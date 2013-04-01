Restaurant header imageView gallery

His Place Coffee & More Monessen

100 3rd St

Monessen, PA 15062

Popular Items

Iced Tea
Fruit Smoothie-NM

Seasonal Features

Fall Specials

Banana Foster Cold Brew

$4.75+

Banana Foster Cold Brew coffee with caramel syrup and sweet cream

Pumpkin Spice Cold Brew

$4.75+

Our house cold brew with pumpkin spice syrup and pumpkin spice sweet cream

ALMOND JOY HOT

$4.75+

ALMOND JOY/CHOCOLATE MILK HOT

$5.75+

Apple Pie Latte-Hot

$4.75+

Brown ButterToffee Creme Latte Hot

$4.75+

Caramel Apple Cider Latte-HOT ONLY

$4.75+

Caramel Pumpkin Latte Hot

$4.75+

Fall Macchiato Latte Hot

$4.75+

Maple Harvest Latte-Hot

$4.75+

Pumpkin Spice Latte-H0t

$4.75+

Salted Caramel Latte-Hot

$4.75+

Toasted Marshmallow Latte Hot

$4.75+

White Choc Hazelnut Latte-Hot

$4.75+

ALMOND JOY ICED

$5.00+

ALMOND JOY/CHOCOLATE MILK ICED

$6.00+

Apple Pie Latte - Iced

$5.00+

Brown ButterToffee Creme Late ICED

$5.00+

Caramel Pumpkin Latte Iced

$5.00+

Fall Macchiato ICED

$5.00+

Maple Harvest Latte-Iced

$5.00+

Pumpkin Spice Latte - Iced

$5.00+

Salted Caramel Latte - Iced

$5.00+

Toasted Marshmallow Latte ICED

$5.00+

White Choc Hazelnut Latte - Iced

$5.00+

ALMOND JOY FRAPPE

$5.75

ALMOND JOY/CHOCOLATE MILK FRAPPE

$6.75

Apple Pie Frappe

$5.75

Brown Butter Toffee Creme FRAPPE

$5.75

Caramel Pumpkin Frappe

$5.75

Cotton Candy FRAPPESHAKE

$5.75

Frankin Berry Frappe

$5.75

Pumpkin Pie Frappe

$5.75

Pumpkin Chocolate Chip Frappe

$5.75

Salted Caramel Frappe

$5.75

Salted Caramel Pretzel FRAPPE

$5.75

White Choc Hazelnut Frappe

$5.75

Pumpkin Chocolate Chip frappe shake

$5.75

Toasted Marshmallow FRAPPE

$5.75

Christmas Specials

Chocolate mInt Brownie Latte Hot

$5.00

Christmas Toffee Latte Hot

$4.75+

Gingerbread Man Latte Hot

$4.75+

Peppermint Mocha Hot

$4.75+

Pumpkin Cookie Dough Hot

$4.75+

Raspberry Almond Thumbprint Latte Hot

$4.75+

Salted Caramel Mocha Latte Hot

$4.75+

Sugar Cookie Latte Hot

$4.75+

Turtle-Hot

$4.75+

Twisted Cranberry Almond-Hot

$4.75+

White Chocolate Cranberry Hot

$4.75+

White Chocolate Cranberry Macadamia Nut Hot

$4.75+

White Chocolate Macadamia Nut Latte Hot

$4.75+

Christmas Toffee Latte Iced

$5.00+

Gingerbread Man Latte Iced

$5.00+

Peppermint Mocha Iced

$5.00+

Pumpkin Cookie Dough Iced

$5.00+

Raspberry Almond Thumbprint Latte Iced

$5.00+

Salted Caramel Mocha Latte Iced

$5.00+

Sugar Cookie Latte Iced

$5.00+

Turtle-Iced

$5.00+

Twisted Cranberry Almond Iced

$5.00+

White Chocolate Cranberry Iced

$5.00+

White Chocolate Cranberry Macadamia Nut Iced

$5.00+

White Chocolate Macadamia Nut Latte Iced

$5.00+

Blueberry White Chocolate Hazelnut Frappe

$5.75

Christmas Toffee Frappe

$5.75

Gingerbread Man Frappe

$5.75

Peppermint Mocha Frappe

$5.75

Pumpkin Cookie Dough Frappe

$5.75

Raspberry Almond Thumbprint Frappe

$5.75

Salted Caramel Mocha Frappe

$5.75

Sugar Cookie Frappe

$5.75

Turtle Frappe

$5.75

Twisted Cranberry Almond Frappe

$5.75

White Chocolate Cranberry Frappe

$5.75

White Chocolate Cranberry Macadamia Nut Frappe

$5.75

Christmas Toffee Frappeshake

$5.75

Grinchtachio Frappeshake

$5.75

Girls Scout Cookies

Rolo Latte-Hot

$4.50+

Samoa Latte-Hot

$4.50+

Tag-Along Latte-Hot

$5.00

Thin Mint Latte-Hot

$4.50+

Toffetastic Latte-Hot

$4.50+

Rolo Latte-iced

$4.75+

Samoa Latte-Iced

$4.75+

Thin Mint Latte-Iced

$4.75+

Toffeetastic Latte-Iced

$4.75+

Rolo Frappe

$5.50

Samoa Frappe

$5.50

Tag-Along Frappe

$5.50

Thin Mint Frappe

$5.50

Toffeetastic Latte-Frappe

$5.75

Spring Specials

Cinnamon Toast Crunch-Hot

$4.50+

PB Cinnamon Toast Crunch Latte Hot

$4.50+

Pineapple Upside Down-Hot

$4.50+

Strawberry Shortcake-Hot

$5.25+

Cinnamon Toast Crunch-Iced

$4.75+

PB Cinnamon Toast Crunch Latte Iced

$4.75+

Pineapple Upside Down-Iced

$4.75+

Strawberry Shortcake-Iced

$5.50+

Cinnamon Toast Crunch Frappe

$5.50

Peanut Butter Cinnamon Toast Crunch Frappe

$5.50

Pineapple Upside Down Frappe

$5.75

Keylime Frappeshake

$5.75

Fresh Blueberry Vanilla Creme Frappe

$5.75+

Fresh Blueberry Vanilla Creme Frappeshake

$5.75+

Strawberry Shortcake Frappe

$5.75+

Hot Espresso Drinks

Americano

$3.00+

Espresso with hot water

Shot in the Dark

$3.50+

Espresso with brewed coffee

Shot of Espresso

$3.00+

Breve(half/half)

$4.25+

Espresso with Half & Half

Cortado ( 9 ounce cup)

$3.50

Latte

$4.00+

Espresso with steamed milk, topped with foamed milk. Can be customized by selecting syrup flavors with additional cost.

Cappuccino

$4.00+

Espresso with equal parts steamed milk and foamed milk.

Caramel Macchiato

$4.50+

Espresso layered with steamed milk, vanilla and caramel syrups

Caramel Brulee Latte

$4.50+

Espresso blended with steamed milk, caramel sauce, vanilla syrup, and a caramel drizzle.

Caramel Latte

$4.50+

Espresso, caramel sauce, and steamed milk.

Chocolate Raspberry Latte

$4.50+

Espresso, chocolate sauce, and raspberry syrup with steamed milk

Chocolate Strawberry Latte

$4.50+

Espresso, chocolate sauce, strawberry, and steamed milk

Cinnamon Bun Latte

$4.50+

Espresso, brown sugar, cinnamon, and steamed milk

Dirty Chai Latte

$4.50+

Dirty Lavender Chai Latte

$4.50+

Heath Bar Latte

$4.50+

Espresso, English toffee, chocolate sauce, and steamed milk

Brown Sugar Latte

$4.50+

Lavender Brown Sugar Latte

$4.50+

Mocha Latte

$4.50+

Espresso, chocolate sauce, and steamed milk.

Raspberry Vanilla Latte

$4.50+

Snickerdoodle Latte

$4.50+

Espresso, brown sugar, cinnamon syrup, and steamed milk.

Twisted Mocha Latte

$4.50+

Espresso, dark chocolate sauce, white chocolate sauce, and steamed milk.

Vanilla Latte

$4.50+

White Chocolate Raspberry Latte

$4.50+

White Mocha Latte

$4.50+

Espresso, white chocolate sauce, and steamed milk.

Iced Espresso Drinks

You will not be disappointed with our Caramel Latte. It is the perfect blend of espresso, caramel sauce and milk shaken and served over ice.

Americano - Iced

$3.25+

Espresso with water over ice

Shot of Espresso

$3.25+

Shot in the Dark - Iced

$3.75+

Espresso with coffee served over ice

Caramel Macchiato - Iced

$4.75+

Espresso with milk, caramel, and vanilla syrups served over ice.

Fresh Strawberry Macchiato Iced

$5.25

Latte - Iced

$4.25+

Espresso shaken with milk and ice

Caramel Bruleee Latte - Iced

$4.75+

Espresso shaken with caramel sauce, vanilla syrup, and milk served over ice

Caramel Latte - Iced

$4.75+

Espresso, caramel sauce, and milk shaken and served over ice

Chocolate Raspberry Latte

$4.75+

Espresso, chocolate sauce, and raspberry syrup with milk shaken and served over ice

Chocolate Strawberry Latte

$4.75+

Espresso, chocolate sauce, strawberry, and milk shaken and served over ice

Cinnamon Bun Latte - Iced

$4.75+

Espresso, brown sugar, cinnamon, and milk shaken and served over ice

Dirty Chai Latte

$4.75+

Dirty Lavender Chai Tea

$4.75+

Heath Bar Latte - Iced

$4.75+

Espresso, English toffee, chocolate sauce, and milk shaken and served over ice

Brown Sugar Latte

$4.75+

Lavender Brown Sugar Latte

$4.75+

Mocha Latte - Iced

$4.75+

Espresso, chocolate sauce, and milk shaken and served over ice

Raspberry Vanilla Latte

$4.75+

Snickerdoodle Latte - Iced

$4.75+

Espresso, brown sugar, cinnamon syrup, and milk shaken and served over ice

Twisted Mocha Latte - Iced

$4.75+

Espresso, dark chocolate sauce, white chocolate sauce, and milk shaken and served over ice

Vanilla Latte

$4.75+

White Chocolate Raspberry Late

$4.75+

White Mocha Latte - Iced

$4.75+

Espresso, white chocolate sauce, and milk shaken and served over ice

Frozen Drinks

Looking for a refreshing 16 ounce frozen drink to cool you off and that are bursting with flavor without the espresso. Then you will want to try our Frappeshake/Smoothie line drinks. You will be glad you did.

Bananas Foster Frappe

$5.50+

Frappe mix, espresso, milk, brown sugar, and banana

Caramel Frappe

$5.50+

Frappe mix, espresso, milk, and caramel sauce

Caramel PB Frappe

$5.50+

Chocolate PB Frappe

$5.50+

Frappe mix, espresso, milk, peanut butter, chocolate sauce, and chocolate chips

Mocha Frappe

$5.50+

Frappe mix, espresso, milk, and chocolate sauce

Raspberry Mocha Frappe

$5.50+

Frappe mix, espresso, milk, chocolate sauce and raspberry syrup

Strawberry Mocha Frappe

$5.50+

Frappe mix, espresso, milk, chocolate sauce and strawberry syrup

Twisted Mocha Frappe

$5.50+

Frappe mix, espresso, milk, white chocolate sauce and dark chocolate sauce

White Chocolate Mocha Frappe

$5.50+

Frappe mix, espresso, milk, and white chocolate sauce

Caramel Vanilla Frappeshake

$5.50+

Chocolate Chip Frappeshake

$5.50+

Milk, chocolate sauce, frapp mix, and chocolate chips

Gourmet Frozen Hot Chocolate

$5.50+

Base mix, milk, dark chocolate sauce, and vanilla syrup

Fruit Smoothie-NM

$5.50+

Your choice of fruit flavors

Fruit Frappeshake-NM

$5.50+

Frappe mix with your choice of fruit smoothie flavoring

Bahama Breeze Smoothie-NM

$5.50+

Pina colada, pineapple juice, orange juice, ice and banana

Dirty Banana Smoothie

$5.50+

Pina colada, banana syrup, banana, ice and chocolate drizzle

Affogato

$5.50+

A shot of espresso poured over vanilla ice cream. (Can add one syrup or sauce for an additional cost.)

Twisted Cinnamon Bun Frappe

$5.50+

Twisted Smoothie Frappeshake

$5.50+

His Place Drinks

His Place Soda

$3.00+

Italian soda style beverage made using any one or two syrup flavors

His Place Cremoso Soda

$3.50+

Our Italian Soda style house mix with a shot of sweet cream

Lemonade Refresher

$3.75+

Mint Lemonade blended with your choice of hibiscus or lavender syrup

Cremoso Refresher

$4.00+

Lemonade and Club Soda with a shot of sweet cream and your choice of syrup

Strawberry-Basil Lemonade

$3.75+

Strawberry-Basil Cremoso

$4.00+

Mint Strawberry Lavender Refresher

$3.75+

Mint Strawberry Lavender Cremoso Refresher

$4.00+

Mint Coconut Lemonade Refresher

$4.75+

Mint Coconut Lemonade Cremoso Refresher

$5.00+

Pineapple Strawberry Julep Refresher

$3.25+

Pineapple Strawberry Refresher Cremoso

$3.75+

Christmas Spice

$4.00+

Bottled Drinks

Milk

$1.75+

Chocolate Milk

$2.25+

Juice Boxes

Orange Juice

$3.50

Water

$1.50

Coke

$1.75

Brewed Drinks

Brewed Coffee

$2.75+

Hot Tea

$2.75+

Chai Tea Latte

$3.75+

Spiced Chai tea blended with steamed milk

London Fog Latte-half/half

$4.25+

Earl Grey Tea with steamed half & half

Gourmet Hot Chocolate

$3.75+

Base mix, dark chocolate sauce, vanilla syrup and steamed milk with whipped cream and a chocolate drizzle

Gourmet Mint Hot Chocolate

$3.75+

Gourmet Cherry Hot Chocolate

$3.75+

Gourmet Raspberry Hot Chocolate

$3.75+

Gourmet Strawberry Hot Chocolate

$3.75+

Warmed Apple Cider

$4.00

Steamed Cold Brew

$3.70+

Iced Brewed Drinks

Cold Brew

$4.25+

Our house-brewed cold brew

Iced Coffee

$3.50+

Freshly brewed and served with your favorite syrup flavor

Iced Tea

$3.25+

House brewed iced tea

Iced Tea of the Day

$3.75+

Chai Tea Latte - Iced

$4.00+

Chai Tea syrup shaken with milk and ice

Fresh Strawberry Nitro with sweet cream-16 only

$5.75

Nitro Cold Brew

Iced London Fog

$4.50+

Ukrainian Refugee

His Place Blue Raspberry Cremeso

$3.50+

Blue Raspberry Lemonade Cremeso

$4.00+

Blue Raspberry White Chocolate Frappeshake

$5.50

Blue Raspberry Lemonade Frappeshake

$5.50

Smoothie Bowls

Peanut Butter Smoothie Bowl

$6.50

Mocha Protein Smoothie Bowl

$6.50

Fruit Smoothie Bowl

$6.50

Flights

Cold Brew Flight

$7.00

Iced Coffee Flight

$6.00

Hot/Iced Latte Flights

$15.00

Flight Hot and Iced Lattes are 4 (8 ounce) of any of our Espresso Drinks. You choose four different lattes flavors along with your choice of mixing hot and cold together. These flights can be shared and can be carried out.

His Place Soda

$6.00

His Place Cremoso

$7.00

Mint Lemonade Refresher Flight

$7.00

Mint Lemonade Cremoso Refresher Flight

$7.00

Affagato Flight

$12.00

Coffee To Go

Coffee in a box

$15.00

Coffee in a Box(10 cups/lids//sugar/1/2/1/2)

$22.00

2 Gallons of Coffee (LRG Brown Container)

$20.00

2 Gallons of Coffee (LRG Brown Container with Cups)

$32.00

3 Gallon of Coffee (LRG Brown Container)

$30.00

3 Gallon of Coffee (LRG Brown Container with cups)

$42.00

4 Gallons of Coffee (LRG Brown Container)

$40.00

4 Gallon of Coffee (LRG Brown Container with

$60.00

Baked Goods

Locally made

Donuts

$1.00+

Locally made.

Large Cookies

$3.75

Karen's Pumpkin Bread

$4.25

Karen's Muffin

$4.25

Karen's Brownies with icing

$4.25

Locally made.

Karen's Brownies with nut

$4.50

Locally made.

Karen's Cupcakes

$3.50

Slices of Cake

$5.00

Apple Cake

$4.25

Apple Crisp

$4.25

Apple Crisp with Ice Cream

$5.25

Karen's Pie by the slice

$4.00

Locally made.

Croissants w/ Cream

$3.50

Pop Tarts

$2.75

Croissants w/Cherry

$3.50

Croissants w/ Raspberry

$3.50

Croissants w/ Strawberry

$3.50

Locally made.

Bagels

Locally made bagels.

Asiago

$2.50

Blueberry

$2.50

Plain

$2.50

Cinnamon Raisin

$2.50

Jalapeño

$2.50

Cranberry

$2.50

Everything

$2.50

Pumpkin

$2.50

Croissant

$3.00

Multi Grain ( 2 slices)

$3.00

Panini Bread (2 slices)

$3.00

Dozen of bagels

$12.00

Dozen of Croissants

$18.00

6 pumpkin

$12.00

Chocolate Covered Espresso Beans

Chocolate Covered Espresso

$2.50

Breakfast Sandwiches

Avocado Toast

$5.50

Avocado Egg Toast

$6.50

Strawberry Avocado Toast

$6.50

Panini Egg Cheese Sandwich

$6.00

Panini Bacon Egg Cheese Sandwich

$6.00

Panini Ham Egg Cheese Sandwich

$6.00

Panini Turkey Egg Cheese Sandwich

$6.00

Panini Sausage Egg Cheese Sandwich

$6.00

Bagel with Bacon

$4.00

Lunch Sandwiches

Baked Potato Soup/Bread (10 ounce)

$4.00

Broccoli Cheese Soup/Bread (10 ounce)

$4.00

Chicken Dumplings(10 ounce)n with bread

$4.00

Chicken Poblano Soup

$4.00

Texas Chili

$4.00

Asiago Chicken Salad

$13.00+

Asiago Chicken Strawberry Salad

$13.50+

Asiago Chicken Cranberry Pecan Salad

$13.50+

His Place Caprese

$11.00+

Roast Beef

$11.00+

Ham/Swiss

$11.00+

Grilled Cheese

$11.00+

Margarita Panini

$11.00+

Chicken Margarita Panini

$11.00+

Pepperoni Margarita Panini

$11.00+

Tuna Fish

$11.00+

Turkey Bacon Avocado

$11.00+

Hawaiian Pineapple Ham Margarita

$11.00+

Grazing Trays

Small Grazing Tray

$10.99

Large Grazing Tray

$15.99

Sizes

Small

$12.00

Medium

$12.00

Large

$12.00

XLarge

$12.00

XXLarge-Special Order

$15.00

XXXLarge-Special Order

$15.00

Whole Beans

Whole Espresso Beans per pound

$14.99

Whole Morning Blend per pound

$14.99

Whole Colombian per pound

$14.99

Whole Palermo Dark per pound

$14.99

Whole Decaf per pound

$14.99

Whole Chocolate Peanut Butter

$14.99

Whole Jamaican Me Crazy

$14.99

Whole Scottish Grogg

$14.99

Ground Beans

Ground Morning Blend- one point

$14.99

Ground Colombian-one pound

$14.99

Ground Palermo Dark-one pound

$14.99

Ground Decafe-one pound

$14.99

Ground Chocolate Peanut Butter-One pound

$14.99

Ground Jamica Me Crazy-one pound

$14.99

Ground Scottish Grogg-one pound

$14.99

His Place Coffee Cup Options

His Place Cup

$8.00

His Place Cup with coffee

$7.25

Tumbler

Tumbler with Drizzle

$32.00

Tumbler

$30.00

Christmas School Logo Tshirts

Belle Vernon

$10.00

Charleroi

$10.00

Frazier

$10.00

Monessen

$10.00

Yough

$10.00
His Place Coffee & More image
His Place Coffee & More image

