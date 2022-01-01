Restaurant header imageView gallery

HipCityVeg Radnor PA

review star

No reviews yet

232 N. RADNOR CHESTER RD

RADNOR, PA 19087

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

MAPLE CRISPY
GRILLED DISCO CHICK’N
WAKE AND BAC’N

Burgers and Sandwiches

SMOKEHOUSE BURGER

SMOKEHOUSE BURGER

$13.95

Beyond Meat ®, crispy onions, tangy BBQ, & smoked gouda cheese  

ZIGGY BURGER

ZIGGY BURGER

$11.95

grilled burger, organic tempeh bac’n, provolone cheese & special sauce, lettuce, tomato, onion, & pickle 

THE BASIC B

THE BASIC B

$9.95

grilled burger, provolone cheese & special sauce, lettuce, onion, & pickle

BUFFALO BELLA

BUFFALO BELLA

$11.50

crispy portabella, celery slaw, & tomato 

PHILLY STEAK 

PHILLY STEAK 

$12.95Out of stock

grilled steak, onion & mushroom, organic ketchup, & mozza cheese on a long roll 

BISTRO BELLA

BISTRO BELLA

$11.50

grilled portabella, herb dijon glaze, artichoke, arugula, tomato, red onion, & olive tapenade 

CURRY TOFU WRAP 

CURRY TOFU WRAP 

$12.45

organic & local tofu, sprouts, spinach, tomato, cucumber, & cumin raita 

Chick'n

BLACKENED CHIPOTLE FAJITA WRAP

BLACKENED CHIPOTLE FAJITA WRAP

$12.45

onion, pepper, cabbage, pico de gallo, avocado, & chipotle crema 

GRILLED DISCO CHICK’N

GRILLED DISCO CHICK’N

$12.45

organic tempeh bac’n, lettuce, pickle, & roasted garlic aioli 

SMOKY SWEET CRISPY CHICK’N WRAP

SMOKY SWEET CRISPY CHICK’N WRAP

$11.95

carrot, cabbage, daikon, organic romaine, & HipCity sauce  

BUFFALO BLEU

BUFFALO BLEU

$12.45Out of stock

crispy chick'n tossed in buffalo sauce, bleu cheese, iceberg lettuce, celery slaw, and tomato, on a potato bun

Nuggets

NUGGETS

NUGGETS

$5.25+
NUGGETS & FRIES

NUGGETS & FRIES

$10.25+
NUGGET MEAL

NUGGET MEAL

$11.95+

Student 6p & Fries

$7.95

Salads

UDON NOODLE 

UDON NOODLE 

$12.25

spicy glazed chick’n, organic arugula, sprouts, carrot, cabbage, daikon, scallions, peanuts, & chinese black bean dressing  

JERK CAESAR

JERK CAESAR

$11.45

grilled jerk chick’n, organic romaine, jicama, crispy plantains, & creamy caesar dressing  

CHOPPED MED

CHOPPED MED

$11.45

organic marinated tofu, organic romaine, artichoke, roasted red pepper, tomato, kalamata olives, garbanzos, & basil dressing 

ARUGULA TACO

ARUGULA TACO

$11.45

organic arugula & romaine, black beans, organic grilled corn, pico de gallo, crispy tortillas, avocado, & cilantro dressing. Add spicy chick'n +3

BUFFALO BLEU SALAD

BUFFALO BLEU SALAD

$11.45

romaine lettuce, crispy chick'n, celery slaw, buffalo sauce, grape tomatoes, scallions, bleu cheese dressing, and bleu cheese crumbles

Sides

SWEET POTATO FRIES

SWEET POTATO FRIES

$4.95
SIDE CAESAR SALAD 

SIDE CAESAR SALAD 

$5.95

caesar or garden 

SIDE GARDEN SALAD

SIDE GARDEN SALAD

$5.95
Vegan Beef Chili with Organic Quinoa

Vegan Beef Chili with Organic Quinoa

BANANA

$1.50
HIPPEAS

HIPPEAS

$1.99
SNACKLINS

SNACKLINS

$2.99
BROWNIE

BROWNIE

$5.40
CHOCOLATE CHIP COOKIE

CHOCOLATE CHIP COOKIE

$3.49

Frozen Treats

BANANA WHIPS

BANANA WHIPS

$5.95

just banana, with one topping 

MILKSHAKES

MILKSHAKES

vanilla, chocolate, seasonal 

Breakfast

WAKE AND BAC’N

WAKE AND BAC’N

$5.95

organic tempeh bac’n, JUST Egg, & gouda cheese on an english muffin 

SUNNYSIDE

SUNNYSIDE

$5.95

organic sausage, JUST Egg, & gouda cheese on an english muffin 

MAPLE CRISPY

MAPLE CRISPY

$5.95

crispy chick'n, organic tempeh bac’n & maple syrup on an english muffin 

HASH BROWN

HASH BROWN

$1.35

Drinks

THE BFG SMOOTHIE  

organic greens & apples, seasonal fruit, & bananas 

ORGANIC BEVERAGES 

Kale Lemonade, Sweetened Green Tea, Fruit Punch, Tangerine Turmeric

BOXED WATER

$2.45

SPINDRIFT

$2.95

COLD BREW COFFEE

$4.95

HOT COFFEE

$2.65

BOYLAN CRAFT SODA

$2.99

cane cola, ginger ale, rootbeer

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

HipCityVeg is a 100% plant-based, fast-casual restaurant serving American Classics like juicy burgers, crispy chick’n, and creamy shakes

Location

232 N. RADNOR CHESTER RD, RADNOR, PA 19087

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Azie on Main in Villanova, PA
orange star4.6 • 1,994
789 East Lancaster Ave Villanova, PA 19085
View restaurantnext
Goodness Bowls
orange starNo Reviews
775 East Lancaster Ave. Suite 120 Villanova, PA 19085
View restaurantnext
333 Belrose Bar & Grill - 333 Belrose Ln
orange starNo Reviews
333 Belrose Ln Radnor, PA 19087
View restaurantnext
Nick Filet - Wayne
orange star4.7 • 118
313 E. Lancaster Avenue Wayne, PA 19087
View restaurantnext
Fiore Rosso - 915 Lancaster Ave
orange starNo Reviews
915 Lancaster Ave Bryn Mawr, PA 19010
View restaurantnext
Great American Pub Wayne
orange star4.0 • 628
4 West Ave, Wayne, PA 19087
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in RADNOR

honeygrow - Radnor
orange star4.8 • 3,417
230 N Radnor Chester Rd. Radnor, PA 19087
View restaurantnext
Teresa's Cafe and Next Door
orange star4.4 • 1,325
124 N Wayne Ave Wayne, PA 19087
View restaurantnext
Great American Pub Wayne
orange star4.0 • 628
4 West Ave, Wayne, PA 19087
View restaurantnext
Nick Filet - Wayne
orange star4.7 • 118
313 E. Lancaster Avenue Wayne, PA 19087
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near RADNOR
Devon
review star
Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
King Of Prussia
review star
Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)
Berwyn
review star
No reviews yet
Conshohocken
review star
Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)
Bryn Mawr
review star
Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
Norristown
review star
Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)
Malvern
review star
Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)
Newtown Square
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Ardmore
review star
Avg 3.9 (14 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston