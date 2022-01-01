HK on the Bay imageView gallery

HK on the Bay Chic's Beach

1,550 Reviews

$$

4600 Lookout Rd

Virginia Beach, VA 23455

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Popular Items

HK Rolls
Classic CheeseSteak
Steak & Shrimp Fajitas

Appetizers

Basket of Fries

$6.00

Chicken Avocado Flatbread Pizza

$17.00

Flatbread - Garlic - Blackened Chicken - Avocado - Red Onion - Red Pepper Aioli

Chicken Lettuce Wraps

$15.00

Diced Chicken - Mixed Vegetables - Soy Based Chili Sauce - Crisp Iceberg

Chips & Salsa

$4.00

Crab Dip

$16.00

Mozzarella, Cream Cheese, Claw Crab Meat, Spices - Toasted Baguettes

HK Rolls

$16.00

Cheddar Jack Cheese - Macaroni - Chipotle Peppers - Flank Steak - Wonton

Loaded Brussels

$13.00

Roasted Brussel - Bacon - choice of Gorgonzola or Gouda Cheese - Balsamic Glaze

Seafood Nachos

$16.00

Crab Soup - Crab - Shrimp - Mozzarella - Lettuce - Tomato - Hell Sauce

Steak Nachos

$16.00

Chili - Cheddar - Monterey - Tomato - Jack Cheese - Jalapeños

Tuna Bites

$15.00

Sashimi Grade Tuna - Spicy Ranch Dipping Sauce

Tuna Poke

$16.00

Sashimi Grade Tuna - Garlic Soy Sauce - Wasabi - Ginger

10 Wings

$15.00

20 Wings

$25.00

30 Wings

$35.00

Entrees

6oz Sirloin

$18.00

6oz Filet Mignon

$29.00

11oz Sirloin

$26.00

12oz NY Strip

$36.00

12oz Ribeye

$42.00

Steak & Cake

$38.00

6 ounce Filet Mignon - Maryland Style Crab Cake

Mongolian Beef

$19.00

Sauteed Beef Strips - Onions - Sweet & Spicy Sauce - Noodles

Cottage Pie

$19.00

Bacon Wrapped Meatloaf

$20.00

Pork Ribeye Skillet

$21.00

Sesame Seed Salmon

$24.00

Sesame Seed Salmon - Honey Garlic Glaze - Chimichurri Rice

Tuna Steak

$23.00

Crab Cake Entree

$32.00

2 Maryland-Style Crab Cakes

Fish & Chips

$19.00

Beer-Battered Fried Flounder - Seasoned French Fries

Scallops

$29.00

Fresh Sea Scallops - Mushroom Parmesan Risotto

Steak & Shrimp Fajitas

$21.00

Marinated Steak - Chili Lime Shrimp - Sautéed Onion, Green and Red Peppers, Served with cheese/tomato/lettuce/salsa/sour cream all on the side

Seafood Mac

$26.00

Cavatappi - Crab Soup - 3 cheeses - Lump Crab - Scallops - Shrimp - Lobster

Smoked Gouda & Beef Tip

$24.00

Cavatappi - Gouda Cream - Mushrooms - Spinach - Kale - Red Onion - Steak Medallions

Chicken & Broccoli Alfredo

$19.00

Sliced Chicken Breast - Broccoli - Linguini Pasta with House Made Alfredo Sauce

Plain Noodles / Alfredo

$10.00

Wraps & Sammies

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$15.00

Tomato Basil Tortilla - Grilled Chicken, Romaine, Parm, Caesar Dressing

CHIC'S Beach Wrap

$16.00

Chicken - Bacon - Spinach - Tomato - Basil Pesto Aioli - Tomato Basil Tortilla

Crab Cake Sandwich

$20.00

Crab cake, on a bun, served with spicy ranch!

Steak Tacos

$15.00

Marinated Steak - Lettuce - Cheddar Cheese - Jalapeño Bechamel - Black Bean Corn Salsa

Tuna Tacos

$17.00

Mozzarella - Cabbage - Pico de Gallo or Pineapple Salsa - Spicy Ranch Sauce

Fried Flounder Tacos

$17.00

Fried Flounder - Mozzarella - Cabbage - Pico de Gallo or pineapple Salsa - Spicy Ranch Sauce

Broiled Flounder Tacos

$17.00

Fried Flounder - Mozzarella - Cabbage - Pico de Gallo or pineapple Salsa - Spicy Ranch Sauce

Classic CheeseSteak

$15.00

Shredded Beef - Sauteed Peppers and Onions - Red Pepper Aioli - Mozzarella Cheese

Chicken CheeseSteak

$15.00

Shredded Chicken - Hell or Wimpy Sauce - Sauteed Peppers and Onions - Red Pepper Aioli - Mozzarella Cheese

Build Your Own Burger

$15.00

Build your Burger your way with a choice of 40 different a la carte toppings

Soup/Salad/Vegetarian

Cup Chili

$7.00

Full Caesar Salad

$9.00

Romaine, Croutons, Parm, Tossed in Caesar Dressing

Full House Salad

$9.00

Iceberg/Spring Mix, Cucumber, Onion, Croutons, Tomato

She Crab Soup

$8.00

Side Caesar

$6.00

Side House Salad

$6.00

Stir-Fried Veggies

$14.00

Wedge Salad

$10.00

1/4 Iceberg, Ranch Dressing, Gorgonzola Crumbles, Crumbled Bacon, Red onion, Tomato, Balsamic Reduction

Butternut Squash Bisque

$6.00

Desserts

Salted Caramel Beignets

$7.00

Airy Fried Beignets dusted with powdered sugar and served with Salted Caramel

Rootbeer Float

$5.00

1 Scoop Ice Cream

$1.00

Chocolate Chip Cookie Skillet

$8.00

Fresh Baked Cookies baked in a Cast Iron Skillet topped with Ice Cream, Chocolate Syrup, Caramel and Whipped Cream

Peanut Butter Cookie Skillet

$8.00

Fresh Baked Cookies baked in a Cast Iron Skillet topped with Ice Cream, Chocolate Syrup, Caramel and Whipped Cream

Half N Half Cookie Skillet

$8.00

Fresh Baked Cookies (half Peanut Butter, half Chocolate Chip) baked in a Cast Iron Skillet topped with Ice Cream, Chocolate Syrup, Caramel and Whipped Cream

A La Carte Sides / Sauces

Add 50/50

$1.00

Add Avocado

$2.00

Add Bacon Bits

$3.00

Add Bacon Strips

$3.00

Add Chicken

$9.00

Add Crab Cake

$13.00

Add Gorgonzola

$2.00

Add Grilled Shrimp (1)

$1.50

Add Grilled Shrimp (3)

$4.50

Asparagus

$3.00

Baguette

$1.50

Basket of Chips

$2.50

Broccoli

$3.00

Brussel Sprouts

$3.00

Cucumber Salad

$3.00

Extra Fajita Set Up

$4.00

Extra Lettuce Wraps

$1.00

French Fries

$3.00

Green Beans

$3.00

Mashed Potatoes

$3.00

Parm Garlic Risotto

$4.50

Side Alfredo Sauce

$2.00

Side BBQ

Side Blackbean Corn Salsa

$1.00

Side Caesar Dressing

$0.50

Side Garlic Herb Butter

$1.00

Side Lettuce Wrap Sauce

$0.50

Side Pico De Gallo

$1.00

Side Poke Sauce

$0.50

Side Rosemary Butter

$1.00

Side Sauteed Mushrooms

$1.00

Side Sauteed Onions

$1.00

Side Soy Sauce

$0.25

Side Wimpy

Single O Rock

$3.00

Spinach

$3.00

Sweet Pot Fries

$3.00

White Rice

$3.00

KIDS Menu

Fish Stix

$6.00

Jack's Mac

$6.00

Kid Cheese Burger

$6.00

Kids Tenders

$6.00

Grilled Cheese

$6.00
check markFamily-Friendly
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
Sunday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
A casual neighborhood restaurant and bar specializing in great food and fun times. We're located at 4600 Lookout Rd in the heart of Chic's Beach.

4600 Lookout Rd, Virginia Beach, VA 23455

Directions

HK on the Bay image

