Hippo Grill Korean BBQ 7377 S Jones Blvd Ste 104

70 Reviews

$$

7377 S Jones Blvd Ste 104

Las Vegas, NV 89139

Appetizers

Bulgogi Fries

$9.95

Fried ManDoo

$7.95

Fried Onion Rings

$6.95

Vegi Egg Roll

$5.95

Pork Egg Roll 1pc

$2.50

Pork Egg Roll 3pcs

$6.95

Side Dish

$3.50

Rice

$1.95

Brown Rice

$0.50

Extra Sauce

$0.25

Chicken

Mini Chicken BBQ

$10.95

Mini Just KFC

$11.95

Mini KFC

$12.95

Regular Chicken BBQ

$13.95

Regular Just KFC

$14.95

Regular KFC

$15.95

Pork

Mini Spicy Pork Belly

$13.95

Regular Spicy Pork Belly

$16.95

Shrimp

Mini Hippo Garlic Shrimp

$14.95

Regular Hippo Garlic Shrimp

$17.95

Beef

Mini Meat Jun

$14.95

Mini Bulgogi

$15.95

Mini Galbi

$19.95

Regular Meat Jun

$17.95

Regular Bulgogi

$18.95

Regular Galbi

$23.95

Beverage

Soda

$1.99

Tea

$3.50

Juice

$2.99

Water

$1.75

Sparkling Water

$2.99

Creamy Soda

$3.99

Korean Soda

$2.50

Hawaiian Sun

$1.99

Combos

Mixed Plate

$10.95

Vegi

Vegi Plate

$8.95
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Hippo Grill Korean BBQ will serve a genuine Korean BBQ experience in a to-go box. Come in and enjoy!

7377 S Jones Blvd Ste 104, Las Vegas, NV 89139

