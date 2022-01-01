Restaurant header imageView gallery
History Class Brewing Company

214 Reviews

$

6 East 4th Street

Panama City, FL 32401

1909 Open Enrollment

Join the Club!

Join the Club!

$250.00

PERKS FOR MEMBERS ONLY: - Free Beer* (one per week for a year) - Free Snack* (one per week for a year) - Free ticket to a Beer Tasting - Exclusive Member's Only T-Shirt - Two Locations (History Class + the NEW El Weirdo location when it opens on 24 Oak Avenue) -Exclusive Membership in a Private Facebook Group where we collaborate and give you behind-the-scenes info -Discounts on limited edition merch & beer releases ** To-Go Crowlers (24.5 oz) can be redeemed for 2 of your weekly beers. Snacks include food menu items $7 or less.

Attributes and Amenities
check markLive Music
check markDelivery
check markGift Cards
check markOnline Ordering
check markOutdoor Seating
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Panama City's downtown brewery celebrating local stories, great beer, and southern food.

