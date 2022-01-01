Hippo Grill Korean BBQ 7377 S Jones Blvd Ste 104
70 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info
Hippo Grill Korean BBQ will serve a genuine Korean BBQ experience in a to-go box. Come in and enjoy!
Location
7377 S Jones Blvd Ste 104, Las Vegas, NV 89139
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Clove Indian cuisine & Bar - 7090 S Rainbow Blvd Ste 110A
No Reviews
7090 S Rainbow Blvd Ste 110A Las Vegas, NV 89118
View restaurant
Crab Corner Maryland Seafood House
4.3 • 3,664
6485 SOUTH RAINBOW BOULEVARD, SUITE 104 Las Vegas, NV 89118
View restaurant
Strega - Rainbow - 7460 S Rainbow Blvd. suite 110
No Reviews
7460 S Rainbow Blvd. suite 110 Las Vegas, NV 89139
View restaurant
Frijoles & Frescas Grilled Tacos - Las Vegas BLVD - 7684 S. Las Vegas Blvd
No Reviews
7684 South Las Vegas Boulevard Enterprise, NV 89123
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Las Vegas
Volcano Grille, Japanese Protein House
4.5 • 5,415
7150 S. Durango Drive Las Vegas, NV 89113
View restaurant
The Great Greek Mediterranean Grill - Blue Diamond
4.8 • 3,958
5020 Blue Diamond Rd Las Vegas, NV 89139
View restaurant
Spaghetty Western
4.1 • 2,572
10690 Southern Highlands Pkwy Ste 103 Las Vegas, NV 89141
View restaurant