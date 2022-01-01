Zeytoon Cafe

Restaurant info

A simple, yet beautiful cafe where wonderful and delicious Mediterranean meals are created by our Chef team and served to your liking. In addition to Zéytoon’s rich flavor & beneficial qualities of its luscious oil, it is widely recognized for its symbolic value between all cultures & ages. The green olive branch is a symbol of peace & prosperity to all races of people throughout the world. Zéytoon is a place of gathering for all. Come enjoy the true taste of the olive & life with us. At the intersection of Jasmine & North Coast Highway. Across from Laguna Shores

Website