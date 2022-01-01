Restaurant header imageView gallery

His & Hers DC

review star

No reviews yet

2214 Rhode Island Ave NE

Washington, DC 20018

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Woodridge Burger
Fried Rice
Potatoes/Homefries

Appetizers

Coconut Shrimp

$15.00

Lightly breaded and fried golden brown served with H&H Thai coconut sauce

Catfish Tender

$10.00

Succulent catfish tenders served on a bed of arugula and a side of Boom Boom Sauce or Sweet Chili Sauce

Salmon Bites

$10.00

Succulent salmon nuggets on a bed of arugula with your choice of BOOM BOOM or sweet chili sauce

Wings

$10.00

Crispy Fried plain or buffalo wings served with carrots and celery with your choice of ranch or bleu cheese

Spinach & Artichoke Dip

$10.00

Creamy spinach and cheese blend served hot with a side of pita chips

Crab & Shrimp Sliders

$14.00

Lump crab meat with shrimp and served with remoulade sauce

Honey Fried Cauliflower

$8.00

Breaded and fried golden brown cauliflower chunks drizzled with hot honey

BBQ Shrimp Flatbread

$15.00

Caramelized onions,mushrooms, fresh mozzarella, and bell peppers, drizzled with H&H BBQ sauce

Tacos

$15.00+

3 tacos filled with chicken or shrimp served with salsa and sour cream

Deviled Eggs

$10.00

3 traditional homemade deviled eggs

Beef Slider

$9.00

Ground beef sliders served on a potato roll with cheddar cheese, tomato, and lettuce

Salads

Pecan & Pear Salad

$12.00

Mixed green, pecans, bleu cheese crumbles, anjou pear, dried cranberries, with honey balsamic dressing

Caesar

$10.00

Crisp romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, croutons, with creamy Caesar dressing

H&H House Salad

$9.00

Mixed greens, cucumber, tomato,onion,with balsamic vinaigrette

Burgers & Sandwiches

Salmon Sub

$17.00

Grilled Salmon, Bell peppers,caramelized onions, and H&H sauce on a toasted roll served with a side of house cut fries

Chicken Philly

$13.00

Thinly sliced halal chicken, mozarella cheese, tomatoes, mushrooms, onions, and bell peppers on a toasted roll served with a side of house cut fries

Philly Cheesesteak

$15.00

Thinly sliced steak, mozarella cheese, tomatoes, mushrooms, onions, and bell peppers on a toasted roll served with a side of house cut fries

Woodridge Burger

$14.00

5 oz angus beef burger with grilled onions and arugula served with house cut fries

Catfish Po Boy

$13.00

Catfish, shredded lettuce, sliced tomatoes, and remoulade sauce on a toasted roll served with a side of house cut fries

Whiting Po Boy

$15.00

Whiting filet, shredded lettuce, sliced tomatoes, and remoulade sauce on a toasted roll served with a side of house cut fries

Vegan Burger

$12.00

Plant Based Patty, grilled onions, arugula, vegan chipotle mayo on a toasted bun served with house cut fries

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$12.00

Marinated chicken breast on ciabatta roll, arugula, caramelized onions, sliced tomato, herb mayo, seved with house chips

Cheese Burger

$9.00

Grilled beef burger with cheese and your choice of toppings.

Entrees

Ragin Cajun Pasta

$17.00

Penne pasta with H&H cajun cream sauce, peppers, onions, mushrooms, and roasted mixed veggies

Crab Stuffed Salmon

$31.00

Oven roasted salmon stuffed with imperial style lump crab meat served with rice and mixed vegetables with cajun butter sauce

Crab Stuffed Shrimp

$31.00

Oven roasted shrimp stuffed with imperial style lump crab meat served with rice and mixed vegetables with cajun butter sauce

Fried Chicken Cajuns

$22.00

Grilled or Fried chicken breast with cajun style garlic mashed potatoes, seasonal vegetables and chicken gravy sauce

Grilled Lamb Chops

$31.00

Marinated lamb chops, seasonal mixed vegetables, sauteed mushrooms, and mashed potatoes

Chicken N Waffles

$16.00

Belgian style waffles served with golden fried chicken and maple syrup

Fried Rice

$12.00

A medley of mixed vegetables, eggs,scallions, garlic, sesame oil,and soy sauce

Brunch

Rhode Island Ave Breakfast Bowl

$12.00

Two eggs your way, potatoes, choice of meat, toast

The HANGRY Platter

$15.00

French Toast, Pancakes or Waflle, three eggs your way, potaotes or grits, choice of meat, fruit

The Mega Meat Platter

$16.00

Double the meat, two eggs your way, potaoes or grits and toast

Salmon Breakfast Sammy

$17.00

Croissant, tomatoes, H&H Sauce, arugula, avocado, fried egg, turkey bacon served with home fries or grits

Crab Hash

$17.00

Golden deep fried potatoes, peppers and onions, topped with two eggs your way

Sunrise Flatbread

$16.00

Eggs your way, smoked salmon, cheese blend, home fries, arugula, grilled onions

Steak N Eggs

$20.00

5 oz USDA choice steak, three eggs your way, potatoes or grits, toast

Chicken N Waffles

$16.00

Your favorite Belgian style waffle with fried chicken and maple syrup

Omelette

$13.00

Three toppings, potatoes or grits, toast or fruit bowl

Catfish & Grits

$14.00

Golden deep fish catfish, tomatoes, onions, peppers, grits, and cajun sauce

Whiting & Grits

$16.00

Golden deep fried whiting, tomatoes, onions, peppers, grits, and cajun sauce

Shrimp & Grits

$20.00

Sauteed shrimp, tomatoes, onions, peppers, grits, and cajun sauce

Salmon Cakes

$13.00

Fried Salmon Cakes, served with eggs, and fried potatoes, onions and peppers

Salmon Cake Platter

$17.00

1 4 ounce Fried Salmon Cake, with your choice of egg, and one choice of French Toast, Pancake, grits or Fried potatoes

Side

Veggie Sausage

$4.00

Grits

$5.00

2 Eggs

$3.00

Chicken Sausage

$4.00

Potatoes/Homefries

$5.00

3 Eggs

$4.50

Turkey Bacon

$4.00

Toast

$2.00

Seasonal Fruit Bowl

$5.00

French Fries

$5.00

Waffle

$5.00

French Toast

$5.00

Pancake

$5.00

Beverages

Juice

$4.00

Coffee small

$3.00

Coffee large

$5.00

Tea

$4.00

Hot or Cold Herbal Tea

Lemonade

$3.00

NA Beverages

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Coke

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Ice Tea

$3.00

Arnold Palmer

$3.00

By the Bottle

Tito’s

$180.00

Basil Hayden

$180.00

Hennessy

$200.00

Bellaire

$200.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

2214 Rhode Island Ave NE, Washington, DC 20018

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Provost - 2129 Rhode Island Ave
orange starNo Reviews
2129 Rhode Island Ave Washington, DC 20018
View restaurantnext
Roaming Rooster
orange star4.5 • 1,018
3176 Bladensburg Rd NE Washington, DC 20018
View restaurantnext
Pennyroyal Station
orange starNo Reviews
3310 Rhode Island Avenue Mt. Rainier, MD 20712
View restaurantnext
Hook and Reel Cajun Seafood and Bar - Washington DC
orange starNo Reviews
2430 MARKET ST NE WASHINGTON ST NE, DC 20018
View restaurantnext
The Runaway
orange starNo Reviews
3523 12th St NE Washington, DC 20017
View restaurantnext
Brookland Pint - 716 Monroe St NE
orange starNo Reviews
716 Monroe St NE Washington, MD 20017
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Washington

The Dabney
orange star5.0 • 17,431
122 Blagden Alley NW Washington, DC 20001
View restaurantnext
Chicken + Whiskey - 14th Catering
orange star4.6 • 15,257
1738 14th St NW Washington, DC, DC 20009
View restaurantnext
Sushi Taro
orange star4.4 • 10,139
1503 17th St NW Washington, DC 20036
View restaurantnext
Georgia Brown’s
orange star4.1 • 9,938
950 15th ST NW Washington, DC 20005
View restaurantnext
Sprig and Sprout - Glover Park
orange star4.7 • 8,736
2317 Wisconsin Ave NW Washington, DC 20007
View restaurantnext
Purple Patch
orange star4.6 • 7,910
3155 Mt Pleasant St NW Washington, DC 20010
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Washington
Arlington
review star
Avg 4.3 (435 restaurants)
Alexandria
review star
Avg 4.3 (124 restaurants)
Hyattsville
review star
Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)
Takoma Park
review star
Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)
Oxon Hill
review star
Avg 4 (20 restaurants)
Chevy Chase
review star
Avg 4 (7 restaurants)
Capitol Heights
review star
No reviews yet
Suitland
review star
No reviews yet
Falls Church
review star
Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston