARK FUDGE BROWNIE

DARK FUDGE BROWNIE

$5.50
HIPPEAS

HIPPEAS

$2.10Out of stock
SIDE CAESAR SALAD 

SIDE CAESAR SALAD 

$6.95

romaine, jicama, crispy plantains and creamy island caesar dressing

SIDE GARDEN SALAD

SIDE GARDEN SALAD

$6.95

green salad with a basil vinaigrette

SNACKLINS

SNACKLINS

$3.10

Shimmering Water

Loftiwater

$2.19

Beverages

THE BFG SMOOTHIE

THE BFG SMOOTHIE

organic greens & apples, pineapple, & bananas 

ORGANIC BEVERAGES

ORGANIC BEVERAGES

Kale Lemonade, Sweetened Green Tea, Fruit Punch, Tangerine Turmeric

Boxed Water

Boxed Water

$2.95
Spindrift

Spindrift

$3.50
COLD BREW COFFEE

COLD BREW COFFEE

$5.50
Boylan Craft Soda

Boylan Craft Soda

$3.50

cane cola, ginger ale, root beer

Frozen Treats

MILKSHAKES

MILKSHAKES

vanilla, chocolate, seasonal 

Breakfast

WAKE AND BAC’N

WAKE AND BAC’N

$6.95

organic tempeh bac’n, JUST Egg, & gouda cheese on an english muffin 

SUNNYSIDE

SUNNYSIDE

$6.95

organic sausage, JUST Egg, & gouda cheese on an english muffin 

MAPLE CRISPY

MAPLE CRISPY

$6.95

crispy chick'n, organic tempeh bac’n & maple syrup on an english muffin 

HASH BROWNS

HASH BROWNS

$1.50

crispy hash browns with organic ketchup

Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
HipCityVeg is a 100% plant-based, fast-casual restaurant serving American Classics like juicy burgers, crispy chick’n, and creamy shakes

1201 Half Street SE Suite 130, Washington, DC 20003

