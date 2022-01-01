Restaurant header imageView gallery
Sushi & Japanese
Steakhouses

Hiro Japanese Steakhouse-Wilmington

No reviews yet

222 Old Eastwood Rd

Wilmington, NC 28403

Popular Items

Clear Soup
Spicy Tuna Roll
Sweet Potato Roll

Appetizers

Cheese Wonton

$4.50

Coconut Shrimp

$9.95

Crispy Fried Tofu

$7.95

Edamame

$5.95

Fried Calamari

$9.95

Gyoza

$7.95

Hiro Fire Shrimp

$9.95

House Salad

$3.25

Negimaki

$11.95

Shrimp Tempura Appetizer

$9.95

Shumai

$7.95

Side Fried Rice

$3.95

Side Noodle

$3.95

Spring Rolls

$4.95

Vegetable Tempura Appetizer

$7.95

Yakitori

$8.95

Sides

Side Appetizer Shrimp

$6.00

Side Broccolli

$2.95

Side Chicken

$7.00

Side Filet Mignon

$12.00

Side Fried Rice

$3.95

Side Ginger Dressing

$7.00

Side Ginger Sauce

$7.00

Side Jumbo Shrimp

$9.00

Side Lobster

$22.00

Side Mushrooms

$2.95

Side Noodles

$3.95

Side Onion

$3.95

Side Scollops

$12.00

Side Shrimp

$7.00

Side Steak

$9.00

Side Sushi Rice

$3.95

Side White Rice

$2.95

Side White Sauce

$7.00

Side zucchini & onions

$3.95

Side Zucchinni

$3.95

Soups

Chicken Tom Yum Soup

$6.95

Clear Soup

$3.25

Served with mushrooms & Green onions

Coconut Chicken Soup

$6.95

Sliced chicken, mushrooms, onions, green peppers, carrots & coconut milk

Coconut Seafood Soup

$7.95

Shrimp, scollops, calamari, mushrooms, onions, green peppers,

Miso Soup

$2.95

With tofu, seaweed & green onions

Seafood Tom Yum Soup

$7.95

Seaweed Seafood Soup

$7.95

Shrimp, scallops, calamari & seaweed cooked with egg

Salads

Chef Salad

$10.00

Crab stick, mango, strawberries, and cucumber over a bed of spring mix,

Crispy Roll

$10.00

Tilapia, crab stick, caviar, cream cheese and tomago, rolled in seaweed,

Express Tuna Salad

$12.00

Diced tuna, mango, black caviar and wasabi caviar,

House Salad

$3.25

Lettuce, carrots, red cabbage & cucumber

Kani Salad

$9.00

Mixture of julienne cucumber & crab stick with spicy mayo, topped with

Sashimi Salad

$11.00

Tuna, salmon, and yellowtail, topped with red flying fish caviar,

Seaweed Salad

$7.00

Seaweed marinated in sesame vinegarette on a bed of spring mix

Spicy Tuna Salad

$10.00

Spicy tuna mixed with julienne cucumber on a bed of fresh spring mix

Squid Salad

$7.00

Squid, ginger, bamboo shoots and kikurage mushrooms marinated in

Tuna Tataki

$11.00

Pan seared raw tuna, garnished with sesame seeds, green onions

Udomaki

$10.00

Crab stick, shrimp, cream cheese and avocado wrapped in seaweed,

Sushi Appetizers

Crispy roll

$10.00

Mussel Dynamite

$10.95

Narutomaki

$10.00

Spicy tuna, avocado, & tempura flakes wrapped in cucumber

Sashimi Appetizer

$12.00

Seafood Sunomono

$10.00

Crab stick, octopus, squid, shrimp & daikon sprouts over a bed of Julienne

Sushi Appetizer

$9.00

Tanimaki

$10.00

Smoked salmon, cream cheese & scallions wrapped in cucumber

Udomaki

$10.00

Nigiri

Black Caviar Nigiri

$6.00

Capelin Caviar Nigiri

$6.00

Crab Nigiri

$6.00

Escolar Nigiri

$6.00

Fatty Tuna Nigiri

$13.00

Flying Fish Caviar Nigiri

$6.00

Green Mussell

$6.00

Mackerel Nigiri

$6.00

Octopus Nigiri

$6.00

Salmon Caviar Nigiri

$7.00

Salmon Nigiri

$6.00

Shrimp Nigiri

$6.00

Smoked Eel Nigiri

$6.00

Smoked Salmon

$6.00

Sp Baby Octopus Nigiri

$6.00

Spicy Scallops Nigiri

$7.00

Squid Nigiri

$6.00

surf Clam Nigiri

$6.00

Sweet Prawn Nigiri

$7.00

Tamago/Egg Nigiri

$5.00

Tilapia Nigiri

$6.00

Tuna Nigiri

$7.00

Wasabi Caviar Nigiri

$6.00

Yellow Tail Nigiri

$7.00

Sashimi

Black Caviar

$6.00

Capelin Caviar

$6.00

Crab sashimi

$6.00

Escolar

$7.00

Fatty Tuna

$13.00

Flying Fish Caviar

$6.00

Mackerel

$7.00

Octopus

$7.00

Salmon

$7.00

Salmon Caviar

$7.00

Shrimp

$6.00

Smioked Eel

$6.00

Smoked Salmon

$7.00

Spicy Baby Octopus

$7.00

Spicy Scallops

$8.00

Squid

$7.00

surf Clam

$6.00

Sweet Prawn

$7.00

Tamago/Egg

$5.00

Tilapia

$7.00

Tuna

$7.00

Wasabi Caviar

$6.00

Yellow Tail

$7.00

Makimono

Alaskan Roll

$7.00

Tempura Crab stick, cream cheese and avocado, topped with eel sauce/sriracha

Avocado Roll

$6.00

California Roll

$6.50

Crab stick, caviar, cucumber and avocado

Crab Roll

$6.00

Cucumber Roll

$6.00

Eastwood Roll

$7.00

spicy tuna, avocado & tempura flakes

Golden Roll

$7.00

Smoked salmon, avocado, mago topped with tempura flakes & wasabi mayo

Hamachi Roll

$7.00

New Philly Roll

$7.00

Smoked salmon, cream cheese & green onions tempura freied,

Philadelphia Roll

$6.50

Smoked salmon, cream cheese & green onions

Racine Roll

$6.50

Smoked salmon skin, cucumber & green onion, topped with eel sauce

Salmon Roll

$6.50

Smoked Eel Roll

$6.50

Smoked eel and cucumber topped with eel sauce

Spicy Hamachi Roll

$7.00

Spicy Salmon Roll

$7.00

Spicy Scallop Roll

$7.50

Spicy Tuna Roll

$7.00

Sweet Potato Roll

$6.00

Triangle Roll

$6.50

Shrimp, mango, kiwi topped with strawberry mayo

Tuna Roll

$7.00

Sushi Combinations

Sashimi Sampler

$26.00

1 Tuna, 1Salmon, 1 Hamachi, 1 Smoked Eel, 1 Octopus, 1 Caplin Caviar

Sushi Kobe

$20.00

2 Tuna, 2 Salmon, 2 Hamachi, 1 California Roll

Sushi Nagasaki

$52.00

2 Tuna, 2 Salmon, 2 Hamachi, 2 Smoked eel, 2 Octopus, 2 Caplin Caviar

Sushi Sampler

$24.00

1 Tuna, 1 Salmon, 1 Hamachi, 1 Smoked Eel, 1 Octopus, 1 Caplin Caviar,

Sushi Tokyo

$26.00

2 Tuna, 2 Salmon, 2 Hamachi, 2 Smoked eel, 2 Octopus, 1 California

Vegetarian Combo

$14.00

1 Cucumber Roll, 1 Garden Roll & Seaweed Salad

Sashimi Combination

Chirashi

$23.00

Assortment of seafood served over a bed of sushi rice and seaweed flakes

Sashimi Kyoto

$27.00

3 Tuna, 3 Salmon, 3 Hamachi, 3 Tilapia and Seaweed Salad

Sashimi Nagoya

$72.00

4 Tuna, 4 Salmon, 4 Hamachi, 4 Tilapia, 4 Octopus, 4 Smoked Eel,

Sashimi Osaka

$28.00

3 Tuna, 3 Salmon, 3 Hamachi, 3 Tilapia, 3 Octopus & Seaweed Salad

Tekka Don

$25.00

Tuna sashimi over sushi rice topped with seaweed flakes

Unagi Don

$22.00

Smoked Eel served over sushi rice

Sushi Sashimi Combination

Sushi & Sashimi Fuji

$75.00

Sashimi ( 4 Tuna, 4 Salmon, 4 Hamachi, 4 Tilapia)

Sushi & Sashimi Hokkaido

$28.00

Sashimi ( 2 Tuna, 2 Salmon, 2 Hamachi, 2 Tilapia)

Temaki

Dynamite Temaki

$6.00

Shrimp, Crab stick, scallop, cucumber & Japanese Mayonnaise

Salmon Skin Temaki

$6.00

Crispy salmon skin, cucumber, avocado, green onions & eel sauce

Tuna Temaki

$6.00

Tuna, cucumber & asparagus

Eel Temaki

$6.00

Smoked eel, cucumber, avocado & eel sauce

California Temaki

$6.00

Crab, avocado, cucumber and capelin caviar

Spicy Tuna Temaki

$6.00

Spicy Tuna, cucumber and spicy mayo

Shrimp Tempura Temaki

$6.00

House Makimono

Bonsai Tree

$9.00

Cowboy Roll

$12.00

Crunchy Roll

$10.00

Dragon Roll

$12.00

Fairway Roll

$11.00

Flash Roll

$16.00

Futomaki

$12.00

Garden Roll

$10.00

Godzilla Roll

$17.00

Hawaii Roll

$12.00

Holly Roll

$12.00

Just Roll

$13.00

Kamikaze Roll

$12.00

King and I

$12.00

L. A Roll

$15.00

Lobster Tsunami Roll

$22.00

Monkey Banana Roll

$16.00

New York, New York

$12.00

Ocean Roll

$12.00

Queen and I

$11.00

Rainbow Roll

$13.00

Rock n' Roll

$12.00

Shrimp Tempura Roll

$10.00

Spider Roll

$12.00

Sprinkle Roll

$14.00

St. Patrick Roll

$12.00

Sunset Roll

$12.00

Volcano Roll

$16.00

Yummy Yummy Roll

$11.00

Bento Box

Teriyaki Chicken Bento Box

$18.00

Teriyaki Salmon Bento Box

$18.00

Teriyaki Shrimp Bento Box

$19.00

Teriyaki Steak Bento Box

$18.00

Teriyaki Tuna Bento Box

$22.00

A La CarteDinner Entrees

Beef Fried Rice

$11.95

Chicken Fried Rice

$11.95

Chicken Katsu Don

$19.95

Chicken Yakisoba

$19.95

Pineapple Fried Rice

$14.95

Seafood Tempura Dinner

$24.95

Seafood Udon

$24.95

Seafood Yakisoba

$24.95

Sesame Chicken

$15.95

Shrimp Fried Rice

$11.95

Shrimp Tempura Dinner

$19.95

Shrimp Tempura Udon

$19.95

Steak Yakisoba

$24.95

Vegetable Fried Rice

$11.95

Vegetable Tempura Dinner

$14.95

Vegetable Udon

$14.95

Chicken Finger Large

$13.95

White Sauce (2 oz.)

$0.75

Ginger Sauce (2 oz.)

$0.75

Ginger Dressing (2oz.)

$0.75

Mustard Sauce (2 oz.)

$0.75

Ranch Dressing (2 oz.)

$0.75

Eel Sauce (2 oz.)

$0.75

Ponsu (2 oz.)

$0.75

Pint White Sauce

$8.00

Pint Ginger Sauce

$8.00

Pint Ginger Dressing

$8.00

Single Entrees

Adult's Share

$10.95

Child Share

$7.95

Hibachi Chicken

$20.95

Hibachi Filet mignon

$29.95

Hibachi Jumbo Shrimp

$27.95

Hibachi Lobsters

$45.95

Hibachi Scallops

$29.95

Hibachi Shrimp

$24.95

Hibachi Steak

$24.95

Hibachi Tuna

$27.95

Hibachi Wahoo

$30.95

Teriyaki Chicken

$20.95

Teriyaki Steak

$24.95

Vegetable Delight

$19.95

Yakiniku Steak

$24.95

Combination Entrees

Steak & Chicken

$24.95

Shrimp & Chicken

$24.95

Filet Mignon & Sea Scallops

$29.95

Filet & J Shrimp

$29.95

Steak & Shrimp

$24.95

Jumbo Shrimp & Scallops

$29.95

Filet Mignon & Chicken

$27.95

Filet Mignon & Shrimp

$27.95

Filet Mignon & Lobster

$42.95

Filet, J Shrimp & Scallops

$38.95

J Shrimp, Scallops & Lobster

$49.95

Filet, Shrimp & Chicken

$34.95

Steak, Chicken & Shrimp

$29.95

Chicken & J Shrimp

$27.95

Chicken & Lobster

$39.95

Chicken & Scallops

$27.95

Steak & J Shrimp

$27.95

Steak & Lobster

$39.95

Steak & Scallops

$27.95

Shrimp & Lobster

$39.95

Shrimp & Scallops

$27.95

Lobster & Scallops

$42.95

J. Shrimp & Lobster

$42.95

J. Shrimp & Wahoo

$29.95

Filet & Wahoo

$31.95

Filet, Chicken, & J. Shrimp

$38.95

Dessert

Lava Cake

$6.00

Banana Tempura

$6.00

Fried Ice Cream

$6.00

Fried Cheese Cake

$6.00

Sherbert

$3.50

Add Ice Cream

$3.00

All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Hiro Japanese Steakhouse has become a regional destination for an unforgettable Japanese steakhouse and sushi bar experience. Mei Ling Chau, our founder, first opened our doors in 1993 and ever since we’ve been building our reputation with a passion and drive to ensure each of our customers enjoys delicious, carefully crafted food, accommodating service, and a warm atmosphere.

222 Old Eastwood Rd, Wilmington, NC 28403

