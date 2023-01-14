Main picView gallery

Hit The Spot Pizza 19460 Alberta St

19460 Alberta St

Oneida, TN 37841

Pizza

Build Your Dream Pizza (Small)

$8.50

Our Classic Cheese pizza with the sauce and toppings you KNOW you need now!

Medium Dream Pizza

$11.50

Our Classic Cheese pizza with the sauce and toppings you KNOW you need now!

Build Your Dream Pizza (Large)

$12.50

Our Classic Cheese pizza with the sauce and toppings you KNOW you need now!

Specialty Pizza (Small)

$11.50

Specialty Pizza (Medium)

$15.00

Specialty Pizza (Large)

$18.50

Gourmet Pizzas (Small)

$15.50

Choose from: Classic Philly Cheesesteak Pizza Cheddarburger Pizza Taco Pizza Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza Gyro Pizza Crispy Honey Mustard Chicken Delight

Gourmet Pizza (Medium)

$19.00

Gourmet Pizza (Large)

$22.50

Cheesesticks

$8.50+

size and shape of pizza, garlic butter, mozzarella cheese, and parmesan topped. Served with pizza sauce on the side.

Salads

Garden Spot Salad

$3.50+

Tomatoes, Baby Cucumbers, Onion, Shredded Cheddar and Croutons on a bed of Crunchy Iceberg Lettuce

Crispy Chicken Salad

$6.50+

Crispy, deep-fried breaded Chicken filet, Ripe Tomatoes, Fresh Onions, Sliced Baby Cucumbers, Flavorful Shredded Cheddar, and Chunky Croutons on a plush bed of Crunchy Iceberg Lettuce

Taco Salad

$6.50+

100% Taco-Seasoned ground beef, Luscious Ripe Tomatoes, Fresh Aromatic Onions, Spicy Sliced Jalapeno, Real Cheddar Cheese, Zesty Salsa, and a generous dollop of Daisy Sour Cream, all heaped over a bed of Crisp Iceberg Lettuce. Served with Deep-fried Nacho Chips

Chef Salad

$6.50+

Our mouth-watering Garden Salad, with an immense amount of Cheddar, Swiss, Ham, and Turkey piled on top

Caesar Salad

$3.50+

Black Olives, Croutons, and Parmesan Cheese scattered over a plush layer of Iceberg Lettuce, and served with a side of Caesar Dressing! Sure to Hit the Spot!

Gyro Salad

$12.00

Ooh La La! This is an exceptionally delicious salad with Tomatoes, Lettuce, Onion, Grilled Greek Gyro meat, and a Flat bread on top. Served with Tzaziki Sauce on the side

Side Salad

$3.50

Pasta Dinners

Spaghetti

$13.00

Ground beef, Grilled Peppers, Onions, and Mushrooms, and a plentiful helping of mozzarella cheese over spaghetti, baked to a golden brown, and served with a small Garden Salad (with Ranch unless specified) and three breadsticks. Bon Appetit!

Chicken Parmesan Dinner

$13.00

Spaghetti with sauce, Crispy Chicken Breast Filet, Parmesan, and Mozzarella. Served with Breadsticks and Salad with default Ranch salad dressing unless another dressing is selected.

Chicken Fettuccini Alfredo

$13.00

Fettuccini Noodles with Creamy Alfredo Sauce, topped with Crispy Chicken Breast Filet and a generous portion of melty Mozzarella Cheese baked to perfection. Served with Breadsticks and a Side Garden Salad (with Ranch unless specified). Sure to fill you up, and Hit the Spot!

Sides

Crinkle-Cut Fries

$2.50

Waffle Fries

$3.50

Tater Wedges

$3.50

Mozzarella Sticks (6)

$6.49

Breaded Mushrooms (12)

$5.99

Fried Pickles

$4.99

Corn Nuggets

$4.99

Egg Rolls (2)

$3.99

The Burger Spot

1/3 lb Cheeseburger

$7.99

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$8.99

Pepperoni Pizza Burger

$8.99

BBQ Bacon Cheeseburger

$8.99

Bacon and Egg Cheeseburger

$10.99

Onion Burger

$8.99

Sandwiches

Philly Cheesesteak Sandwich

$9.50

Gyro Sandwich

$9.50

Meatball Sub

$8.00

Crispy Chicken Philly

$9.50

Drinks

Canned Drinks

$1.00

Half-Liter Bottle Drinks

$1.50

32 oz Bottled Drinks

$2.00

1.25 L Bottled Drinks

$2.50

Water

$1.00

Flavor Packets

$0.50

Chicken

Chicken Nuggets

$2.50+

Sauces

Chicken Strips

Chicken Options

Chicken Sandwiches

All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Big City Pizza, Calzones, Specialty Sandwiches, Pasta, and Salads without the long drive!

