Sushi & Japanese
Vegan
Hippie Hibachi Vegan Grill
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
First ever ALL vegan hibachi restaurant. 100% gluten free menu. Putting a healthier, herbivorous-spin on your traditional hibachi meal.
Location
1235 Chattahoochee AVE NW STE 130, Atlanta, GA 30318
