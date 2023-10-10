FOOD

COMBOS

BURGER, REGULAR HIPPO FRIES & 16oz FOUNTAIN DRINK
#1 H BURGER COMBO

$12.99

Angus Beef, mustard, lettuce, tomato, pickles and onion

#2 H CHEESEBURGER COMBO

$12.99

Angus Beef Patty, American Cheese, Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato, pickles and onion

#3 H SPECIAL COMBO

$12.99

Angus Beef Patty, bacon, jalapenos, mayo, lettuce, tomato, onions and American Cheese

#4 BBQ & CHEESE COMBO

$12.99

angus beef patty, BBQ sauce, crispy onion, mustard, lettuce and american cheese

#5 H BLT BURGER COMBO

$12.99

Angus Beef patty, bacon, mayo, lettuce and tomato

#6 H MUSH BURGER COMBO

$12.99
#7 H AVOCADO COMBO

$12.99

Angus Beef patty, grilled onion, Swiss cheese, mayo, guacamole and tomato

#8 H TEXAS BURGER COMBO

$12.99

#9 H HAWAIIAN BURGER COMBO

$12.99

#10 H BLUE BURGER COMBO

$12.99

#11 H MEXICAN BURGER COMBO

$12.99

#12 H SIRRACHA BURGER COMBO

$12.99

#13 BACON CHEESE B COMBO

$12.99

H EGGVOLUTION COMBO

$12.99

H CHICKEN MUSH COMBO

$12.99

H BUFFALO CHICKEN COMBO

$12.99

H CHICKEN COMBO

$12.99

H CHICKEN SPECIAL COMBO

$12.99

H CRISPY CHICKEN COMBO

$12.99

H SPICY CRISPY CHICK COMBO

$12.99

HIPPO BURGERS

#1 H Burger

$7.88

#2 H Cheese Burger

$8.63

#3 H Special Burger

$9.13

#4 H BBQ & Cheese Burger

$8.88

#5 H BLT Burger

$8.88

#6 H Mush Burger

$8.88

#7 H Avocado Burger

$9.28

#8 H Texas Burger

$9.13

#9 H Hawaiian Burger

$8.88

#10 H Blue Burger

$9.13

#11 H Mexican Burger

$9.68

#12 H Sirracha Burger

$9.68

#13 H Bacon Cheese

$9.13

H Eggvolution Burger

$9.13

Veggie Burger

$7.78

MONSTER HIPPO

Monster Hippo

$16.00

HIPPO CHICKEN

H Chicken

$7.78

H Buffalo Chicken

$8.88

H Chicken Especial

$9.13

H Chicken BBQ & Cheese

$8.88

H Chicken Mushroom

$8.88

H Chicken Avocado

$9.28

H Chicken Hawaiian

$8.88

H Chicken Blue

$9.18

H Mexican Chicken

$9.68

H Sriracha Chicken

$9.68

CRISPY CHICKEN

Crispy Chicken

$9.68

Spicy Crispy Chicken

$9.68

WINGS

8 Piece Wings

$9.87

FRIES

French Fries

$2.88

Cajun Fries

$3.13

Garlic Fries

$3.88

Chili Cheese Fries

$4.63

Buffalo Fries

$3.63

Sweet Potato Fries

$3.38

Onion Rings

$4.38

Tater Tots

$3.69

Spicy Fried Pickles

$8.49

Fried Cheese Sticks

$10.49

Cheese Fries

$4.63

Cheese French Cajun

$4.88

Chili Cheese Fries Cajun

$4.38

Garlic French Cajun

$4.13

Sweet Potato Fries Cajun

$4.13

Onion Rings Cajun

$4.63

Tater Tots Cajun

$3.88

Tater Tots Garlic

$4.69

Tater Tots Cheese

$5.44

Tater Tots Chili Cheese

$5.44

EXTRAS

Nachos

$5.38

Chili Cheese Dog

$4.88

H Mexican Hot Dog

$5.88

SALADS

Grilled Chicken Salad

$8.87

Crispy Chicken Salad

$8.87

KIDS MENU

Includes French Fries

Kid Burger

$6.19

Kid's Cheeseburger

$7.19

Kid's Hot Dog

$5.63

Kid's Chicken Strips

$5.88

Grilled Cheese

$3.88

Kid's Corn Dog

$4.38

Kid's Avocado Burger

$9.69

Kids BBQ Burger

$9.69

Kids BLT Burger

$9.69

Kids Blue Burger

$9.69

Kids Hawaiian Burger

$9.69

Kids Mushroom Burger

$9.69

Kids Special Burger

$9.69

Kids Texas Burger

$9.69

Kids Mexican Burger

$9.69

Kids Sirracha Burger

$9.69

Kids Eggvolution

$8.69

Kids Bacon Cheese

$9.69

SIDES

Side Jalapeno

$1.00

Side Cheese Sauce

$1.00

Side Chili

$1.00

Side Ranch

$0.50

Side Cajun

$0.50

Side Buffalo

$0.50

Side BBQ

$0.50

Side Sriracha

$0.50

Side Garlic

$0.50

Side Avocado

$1.50

Side Guacamole

$1.50

Side Lemon Pepper

$0.50

Side Marinara Sauce

$0.50

Extra Bacon

$1.75

Extra Blue Cheese

$1.25

Side Bacon

$1.75

Side Blue Cheese

$1.25

Extra Cheese Sauce

$1.00

Extra Chili

$1.00

Whole Jalapeno

$1.00

Side Pickles

$1.00

Patty

$3.50

sd hot dog only

$3.00

corn Dog (corn Dog only )

$2.75

DRINKS

Bottle Water

$1.50

Glass Bottle Coke

$3.38

Med Drink 16oz

$2.63

Lg Drink 32oz

$3.13

Can soda

$1.50

Med Cup

$0.75

Large Cup

$1.00

Water

$0.46

Bottle Lemonade

$2.50

SHAKES

Strawberry Shake

$6.49

Chocolate Shake

$6.49

Vanilla Shake

$6.49

Mint Chocolate Shake

$6.49

Cookies & Cream

$6.49

Nutella Shake

$7.49