Hisui Sushi | Folsom
25004 Blue Ravine Rd Ste 107
Folsom, CA 95630
Full Menu
Appetizers
- Edamame$7.00
Blanched soy beans with sea salt
- Spicy Garlic Edamame$9.00
Blanched soy beans with garlic butter
- Wakame Salad$7.00
Marinated seaweed salad, toasted sesame
- Sunomono$6.00
Cucumber with refreshing vinaigrette
- Agedashi Tofu$8.00
Lightly fried tofu, bonito flakes, green onion
- Cold Tofu$7.00
Chilled tofu, green onion, ponzu
- Fried Green Beans$10.00
Tempura green beans, sweet and spicy sauce
- Teriyaki Noodles$14.00
Udon, vegetable, tofu
- Chicken Teriyaki Noodles$17.00
Udon, vegetable, tofu, chicken
- Vegetable Tempura$11.00
Battered and lightly fried vegetables
- Mix Tempura$12.00
Battered and lightly fried vegetables and shrimp
- Shrimp Tempura$13.00
Battered and lightly fried shrimp
- Gyoza$9.00
Pan seared pork, vegetable potstickers
- Chicken Yakitori$8.00
Grilled chicken skewers, teriyaki
- Potato Croquettes$6.00
Breaded vegetable mash potato
- Soft Shell Crab$14.00
Deep fried soft shell crab
- Ika Sansai$7.00
Marinated, seasoned squid salad
- Ika Fry$13.00
Deep fried breaded calamari
- Ika Sugata$16.00
Miso marinated calamari
- Hamachi Kama$16.00
Charbroiled yellowtail collar
- Side Salad$5.00
Sesame miso dressing
- Side Miso Soup$3.00
Green onions and tofu
- Side Steam Rice$3.00
U.S. Extra fancy #1 calrose rice
- Side Brown Rice$4.00
U.S. Extra fancy #1 calrose rice
Sushi Bar Tapas
- Crispy Rice$13.00
Flash fried rice, spicy tuna, avocado, sauce. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, seafood, shellfish and eggs may increase your risk of food borne illness
- BBQ Albacore$19.00
Seared albacore, BBQ sauce. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, seafood, shellfish and eggs may increase your risk of food borne illness
- Tuna Sliders$18.00
Tuna, crab, tempura asparagus, tobiko, sauce. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, seafood, shellfish and eggs may increase your risk of food borne illness
- Jalapeño Hamachi$18.00
Yellowtail, avocado, jalapeño, ponzu, tobiko. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, seafood, shellfish and eggs may increase your risk of food borne illness
- Sea Steak$19.00
Seared tuna, tobiko, spicy mayo, sweet sauce. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, seafood, shellfish and eggs may increase your risk of food borne illness
- Tuna Poke$18.00
Tuna, avocado, cucumber, seaweed, tobiko. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, seafood, shellfish and eggs may increase your risk of food borne illness
- Pepperfin$18.00
Albacore, jalapenos, tobiko, ponzu sauce. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, seafood, shellfish and eggs may increase your risk of food borne illness
- Fire Cracker$10.00
Fried jalapeños with cream cheese and spicy tuna. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, seafood, shellfish and eggs may increase your risk of food borne illness
Special Rolls
- 49er's$17.00
Spicy crab, avocado. Tuna, salmon, tobiko, sauce. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, seafood, shellfish and eggs may increase your risk of food borne illness
- A's$19.00
DFS, asparagus, spicy crab. Avocado, escolar, lemon, micro cilantro sauce. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, seafood, shellfish and eggs may increase your risk of food borne illness
- Airbase$18.00
DFS, crab. Avocado, tuna, salmon, yellowtail, tobiko, sauce. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, seafood, shellfish and eggs may increase your risk of food borne illness
- Alamo$16.00
Crab, avocado. Shrimp, avocado, spicy, sauce
- Angry Spider$18.00
Soft shell crab, spicy tuna, spicy crab, cream cheese. Deep fried, tobiko, spicy, sauce. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, seafood, shellfish and eggs may increase your risk of food borne illness
- Big Bang$14.00
DFS, spicy tuna. Avocado, crab, tempura flakes. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, seafood, shellfish and eggs may increase your risk of food borne illness
- Cherry Blossom$17.00
Salmon, avocado. Tuna, tobiko. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, seafood, shellfish and eggs may increase your risk of food borne illness
- Citrus Breeze$17.00
DFS, cucumber, cream cheese. Avocado, salmon, lemon, tobiko, sauce. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, seafood, shellfish and eggs may increase your risk of food borne illness
- Crazy Horse$16.00
Tuna, salmon, yellowtail, avocado. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, seafood, shellfish and eggs may increase your risk of food borne illness
- DK$17.00
Scallop, shrimp, crab. Avocado, salmon, tobiko, sauce. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, seafood, shellfish and eggs may increase your risk of food borne illness
- Downtown$14.00
DFS, spicy tuna. Avocado, tobiko, sauce. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, seafood, shellfish and eggs may increase your risk of food borne illness
- Dragon$17.00
DFS, cucumber. Avocado, eel, sauce
- Fantasy$17.00
Crab, avocado. Seared scallops, jalapeño, tobiko, sauce. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, seafood, shellfish and eggs may increase your risk of food borne illness
- Geisha Girl$13.00
DFS, cucumber, avocado. Crab, sauce
- Giants$19.00
Real crab, spicy tuna, cucumber. Avocado, salmon, yellowtail, tempura flakes, tobiko, sauce. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, seafood, shellfish and eggs may increase your risk of food borne illness
- Godzilla$15.00
Salmon, cream cheese. Deep fried, tobiko, sauce. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, seafood, shellfish and eggs may increase your risk of food borne illness
- Golden Gate$14.00
Crab, avocado. Deep fried, sauce
- Halo$14.00
DFS, crab. Avocado, spicy tuna, tempura flakes, sauce. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, seafood, shellfish and eggs may increase your risk of food borne illness
- Hisui Special$19.00
Real crab, spicy tuna, cream cheese. Avocado, tuna, salmon, yellowtail, tobiko, sauce. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, seafood, shellfish and eggs may increase your risk of food borne illness
- Hole in One$19.00
DFS, spicy crab, jalapeños. Tuna, crunchy garlic, tobiko, soy wrap, sauce. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, seafood, shellfish and eggs may increase your risk of food borne illness
- Intel$15.00
Tempura asparagus, cucumber. Avocado, sauce
- Jack #2$13.00
DFS, crab. Avocado, sauce
- Johnny Cash$19.00
DFS, real crab, cucumber, lemon. Avocado, salmon, tobiko, sauce. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, seafood, shellfish and eggs may increase your risk of food borne illness
- Kamikaze$18.00
DFS, spicy crab, salmon. Avocado, albacore, tobiko, sauce. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, seafood, shellfish and eggs may increase your risk of food borne illness
- Lambada$17.00
Tuna, salmon. Avocado, sauce. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, seafood, shellfish and eggs may increase your risk of food borne illness
- Lion King$16.00
Crab, avocado. Salmon, baked, tobiko, sauce. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, seafood, shellfish and eggs may increase your risk of food borne illness
- Lucky #7$17.00
Tuna, salmon, yellowtail, shiromaguro, shrimp, crab, avocado. Tobiko. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, seafood, shellfish and eggs may increase your risk of food borne illness
- Mike #88$18.00
DFS, spicy tuna, crab, cream cheese. Avocado, seared salmon, tobiko, sauce. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, seafood, shellfish and eggs may increase your risk of food borne illness
- Momo$19.00
DFS, real crab. Avocado, tuna, tobiko, spicy, sauce. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, seafood, shellfish and eggs may increase your risk of food borne illness
- Orange Blossom$17.00
Spicy crab, avocado. Salmon, tobiko. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, seafood, shellfish and eggs may increase your risk of food borne illness
- Pink Lady$13.00
DFS, cream cheese. Crab, sauce
- Prisoner$19.00
DFS, real crab, spicy tuna, cucumber. Avocado, BBQ albacore, tempura flakes, tobiko, sauce. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, seafood, shellfish and eggs may increase your risk of food borne illness
- Raiders$18.00
DFS, spicy tuna, crab. Avocado, eel, tobiko, sauce. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, seafood, shellfish and eggs may increase your risk of food borne illness
- Rainbow$17.00
Crab, avocado. Chef's choice freshest fish. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, seafood, shellfish and eggs may increase your risk of food borne illness
- Red Hawk$17.00
DFS, spicy tuna. Avocado, escolar, tobiko, spicy, sauce. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, seafood, shellfish and eggs may increase your risk of food borne illness
- Snow White$18.00
DFS, spicy tuna, crab, jalapeños. Avocado, seared escolar, tobiko, sauce. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, seafood, shellfish and eggs may increase your risk of food borne illness
- Spicy Dream$15.00
DFS, spicy tuna, crab, avocado. Deep fried, tobiko, sauce. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, seafood, shellfish and eggs may increase your risk of food borne illness
- Spider$17.00
Soft shell crab, real crab, cucumber, avocado. Tobiko, sauce. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, seafood, shellfish and eggs may increase your risk of food borne illness
- Super California$16.00
Crab, avocado. Eel, avocado, sauce
- Tataki Attack$18.00
DFS, spicy tuna, crab. Avocado, seared tuna, tobiko, sauce. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, seafood, shellfish and eggs may increase your risk of food borne illness
- TNT$17.00
Spicy tuna, cucumber. Avocado, yellowtail, jalapeños, sauce. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, seafood, shellfish and eggs may increase your risk of food borne illness
- Triple Threat$17.00
Spicy tuna, spicy crab, jalapeños. Avocado, escolar, tobiko, sauce. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, seafood, shellfish and eggs may increase your risk of food borne illness
- Wildfire$17.00
Shrimp, spicy tuna, cucumber. Avocado, yellowtail, spicy, sauce. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, seafood, shellfish and eggs may increase your risk of food borne illness
- Zig Zag$18.00
Soft shell crab, avocado. Spicy tuna, crab, tobiko, sauce. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, seafood, shellfish and eggs may increase your risk of food borne illness
Cut Roll
- California Roll$8.00
Crab, avocado
- Alaska Roll$10.00
Salmon, avocado. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, seafood, shellfish and eggs may increase your risk of food borne illness
- Hawaii Roll$10.00
Tuna, avocado. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, seafood, shellfish and eggs may increase your risk of food borne illness
- New York Roll$10.00
Shrimp, avocado
- Philadelphia Roll$11.00
Salmon, avo, cream cheese. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, seafood, shellfish and eggs may increase your risk of food borne illness
- Spicy Tuna Roll$10.00
Marinated tuna in spice. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, seafood, shellfish and eggs may increase your risk of food borne illness
- Salmon Skin Roll$10.00
BBQ salmon skin
- Tempura Roll$10.00
Deep fried shrimp, sauce
- Avo Kyu Roll$8.00
Avocado, cucumber
- Vegetable Roll$10.00
Fresh veggies
- Avocado Roll$6.00
Fresh avocado
- Kappa Maki$6.00
Cucumber roll
- Tekka Maki$7.00
Tuna roll. Cut roll. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, seafood, shellfish and eggs may increase your risk of food borne illness
- Sake Maki$7.00
Salmon roll. Cut roll. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, seafood, shellfish and eggs may increase your risk of food borne illness
- Negihama Maki$7.00
Yellowtail roll. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, seafood, shellfish and eggs may increase your risk of food borne illness
- Spicy Scallop Roll$11.00
Consuming raw or undercooked meats, seafood, shellfish and eggs may increase your risk of food borne illness
- Unagi Roll$11.00
Hand Roll
- California Hand Roll$6.00
Crab, avocado
- Alaska Hand Roll$8.00
Salmon, avocado. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, seafood, shellfish and eggs may increase your risk of food borne illness
- Hawaii Hand Roll$8.00
Tuna, avocado. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, seafood, shellfish and eggs may increase your risk of food borne illness
- New York Hand Roll$8.00
Shrimp, avocado
- Philadelphia Hand Roll$9.00
Salmon, avo, cream cheese. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, seafood, shellfish and eggs may increase your risk of food borne illness
- Spicy Tuna Hand Roll$8.00
Marinated tuna in spice. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, seafood, shellfish and eggs may increase your risk of food borne illness
- Salmon Skin Hand Roll$8.00
BBQ salmon skin
- Tempura Hand Roll$8.00
Deep fried shrimp, sauce
- Avo Kyu Hand Roll$6.00
Avocado, cucumber
- Vegetable Hand Roll$8.00
Fresh veggies
- Avocado Hand Roll$6.00
Fresh avocado
- Kappa Hand Roll$6.00
Cucumber roll
- Negihama Hand Roll$8.00
Yellowtail roll. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, seafood, shellfish and eggs may increase your risk of food borne illness
- Spicy Scallop Hand Roll$9.00
Consuming raw or undercooked meats, seafood, shellfish and eggs may increase your risk of food borne illness
- Unagi Hand Roll$9.00
- Zig Zag Hand Roll$9.00
Nigiri
- Amaebi$14.00
Sweet shrimp. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, seafood, shellfish and eggs may increase your risk of food borne illness
- Ebi$5.00
Shrimp
- Hamachi$6.00
Yellowtail. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, seafood, shellfish and eggs may increase your risk of food borne illness
- Hirame$9.00
Halibut. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, seafood, shellfish and eggs may increase your risk of food borne illness
- Hotate$7.00
Scallop. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, seafood, shellfish and eggs may increase your risk of food borne illness
- Ika$6.00
Squid. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, seafood, shellfish and eggs may increase your risk of food borne illness
- Ikura$9.00
Salmon roe. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, seafood, shellfish and eggs may increase your risk of food borne illness
- Inari$5.00
Sweet bean curd
- Maguro$6.00
Tuna
- Ono$6.00
Escolar. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, seafood, shellfish and eggs may increase your risk of food borne illness
- Saba$6.00
Mackerel. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, seafood, shellfish and eggs may increase your risk of food borne illness
- Sake$6.00
Salmon. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, seafood, shellfish and eggs may increase your risk of food borne illness
- Sake Smoke$6.00
Smoke salmon. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, seafood, shellfish and eggs may increase your risk of food borne illness
- Shiromaguro$6.00
Albacore. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, seafood, shellfish and eggs may increase your risk of food borne illness
- Tai$9.00
Red snapper. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, seafood, shellfish and eggs may increase your risk of food borne illness
- Tako$6.00
Octopus
- Tamago$5.00
Sweet omelet
- Tobiko$6.00
Flying fish roe. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, seafood, shellfish and eggs may increase your risk of food borne illness
- Unagi$7.00
Eel
Mix Sashimi
- Small Sashimi$24.00
9 pcs. Maguro, sake, hamachi. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, seafood, shellfish and eggs may increase your risk of food borne illness
- Medium Sashimi$40.00
15 pcs. Maguro, sake, hamachi, ono, shiromaguro. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, seafood, shellfish and eggs may increase your risk of food borne illness
- Large Sashimi$66.00
25 pcs. Chef's choice. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, seafood, shellfish, and eggs may increase your risk of food borne illness
Individual Sashimi
- Maguro Sashimi$22.00
Consuming raw or undercooked meats, seafood, shellfish and eggs may increase your risk of food borne illness
- Sake Sashimi$22.00
Consuming raw or undercooked meats, seafood, shellfish and eggs may increase your risk of food borne illness
- Hamachi Sashimi$22.00
Consuming raw or undercooked meats, seafood, shellfish and eggs may increase your risk of food borne illness
- Ono Sashimi$22.00
Consuming raw or undercooked meats, seafood, shellfish and eggs may increase your risk of food borne illness
- Shiromaguro Sashimi$22.00
Consuming raw or undercooked meats, seafood, shellfish and eggs may increase your risk of food borne illness
- Hirame Sashimi$32.00
Consuming raw or undercooked meats, seafood, shellfish and eggs may increase your risk of food borne illness
- Tai Sashimi$32.00
Consuming raw or undercooked meats, seafood, shellfish and eggs may increase your risk of food borne illness
Donburi
- Chirashi Don$31.00
Chef's choice freshest fish over sushi rice. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, seafood, shellfish and eggs may increase your risk of food borne illness
- Unagi Don$30.00
Grilled eel over steam rice
- Tekka Don$29.00
Slices of fresh tuna over sushi rice. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, seafood, shellfish and eggs may increase your risk of food borne illness
- Sake Don$29.00
Slices of fresh salmon over sushi rice. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, seafood, shellfish and eggs may increase your risk of food borne illness
- Hamachi Don$29.00
Slices of fresh hamachi over sushi rice. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, seafood, shellfish and eggs may increase your risk of food borne illness
Combination
- Sushi Special Combo$30.00
California roll, 6 pcs sashimi, 5 pcs nigiri. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, seafood, shellfish and eggs may increase your risk of food borne illness
- Nigiri Mix$26.00
Chef's choice 10 pcs. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, seafood, shellfish and eggs may increase your risk of food borne illness
Tray
- Tray #1 (Special Rolls)$100.00
Special rolls. Rainbow, Spider, Jack #2, Geisha Girl, Lucky #7, Spicy Dream, Downtown, Pink Lady. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, seafood, shellfish and eggs may increase your risk of food borne illness
- Tray #2 (Special Rolls & Nigiri)$110.00
Special rolls and nigiri. 2 maguro, 2 hamachi, 2 sake, 2 ono, 2 ebi, hisui special, giants, California, spicy tuna. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, seafood, shellfish and eggs may increase your risk of food borne illness
- Tray #3 (Nigiri)$120.00
Nigiri. 4 sake, 2 maguro, 2 ono, 2 unagi, 2 tamago, 2 shiromaguro, 2 hamachi, 2 tako, 2 ika, 2 ebi. Consuming raw or undercooked meats, seafood, shellfish and eggs may increase your risk of food borne illness
- Tray #4 (California Roll)$60.00
California roll, 64 pcs
- Tray #5 (Gyoza)$60.00
Gyoza, 50 pcs
- Tray #6 (Chicken Yakitori)$60.00
Chicken yakitori, 20 pcs
Sides
- Side Avocado$3.00
- Side BBQ Sauce$1.00
- Side Crunchy Garlic$2.00
- Side Dressing$1.00
- Side Fresh Wasabi$3.00
- Side Ginger$1.50
- Side Jalapenos$1.50
- Side Oranges$1.00
- Side Ponzu Sauce$1.00
- Side Spicy Mayo$1.00
- Side Sushi Rice$3.00
- Side Sweet Sauce$1.00
- Side Tempura Flakes$1.50
- Side Tempura Sauce$1.00
- Side Teriyaki Sauce$1.00
- Side Tofu$2.00
- Side Wasabi$1.00
Dinner Menu
Dinner Bento Box
Dinner Rice Bowl
- Chicken Teriyaki Bowl (D)$20.00
Charbroiled chicken with teriyaki sauce
- Steak Teriyaki Bowl (D)$21.00
Charbroiled NY steak with teriyaki sauce
- Tofu Teriyaki Bowl (D)$19.00
Crispy fried tofu with teriyaki sauce
- Salmon Teriyaki Bowl (D)$22.00
Grilled Atlantic salmon with teriyaki sauce
- Salmon Shioyaki Bowl (D)$22.00
Grilled Atlantic salmon, sea salt, pepper
- Sesame Chicken Bowl (D)$21.00
Sesame marinated chicken
Dinner Noodle Soup
- Shrimp Udon (D)$20.00
Thick noodles, shrimp, vegetables, kamaboko
- Chicken Udon (D)$17.00
Thick noodles, chicken, vegetables, kamaboko
- Veggie Udon (D)$16.00
Thick noodles, tofu, vegetables
- Shoyu Ramen (D)$17.00
Pork, egg, vegetables, kamaboko, shoyu broth
- Miso Ramen (D)$17.00
Pork, egg, vegetables, kamaboko, miso broth
- Spicy Ramen (D)$17.00
Pork, egg, vegetables, kamaboko, spicy broth
- Plain Udon (D)$12.00
- Plain Ramen (D)$12.00
Condiments & Utensils
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 8:30 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 8:30 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 8:30 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 8:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 8:30 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 8:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 8:30 pm
Combining traditional cuisine with a creative & contemporary flair, we focus on serving our foods in a health conscious manner, using only the freshest & the healthiest ingredients.
