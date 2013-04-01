His Place Coffee & More Monessen
100 3rd St
Monessen, PA 15062
Popular Items
Seasonal Features
Fall Specials
Banana Foster Cold Brew
Banana Foster Cold Brew coffee with caramel syrup and sweet cream
Pumpkin Spice Cold Brew
Our house cold brew with pumpkin spice syrup and pumpkin spice sweet cream
ALMOND JOY HOT
ALMOND JOY/CHOCOLATE MILK HOT
Apple Pie Latte-Hot
Brown ButterToffee Creme Latte Hot
Caramel Apple Cider Latte-HOT ONLY
Caramel Pumpkin Latte Hot
Fall Macchiato Latte Hot
Maple Harvest Latte-Hot
Pumpkin Spice Latte-H0t
Salted Caramel Latte-Hot
Toasted Marshmallow Latte Hot
White Choc Hazelnut Latte-Hot
ALMOND JOY ICED
ALMOND JOY/CHOCOLATE MILK ICED
Apple Pie Latte - Iced
Brown ButterToffee Creme Late ICED
Caramel Pumpkin Latte Iced
Fall Macchiato ICED
Maple Harvest Latte-Iced
Pumpkin Spice Latte - Iced
Salted Caramel Latte - Iced
Toasted Marshmallow Latte ICED
White Choc Hazelnut Latte - Iced
ALMOND JOY FRAPPE
ALMOND JOY/CHOCOLATE MILK FRAPPE
Apple Pie Frappe
Brown Butter Toffee Creme FRAPPE
Caramel Pumpkin Frappe
Cotton Candy FRAPPESHAKE
Frankin Berry Frappe
Pumpkin Pie Frappe
Pumpkin Chocolate Chip Frappe
Salted Caramel Frappe
Salted Caramel Pretzel FRAPPE
White Choc Hazelnut Frappe
Pumpkin Chocolate Chip frappe shake
Toasted Marshmallow FRAPPE
Christmas Specials
Chocolate mInt Brownie Latte Hot
Christmas Toffee Latte Hot
Gingerbread Man Latte Hot
Peppermint Mocha Hot
Pumpkin Cookie Dough Hot
Raspberry Almond Thumbprint Latte Hot
Salted Caramel Mocha Latte Hot
Sugar Cookie Latte Hot
Turtle-Hot
Twisted Cranberry Almond-Hot
White Chocolate Cranberry Hot
White Chocolate Cranberry Macadamia Nut Hot
White Chocolate Macadamia Nut Latte Hot
Christmas Toffee Latte Iced
Gingerbread Man Latte Iced
Peppermint Mocha Iced
Pumpkin Cookie Dough Iced
Raspberry Almond Thumbprint Latte Iced
Salted Caramel Mocha Latte Iced
Sugar Cookie Latte Iced
Turtle-Iced
Twisted Cranberry Almond Iced
White Chocolate Cranberry Iced
White Chocolate Cranberry Macadamia Nut Iced
White Chocolate Macadamia Nut Latte Iced
Blueberry White Chocolate Hazelnut Frappe
Christmas Toffee Frappe
Gingerbread Man Frappe
Peppermint Mocha Frappe
Pumpkin Cookie Dough Frappe
Raspberry Almond Thumbprint Frappe
Salted Caramel Mocha Frappe
Sugar Cookie Frappe
Turtle Frappe
Twisted Cranberry Almond Frappe
White Chocolate Cranberry Frappe
White Chocolate Cranberry Macadamia Nut Frappe
Christmas Toffee Frappeshake
Grinchtachio Frappeshake
Girls Scout Cookies
Rolo Latte-Hot
Samoa Latte-Hot
Tag-Along Latte-Hot
Thin Mint Latte-Hot
Toffetastic Latte-Hot
Rolo Latte-iced
Samoa Latte-Iced
Thin Mint Latte-Iced
Toffeetastic Latte-Iced
Rolo Frappe
Samoa Frappe
Tag-Along Frappe
Thin Mint Frappe
Toffeetastic Latte-Frappe
Spring Specials
Cinnamon Toast Crunch-Hot
PB Cinnamon Toast Crunch Latte Hot
Pineapple Upside Down-Hot
Strawberry Shortcake-Hot
Cinnamon Toast Crunch-Iced
PB Cinnamon Toast Crunch Latte Iced
Pineapple Upside Down-Iced
Strawberry Shortcake-Iced
Cinnamon Toast Crunch Frappe
Peanut Butter Cinnamon Toast Crunch Frappe
Pineapple Upside Down Frappe
Keylime Frappeshake
Fresh Blueberry Vanilla Creme Frappe
Fresh Blueberry Vanilla Creme Frappeshake
Strawberry Shortcake Frappe
Hot Espresso Drinks
Americano
Espresso with hot water
Shot in the Dark
Espresso with brewed coffee
Shot of Espresso
Breve(half/half)
Espresso with Half & Half
Cortado ( 9 ounce cup)
Latte
Espresso with steamed milk, topped with foamed milk. Can be customized by selecting syrup flavors with additional cost.
Cappuccino
Espresso with equal parts steamed milk and foamed milk.
Caramel Macchiato
Espresso layered with steamed milk, vanilla and caramel syrups
Caramel Brulee Latte
Espresso blended with steamed milk, caramel sauce, vanilla syrup, and a caramel drizzle.
Caramel Latte
Espresso, caramel sauce, and steamed milk.
Chocolate Raspberry Latte
Espresso, chocolate sauce, and raspberry syrup with steamed milk
Chocolate Strawberry Latte
Espresso, chocolate sauce, strawberry, and steamed milk
Cinnamon Bun Latte
Espresso, brown sugar, cinnamon, and steamed milk
Dirty Chai Latte
Dirty Lavender Chai Latte
Heath Bar Latte
Espresso, English toffee, chocolate sauce, and steamed milk
Brown Sugar Latte
Lavender Brown Sugar Latte
Mocha Latte
Espresso, chocolate sauce, and steamed milk.
Raspberry Vanilla Latte
Snickerdoodle Latte
Espresso, brown sugar, cinnamon syrup, and steamed milk.
Twisted Mocha Latte
Espresso, dark chocolate sauce, white chocolate sauce, and steamed milk.
Vanilla Latte
White Chocolate Raspberry Latte
White Mocha Latte
Espresso, white chocolate sauce, and steamed milk.
Iced Espresso Drinks
Americano - Iced
Espresso with water over ice
Shot of Espresso
Shot in the Dark - Iced
Espresso with coffee served over ice
Caramel Macchiato - Iced
Espresso with milk, caramel, and vanilla syrups served over ice.
Fresh Strawberry Macchiato Iced
Latte - Iced
Espresso shaken with milk and ice
Caramel Bruleee Latte - Iced
Espresso shaken with caramel sauce, vanilla syrup, and milk served over ice
Caramel Latte - Iced
Espresso, caramel sauce, and milk shaken and served over ice
Chocolate Raspberry Latte
Espresso, chocolate sauce, and raspberry syrup with milk shaken and served over ice
Chocolate Strawberry Latte
Espresso, chocolate sauce, strawberry, and milk shaken and served over ice
Cinnamon Bun Latte - Iced
Espresso, brown sugar, cinnamon, and milk shaken and served over ice
Dirty Chai Latte
Dirty Lavender Chai Tea
Heath Bar Latte - Iced
Espresso, English toffee, chocolate sauce, and milk shaken and served over ice
Brown Sugar Latte
Lavender Brown Sugar Latte
Mocha Latte - Iced
Espresso, chocolate sauce, and milk shaken and served over ice
Raspberry Vanilla Latte
Snickerdoodle Latte - Iced
Espresso, brown sugar, cinnamon syrup, and milk shaken and served over ice
Twisted Mocha Latte - Iced
Espresso, dark chocolate sauce, white chocolate sauce, and milk shaken and served over ice
Vanilla Latte
White Chocolate Raspberry Late
White Mocha Latte - Iced
Espresso, white chocolate sauce, and milk shaken and served over ice
Frozen Drinks
Bananas Foster Frappe
Frappe mix, espresso, milk, brown sugar, and banana
Caramel Frappe
Frappe mix, espresso, milk, and caramel sauce
Caramel PB Frappe
Chocolate PB Frappe
Frappe mix, espresso, milk, peanut butter, chocolate sauce, and chocolate chips
Mocha Frappe
Frappe mix, espresso, milk, and chocolate sauce
Raspberry Mocha Frappe
Frappe mix, espresso, milk, chocolate sauce and raspberry syrup
Strawberry Mocha Frappe
Frappe mix, espresso, milk, chocolate sauce and strawberry syrup
Twisted Mocha Frappe
Frappe mix, espresso, milk, white chocolate sauce and dark chocolate sauce
White Chocolate Mocha Frappe
Frappe mix, espresso, milk, and white chocolate sauce
Caramel Vanilla Frappeshake
Chocolate Chip Frappeshake
Milk, chocolate sauce, frapp mix, and chocolate chips
Gourmet Frozen Hot Chocolate
Base mix, milk, dark chocolate sauce, and vanilla syrup
Fruit Smoothie-NM
Your choice of fruit flavors
Fruit Frappeshake-NM
Frappe mix with your choice of fruit smoothie flavoring
Bahama Breeze Smoothie-NM
Pina colada, pineapple juice, orange juice, ice and banana
Dirty Banana Smoothie
Pina colada, banana syrup, banana, ice and chocolate drizzle
Affogato
A shot of espresso poured over vanilla ice cream. (Can add one syrup or sauce for an additional cost.)
Twisted Cinnamon Bun Frappe
Twisted Smoothie Frappeshake
His Place Drinks
His Place Soda
Italian soda style beverage made using any one or two syrup flavors
His Place Cremoso Soda
Our Italian Soda style house mix with a shot of sweet cream
Lemonade Refresher
Mint Lemonade blended with your choice of hibiscus or lavender syrup
Cremoso Refresher
Lemonade and Club Soda with a shot of sweet cream and your choice of syrup
Strawberry-Basil Lemonade
Strawberry-Basil Cremoso
Mint Strawberry Lavender Refresher
Mint Strawberry Lavender Cremoso Refresher
Mint Coconut Lemonade Refresher
Mint Coconut Lemonade Cremoso Refresher
Pineapple Strawberry Julep Refresher
Pineapple Strawberry Refresher Cremoso
Christmas Spice
Brewed Drinks
Brewed Coffee
Hot Tea
Chai Tea Latte
Spiced Chai tea blended with steamed milk
London Fog Latte-half/half
Earl Grey Tea with steamed half & half
Gourmet Hot Chocolate
Base mix, dark chocolate sauce, vanilla syrup and steamed milk with whipped cream and a chocolate drizzle
Gourmet Mint Hot Chocolate
Gourmet Cherry Hot Chocolate
Gourmet Raspberry Hot Chocolate
Gourmet Strawberry Hot Chocolate
Warmed Apple Cider
Steamed Cold Brew
Iced Brewed Drinks
Cold Brew
Our house-brewed cold brew
Iced Coffee
Freshly brewed and served with your favorite syrup flavor
Iced Tea
House brewed iced tea
Iced Tea of the Day
Chai Tea Latte - Iced
Chai Tea syrup shaken with milk and ice
Fresh Strawberry Nitro with sweet cream-16 only
Nitro Cold Brew
Iced London Fog
Ukrainian Refugee
Smoothie Bowls
Flights
Cold Brew Flight
Iced Coffee Flight
Hot/Iced Latte Flights
Flight Hot and Iced Lattes are 4 (8 ounce) of any of our Espresso Drinks. You choose four different lattes flavors along with your choice of mixing hot and cold together. These flights can be shared and can be carried out.
His Place Soda
His Place Cremoso
Mint Lemonade Refresher Flight
Mint Lemonade Cremoso Refresher Flight
Affagato Flight
Coffee To Go
Coffee in a box
Coffee in a Box(10 cups/lids//sugar/1/2/1/2)
2 Gallons of Coffee (LRG Brown Container)
2 Gallons of Coffee (LRG Brown Container with Cups)
3 Gallon of Coffee (LRG Brown Container)
3 Gallon of Coffee (LRG Brown Container with cups)
4 Gallons of Coffee (LRG Brown Container)
4 Gallon of Coffee (LRG Brown Container with
Baked Goods
Donuts
Locally made.
Large Cookies
Karen's Pumpkin Bread
Karen's Muffin
Karen's Brownies with icing
Locally made.
Karen's Brownies with nut
Locally made.
Karen's Cupcakes
Slices of Cake
Apple Cake
Apple Crisp
Apple Crisp with Ice Cream
Karen's Pie by the slice
Locally made.
Croissants w/ Cream
Pop Tarts
Croissants w/Cherry
Croissants w/ Raspberry
Croissants w/ Strawberry
Locally made.
Bagels
Chocolate Covered Espresso Beans
Breakfast Sandwiches
Lunch Sandwiches
Baked Potato Soup/Bread (10 ounce)
Broccoli Cheese Soup/Bread (10 ounce)
Chicken Dumplings(10 ounce)n with bread
Chicken Poblano Soup
Texas Chili
Asiago Chicken Salad
Asiago Chicken Strawberry Salad
Asiago Chicken Cranberry Pecan Salad
His Place Caprese
Roast Beef
Ham/Swiss
Grilled Cheese
Margarita Panini
Chicken Margarita Panini
Pepperoni Margarita Panini
Tuna Fish
Turkey Bacon Avocado
Hawaiian Pineapple Ham Margarita
Grazing Trays
Whole Beans
Ground Beans
Christmas School Logo Tshirts
