HipCityVeg Wyncote PA (Inside The Fresh Grocer)

No reviews yet

1000 EASTON RD

Inside The Fresh Grocer

Wyncote, PA 19095

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
HipCityVeg is a 100% plant-based, fast-casual restaurant serving American Classics like juicy burgers, crispy chick’n, and creamy shakes

1000 EASTON RD, Inside The Fresh Grocer, Wyncote, PA 19095

