HipCityVeg University City - 214 S 40th St, Philly

214 S 40TH STREET

Philadelphia, PA 19104

Order Again

Popular Items

SWEET POTATO FRIES
BANANA WHIPS
CRISPY HIPCITY RANCH

Burgers and Sandwiches

SMOKEHOUSE BURGER

SMOKEHOUSE BURGER

$13.95

Beyond Meat ®, crispy onions, tangy BBQ, & smoked gouda cheese  

ZIGGY BURGER

ZIGGY BURGER

$11.95

grilled burger, organic tempeh bac’n, provolone cheese & special sauce, lettuce, tomato, onion, & pickle 

THE BASIC B

THE BASIC B

$9.95

grilled burger, provolone cheese & special sauce, lettuce, onion, & pickle

BUFFALO BELLA

BUFFALO BELLA

$11.50

crispy portabella, celery slaw, & tomato 

PHILLY STEAK 

PHILLY STEAK 

$12.95

grilled steak, onion & mushroom, organic ketchup, & mozza cheese on a long roll 

BISTRO BELLA

BISTRO BELLA

$11.50

grilled portabella, herb dijon glaze, artichoke, arugula, tomato, red onion, & olive tapenade 

CURRY TOFU WRAP 

CURRY TOFU WRAP 

$12.45

organic & local tofu, sprouts, spinach, tomato, cucumber, & cumin raita 

Chick'n

CRISPY HIPCITY RANCH

CRISPY HIPCITY RANCH

$11.45

battered chick’n, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickle, & peppercorn ranch  

BLACKENED CHIPOTLE FAJITA WRAP

BLACKENED CHIPOTLE FAJITA WRAP

$12.45

onion, pepper, cabbage, pico de gallo, avocado, & chipotle crema 

GRILLED DISCO CHICK’N

GRILLED DISCO CHICK’N

$12.45

organic tempeh bac’n, lettuce, pickle, & roasted garlic aioli 

SMOKY SWEET CRISPY CHICK’N WRAP

SMOKY SWEET CRISPY CHICK’N WRAP

$11.95

carrot, cabbage, daikon, organic romaine, & HipCity sauce  

BUFFALO BLEU

BUFFALO BLEU

$12.45

crispy chick'n tossed in buffalo sauce, bleu cheese, iceberg lettuce, celery slaw, and tomato, on a potato bun

Nuggets

NUGGETS

NUGGETS

$5.25+
NUGGETS & FRIES

NUGGETS & FRIES

$10.25+
NUGGET MEAL

NUGGET MEAL

$11.95+

Student 6p & Fries

$7.95

Salads

UDON NOODLE 

UDON NOODLE 

$12.25

spicy glazed chick’n, organic arugula, sprouts, carrot, cabbage, daikon, scallions, peanuts, & chinese black bean dressing  

JERK CAESAR

JERK CAESAR

$11.45

grilled jerk chick’n, organic romaine, jicama, crispy plantains, & creamy caesar dressing  

CHOPPED MED

CHOPPED MED

$11.45

organic marinated tofu, organic romaine, artichoke, roasted red pepper, tomato, kalamata olives, garbanzos, & basil dressing 

ARUGULA TACO

ARUGULA TACO

$11.45

organic arugula & romaine, black beans, organic grilled corn, pico de gallo, crispy tortillas, avocado, & cilantro dressing. Add spicy chick'n +3

Sides

SWEET POTATO FRIES
$4.95

SWEET POTATO FRIES

$4.95
SIDE CAESAR SALAD 

SIDE CAESAR SALAD 

$5.95

caesar or garden 

SIDE GARDEN SALAD
$5.95

SIDE GARDEN SALAD

$5.95
Vegan Beef Chili with Organic Quinoa

Vegan Beef Chili with Organic Quinoa

BANANA

$1.50
HIPPEAS

HIPPEAS

$1.99
SNACKLINS

SNACKLINS

$2.99
BROWNIE

BROWNIE

$5.40
CHOCOLATE CHIP COOKIE
$3.49

CHOCOLATE CHIP COOKIE

$3.49

Frozen Treats

BANANA WHIPS

BANANA WHIPS

$5.95

just banana, with one topping 

MILKSHAKES

MILKSHAKES

vanilla, chocolate, seasonal 

Breakfast

WAKE AND BAC’N

WAKE AND BAC’N

$5.95

organic tempeh bac’n, JUST Egg, & gouda cheese on an english muffin 

SUNNYSIDE

SUNNYSIDE

$5.95

organic sausage, JUST Egg, & gouda cheese on an english muffin 

MAPLE CRISPY

MAPLE CRISPY

$5.95

crispy chick'n, organic tempeh bac’n & maple syrup on an english muffin 

HASH BROWN

HASH BROWN

$1.35

Drinks

THE BFG SMOOTHIE  

organic greens & apples, seasonal fruit, & bananas 

ORGANIC BEVERAGES 

Kale Lemonade, Sweetened Green Tea, Fruit Punch, Tangerine Turmeric

BOXED WATER

$2.45

SPINDRIFT

$2.95

COLD BREW COFFEE
$4.95

$4.95

BOYLAN CRAFT SODA

$2.99

cane cola, ginger ale, rootbeer

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

HipCityVeg is a 100% plant-based, fast-casual restaurant serving American Classics like juicy burgers, crispy chick’n, and creamy shakes

Location

214 S 40TH STREET, Philadelphia, PA 19104

Directions

