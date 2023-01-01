Hippie Hen House hippie hen house

Main picView gallery

hippie hen house

Murrells Inlet, SC 29576

Appetizer

Grit Cakes

$13.00Out of stock

Wings Smoked

$13.00

Shrimp Pot

$16.00Out of stock

Brussels Crispy

$10.00

Surfside Pretzel

$16.00

Chicken Strips

$10.00

Deviled Egg

$10.00

Crab Soup

$8.00Out of stock

Pimento Dip

$8.00Out of stock

Bog Balls

$10.00

Stew - Corned Beef

$8.00

Salads

Beach Club Salad

$12.00Out of stock

Caesar Salad

$10.00Out of stock

Sailorman Spinach Salad

$11.00

House Salad

$9.00

Easy Rider Salad

$12.00Out of stock

Brussels Salad

$11.00

Sandwiches & Wraps

Maple Hot Chicken

$13.00Out of stock

Beef Brisket

$14.00Out of stock

A&E Grilled Cheese

$12.00Out of stock

Mother Clucker Pull Chicken

$13.00Out of stock

Jumping Jack Flounder

$15.00Out of stock

The Jerry

$16.00Out of stock

Shrimp Salad Wrap

$16.00Out of stock

Crab Cake Sandwich

$24.00

Vurger - Vegan Burger

$14.00

Philly Cheesesteak

$13.00Out of stock

Hippie Chick Sandwich

$12.00Out of stock

Fish Taco Ohana

$15.00Out of stock

The Chicken Club Wrap

$13.00Out of stock

Brisket Dip

$14.00Out of stock

Birria Taco

$14.00Out of stock

Caprese Pollo Sandwich

$13.00

Bell Bottom Burger

$12.00

Brunch Burger

$14.00Out of stock

Palmetto Burger

$14.00Out of stock

State Fare Kielbasa

$13.00

Pork Butt BBQ

$14.00

Entrees

Crab Cake Platter Single

$26.00

Crab Cake Platter Double

$38.00

Flat Iron Rib Eye

$32.00Out of stock

Vodoo Salmon

$28.00Out of stock

Oscar Flounder

$32.00Out of stock

Pot Pie

$19.00Out of stock

Shrimp & Grits

$20.00

Fried Chicken Entree

$19.00Out of stock

Buford Justice Chicken Pulled

$20.00Out of stock

Buford Justice Beef Brisket

$20.00Out of stock

Rooster Colburn

$20.00Out of stock

Lasagna

$18.00

Flounder & Shrimp

$26.00Out of stock

Brussells Entree Kung Pao

$16.00

Chicken Bog

$19.00Out of stock

Hippie chick

$18.00

Shrimp & Crab Scampi

$24.00

Cod Baked Parm

$25.00

Sides

Side of Fries

$4.00

Veg of Day - Ala Carte

$4.00

Side Hippy Salad

$4.00

Slaw Side

$4.00

Kids Menu

KIds Tenders

$8.00

Kids Burger

$8.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$8.00

Desserts

Vegan Cherry Chocolate Cheesecake

$6.00

Chocolate Cherry Cake - Traditional

$6.00

Vegan Sweet Potato Pie Cheesecake

$6.00

Peach Cobbler

$6.00
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday8:00 am - 1:00 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 1:00 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 1:00 am
Thursday8:00 am - 1:00 am
Friday8:00 am - 1:00 am
Saturday8:00 am - 1:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

hippie hen house, Murrells Inlet, SC 29576

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

