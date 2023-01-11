Highlander Cafe 714 Vermont St

Restaurant header imageView gallery

Coffee Drinks

Latte

$3.50+

A latte is a double shot of espresso with steamed milk. You can add flavors if you'd like! Delicious and creamy without too much acidity!

Cappuccino

$3.50+

Espresso, steamed milk and a yummy layer of foam. Even less acidic than a latte with more of a cloud-like texture. Perfect to treat yourself!

Drip Coffee

$2.50+

Blip Roasters sourced! Blend changes frequently; currently Brazilian-Ethiopian.

Americano

$2.75+

Shot of espresso diluted with hot water. Similar to drip coffee.

Cortado

$3.50

A shot of espresso mixed with about an equal portion of steamed milk. Small, strong and creamy.

Cubano

$3.75

Steamed Breve and Espresso whipped with brown sugar. Just the kick you need!

Espresso

$2.25

2oz pull of Drip Roasters Single Origin beans.

Iced Latte

$4.50

Cold Beverages

Chai

$4.50

Dona Chai concentrate equally mixed with oat milk.

Chocolate Milk

$3.50

Mocha syrup and your choice of milk! Comforting and nostalgic!

Hot Beverages

Hot Cocoa

$3.50

Mocha syrup and steamed milk! Warm and cozy, just how it should be!

Chai

$3.50+

Dona chai and oat milk steamed! Warming and Delicious!

Tea

$3.50

Assorted loose leaf tea

Smoothies

Mango Tropics

$7.50

Mango, Pineapple, Banana, Pear. :D

BPG

$8.75

Berries Greens n Proteins! 4 Berry Smoothie With Spinach And Organic Protein powder N peanut Butter

Bottled Beverages

Gatorade

$3.50

Red (Fruit Punch), Blue (Cool Blue). Perfect for before or after a good climb!

Spring Water

$1.50

Kombucha

$4.50

Entree’s

Nachos

$12.00

Layers of Tortilla Chips, Black Bean, Cashew Nacho Chz, Zesty Avocado sauce, Pico, Guacamole Rainbow Peppers, Cowboy Candy (Seriously Loaded)

Sweet Potato Burrito

$11.00

Sweet Potato Mash, Black Beans, Brown Rice, Cashew Nacho Chz, Pickled Red onion. Grilled in Flour Shell. Then smothered in Zesty Avocado Sauce, and Guac! Served On a Bed of Greens Tossed in our House Raspberry Vinaigrette.

Pizza

BBQ Pizza

BBQ Pizza

$15.00

Cauliflower Crust, House BBQ sauce, BBQed Jackfruit, Pineapple, Jalapeños, Red Onion, Mozzarella, Topped with shaved Coconut

Margherita Pizza

Margherita Pizza

$11.00

Cauliflower crust, House made Margherita Sauce, Fresh Mozzarella, Fresh Basil, Olive oil.

Panini’s

BBQ Panini

BBQ Panini

$12.00

Local Sourdough, BBQed Jackfruit , Pickled Red Onions, Cowboy Candy, Dill Aioli

Grilled Cheese

Grilled Cheese

$8.00

Basil Pesto, Mozzarella, Cheddar, Cashew Nacho Chz, and Pepper jack all loaded between 2 pieces of deliciously grilled wheat bread!

Burger’s

BBQ Burger

$12.00

Impossible Burger, Brioche Bun, Pepper Jack, Lettuce. Tomato, Crispy O’s Cowboy Candy, Smokey BBQ sauce

Classic Style

$11.50

Impossible Burger, Brioche Bun, Cheddar, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Secret Sauce

Brats

BBQ Brat

BBQ Brat

$9.75

Impossible Brat, Bun, Crispy O’s n Cowboy Candy, Pickled Red Onion, Smokey BBQ sauce

SauerBrats

$9.75

Impossible Brat, Bun, Sauerkraut, Stoneground mustard

Savory

Hummus Plate

$9.75

Creamy, delicious, house-made hummus paired with oven roasted pita bread and a spread of fresh veggies.

Chips n Guacamole

$6.50

Zesty house made Guacamole

Chikn Tenders

$11.75

Sweet

Triple chocolate cookie

$4.00

A cookie as big as your face and just as delicious!

Cinnamon Roll

Cinnamon Roll

$3.25

Made in house, full of sweetness!

Sides

Not Yo' Mamas Mac salad

Not Yo' Mamas Mac salad

$3.50

Brined Macaroni, Finely diced veggies, Mayo, Spices. (secret family recipe) >:)

Fresh Fruit

$3.00

Chef’s pick of seasonal fresh fruit.

Chips

Chips

$1.50

Kettle cooked potato chips, Yum!

Side salad

$4.00

Organic Spring Mix, Onion, Tomato, Carrot, Cucumber, Dressing.

Kids

Kids Grilled Cheese

$7.00

Chicken Tendies

$7.00

Cheese Pizza

$10.00

Kids Burger

$10.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

714 Vermont St, Lawrence, KS 66044

Directions

