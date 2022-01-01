Restaurant header imageView gallery

Hi-Time Wine Bar 250 Ogle St.

review star

No reviews yet

250 Ogle St.

Costa Mesa, CA 92627

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

250 Ogle St., Costa Mesa, CA 92627

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Jan's Health Bar - Costa Mesa
orange star4.1 • 404
250 E 17th St Costa Mesa, CA 92627
View restaurantnext
Mi Casa - 296 E 17th street
orange starNo Reviews
296 E 17th street Costa Mesa, CA 92627
View restaurantnext
Pop Pie Co. Costa Mesa
orange starNo Reviews
270 E. 17th St. #17 Costa Mesa, CA 92627
View restaurantnext
Stella Jean's Ice Cream 17th Street
orange starNo Reviews
270 E 17th Street Suite 16 Costa Mesa, CA 92627
View restaurantnext
Sidecar Doughnuts and Coffee
orange starNo Reviews
270 East 17th Street Suite 18 Costa Mesa, CA 92627
View restaurantnext
Caliente Southwest Grille - Caliente Southwest Grille
orange starNo Reviews
271 E 17th Street Costa Mesa, CA 92627
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Costa Mesa

Umami Burger - Costa Mesa
orange star4.5 • 9,138
2981 Bristol St. Costa Mesa, CA 92626
View restaurantnext
The Crack Shack Costa Mesa
orange star4.6 • 7,099
196 East 17th Street Costa Mesa, CA 92627
View restaurantnext
Al's New York Cafe
orange star4.6 • 4,338
1673 Irvine Ave B Costa Mesa, CA 92627
View restaurantnext
Arc Food & Libations
orange star4.5 • 3,291
3321 Hyland Ave Costa Mesa, CA 92626
View restaurantnext
Rance's Chicago Pizza - Costa Mesa
orange star4.2 • 2,625
1420 Baker St. Costa Mesa, CA 92626
View restaurantnext
Nice Burger 100% Vegan (Costa Mesa)
orange star4.9 • 2,396
615 W 19TH ST COSTA MESA, CA 92627
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Costa Mesa
Newport Beach
review star
Avg 4.2 (70 restaurants)
Fountain Valley
review star
Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)
Corona Del Mar
review star
Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
Huntington Beach
review star
Avg 4.4 (84 restaurants)
Newport Coast
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Irvine
review star
Avg 4.4 (116 restaurants)
Santa Ana
review star
Avg 4.3 (61 restaurants)
Aliso Viejo
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Westminster
review star
Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston