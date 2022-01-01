Restaurant header imageView gallery

His Place Eatery

1,173 Reviews

$$

6916 E 30th St

Indianapolis, IN 46219

Order Again

Popular Items

Fish Entree
Peach Cobbler
Fried Chicken Entree

Entrees

Served with choice of sides and bread.
Fried Chicken Entree

Fried Chicken Entree

$14.99

Deliciously seasoned chicken, fried crispy and golden brown.

Combo Meal

$16.99

Choose from the following items to create your perfect meal. Choice of two meats and served with two sides.

Fish Entree

Fish Entree

$15.99

Succulent and perfect seasoned fish filets of your choice: Catfish, Perch, Tilapia, or Whiting.

Fried Chops Entree

$14.99

Fried two half inch thick pork chops seasoned with 2J’s twelve spice rub.

Turkey Manhattan Entree

Turkey Manhattan Entree

$14.99

Served with one side. Tender, juicy and flavorful slices of smoked turkey on white or wheat bread served under a mound of mashed potatoes and covered with gravy. Served with one side.

Grilled Chops Entree

Grilled Chops Entree

$14.99

Grilled two half inch thick pork chops seasoned with 2J’s twelve spice rub.

Smothered Chops Entree

$15.99

Pork chops smothered in our brown gravy with caramelized onions.

Chicken & Dumplings Entree

Chicken & Dumplings Entree

$13.99Out of stock

Our family classic recipe, made from scratch dumplings and pulled chicken, cooked with a rich and flavorful homemade chicken broth. Served with two sides.

Smothered Chicken Entree

$15.99

Fried chicken smothered in our brown gravy with caramelized onions.

Vegetable Plate

Vegetable Plate

$13.49

Your choice of three delicious sides.

Chicken & Waffle Entrée

Chicken & Waffle Entrée

$16.99

Served with two sides. Four crispy golden brown chicken wings atop a fluffy Belgian waffle.

Grilled Chicken (Boneless) Breast Entrée

$14.99

Tender, juicy grilled boneless chicken breasts.

Red Velvet & Chix Waffle Entree

Red Velvet & Chix Waffle Entree

$17.99

Served with two sides. A to-die-for “must try” for any first time guest or Red Velvet Lover. Drizzled with our signature cream cheese glaze, the indulgence alone is worth every bite.

Buffalo Wings Entree

$15.49

Fried wings tossed in Buffalo sauce.

BBQ Wings Entree

$15.49

Fried wings tossed in BBQ sauce.

Fried Chicken (Boneless) Entree

$15.99

Tender, juicy fried boneless chicken breasts.

Collard Green Grilled Cheese

Collard Green Grilled Cheese

$13.99

A soulful twist on a grilled cheese sandwich. Collard greens, diced tomatoes, brioche bread. Served with one side.

Smoke House

We smoked meats daily. When it;s gone...It's GONE. Served with choice of sides and bread.
Tips Ent

Tips Ent

$14.99

Tips rubbed with our signature Chef 2J’s twelve spice rub and smoked over hickory wood.

Chef 2J's Feast

$17.99

For those who just can’t get enough of our BBQ. Your choice of two—spare ribs, pulled pork, beef brisket, or smoked turkey.

Ribs Ent

Ribs Ent

$14.99

Ribs (4 bones) rubbed with our Chef 2J’s twelve spice rub and smoked over hickory wood.

Smoked Meatloaf Ent

Smoked Meatloaf Ent

$14.99

Flavor packed original spin on a classic, smoked over hickory wood, topped with pepper bacon and served with a homemade sweet and spicy sauce.

Smoked Turkey

$13.99

Flavorful slices of turkey breast. Seasoned with rosemary, sage, and garlic butter and slow smoked over hickory wood.

Sliced Beef Brisket

$14.99Out of stock

Sliced brisket rubbed with our signature dry rub and smoked until perfection.

Smokehouse Grilled Cheese

Smokehouse Grilled Cheese

$14.99

In-house smoked meat stuff into a grilled cheese sandwich using brioche bread, provolone and American Cheese. Choice of Brisket, Pulled Pork or Turkey

Brisket on Bun

$14.99Out of stock

Rubbed with our signature dry rub and smoked until perfection.

Pulled Pork

Pulled Pork

$12.99

Slow smoked for hours until tender. The pork is hand pulled and seasoned with our signature Chef 2J’s twelve spice rub.

Memphis Pulled Pork

Memphis Pulled Pork

$13.99

BBQ to the next level, pulled pork piled high on an onion loaf bun and topped with coleslaw.

Memphis Brisket Entree

$15.99Out of stock

Piled high on an onion loaf bun and topped with coleslaw

BBQ Turkey on Bun

$13.99

Our famous slow smoked turkey breast sliced and served with BBQ sauce on a toasted bun.

Signatures

Chicken & Waffle Entrée

Chicken & Waffle Entrée

$16.99

Served with two sides. Four crispy golden brown chicken wings atop a fluffy Belgian waffle.

Red Velvet & Chix Waffle Entree

Red Velvet & Chix Waffle Entree

$17.99

Served with two sides. A to-die-for “must try” for any first time guest or Red Velvet Lover. Drizzled with our signature cream cheese glaze, the indulgence alone is worth every bite.

Peach Cobbler Chicken & Waffle

Peach Cobbler Chicken & Waffle

$15.99

Dessert for dinner or just because. Peach cobbler and ice cream on top of a Belgium Waffle.

Churro Chicken & Waffle

Churro Chicken & Waffle

$15.99

Perfectly crispy waffle coated in cinnamon sugar, caramel drizzle & whipped topping. What’s not to love!

Chicken & Waffle (No Sides)

$13.99

No sides.

Fried Chicken Pot Pie

Fried Chicken Pot Pie

$14.99

A deconstructed version of a comfort classic. Creamy pot pie filling with peas, carrots and green beans topped with a flaky puff pastry and fried chicken breast.

Red Velvet Chicken & Waffle (No Sides)

$14.99

No sides.

Turkey Manhattan Entree

Turkey Manhattan Entree

$14.99

Served with one side. Tender, juicy and flavorful slices of smoked turkey on white or wheat bread served under a mound of mashed potatoes and covered with gravy. Served with one side.

Turkey Manhattan (No Sides)

$11.99

No sides.

Fried Chicken Po'Boy

Fried Chicken Po'Boy

$13.99

Dressed with coleslaw and house-made remoulade sauce served with one side.

Buffalo Catfish Po'Boy

Buffalo Catfish Po'Boy

$13.99

Fried Catfish tossed in Buffalo sauce w/coleslaw, lettuce, tomato and onion with one side.

The Experience w/one side

$10.99

Memphis style BBQ bologna sandwich! Fried bologna served with BBQ sauce topped with creamy coleslaw on an onion loaf bun, with one side. Are you ready for the experience?

Collard Green Grilled Cheese

Collard Green Grilled Cheese

$13.99

A soulful twist on a grilled cheese sandwich. Collard greens, diced tomatoes, brioche bread. Served with one side.

Collard Green Grilled Cheese (No Sides)

$7.99
Chicken & Dumplings Entree

Chicken & Dumplings Entree

$13.99Out of stock

Our family classic recipe, made from scratch dumplings and pulled chicken, cooked with a rich and flavorful homemade chicken broth. Served with two sides.

Chicken&Dumplings Bowl

$6.49Out of stock

Baskets

Served with seasoned fries.
The Bourbon Peach Burger

The Bourbon Peach Burger

$13.99

Bourbon peach chutney, two beef patties seasoned with smoked salt, bacon, aioli, provolone cheese

Cheeseburger Basket

Cheeseburger Basket

$9.99

1/3 pound burger cooked to order with American cheese. Topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, and mayo.

Burger Basket (No Cheese)

$9.99

1/3 pound burger cooked to order.. Topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, and mayo.

Double Cheeseburger Basket

$12.99

Double the delicious. When a single cheeseburger just isn’t enough.

Double Burger Basket (No Cheese)

$12.99

Double the delicious. When a single burger just isn’t enough

Fish Basket

$11.99

Succulent and perfectly seasoned fish filets of your choice: Catfish, Perch, Tilapia or Whiting

BBQ Wing Basket

$11.99

Fried wings tossed in BBQ sauce.

Buffalo Wing Basket

Buffalo Wing Basket

$11.99

Fried wings tossed in Buffalo sauce.

Fried Chicken Basket

$10.99

Deliciously seasoned chicken, fried crispy and golden brown.

Crispy Chicken Sandwich Basket

$10.99

Fried boneless chicken breast. Topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, and mayo.

Grilled Chicken Sandwich Basket

$10.99

Grilled tender and juicy boneless chicken breast. Topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, and mayo.

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich Basket

$11.99

Boneless chicken breast fried crispy and tossed in spicy Buffalo sauce with cheese.

Fried Bologna Basket

$7.99

Thick slice of bologna topped with lettuce, tomato, and cheese.

Sides

All sides $3.49.
Mac & Cheese

Mac & Cheese

$4.49

Macaroni baked in a creamy blend of three cheeses, including aged cheddar.

Collard Greens

Collard Greens

$4.49

Slow cooked collards seasoned and cooked with smoked turkey.

Candied Yams

Candied Yams

$4.49

Slices of sweet potatoes seasoned with cinnamon, butter, and sugar.

Green Beans

Green Beans

$4.49

Seasoned with smoked turkey and sautéed onions.

Mashed Potatoes - No Gravy

$4.49

Homemade mashed potatoes hand whipped with lots of butter.

Mashed Potatoes w/Gravy

Mashed Potatoes w/Gravy

$4.49

Homemade mashed potatoes hand whipped with lots of butter and served with brown gravy.

Bourbon Creamed Corn

$4.49

Delicious creamed corn flavored with bourbon and prepared with onions and peppers.

Cole Slaw

$4.49

Chopped cabbage, carrots, and red onions tossed with a creamy slaw dressing.

Dressing - No Gravy

$4.49

Made with fresh cornbread, sautéed onions, celery, and chicken broth.

Dressing w/Gravy

$4.49

Made with fresh cornbread, sautéed oniones, celery, and chicken broth with gravy.

Baked Beans

$4.49

Sweet and tangy baked beans with bacon.

Potato Salad

$4.49

Southern style, tossed with a creamy dressing. Each bite is a wonderful balance of flavor and texture.

French Fries

$4.49

Toss Salad

$4.49

Lettuce, tomatoes, and cheese.

Desserts

Trust us, there's always room for DESSERT!
Peach Cobbler

Peach Cobbler

$4.99

You can’t serve soul food without peach cobbler, and this dessert will not disappoint. Served warm and full of sweet, gooey goodness.

Banana Pudding

$4.99Out of stock

The most extraordinary banana pudding you’ve ever tasted. This is not what your mother used to make.

Sweet Potato Cheesecake

$4.99Out of stock

Perfect for the sweet potato pie or cheesecake lover! This luscious dessert starts with a pecan graham cracker crust and then filled with creamy, silky sweet potato cheesecake mixture.

Carrot Cake

$4.99Out of stock

Carrot cake never goes out of style and one bite will tell you why. We use freshly grated carrots, crushed pineapple, crunchy walnuts, and cream cheese frosting.

Red Velvet Brownie

Red Velvet Brownie

$4.99Out of stock

Red velvet isn’t just for cakes and cupcakes. These moist and chewy brownies are topped with a cream cheese frosting. Fall in love with red velvet all over again.

Salads

Toss Salad

$4.49

Lettuce, tomatoes, and cheese.

Fried Chicken Salad

$12.99

Lettuce, tomatoes, egg, and cheese.

Chef Salad

$12.99

Turkey, lettuce, tomatoes, egg, and cheese.

Grilled Chicken Salad

$12.99

Lettuce, tomatoes, egg, and cheese.

Kids Menu

Kids Chicken Meal

$7.49

Two Chicken Wings. Choice of two sides: French fries, mac and cheese, green beans and mashed potatoes.

Jr. Chicken & Waffle

$9.99

Two chicken wings plus a waffle.

Kid Grill Cheese Meal

$6.99

Grilled cheese sandwich. Choice of two sides: French fries, mac and cheese, green beans and mashed potatoes.

Kids Bologna Meal

$6.99

Bologna sandwich and choice of two sides: french fries, mac and cheese, green beans and mashed potatoes. 4.99

A La Carte - ADD ON

Great Additions - Add a little more to your meal!

Corn Bread

$0.85

Corn Bread Muffin

White Bread

$0.85

Wheat Bread

$0.85

Tomatoes & Onions

$0.99

Brown Gravy - Full

$0.99

Two Fried Wings

$4.99

Two Fried Chicken Wings.

Chop (Single)

$4.99

One Fried Chop

Fried Catfish (Single)

$4.99

One fried catfish filet

Tilapia (Single)

$4.99

One fried tilapia filet

Smothered Chop (Single)

$4.99

Grill Chop (Single)

$4.99

Grill Tilapia (Single)

$4.99

Grill Catfish (Single)

$4.99

Perch (Two)

$4.99

Two Smothered Wings

$5.25

Two BBQ Wings

$5.25

Two Buffalo Wings

$5.25

Waffle

$6.99

Red Velvet Waffle - Only

$7.99

Peach Cobbler Waffle ONLY

$9.99

Churro Waffle ONLY

$8.99

Ice Cream

$1.99

Drinks

Sweet Tea Gallon

$8.99

Uptown Gallon

$8.99

Lemonade Gallon

$8.99

Unsweet Tea Gallon

$8.99
Sunday12:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Welcome to His Place Eatery, a full-scale Soul Food and BBQ restaurant that puts a gourmet twist on down-home cooking. ***Restaurant hours of operation differ from online hours of availability.***

6916 E 30th St, Indianapolis, IN 46219

