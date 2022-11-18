Restaurant header imageView gallery

Hive

review star

No reviews yet

106 Nelson Lane

Seneca, SC 29678

Popular Items

SOUTHWEST BURRITO
BAJA FLAT
ALMOND BUTTER TOAST

SALADS

Add choice of Protein.

HIVE SALAD

$7.00

Romaine, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Red Onion, Cheese, Croutons

ASIAN SALAD

$9.00

Napa, Carrots, Basil, Cilantro, Scallions, Mandarin Oranges, Toasted Almonds, Green Chickpeas, Sesame Ginger Dressing

BAJA SALAD

$9.00

Kale Blend, Roasted Red Peppers, Corn, Feta Cheese, Avocado, Red Onions, EVOO w/ Lime Wedge

SPINACH AND STRAWBERRY SALAD

$9.00

Baby Spinach, Red Onion, Strawberries, Feta Cheese, Toasted Almonds, Sweet Poppy Seed Vinaigrette

CAESAR SALAD

$7.00

Romaine, Multigrain Croutons, Shaved Parmesan, House Caesar Dressing

GREEK SALAD

$9.00

Romaine, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Red Onions, Black Olives, Feta Cheese, Greek Vinaigrette

KALE SALAD

$9.00

Kale Blend, Carrots, Craisins, Mandarins, Toasted Almonds, Scallions, Balsamic Glaze and EVOO

BOWLS

SKINNY BOWL

$9.00

Rice, Chickpeas, Tomatoes, Toasted Almonds, Broccoli, Spinach, Carrots, Roasted Red Peppers, Lemon Wedge, Tahini Sauce

MEDITERREAN BOWL

$9.00

Rice, Spinach, Feta, Cucumber, Tomatoes, Red Onion, Olives, Lemon Wedge, Tzatziki

CAROLINA BOWL

$9.00

Red Potatoes, Caramelized Onions, Napa Cabbage, Roasted Red Peppers, Jack Cheese, BBQ Sauce

THAI BOWL

$9.00

Rice, Napa Cabbage, Cilantro, Red Onion, Basil, Carrots, Broccoli, Toasted Almonds, Lime Wedge, Thai Curry Sauce

BAJA BOWL

$9.00

Red Potatoes, Black Beans, Corn, Avocado, Roasted Red Peppers, Pico de Gallo, Jack Cheese, Lime Wedge, Chipotle Ranch

TERIYAKI BOWL

$9.00

Rice, Carrots, Broccoli, Roasted Red Peppers, Green Chickpeas, Teriyaki Sauce

FLATBREADS

Pizza Style on Artisan Wheat Flatbread.

MARGHERITA FLAT

$8.00

Crushed Tomatoes, Mozzarella, Basil, Heirloom Tomatoes, EVOO, Balsamic Drizzle

CAROLINA FLAT

$11.00

Brisket, Caramelized Onions, Roasted Red Peppers, Jack Cheese, BBQ Sauce

BAJA FLAT

$11.00

Chicken, Black Beans, Corn, Avocado, Roasted Red Pepper, Pico de Gallo, Jack Cheese, Chipotle Ranch

MEDITERREAN FLAT

$11.00

Gyro Meat, Basil, Feta, Red Onion, Olives, EVOO, Tzatziki Sauce

BUFFALO CHICKEN FLAT

$11.00

Chicken, Buffalo Sauce, Jack and Feta Cheese, Green Onions, Blue Cheese Sauce

BURRITOS

BRISKET BURRITO

$12.00

Brisket, Romaine, Avocado, Rice, Black Beans, Cheese, Red Peppers, Pico Chips and Salsa Included

SOUTHWEST BURRITO

$11.00

Chicken, Rice, Black Beans, Corn, Cheese, Salsa, Pico Chips and Salsa Included

TOASTS

AVOCADO TOAST

$5.00

Sourdough Toast, Avocado, Red Pepper Flakes, Sea Salt, EVOO

BAJA TOAST

$6.00

Sourdough Toast, Avocado, Egg, Pico de Gallo, Jack Cheese

MEDITERREAN TOAST

$6.00

Sourdough Toast, Avocado, Tomato, Basil, Feta, EVOO

ALMOND BUTTER TOAST

$6.00

Almond Butter, Banana, Raw Honey, Berries, Chia Seed

HUMMUS TOAST

$5.00

Hummus, Cucumber, Feta, Red Pepper Flakes, EVOO

SIDES

HUMMUS WITH PITA

$5.00

HIVE SIDE SALAD

$4.00

CHIPS

$2.50

ROASTED RED POTATOES

$4.00

FRUIT CUP

$4.00

AVOCADO TOAST

$5.00

RICE BLEND

$4.00

KIDS

Drink Included

KIDS TERIYAKI CHICKEN BOWL

$6.00

Rice, Broccoli, Grilled Chicken

CHEESE FLATBREAD

$6.00

Crushed Tomatoes, Cheese

QUESADILLA

$6.00

Chicken, Cheese, and Pico

HIVE SALAD

$6.00

With Choice of Protein

CHICKEN RANCH WRAP

$6.00

With Lettuce and Cheese

COFFEE

DRIP COFFEE

$2.50+

ESPRESSO

$2.50

AMERICANO

$3.25+

LATTE

$4.25+

CAPPUCCINO

$4.25+

HOT TEA

$3.00

ICED COFFEE

$3.25+

HOT CHOCOLATE

$2.50+

CHAI TEA LATTE

$3.50+

DRINKS

TEA

$2.50

LEMONADE

$2.50

TRACTOR BRAND

$2.50

Certified Organic, Non-GMO

BOTTLED WATER

$2.00

ICE WATER

$0.50

JUICE BOX

$1.50

SMOOTHIES

NUTTY BUNCH

$8.00

Banana, Almond Butter, Almond Milk, Apple Juice, Choice of Strawberry, Blueberry, or Mango

COCOA LOCO

$8.00

Banana, Avocado, Chocolate, Protein, Almond Milk

BANANABERRY

$8.00

Banana, Strawberry, Pineapple, Almond Milk, Agave

SUNRISE

$8.00

Banana, Pineapple, Orange Juice, Coconut Water, Agave

GREEN MACHINE

$8.00

Banana, Mango, Pineapple, Kale, Lemon, Coconut Water

GINGERBERRY

$8.00

Banana, Berries, Lemon, Ginger, Almond Milk, Honey

SEASONAL SMOOTHIES

CITRUS BLAST

$9.00

Mixed Berries, Lemonade, Agave. Limited Time Only!!

SMOOTHIE BOWLS

ACAI BOWL

$10.00

Acai and Assorted Fruit

SUPER BOWL

$11.00

Acai, Coconut Cream Base, Granola, Assorted Fruit

CUSTOMIZER

$11.00

Customize your smoothie bowl! 1- Choose a Base 2- Add a 2nd Layer 3- Pick 3 Fruits 4- Add Additional Toppings for $.75

FRAPPE

COFFEE

$5.00+

VANILLA BEAN

$5.00+

MOCHA

$5.00+

CARAMEL

$5.00+

FOOD

PRICED PER PERSON. MINIMUM QUANTITY OF 10 ORDERS. 24 HOUR ADVANCE NOTICE REQUIRED.

TACO BAR

Flour Tortillas, Chicken, Rice, Black Beans, Sautéed Peppers and Onions, Shredded Jack Cheese, Lettuce, Pico de Gallo, Sour Cream, Pulp Avocado, Chips and Salsa. 24 Hour Notice Required. Minimum 10 Orders. $12 each.

MEDITERREAN BAR

Pita Bread, Choice of Protein, Rice, Falafel, Feta Cheese, Baby Spinach, Lettuce, Onions, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Hummus, Tzatziki Sauce. 24 Hour Notice Required. Minimum 10 Orders. $13 each.

WRAPS AND BURRITOS

WRAPS AND BURRITOS

Customize your Wrap/Burrito Platter! Choose from a wide variety of flavors. Includes Asst. Chips (Wraps) or Chips/Salsa (Burritos). Each selection is 3 wraps. Minimum of 3 selections (9 wraps). 24 Hour Notice Required.

BRISKET SLIDERS

Mini Rolls, BBQ Brisket, and American Cheese. Two Sliders per Order. Served with Baked Beans, Cole Slaw, and Chips.

CHICKEN SALAD CROISSANTS

Croissants, Chicken Salad, on a Bed of Romaine. Includes Chips and Pickle. 24 Hour Notice Required. Minimum 10 Orders. $11 each.

SIDES - DESSERTS

24 HOUR NOTICE REQUIRED.

ROASTED CORN AND BLACK BEANS

$20.00

Serves 10 - 12

ITALIAN PASTA SALAD

$20.00

Serves 10 - 12

ROASTED RED POTATO SALAD

$20.00

Serves 10 - 12

LOADED BAKED BEANS

$20.00

Serves 10 - 12

CHIPS AND SALSA

$10.00

Chips and 8 oz Salsa

ASSORTED CHIPS

$18.00

12 Bags of Assorted Chips

GUACAMOLE

$7.00

8 oz Guacamole

PICO DE GALLO

$7.00

8 oz. Pico de Gallo

SOUR CREAM

$5.00

8 oz Sour Cream

BANANA PUDDING

$20.00

Serves 10 - 12

BLUEBERRY YUM YUM

$20.00

Serves 10 - 12

COOKIES

$20.00

Includes 15 Cookies

BEVERAGES

24 HOUR ADVANCE NOTICE REQUIRED

SWEET TEA

$4.00

1 Gallon. Serves 8.

UNSWEET TEA

$4.00

1 Gallon. Serves 8.

LEMONADE

$6.00

1 Gallon. Serves 8.

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
