Hippo Cafe

1,182 Reviews

$$

109 E Front St

Hutto, TX 78634

DRINKS

Tea

$3.39

Swt Tea

$3.39

1/2 & 1/2 Tea

$3.39

Coffee

$3.39

Coke

$3.39

Coke Zero

$3.39

Diet Coke

$3.39

Diet Dr. Pepper

$3.39

Dr. Pepper

$3.39

PowerAid

$3.39

Root Beer

$3.39

Sprite

$3.39

Milk (12 Oz)

$2.99

OJ (12 Oz)

$2.99

Hot Chocolate

$3.39

Cakes

Chocolate Eruption

$5.99

Italian Cream

$5.99

Carrot

$5.99

Tres Leches

$5.99

Chocolate

$5.99

Pies

Oreo

$5.99

Apple

$5.99

Strawberry cream

$5.99

Chocolate

$5.99

Key Lime

$5.99

Lemon Meringue

$5.99

Buttermilk

$5.99

Pecan

$5.99

Other

Bread Pudding

$5.99

Peach Cobbler

$5.99

New York Cheesecake

$5.99

Chocolate Cheesecake

$5.99

Beer

Blue Moon

$3.50

Coors Light

$3.00

Corona Extra

$4.25

Deschutes

$4.25

Miller Light

$3.00

Lone Star

$2.75

Modelo

$4.00

Shiner Bock

$4.00

Shiner Blonde

$4.00

Topo Chico Seltzer

$3.75

Truly Pineapple

$3.75

Bud Light

$3.75

Mic Ultra

$3.75

White Claw

$4.00

Stash IPA

$4.25

Blackberry

$4.25

Love Street

$4.25

Hopadillo IPA

$4.25

Crawford Bock

$4.25

Dos Equis

$4.25

Red Bull

$3.49

Diet Red Bull

$3.49

Red Wines

Coppola Merlot bottle

$33.00

Drumheller Merlot Bottle

$26.25

El Portillo Malbec Bottle

$28.00

La Crema P Noir Bottle

$42.00

Menage A Trois Blend Bottle

$26.25

Coppola Glass

$8.25

Drumheller Glass

$7.00

El Portillo Glass

$7.00

La Crema Glass

$11.00

Menage A Trois Glass

$7.00

White Wines

Cupcake P Grigio Bottle

$25.00

KJ Chard Bottle

$32.00

Lunetta Prosecco Bottle

$37.00

Sutter White Zin

$16.00

Cupcake Glass

$7.00

KJ Chard Glass

$8.50

Lunetta Glass

$10.00

Sutter wh Zif Glass

$4.25

Mimosa Glass

$5.00
check markTourists
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Come on in and enjoy!

109 E Front St, Hutto, TX 78634

Directions

Hippo Cafe image
Hippo Cafe image
Hippo Cafe image

