Zeytoon Cafe
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
A simple, yet beautiful cafe where wonderful and delicious Mediterranean meals are created by our Chef team and served to your liking. In addition to Zéytoon’s rich flavor & beneficial qualities of its luscious oil, it is widely recognized for its symbolic value between all cultures & ages. The green olive branch is a symbol of peace & prosperity to all races of people throughout the world. Zéytoon is a place of gathering for all. Come enjoy the true taste of the olive & life with us. At the intersection of Jasmine & North Coast Highway. Across from Laguna Shores
412 N Coast Hwy Unit B, Laguna Beach, CA 92651
