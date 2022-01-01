Restaurant header imageView gallery
Sushi & Japanese
Vegan

Hippie Hibachi Vegan Grill

review star

No reviews yet

1235 Chattahoochee AVE NW STE 130

Atlanta, GA 30318

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Hippie Plate
Chick'n
Quesatacos

HIBACHI PLATES

Hippie Plate

Hippie Plate

$21.99

Choose two teriyaki proteins or add extra of your favorite protein by choosing one, paired with zucchini, onions, carrots, broccoli, fried rice, and garnished with red cabbage, chives, and sesame seeds with yum yum sauce. V/GF. Sauce on the side for all online orders.

Impossible

Impossible

$18.99

Teriyaki impossible "beef" paired with zucchini, onions, carrots, broccoli, and fried rice, garnished with red cabbage, chives, and sesame seeds with yum yum sauce. V/GF. Sauce on the side for all online orders.

Chick'n

Chick'n

$18.99

Teriyaki chick'n (soy based) paired with zucchini, onions, carrots, broccoli, and fried rice, garnished with red cabbage, chives, and sesame seeds with yum yum sauce. V/GF. Sauce on the side for all online orders.

Shr'mp

Shr'mp

$18.99

Teriyaki shr'mp (konjac root) paired with zucchini, onions, carrots, broccoli, and fried rice, garnished with red cabbage, chives, and sesame seeds with yum yum sauce. V/GF. Sauce on the side for all online orders.

Tofu

Tofu

$16.99

Teriyaki tofu paired with zucchini, onions, carrots, broccoli, and fried rice, garnished with red cabbage, chives, and sesame seeds with yum yum sauce. V/GF. Sauce on the side for all online orders.

Mushroom

Mushroom

$18.99

Teriyaki mushrooms (king oyster) paired with zucchini, onions, carrots, broccoli, and fried rice, garnished with red cabbage, chives, and sesame seeds with yum yum sauce. V/GF. Sauce on the side for all online orders.

EGGPLANT

EGGPLANT

$16.99

Teriyaki eggplant paired with zucchini, onions, carrots, broccoli, and fried rice, garnished with red cabbage, chives, and sesame seeds with yum yum sauce. V/GF. Sauce on the side for all online orders.

Veggie (no shroom)

Veggie (no shroom)

$14.99

Teriyaki veggies (zucchini, onions, carrots, broccoli) topped with red cabbage, sesame seed, and chives, on top of fried rice with yum yum sauce. V/GF. Sauce on the side for all online orders.

SECRET MENU ITEM

3 quesatacos with melted vegan cheese, cilantro, and diced onions. Choice of one protein on corn tortillas. Includes hibachi fried rice topped with red cabbage, sesame seeds, cilantro, and drizzled with yum yum sauce. Lime included. Sauce on side for online orders. V/GF
Quesatacos

Quesatacos

$16.99

3 quesatacos with melted vegan cheese, cilantro, and diced onions. Choice of one protein on corn tortillas. Includes hibachi fried rice topped with red cabbage, sesame seeds, cilantro, and drizzled with yum yum sauce. Sauce on side for online orders. V/GF

Drinks

JUST Boxed Water

JUST Boxed Water

$3.50

Spindrift

$3.00

San Peligrino

$3.00
MajesTeas

MajesTeas

$6.00

Premium health and wellness tea made locally in Atlanta, GA with quality ingredients.

Astronut Mylk

$7.00Out of stock

Locally handcrafted Nut and Seed Plant Mylks from scratch with superfoods and herbal elixirs to obtain additional nutrients and boost immunity. V/GF. Sea Mosster is made with walnuts. Holy Cacao is made with cashews.

Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Lemonade

$4.00Out of stock
Lupa's Kombucha

Lupa's Kombucha

$5.00

Extra Sauces

Yum Yum

$0.75

creamy white sauce made in house V/GF

Spicy Gochu

$0.75

hot sauce with notes of chili and garlic made in house V/GF

Hippie Yaki

$0.75

teriyaki sauce made in house V/GF

A la Carte

Extra Fried Rice on Side

$2.99

Extra Veggies on Side

$2.99

Extra Vegan Egg on Side

$2.99Out of stock

Extra Protein on Side

$6.99

Dessert

Trupo Vegan Mylk Chocolate Bar

Trupo Vegan Mylk Chocolate Bar

$4.50

Gluten Free Plastic Free Vegan *Purchase of this bar helps support animal sanctuaries

Trupo Vegan Mylk Chocolate Rice Crunch Bar

Trupo Vegan Mylk Chocolate Rice Crunch Bar

$4.50

Gluten Free Plastic Free Vegan *Purchase of this bar helps support animal sanctuaries

10 oz Yum Yum glass jar

10 oz Glass Jar Yum Yum

$10.00Out of stock

100% Organic Cotton Long Sleeve Black

Organic Cotton Black Long Sleeve Tee Smiley

$28.00

100% Organic Cotton Short Sleeve White

Brand AS colour 100% organic cotton.

Organic Cotton Tee

$25.00

Sticker

sticker

$1.50

Canvas Bag

Canvas Bag

$10.00

Smiley Hoodie

Hoodie

$35.00

Logo Crewneck

Pink S

$38.00

Pink M

Pink L

Pink Xl

Pink 2xl

Green S

Green M

Green L

Green Xl

Green 2xl

VEGGIE / TOFU

Select teriyaki proteins served buffet style with serveware. Paired with veggies and fried rice. Includes Yum Yum, Spicy Gochu, and garnishes. Includes salad with choice of Ginger Carrot or Groovy Ranch dressing. Please provide 24-48 hr advance notice.

10 PEOPLE

$180.00

20 PEOPLE

$360.00

50 PEOPLE

$800.00

CHICK'N / SHR'MP / IMPOSSIBLE / SHROOM

Select teriyaki proteins served buffet style with serveware. Paired with veggies and fried rice. Includes Yum Yum, Spicy Gochu, and garnishes. Includes salad with choice of Ginger Carrot or Groovy Ranch dressing. Please provide 24-48 hr advance notice.

10 PEOPLE

$200.00

20 PEOPLE

$360.00

50 PEOPLE

$900.00

SIDE VEGGIES ONLY

30 PERSON

$120.00

Delivery

Catering Delivery

$30.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

First ever ALL vegan hibachi restaurant. 100% gluten free menu. Putting a healthier, herbivorous-spin on your traditional hibachi meal.

Website

Location

1235 Chattahoochee AVE NW STE 130, Atlanta, GA 30318

Directions

Gallery
Hippie Hibachi Vegan Grill image
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

SriThai - Atlantic Station
orange starNo Reviews
1380 Atlantic Station #14275 Atlanta, GA 30363
View restaurantnext
Local Green Atlanta-JOLO
orange star4.5 • 1,182
19 Joseph E Lowery Atlanta, GA 30314
View restaurantnext
Sukoshi - Atlanta
orange starNo Reviews
1201 Peachtree St Atlanta, GA 30361
View restaurantnext
R. Thomas Deluxe Grill
orange starNo Reviews
1812 Peachtree St NW Atlanta, GA 30309
View restaurantnext
Nakato Japanese Restaurant - Atlanta
orange star4.5 • 3,900
1776 Cheshire Bridge Road Atlanta, GA 30324
View restaurantnext
8ARM - 710 Ponce De Leon Ave NE
orange star4.0 • 710
710 Ponce De Leon Ave NE Atlanta, GA 30306
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Atlanta

Gu's Dumplings - Krog Street Market
orange star4.6 • 13,860
99 Krog St NE Suite M Atlanta, GA 30307
View restaurantnext
Fresh to Order
orange star4.6 • 9,016
860 Peachtree St Atlanta, GA 30308
View restaurantnext
Chopt Creative Salad Co. - Ansley Mall
orange star4.7 • 8,067
Ansley Mall 1544 Piedmont Ave NE Atlanta, GA 30324
View restaurantnext
Farm Burger - Buckhead
orange star4.4 • 6,021
3365 Piedmont Rd NE Atlanta, GA 30305
View restaurantnext
Fresh to Order
orange star4.6 • 5,116
1260 Cumberland Mall Atlanta, GA 30339
View restaurantnext
Hawkers Asian Street Fare - Atlanta
orange star4.3 • 4,889
661 Auburn Ave Northeast Atlanta, GA 30312
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Atlanta
Decatur
review star
Avg 4.4 (45 restaurants)
Smyrna
review star
Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)
Tucker
review star
Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)
Stone Mountain
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
Forest Park
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Marietta
review star
Avg 4.3 (54 restaurants)
Norcross
review star
Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)
Lithia Springs
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Austell
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston