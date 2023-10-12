Hiraya
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:00 am
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:00 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:00 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:00 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:00 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:00 am
Restaurant info
Hiraya Cafe & Restaurant tells Chef Paolo Dungca’s story of growing up in the Philippines: the food he ate, the family and friends that influenced his journey, and the recipes he learned from his mom, aunts, and grandparents.
Location
1250 H Street NE, Washington, DC 20002
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Popular restaurants in Washington
Chicken + Whiskey - 14th Catering
4.6 • 15,257
1738 14th St NW Washington, DC, DC 20009
View restaurant