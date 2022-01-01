HK on the Bay Chic's Beach
1,550 Reviews
$$
All hours
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
A casual neighborhood restaurant and bar specializing in great food and fun times. We're located at 4600 Lookout Rd in the heart of Chic's Beach.
4600 Lookout Rd, Virginia Beach, VA 23455
