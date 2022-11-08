Restaurant header imageView gallery

H J Wings and Things - Sharpsburg

review star

No reviews yet

20 F Thomas Grace Annex Ln

Sharpsburg, GA 30277

Popular Items

8 Wings
12 Wings
House Salad

Beverages

1/2 & 1/2 Tea

$2.99

Arnold Palmer

$2.99

Coke

$2.99

Coke Zero

$2.99

Diet Coke

$2.99

Fruit Punch

$2.99

Lemonade

$2.99

Medium Drink

$2.19

Pibb Xtra

$2.99

Root Beer

$2.99

Sprite

$2.99

Sweet Tea

$2.99

Unsweet Tea

$2.99

Water

Gallon Tea

$5.99

Munchies

1/2 Cauliflower

$6.99

1/2 Mushrooms

$6.99

Cauliflower & Mushroom Combo

$9.99

generous portions for best of both

Fried Cauliflower

$9.49

a basket of fresh cauliflower florets dipped in homemade batter, fried, and served with side of ranch or horsey sauce

Fried Mushrooms

$9.49

A basket of fresh button mushrooms dipped in homemade batter, fried, and served with a side of ranch or horsey sauce

Fried Pickles

$8.49

Pickle chips battered in our homemade beer batter served with a side of ranch or horsey sauce

Jalapeno Poppers

$10.29

mild jalapeno poppers stuffed with rich cream cheese coated in a light potato breading served with side of a salsa

Large Chili Cheese Fries

$7.99

Everyone's favorite extra long fried topped with our own secret recipie with pinto beans and fresh ground beef topped with cheddar jack cheese

Mac & Cheese Bites

$8.29

tender elbow mac noodles blended with pepper jack and 5 other yummy cheeses then battered and deep fried

Fried Cheese

$8.49

Mozzerella cheese coated with old fashion breadcrumbs served with marinara sauce

Potato Skins

$10.29

Our version of the classic skin topped with real bacon bits, cheddar jack cheese, served with sour cream

Hush Puppies (12)

$5.49

Buffalo Wings

6 Wings

$10.49+

8 Wings

$12.99+

12 Wings

$18.49+

20 Wings

$29.99+

30 Wings

$44.99+

50 Wings

$74.99+

100 Wings

$149.99+

Wing Mods

Wing & Finger Combo

Regular Combo

$8.99

4 wings with 2 fingers and 2 dressings

Big Combo

$13.29

6 wings with 3 fingers and 2 dressings

Salads & Bowls

House Salad

$7.99

Iceberg romaine blend with shredded cheddar jack cheese, fresh mushrooms, tomatoes, sliced cucumbers, real bacon bits and croutons.

Side Salad

$5.79

Iceberg romaine blend, fresh mushrooms, tomato, cucumber & Cheddar jack cheese

Caesar Salad

$5.99+

Crisp Romaine tossed in Caesar dressing sprinkled parmesan cheese topped with croutons

Chili

$6.59+

House recipe made with fresh ground beef, pinto beans, onions, bell pepper and spices. Made fresh on site

Chicken Salad

$6.59+

Our delicious homemade chicken salad made with fresh crispy celery, red onion and pickles

Tuna Salad

$6.59+

Homemade Tuna Salad made with fresh celery, onions, and pickle relish

Taco Salad

$10.49

Salad Mods

Wraps & Quesadillas

Original Wrap

$9.69

Lettuce, tomato, and cheddar jack cheese wrapped in a toasted herb tortilla

Caesar Wrap

$10.29

Romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese, and caesar dressing wrapped toasted herb tortilla

Veggie Wrap

$8.79

Lettuce, tomato, grilled onions & mushrooms Cheddar jack cheese wrapped in a toasted herb tortilla

Cheese Quesadilla

$8.99

Cheddar jack cheese melted between two toasted flour tortillas and served with chopped lettuce and tomato, salsa and sour cream on the side.

Chicken Quesadilla

$10.29

Shredded chicken andCheddar jack cheese melted between two toasted flour tortillas and served with chopped lettuce and tomato, salsa and sour cream on the side

Steak Quesadilla

$10.29

Shaved steak and cheddar jack cheese melted between two toasted flour tortillas and served with chopped lettuce and tomato, salsa and sour cream on the side.

Seafood

Your choice of cocktail or tartar sauce

Fried Clam Strips

$5.49

Regular Fish Fillet

$6.99

2 white fish grilled or fried

Big Fish Fillet

$9.99

3 white fish grilled or fried

Fried Shrimp

$9.99

8 panko-crusted butterfly shrimp

Alaskan Beer Battered Cod

$9.99

Sandwiches

Steak & Cheese

$9.89

Thinly shaved grilled steak with your chouce of cheese and served n a toasted hoagie bun

Ham & Cheese

$8.29

you had this American classic growing up but not this good

Turkey & Cheese

$8.49

Healthier option with thinly sliced smoked turkey with your choice of cheese

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$7.69

5 oz chicken breast on a fresh bun

Deluxe Grilled Chicken

$9.89

The classic chicken topped with hickory smoked bacon and melted natural swiss cheese on a fresh bun

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$8.29

crispy chicken breast filet on a fresh bun

Reuben

$9.69

Thinly slices corned beef with natural swiss sauerkraut and 1000 Island dressing served on toasted rye bread

B.L.T

$7.89

Hickory smoked bacon, fresh sliced tomato and crispy lettuce served with mayo and your choice of toasted bread

Grilled Cheese

$3.29

grill + chz+ mmmmmm

Ultimate Grilled Cheese

$6.59

mmmmmX3 choice of 3 favorite cheeses melted and served on Texas Toast

Chicken Salad Sandwich

$8.29

Our delicious homemade chicken salad made with fresh crispy celery, red onion and pickles. Made with a little kick for satisfaction!

HJ Club Sandwich

$9.69

Triple decker of Smoked Turkey, Ham, American cheese, bacon served on your choice of toasted bread.

Screamin Chicken

$8.99

Tossed in your choice of sauce, topped with mozzarella cheese and served with ranch or blue cheese dressing.

Tuna Salad Sandwich

$8.29

Our delicious homemade chicken salad made with fresh crispy celery, red onion and pickles. Made with a little kick for satisfaction!

Fish Sandwich

$6.99

Sandwich Mods

Dawgs

Regular Dawg

$2.79

All beef home-style dog

Big Dawg

$3.99

Twice the size ballpark style all beef

Corn Dawg

$2.39

What's more American then A dog on a stick

Dawg Mods

Burgers & Melts

Big Burger

$8.79

8oz of fresh ground beef pattied on site and seasoned with house grill spice for an attitude!

Big Cheeseburger

$10.18

Regular Burger

$6.99

A 5 oz smaller burger but same attitude

Reg Cheeseburger

$8.38

Bacon Cheeseburger

$11.49

Hickory smoked bacon makes everything better with choice of cheese

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$11.49

Sauteed mushrooms topped with natural swiss cheese

Cheesy Cheeseburger

$11.49

More cheese please! Choose any 3 cheeses

Tuna Melt

$7.69

Choice of cheese and bread

Hickory Burger

$11.49

Mild cheddar and hickory smoked bacon, smothered with wings and things house bbq sauce

Patty Melt

$11.49

traditional melt on 8oz patty with sauteed onions, natural swiss cheese on rye bread

Chicken Melt

$8.79

Finger licking shredded chicken with sautéed onions, a slice of mozzarella & mild cheddar cheese on Texas toast

Double Cheeseburger

$7.99

Two single patties with choice of cheese for a big burger with big flavor

Sandwich Mods

Chicken Fingers

Golden Fried Chicken Finger

3 Fingers

$5.79

4 Fingers

$7.29

6 Fingers

$10.19

10 Fingers

$16.49

Kids

Apple Juice

$1.49

Yoohoo

$1.99

Kids Cheeseburger (Adult)

$6.99

Kids Chicken Fingers (Adult)

$6.99

Kids Grilled Cheese (Adult)

$6.99

Kids Wings (4) (Adult)

$6.99

Kids Boneless (4) (Adult)

$6.99

Kids Hot Dog (Adult)

$6.99

Kids Corn Dog (Adult)

$6.99

Sides

French Fries

$3.49+

Tater Tots

$3.49+

Onion Rings

$3.49+

Steak French Fries

$3.49+

Fried Okra

$3.49+

Cucumber Salad

$3.49+

Pasta Salad

$3.49+

Slaw

$3.49+

Veggies w/ Dressing

$3.49+

Texas Toast

$3.49+

Chips

$3.49+

Side of Hush Puppies (8)

$3.49

Apple Sauce

$1.99

Desserts

Turtle Cheesecake

$4.99

Fried Oreos

$1.00

Chocolate Chunk Cookie

$1.50

Extras

Extra 2oz Ranch

$0.89

Extra 2oz Blue Cheese

$0.89

Extra Honey Mustard

$0.89

Extra BBQ Sauce

$0.89

Extra Horseradish Sauce

$0.89

Extra Marinara

$0.89

Extra Tartar Sauce

$0.89

Extra Cocktail Sauce

$0.89

Extra Sour Cream

$0.89

Extra Salsa

$0.89

Extra Relish

$0.89

Extra Wing Sauce

$0.99+

Wing Sauce Bottle (16oz)

$7.89

Extra LP Sprinkles O/S

Extra Salad Dressing

Double Protein

$5.49

Extra Ranch Tub

$3.99

Extra Blue Cheese Tub

$3.99

Extra Pickle Spear

$0.25

Extra 2oz Jalapenos

$0.99
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Good food and drink at a reasonable price and a neighborhood feel. We strive to make our products and service the best around.

