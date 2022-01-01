Brewpubs & Breweries
History Class Brewing Company
214 Reviews
$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Panama City's downtown brewery celebrating local stories, great beer, and southern food.
Location
6 East 4th Street, Panama City, FL 32401
Gallery