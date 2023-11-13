- Home
- /
- Fort Lauderdale
- /
- Hip Hop BBQ
Hip Hop BBQ
No reviews yet
1550 N State Road 7
Lauderhill, FL 33313
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
(Powered by SNAPPERS) More
DRINKS
Drinks
Pepsi Products
- Dole Apple 15.2oz Bottle$2.50
- Crush Grape 20oz Bottle$1.85
- Crush Orange 20oz Bottle$1.85
- Crush Peach 20oz Bottle$1.85
- Crush Pineapple 20oz Bottle$1.85
- Crush Strawberry 20oz Bottle$1.85
- Pepsi 20oz Bottle$1.85
- Cherry Pepsi 20oz Bottle$1.85
- Mountain Dew 20oz Bottle$1.85
- Mug Root Beer 20oz Bottle$1.85
- Schweppes 20oz Bottle$1.85
- Starry 20oz Bottle$1.85
- Dr Pepper 20oz Bottle$1.85
- Crush Grape 12oz Can$0.93
- Crush Orange 12oz Can$0.93
- Crush Peach 12oz Can$0.93
- Crush Pineapple 12oz Can$0.93
- Crush Strawberry 12oz Can$0.93
- Pepsi 12oz Can$0.93
- Mug Root Beer 12oz Can$0.93
- Schweppes 12oz Can$0.93
- Starry 12oz Can$0.93
- Dr Pepper 12oz Can$0.93
- Gatorade Cool Blue 20oz Bottle$2.15
- Gatorade Fruit Punch 20oz Bottle$2.15
- Gatorade Lemon Lime 20oz Bottle$2.15
MAIN MENU
Chicken
- 3 Wings$6.99
- 4 Wings$7.99
- 6 Wings$9.99
- 10 Wings$13.99
- #9 Chicken Gizzard Small$6.99
- #9 Chicken Gizzards Large$8.99
- #11 Chicken Tenders Small$7.69
- #11 Chicken Tenders Large$9.89
- #12 10 Pcs BBQ/Buffalo Wings$11.99
- #12 20 Pcs BBQ/Buffalo Wings$22.99
- #14 Chicken Nuggets Small$7.69
- #14 Chicken Nuggets Large$9.89
- 1 Pcs Wings$1.75
- Sweet & Sassy Wings 10 Pcs$14.99Out of stock
- Sweet & Sassy Wings 20 Pcs$24.99Out of stock
- Chicken & Waffles$10.99Out of stock
- Chicken Liver Small$6.99
- Chicken Liver Large$8.99
Mixed Platters
- #16 Snapper & Shrimp$15.99
- #17 Snapper & Wings$16.99
- #18 Gizzards & Wings$13.99
- #18 Gizzards & Shrimp$13.99
- #19 Chicken Tenders & Shrimp$13.99
- #19 Chicken Tenders & Wings$13.99
- #20 Tilapia & Shrimp$15.99
- #21 Tilapia & Wings$15.99
- #22 Catfish & Shrimp$15.99Out of stock
- #22 Catfish & Wings$15.99
- #23 Grouper & Shrimp$17.99
- #23 Grouper & Wings$17.99
- #24 Wings & Shrimp$13.99
- #25 Conch & Shrimp$23.99
- #26 Conch & Tilapia$24.99
- #26 Conch & Catfish$24.99
- #27 Conch & Snapper$28.99
- #27 Conch & Grouper$28.99
- #28 Conch & Jumbo Shrimp$28.99
- #29 Conch & Wings$20.99
- #30 Wings & Jumbo Shrimp$20.99
- #31 Oysters & Shrimp$15.99
- #31 Oysters & Wings$18.69
- Tilapia & Jumbo Shrimp$22.99
- Catfish & Jumbo Shrimp$22.99
- Snapper & Jumbo Shrimp$24.19
- Grouper & Jumbo Shrimp$24.19
- Oysters & Jumbo Shrimp or Wings$20.99
- Jumbo Shrimp & Tilapia$20.99
- Jumbo Shrimp & Catfish$20.99
- Jumbo Shrimp & Snapper$24.99
- Jumbo Shrimp & Grouper$24.99
- Lobster Tail & Shrimp$26.99
Snappers Dinners
- #1 Snapper$13.99+
- #2 Tilapia$9.89+
- #3 Catfish$9.89+
- #4 Grouper$13.99+
- #5 Catfish Nuggets$7.69+
- #6 Shrimp$12.99+
- #7 Jumbo Shrimp$14.99+
- #8 Fried Conch$17.99
- #10 Grouper Fingers$6.59+
- #13 Fried Oysters$11.99+
- #15 Whole Snapper Fish$17.99
- Honey Conch 1/2 Lb$19.99
- Sweet/Sassy Shrimp (13 pieces)$13.99Out of stock
- Sweet/Sassy Shrimp (25 pieces)$22.99Out of stock
- Sweet/Sassy JUMBO Shrimp (Small)$15.49Out of stock
- Sweet/Sassy JUMBO Shrimp (Large)$28.29Out of stock
- Fried Crab Legs 1 LB$19.99
- Fried Lobster Tail$18.99
Snappers VIP
- 1. Conch/Jumbo Shrimp/ Snapper$37.99
- 2. Conch/Jumbo Shrimp/ Tilapia or Catfish$34.99
- 3. Conch/Jumbo Shrimp/Wings$30.99
- 4. Wings/Jumbo Shrimp/Snapper$35.99
- 5. Wings/Jumbo Shrimp/Tilapia or Catfish$33.99
- 6. Conch/Fish/Wings$30.99
- 7. Wings/Shrimp/Tilapia or Catfish$20.99
- 8. Wings/Shrimp/Snapper$22.99
- 9. Conch/Shrimp/Wings$27.99
- 10. Conch/Shrimp/Fish$27.49
- 11. Conch/Shrimp/Snapper or Grouper$33.99
- 12. Conch/Jumbo Shrimp/Oysters$34.99
- 13. Conch/Shrimp/Oysters$32.99
- 14. Shrimp/Oysters/Tilapia or Catfish$26.99
Platinum Combo
Lobster tail, crab legs & shrimp.
Side Orders
- Conch Fritters$5.99
- Cheese Sticks Small$4.39
- Cheese Sticks Large$6.59
- Fries Small$1.99
- Fries Large$3.99
- Okra Small$3.29
- Okra Large$5.49
- Corn Nuggets Small$3.29
- Corn Nuggets Large$5.49
- Hush Puppies Small$3.29
- Hush Puppies Large$5.49
- Onion Rings Small$3.29
- Onion Rings Large$5.49
- Crab Cake$3.29
- 10 Pc Shrimp$6.59
- Calamari$5.99
- 1 Pc Tilapia$3.49