HipCityVeg University City - 214 S 40th St, Philly
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
HipCityVeg is a 100% plant-based, fast-casual restaurant serving American Classics like juicy burgers, crispy chick’n, and creamy shakes
Location
214 S 40TH STREET, Philadelphia, PA 19104
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Amma's South Indian Cuisine-University City - 103 S 39TH ST
No Reviews
103 S 39TH ST Philadelphia, PA 08043
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Philadelphia
Han Dynasty - University City - 3711 Market St
4.6 • 5,775
3711 Market St Philadelphia, PA 19148
View restaurant
Cuba Libre Restaurant & Rum Bar - Philadelphia
4.1 • 5,635
10 S 2nd St Philadelphia, PA 19106
View restaurant