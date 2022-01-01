Restaurant header imageView gallery

Zeytoon Cafe

412 N Coast Hwy Unit B

Laguna Beach, CA 92651

Order Again

Popular Items

Lentil Soup
French Fries
Chicken Shawarma Bowl

Mezze

Labneh

$9.00

Yogurt, Shallots, Mint

Hummus

$9.00

Garbanzo Beans

Babaganoush

$10.00

Garbanzo Beans, Eggplant

Muhammara

$9.00

Red Pepper, Hazelnuts

Tabbouleh

$9.00

Parsley, Hemp Seeds, Tomato

Marinated Olives

$6.00

Olives

Dolmas

$11.00Out of stock

Grapes Leaves, Rice, Pomegranate

Pita

$2.00

3 Mezze

$21.00

Hummus Bowls

Chicken Shawarma Bowl

$17.00

Chicken, Cucumber, Hummus

Sujouk Hummus Bowl

$19.00

Wagyu Beef, Pine Nuts, Hummus

Pita

$2.00

Falafel Bowl

$15.00Out of stock

Salads

Fattoush

$16.00Out of stock

Beets, Halloumi, Pita Chips

Chopped

$14.00

Romaine, Olives, Feta

Spanish Octopus

$19.00Out of stock

Octopus, Gigandes Beans, Harissa

Soup

Lentil Soup

$9.00

Flatbreads

Wild Mushroom Flatbread

$16.00

Wild Mushrooms, Fontina, Truffle

Heirloom Tomato + Mozzarella Flatbread

$15.00

Heirloom Tomato, Mozzarella, Basil

Manaeesh Flatbread

$13.00

Za'atar, Flatbread

Serrano Ham Flatbread

$16.00

Pitas / Burger

Chicken Shawarma Pita

$17.00

Chicken, Cabbage, Peppers, Tomatoes

Falafel Pita

$15.00

Falafel, Cucumbers, Pita

Merguez Lamb Burger

$18.00

Lamb Burger, Olive Bun, Tzatziki

Small Plates

Artisanal Cheeses & Charcuterie

$26.00

Cheese, Marcona Almonds, Grapes

Quail

$18.00Out of stock

Quail, Dates, Raisins, Honey

Pimenton Shrimp

$22.00

Vadouvan Cauliflower

$12.00

Moroccan Carrots

$13.00

Dessert

Malabi

$8.00Out of stock

Vanilla Custard, Strawberries

Breakfast

Smoked Salmon

$14.00

Smoked Salmon, Cucumbers, Labneh

Avocado Tartine

$12.00

Avocado, Cherry Tomatoes, Francese

Shakshuka

$15.00

Heirloom Tomatoes, Peppers, Eggs

Butter Croissant

$4.00Out of stock

Breakfast Pastry

Chocolate Croissant

$4.00Out of stock

Breakfast Pastry

Cinnamon Pull-Apart

$4.00Out of stock

Breakfast Pastry

Guava Cheese Danish

$4.00Out of stock

Breakfast Pastry

Blueberry Muffin

$4.00Out of stock

Breakfast Pastry

Almond Croissant

$4.00Out of stock

Sides

French Fries

$5.00

Falafel (each)

$3.00Out of stock

Side of Veggies for Hummus

$4.00

Schug - side

$1.50

Harissa Aioli - side

$1.50

Side of Chicken Shawarma

$8.00

House Pickled Vegetables

$6.00

Grab & Go

House Pickled Vegetables - G&G

$5.00

Tabbouleh - G&G

$8.00

Marinated Olives - G&G

$5.00

Hummus - G&G

$8.00

Fattoush - G&G

$15.00

Chopped - G&G

$14.00

Charcuterie - G&G

$24.00

Artisanal Cheeses - G&G

$22.00

Chef's Specials

Ahi Tuna Crudo

$18.00Out of stock

Heirloom Tomato Salad

$18.00Out of stock

Short Rib Hummus

$28.00Out of stock

Figs & Labne

$17.00Out of stock

Kid's Menu

Kid's Chicken Tenders

$12.00

Kid's Cheese Flatbread

$12.00

Mains

Fresh Fish

$34.00Out of stock

PRIME Skirt Steak

$38.00

Red

Domaine Nico BTL

$60.00

Villa Wolf PN BTL

$34.00

King's Carey BTL

$55.00

Herman Moser BTL

$38.00

Tenuta Buon Tempo BTL

$51.00

Garzon BTL

$32.00

Peninsula Vinicultores BTL

$38.00

Gabriel BTL

$110.00

Jardin Secreto BTL

$60.00

Vinsur Reflejo BTL

$47.00

Bruma Bastardo BTl

$75.00

Vino Rosso Nu BTL

$63.00Out of stock

Domenico Fraccaroli BTL

$53.00

Bodegas Y Viñedos BTL

$58.00

Clos du Val BTL

$81.00

Casa Jipi - Nebbiolo

$46.00

White

Avancia- Godello BTL

$40.00

Muga Blanco - BTL

$40.00

Vatan Verdejo - BTL

$57.00

Casa Jipi - Sauv Bl- BTL

$36.00

Podium- verdicchio BTL

$50.00

Confini Blend - BTL

$90.00

Domaine la Coche Sauv Blanc - BTL

$34.00

Domaine la Meuliere- Chard/Chablis BTL

$53.00

Donna Paolina-Fiano BTL

$35.00

Fritz Haag Riesling -BTL

$35.00

Liquid Farm- Chardonnay BTL

$85.00

Protocolo

$20.00

Riviera Ligure di Ponte

$70.00

Vinsur - White Blend

$43.00

Zazou BTL

$32.00

Nisia- Verdejo

$52.00

Leduc- Frouin

$51.00

Rosé

Clos Beylesse

$58.00

Fattoria Corzano e Paterno

$32.00

Maturana Parellon

$46.00

Sparkling

Hubert Meyer Brut

$37.00

Hubert Meyer Brut Rose

$38.00

Espuma de Piedra

$40.00

Wines by the Glass

Rose - GLS

$13.00

Domain de la CocheSB - GLS

$14.00

Pinot Noir - GLS

$14.00

Reflejo Blend - GLS

$19.00

Non Alcoholic Beverages

Mela Water - Watermelon & Pineapple

$4.00

KEAN Coffee - Regular

$4.00

KEAN Coffee - Decaf

$4.00

KEAN Coffee - Cold Brew

$5.00

ICED TEA

$4.00

Orange Juice

$5.00

Hot Tea

$4.00

Acqua Panna - 1 LITER

$8.00

Sparkling - 1 LITER

$8.00

CAN SODA

$3.00

San Pellegrino - CAN

$4.00Out of stock

Rose LEMONADE

$4.00

Fiji Water

$5.00

Baladin COLA

$5.00

Baladin AGRUMATA

$5.00

Baladin CEDRATA

$5.00

Baladin GINGER SPICE

$5.00

Dbl Dutch Pomengranate

$4.00

Bitburger N/A

$8.00

Alcoholic Beverages

DRAFT-Mango Cart

$12.00

DRAFT- St. Belgian

$12.00

DRAFT -PILSNER East Bros.

$12.00

Duchesse Sour - BOTTLE

$12.00

Lo-Fi Spritz (Can)

$8.00Out of stock

Aperol SPRITZ

$14.00

Vermouth Spritz

$14.00

Grapefruit Radler

$8.00

Mimosa

$14.00

Laguna Lite - CAN BEER

$8.00

1000 Steps - CAN BEER

$10.00

Kalimotxo

$14.00

Amaro SPRITZ

$14.00

Raspberry Radler

$8.00

Fremont Golden Can

$8.00

Juneshine BLD ORG

$10.00

Juneshine MIDNIT

$10.00

DRAFT - Hazy IPA

$12.00

DRAFT - MX Lager

$12.00

Almanac Can - Kolsch

$8.00

Almanac can - Rocktoberfest

$9.00

Batch Sangria

$14.00

Decor

Dimpled Aluminum Tray 18"

$89.95

Blue/White Mug, Stoneware 5"

$9.95

Blue/White Dinner Plate 10"

$17.95

Blue Mini Bowl 3.25"

$4.95

Utamero Plate 11"

$23.95

Enameled Iron Tray 13.5"

$37.95

Pepe White Cheese Board, Large, 25x5.75

$78.95

Pepe Black Cheese Board, Large, 25x5.75

$68.95

Burlap Natural Market Bag

$64.95

Vintage Natural/Red Napkins 20x20, set of 4

$79.95

Vintage Natural/Black Napkins, 20x20, set of 4

$79.95

Aqua/Lime Linen Napkins, 20x20, set of 4

$72.95

Bistro Glass, Clear 6oz, set of 6

$69.95

Handmade Carved Mango Wood Bowl - Large

$39.95

Handmade Carved Mango Wood Bowl - Medium

$25.95

Handmade Carved Mango Wood Bowl - Small

$14.95

Recycled Newspaper Coaster Set of Six - Multicolored

$14.95

Handmade Mango Wood Round Cheese Board - Small

$35.95

Three Assorted Wooden Printing Blocks

$25.95

Food

TORRES Black Truffle Potato Chips

$4.00

TORRES Ibérico Ham Potato Chips

$4.00

TORRES EVOO Potato Chips

$4.00

Plantin White Truffle Oil

$32.00

O-Med Yuzu Arbequina Olive Oil

$29.00

O-Med Smoked Arbequina Olive Oil

$29.00

Chiquilin Smoked Paprika

$5.00

Maldon Sea Salt

$10.00

Plantin Black Truffle Salt Jar

$10.00

Medjool Dates - 1 lb.

$18.00

Plantin White Truffle Oil

$25.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

A simple, yet beautiful cafe where wonderful and delicious Mediterranean meals are created by our Chef team and served to your liking. In addition to Zéytoon’s rich flavor & beneficial qualities of its luscious oil, it is widely recognized for its symbolic value between all cultures & ages. The green olive branch is a symbol of peace & prosperity to all races of people throughout the world. Zéytoon is a place of gathering for all. Come enjoy the true taste of the olive & life with us. At the intersection of Jasmine & North Coast Highway. Across from Laguna Shores

Website

Location

412 N Coast Hwy Unit B, Laguna Beach, CA 92651

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

