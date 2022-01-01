Restaurant header imageView gallery

Ho' Brah Taco - Bay Ridge

review star

No reviews yet

8618 3rd Ave

Brooklyn, NY 11209

Order Again

Popular Items

Mission Bay Burrito
Classic Cali Fish Taco
Long Beach All Star

Guac & Salsa

Guacamole

$10.00

the best ever

chips and salsa rojo

$2.00

Small Plate

Baja Street Corn Single

Baja Street Corn Single

$4.00

char-grilled sweet corn on the cob brushed lightly with mayo, chili powder, cotija cheese & lime juice

Baja Street Corn Double

$7.50

char-grilled sweet corn on the cob brushed lightly with mayo, chili powder, cotija cheese & lime juice

Shrimp Empanadas Single

$5.00

w/ cilantro lime crema

Shrimp Empanadas Double

$9.00

w/ cilantro lime crema

Consuela's Empanadas Single

$4.25

chile marinated pork w/ salsa verde

Consuela's Empanadas Double

$8.00

chile marinated pork w/ salsa verde

Jack & Cheddar Quesadilla

Jack & Cheddar Quesadilla

$8.00

w/ side sour cream & salsa rojo ADD: Protien Extra

Chorizo Mac N' Cheese

$10.00Out of stock

our roasted poblano quesso cheese sauce with chorize backed off with a cheesy layer of goodness

Loco Frites

Loco Frites

$9.00Out of stock

four tostones topped w/ americano ground beef, cheese, pico, avocado crema

Nachos

Nachos

$10.00

gaucomole, black beans, pico, cheese, pickled jalapeno w/ sour cream & salsa ADD: Protein Extra

Taco

Americano

$4.50

ancho chili ground beef, cali cole slaw, jack & cheddar, salsa rojo, chipotle crema

Bohemian

$4.00

lime braised chicken, cali cole slaw, salsa verde, diced onion, chipotle crema

Cabo Fish Taco

Cabo Fish Taco

$5.00

grilled flaky white fish, cali cole slaw, tropical pineapple salsa, avocado crema

Captain Jack

Captain Jack

$5.00

panko Crusted shrimp, jack & cheddar, pickled red onions, cali coleslaw, chili lime sour cream

Classic Cali Fish Taco

Classic Cali Fish Taco

$5.00

panko crusted flaky white fish, jack & cheddar, salsa rojo, cali cole slaw, chili lime sour cream

Down with the J.A.B

Down with the J.A.B

$4.50

jasmine rice, avocado, black beans, pico, cali cole slaw, avocado crema

East Coast Surfer

East Coast Surfer

$7.00Out of stock

chile rubbed char-grilled steak & shrimp, frizzled onion, blueberry BBQ sauce, cali slaw

Korean BBQ

Korean BBQ

$5.00

korean BBQ glazed grilled steak, caramelized onion, asian slaw, toasted sesame seeds

Long Beach All Star

Long Beach All Star

$5.00

chili rubbed char-grilled steak honey bourbon BBQ sauce, avocado slaw

Sunset Pork

Sunset Pork

$4.00

chipotle orange pineapple pork, cali cole slaw, pickled ren onion, chipotle crema

The Veggie

$4.50

char-grilled asparagus, black beans, cali cole slaw, roasted corn, salsa rojo, avocado crema

Thunderbird

$4.50

grilled chipotle chicken, pico, jack & cheddar, cali cole slaw, chili lime sour cream

Burrito

Mission Bay Burrito

Mission Bay Burrito

$10.00

jasmine rice, black beans, pico, jack & cheddar, gaucamole, choice of crema w/ side sour cream ADD: Protein Extra

Chicken Mole Burrito ( PEANUT FREE )

$14.00Out of stock

classic red mole braised chicken, jasmine rice, black beans, pico, jack & cheddar, avocado crema w/ side sour cream and salsa

The Bobbo Burrito

$13.00

fried chicken, bacon avocado, diced red pepper, cali cole slaw, chipotle ranch w/ side of sour cream & salsa

The DUKE Wet Burrito

The DUKE Wet Burrito

$15.00

americano beef, jasmine rice, black beans, pico, gauc, jack & cheddar cheese smothered in red ranchero sauce, more cheese & chipotle crema SUB PROTIEN EXTRA

Sunset Surfer Burrito

$14.00

sunset pork, the king's tropical salsa, jack & cheddar, jasmine rice, black beans, chili lime sour cream

Salad

J-Bay Salad

$10.00

romaine, avocado, black beans, roasted corn, pico w/ mojo cilantro lime vinaigrette or chipotle ranch dressing

Fajitas

Steak, Chicken and Shrimp Fajitas tossed in our Fiery Diablo Sauce and Served on a bed of Grilled onions and Peppers, With rice, black beans and our house made Corn Tortillas
Surf City Fajitas

Surf City Fajitas

$22.00

Steak, Chicken and Shrimp fajitas tossed in our Fiery Diablo Sauce and Served on a bed of grilled Onions and Peppers, With rice, Black Beans, Sour Cream and our House made Corn Tortillas

Kids

Kids Chicken & Cheese Quesadilla

Kids Chicken & Cheese Quesadilla

$7.00

choice of rice and beans or fries

Kids Chicken Fingers & Fries

Kids Chicken Fingers & Fries

$7.00

Kids Ground Beef & Cheese Taco

$7.00

choice of rice and beans or fries

Sides and Dressings

Half size Guac

$5.00

Trinity - Side of Rice and Beans garnished with Pico de Gallo

$2.00

Jasmine Rice

$2.50

Black Beans

$2.00

Chipotle Crema

$0.50

Avocado Crema

$0.50

Chili Lime Sour Cream

$0.75

Chipotle Ranch

$0.50

Cilantro Lime Ranch

$0.75

Housemade Corn Tortillas (Goes with Everything! 3 count)

$0.90
All hours
Sunday1:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday1:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday1:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday1:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday1:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday1:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday1:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Mexi-Cali Surf Taco Joint

Location

8618 3rd Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11209

Ho' Brah Taco image
Ho' Brah Taco image
Ho' Brah Taco image

