Hi Tea Bar imageView gallery
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Juice & Smoothies

Hi Tea Bar 31 s State Street

review star

No reviews yet

31 s State Street

Newtown, PA 18940

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

House Special Pho
Thai Milk Tea
Strawberry milk tea

Milk Tea

Black Milk Tea

$4.50

Green Milk Tea

$4.50

Oolong Milk Tea

$4.50

Strawberry milk tea

$4.50

Mango milk tea

$4.50

Matcha milk tea

$4.50

Taro milk tea

$4.50

Coconut milk tea

$4.50

Thai Milk Tea

$4.50

Rose milk tea

$4.50

Coffee Milk Tea

$4.50

Honey Black milk tea

$4.50

Honey Oolong Milk Tea

$4.50

Honey Green Milk Tea

$4.50

blue berry milk tea

$4.50

lychee milk tea

$4.50

peach milk tea

$4.50

Rose milk tea

$4.50

green apple milk tea

$4.50

orange milk tea

$4.50

pineapple milk tea

$4.50

kumquat milk tea

$4.50

triple sunset Milk tea

$4.50

grape fruit milk tea

$4.50

berry blast milk tea

$4.50

honeydew milk tea

$4.50

brown sugar milk tea

$4.50

passion fruit milk tea

$4.50

Fruit Tea

Strawberry

$4.50

Mango

$4.50

Passion Fruit

$4.50

Pineapple

$4.50

Peach

$4.50

Lychee

$4.50

Grapefruit

$4.50

Triple Sunset

$4.50

Berry Blast

$4.50

Green Apple

$4.50

Orange

$4.50

Rose

$4.50

kumquat

$4.50

blue berry

$4.50

Freshly Brewed

Classic Black Tea

$4.50

Classic Oolong Tea

$4.50

Classic Green Tea

$4.50

Honey Black Tea

$4.50

Honey Oolong Tea

$4.50

Honey Green Tea

$4.50

Slush

Strawberry Slush

$5.00

Mango Slush

$5.00

Pineapple Slush

$5.00

Green Apple Slush

$5.00

Peach Slush

$5.00

Taro Slush

$5.00

Red Bean Slush

$5.00

Matcha Slush

$5.00

melon slush

$5.00

berry blast slush

$5.00

lychee slush

$5.00

orange slush

$5.00

kumquat slush

$5.00

triple sunset slush

$5.00

grape fruit slush

$5.00

rose slush

$5.00

Fruit Punch

Strawberry Punch

$4.50

Mango Punch

$4.50

Passionfruit Punch

$4.50

Pineapple Punch

$4.50

Peach Punch

$4.50

Lychee Punch

$4.50

Grapefruit Punch

$4.50

Triple Sunset Punch

$4.50

Berry Blast Punch

$4.50

Green Apple Punch

$4.50

Orange Punch

$4.50

Rose Punch

$4.50

grape fruit punch

$4.50

kumquat punch

$4.50

blue berry punch

$4.50

Yogurt

Yogurt Green Tea

$4.75

Strawberry yogurt

$5.00

Mango yogurt

$5.00

Pineapple yogurt

$5.00

Lychee yogurt

$5.00

Grapefruit yogurt

$5.00

Orange yogurt

$5.00

Green Apple yogurt

$5.00

kumquat yogurt

$5.00

passionfruit yogurt

$5.00

peach yogurt

$5.00

berry blast yogurt

$5.00

triple sunset yogurt

$5.00

rose yogurt

$5.00

blue berry yogurt

$5.00

passionfruit yogurt

$5.00

Yogurt Slush

Mango yogurt Slush

$5.00

Grapefruit yogurt Slush

$5.00

Orange yogurt Slush

$5.00

Pineapple yogurt Slush

$5.00

Green Apple yogurt Slush

$5.00

Peach yogurt Slush

$5.00

berry blast yogurt slush

$5.00

triple sunset yogurt slush

$5.00

kumquat yogurt slush

$5.00

rose yogurt slush

$5.00

Lychee yogurt slush

$5.00

blue berry yogurt slush

$5.00

passionfruit yogurt slush

$5.00

Lemonade

Lemonade

$4.75

Strawberry Lemonade

$5.00

Mango Lemonade

$5.00

Peach Lemonade

$5.00

Yogurt Lemonade

$5.00

Rose Lemonade

$5.00

berry blast lemonade

$5.00

grape fruit lemonade

$5.00

triple sunset lemonade

$5.00

kumquat lemonade

$5.00

passionfruit lemonade

$5.00

orange lemonade

$5.00

green apple lemonade

$5.00

lychee lemonade

$5.00

blue berry lemonade

$5.00

Special Drinks

Tiger Milk

$4.50

Strawberry Shortcake

$6.50

Peach Mango Slush

$5.95

Coffee

Coffee

$3.50

Brown Sugar Coffee

$3.75

Coffee Slush

$4.00

Appetizers

Edamame Dumpling

$7.00

french fry

$5.00

Popcorn Chicken

$5.00

Pork and Shrimp Shumai

$7.00

scallion pancake

$7.00

Shrimp Dumping

$8.00

Shrimp Rolls

$5.00

Pork Spring Rolls

$5.00

Chicken Spring Rolls

$5.00

Pork Soup Dumpling

$6.00

Chicken Soup Dumpling

$6.00

White Rice

$3.00

Summer Specials

Tokyo Twist

$5.00

Melon Slush

$5.50

Georgia Peaches

$5.00

Blueberry Milk Tea

$5.00

Sakura Summer

$5.00

Pho

Plain Pho

$10.00

Pho 2 Toppings

$14.00

Grilled Chicken Pho

$14.00

Grilled Pork Chop Pho

$14.00

House Special Pho

$18.00

Vegetarian Pho

$12.00

Jasmine Rice Platter

Grilled Chicken Rice Platter (2 pc)

$13.00

Grilled Pork Chop Rice Platter (2 pc)

$13.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

31 s State Street, Newtown, PA 18940

Directions

Gallery
Hi Tea Bar image

Similar restaurants in your area

Yardley Bagel Cafe
orange starNo Reviews
670 Stony Hill Rd Yardley, PA 19067
View restaurantnext
Bullard's American Cafe
orange star4.6 • 422
547 York Rd Warminster, PA 18974
View restaurantnext
Metá Café
orange star4.9 • 25
15 Klines Court Lambertville, NJ 08530
View restaurantnext
Simply Fruits
orange starNo Reviews
2618 Easton Road, STE 1B Willow Grove, PA 19090
View restaurantnext
Lakeside Cafe & Liquors - Breakfast Lunch and Dinner & Drinks
orange starNo Reviews
129 North Route 31 Pennington, NJ 08534
View restaurantnext
Curds N Whey
orange star4.0 • 21
817 Old York Rd Jenkintown, PA 19046
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Newtown

Newtown Pizza - PA - 231 N Sycamore St
orange star4.2 • 262
231 N Sycamore St Newtown, PA 18940
View restaurantnext
Vince's Pizzeria and Taproom - (ORDERS NOT ACCEPTED PRIOR TO 4PM)
orange star4.0 • 17
573 Durham Rd Newtown, PA 18940
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Newtown
Langhorne
review star
Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)
Southampton
review star
Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Warminster
review star
Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)
Morrisville
review star
Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)
Trenton
review star
Avg 4.5 (31 restaurants)
Trenton
review star
Avg 4.5 (31 restaurants)
Lawrence Township
review star
No reviews yet
Trenton
review star
Avg 4.5 (31 restaurants)
Bristol
review star
Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston