Hitchcock Station 402 Southwest 3rd Street

Hitchcock Station

No reviews yet

402 Southwest 3rd Street

Fruitland, ID 83619

Shakes

Vanilla Fresh Powder

$5.50

Brownie Batter

$5.50

Almond Cream & Oreo

$5.50

Blackberry & Salted Chocolate

$5.50

Salted Caramel

$5.50

Ice Cream

Sinlges

$4.30

Pint

$8.00

Burgers (Brioche Bun, Lettuce, Pickles)

Boon Classic

Boon Classic

$9.00

Gouda Cheese, House Sauce

Farmer Dave

Farmer Dave

$10.00

Bacon, BBQ Sauce, Lettuce, Pickles

Garden Of Eden

Garden Of Eden

$10.00

Mushrooms, Onion, Manchego Cheese, House Sauce

Little Buddy Hamburger

Little Buddy Hamburger

$6.00

Tomato, Ketchup, Dijon Mustard

Cowboy Chili Burger

Cowboy Chili Burger

$10.00

Homemade Chili, Manchego Cheese, House Sauce

Sandwiches

Cluck Cluck

Cluck Cluck

$10.00

Fried Chicken, Lettuce, Pickles, Spicy Remoulade

So-Fish-Ticated

So-Fish-Ticated

$13.00

Fresh Atlantic Salmon, Pickled Onion, Tomato, Caper-Dill Remoulade

BLTC

BLTC

$9.00

Grilled Cheese, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, House Sauce

The Epic Veg

The Epic Veg

$9.00

Tempura-Battered Fried Mushroom Patty, Tomato, Manchego Cheese, House Sauce

Salad

HitchCobb Salad

HitchCobb Salad

$14.00

Grilled Chicken, Bacon, Fried Egg, Pickled Seasonal Vegetables, Manchego Cheese, Ranch Dressing

Border and Blooms Signature Salad

Border and Blooms Signature Salad

$14.00

Cheese Burger Patty, Fresh Greens, Pickled Seasonal Vegetables, House Dressing

Side Salad

Side Salad

$5.00

Fresh Greens, Pickled Seasonal Vegetables, House Dressing

Fries

Regular Fries

Regular Fries

$3.50

Hand Cut Idaho Potato Fries

Spicy Cheese Fries

Spicy Cheese Fries

$6.00

Spicy House Sauce, Manchego Cheese

Chili Cheese Fries

Chili Cheese Fries

$7.00

Homemade Chili, Manchego Cheese

N/A Beverages

Coke/Diet Coke

$1.25

Sprite/Lemonade

$1.25

Rootbeer

$1.25

Dr. Pepper

$1.25

Fanta

$1.25

Aguas Fresca

$3.00

Polar Seltzer

$2.50

Proud Source Sparkling Water

$3.00

Squirt

$1.50

Red Wine by the Bottle

Houston Malbec

$25.00

Houston Cabernet Sauvignon

$22.00

Ste Michelle Merlot 2018

$40.00

Sawtooth Nebbiolo

$45.00

Sawtooth Bourdeaux Blend

$50.00

White Wine By Bottle

Sawtooth Brut

$30.00

Houston Private Reserve Chard

$22.00

Dark Horse Sauvignon Blanc

$20.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Handcrafted Burgers, Shakes & More

402 Southwest 3rd Street, Fruitland, ID 83619

Directions

