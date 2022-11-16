HipCityVeg Wyncote PA (Inside The Fresh Grocer)
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
HipCityVeg is a 100% plant-based, fast-casual restaurant serving American Classics like juicy burgers, crispy chick’n, and creamy shakes
Location
1000 EASTON RD, Inside The Fresh Grocer, Wyncote, PA 19095
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
The Better Box LLC - CHELTENHAM SHOPRITE LOCATION
No Reviews
2471 W Cheltenham Ave Suite A Wyncote, PA 19095
View restaurant
Terra Nova Wood Fired Pizza - 1010 East Willow Grove Avenue
No Reviews
1010 East Willow Grove Avenue Wyndmoor, PA 19038
View restaurant