Restaurant header imageView gallery

Hive Bakery & Cafe

review star

No reviews yet

1603 South Dixie Highway

West Palm Beach, FL 33401

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Turkey Club Sandwich
Autum Veggie Grain Bowl
Latte

Starters

Greek Yogurt & Berries

$12.00

Yogurt, honey and seasonal berries with a side of grilled banana bread.

Muesli

$10.00

Oats, yogurt, mixed seeds, green apples, apricots, almonds, and golden raisins.

Hive Oatmeal Service

$14.00

Anson mills stone cut oats with oat milk, cinnamon apples, golden raisins, pecans, and brown sugar.

Veggie Quiche

$15.00

Eggs, broccoli florets, cheddar cheese, arugula salad, and mixed berries

Quick Start

$16.00

Two fried eggs, crispy breakfast potatoes, arugula salad, with house made sourdough toast.

Smoked Salmon Toast

$22.00

Toast points, herb schmear, soft egg, capers, pickled red onions, cucumbers, and dill.

Breakfast Toast and Wraps

Egg White Wrap

$14.00

Griddled whole wheat wrap, spinach, tomatoes, aged cheddar cheese, and egg whites.

Breakfast Sandwich

$16.00

Your choice of maple sausage, fra'mani ham or bacon on house made griddled English muffin with scrambled eggs and aged cheddar cheese

Sourdough Scramble Toast

$17.00

Grilled sourdough, soft scrambled eggs, basil parmesan aioli, tomato, and shaved parmesan.

Avocado Toast

$18.00

Grilled sourdough, arugula, soft egg, crispy quinoa, and tomato.

Cauliflower Toast

$18.00

Grilled sourdough, mascarpone, roasted cauliflower, fra'mani ham, gruyère, and chives.

Sweet Breakfast

Buttermilk Pancakes

$17.00

Pancakes served with mixed berries, whipped butter, and Vermont maple syrup.

Blueberry Pancakes

$20.00

Blueberry Pancakes served with mixed berries, whipped butter, and Vermont maple syrup.

French Toast

$18.00

Brioche French Toast, cinnamon apples, whipped butter, and Vermont maple syrup.

Sides

Crispy Breakfast Potatoes

$6.00

Bacon

$6.00

Maple Sausage Patty

$6.00

2 house made sausage patties

Anson Mills Cheese Grits

$6.00

Fresh Fruit

$6.00

Fra' Mani Ham

$6.00

French Fries

$6.00

Garden Salads

Beet & Goat Cheese Salad

$16.00

Mixed lettuces, goat cheese, strawberries, candied pecans with a balsamic vinaigrette.

Southwest Caesar Salad

$16.00

Little gem lettuces with corn pico de gallo, black beans, cilantro breadcrumbs, parmesan, and a jalapeño caesar dressing.

Winter White Salad

$16.00

Little gem lettuces with shaved fennel, cucumber, green grapes, toasted hazelnuts, and a basil vinaigrette.

Fall Harvest Salad

$16.00

Mixed lettuces with green apples, dried cranberries, brioche croutons, roasted brussels sprouts, goat cheese, pickled fennel, and a honey mustard dressing.

Entree Salads

Wood-Grilled Salmon Salad

$26.00

Mixed lettuces with red cabbage, oranges, carrots, edamame, pickled red onion, and a cilantro ginger vinaigrette.

Classic Cob Salad

$24.00

Mixed lettuces with crumbled blue cheese, crispy bacon, avocado, tomato, chopped egg, roasted corn, grilled chicken, and a buttermilk vinaigrette.

Autum Veggie Grain Bowl

$22.00

Pumpkin puree, roasted butternut squash, brown rice & quinoa, brussels sprouts, pomegranate seed chimichurri, and mint & arugula.

Soups

Mexican Chicken Soup

$5.00+

Topped with avocado, tortilla crisps, and cilantro.

Green Lentil Soup

$5.00+

Topped with parmesan and scallions.

Sandwiches

Vegetarian Sandwich

$16.00

French roll, house made hummus, grilled broccoli, red cabbage, shredded carrots, green onion, with a pepper spread.

Turkey Club Sandwich

$18.00

Honey wheat bread, aioli, bacon, butter lettuce, honey mustard, avocado, and tomato.

Lobster Roll

$34.00

New England split top roll, lobster salad, and chives.

Wood-Grilled Hamburger

$22.00

Brioche roll, 8oz black angus patty, butter lettuce, tomato, with pickled red onion.

Bistro Sandwich

$19.00

French roll, grilled chicken breast, bacon, cheddar cheese, pickled apples, lettuce, aioli, and apple butter.

Tenderloin Sandwich

$30.00

French roll, horseradish aioli, arugula, with a lemon thyme vinaigrette.

Mahi Mahi Sandwich

$25.00

Brioche roll, spiced remoulade, lettuce, and tomato.

Coffee Beverages

Drip Coffee

$4.00+

Double Shot Espresso

$3.00

Macchiato

$5.00

Cortado

$5.00

Cappuccino

$6.00

Horchata Latte

$7.00

espresso, cinnamon rice milk, and almond milk

Thai Iced Coffee

$7.00

espresso and vanilla coconut cream

Latte

$5.00

Cold Brew

$5.00

Juices and Teas

Orange Juice

$6.00

Cranberry Orange Fizz

$9.00

Cranberry juice orange juice, and sparkling water

Hive Alive

$11.00

Beet, orange, carrot, ginger and lemon

Green Day

$11.00

Kale, celery, apple, lemon, and mint

Hot Tea

$5.00

English Breakfast, Earl Grey, Jasmine Pearls, Nantua Oolong, Rooibos, Chamomile, Peppermint, Chai

Hot Chocolate

$5.00

Gold Standard

$7.00

Coconut milk Rooibos latte infused with ginger and spice

Iced Tea

$5.00

Arnold Palmer

$7.00

Classic Lemonade

$9.00

Lemons and simple syrup

Hive-biscus

$9.00

Hibiscus tea, honey, and orange bitters

Pellegrino, sm

$4.00

Pellegrino Aranciata Rossa

$3.00

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Hibiscus Ice Tea

$5.00

Pastries

Bar Fudge Brownie

$4.00

Bar Cashew Blondie

$4.00

Cookie Choc Cherry Vegan

$4.00

Cookie Ginger Molasses

$4.00

Cookie Snickerdoodle

$4.00

Cookie Peanut Butter

$4.00

Cookie Oatmeal Golden Raisin

$4.00

Cookie Salted Chocolate Chip

$4.00

6 pack of Chocolate Chip Cookies

$20.00

6 of our salted chocolate chip cookies.

Banana Bread Loaf

$18.00

Our 7x3 banana bread loaf that feeds 6-8 people.

Cinnamon Coffee Cake Loaf

$18.00

Our 7x3 cinnamon coffee cake loaf that serves 6-8 people.

Pumpkin Bread Loaf

$18.00

Our 7x3 pumpkin bread loaf that serves 6-8 people.

Retail

Coffee Beans

Coffee Beans

$15.00
Hive Swag Tote

Hive Swag Tote

$20.00
Hive Swag Yeti

Hive Swag Yeti

$40.00
Hive Swag Dad Hat

Hive Swag Dad Hat

$25.00

Peanut Brittle Candy

$12.00

Sugar, peanuts, butter, salt, and vanilla paste.

Salted Almond Toffee Candy

$12.00

Dark chocolate, sugar, butter, almonds, water, vanilla extract, and salt

Orangettes Candy

$12.00

Dark chocolate, oranges, and sugar.

Hazelnut Muddy Buddies Candy

$12.00

Butter, hazelnut praline, salt, powdered sugar, chocolate, rice chex cereal, cacao nibs, hazelnut, and sugar.

Honeycomb Candy

$12.00

Dark chocolate, honey, salt, and baking soda.

Hive Granola

$12.00

Oats, pumpkin seeds, flax, maple syrup, dried cherries, dried apricots, canola oil, flax seeds, salt.

Kids Menu

Kids Scrambled Eggs

$10.00

Kids Buttermilk Pancakes

$10.00

Kids Greek Yogurt and Berries

$10.00

Kids Cinnamon Toast

$10.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$10.00

Kids Chicken Fingers

$10.00

Kids Ham and Cheese

$10.00

Kids PB&J

$10.00
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Restaurant info

Hive Bakery & Cafe is a chic, American style cafe for breakfast, lunch, pastries and coffee.

Website

Location

1603 South Dixie Highway, West Palm Beach, FL 33401

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

The Restaurant at The Norton
orange starNo Reviews
1450 S Dixie Hwy, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
View restaurantnext
Table 26 Palm Beach
orange starNo Reviews
1700 South Dixie Highway West Palm Beach, FL 33401
View restaurantnext
Grato
orange starNo Reviews
1901 South Dixie Highway West Palm Beach, FL 33401
View restaurantnext
Buccan Sandwich Shop
orange starNo Reviews
350 South County Road Palm Beach, FL 33480
View restaurantnext
Buccan - Palm Beach
orange starNo Reviews
350 S County Rd Palm Beach, FL 33480
View restaurantnext
SurfSide Diner - 314 South County Road
orange starNo Reviews
314 South County Road Palm Beach, FL 33480
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in West Palm Beach

PARK AVENUE BBQ & GRILLE - WEST PALM BEACH
orange star4.6 • 3,749
2215 Palm Beach Lakes Blvd West Palm Beach, FL 33409
View restaurantnext
Hullabaloo
orange star4.5 • 3,110
517 clematis West Palm Beach, FL 33401
View restaurantnext
La Fonda Restaurante Sports Bar
orange star4.6 • 2,752
2845 N. Military Trail West Palm Beach, FL 33409
View restaurantnext
The Butcher Shop Beer Garden & Grill - West Palm Beach
orange star4.4 • 1,445
209 6th Street West Palm Beach, FL 33401
View restaurantnext
Howley's Restaurant - Howleys
orange star4.0 • 1,333
4700 S Dixie Hwy West Palm Beach, FL 33405
View restaurantnext
La Cabana Latin Grill - 7116 S. DIXIE HWY
orange star4.6 • 1,246
7116 S. DIXIE HWY West Palm Beach, FL 33405
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near West Palm Beach
Wellington
review star
Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)
Palm Beach Gardens
review star
Avg 4.5 (35 restaurants)
North Palm Beach
review star
Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)
Palm Beach
review star
Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)
Lake Worth
review star
Avg 4.5 (44 restaurants)
Jupiter
review star
Avg 4.4 (40 restaurants)
Boynton Beach
review star
Avg 4.1 (36 restaurants)
Delray Beach
review star
Avg 4.3 (61 restaurants)
Boca Raton
review star
Avg 4.4 (126 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston