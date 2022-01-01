Restaurant header imageView gallery

Ho' Brah Taco - Staten Island

review star

No reviews yet

412 Forest Ave

Staten Island, NY 10301

Order Again

Popular Items

Mission Bay Burrito
Classic Cali Fish Taco
Guacamole

Guac & Salsa

Guacamole

$10.00

the best ever

Small Plate

Baja Street Corn Single

Baja Street Corn Single

$4.00

char-grilled sweet corn on the cob brushed lightly with mayo, chili powder, cotija cheese & lime juice

Baja Street Corn Double

$7.50

char-grilled sweet corn on the cob brushed lightly with mayo, chili powder, cotija cheese & lime juice

Shrimp Empanadas Single

$5.00

w/ cilantro lime crema

Shrimp Empanadas Double

$9.00

w/ cilantro lime crema

Consuela's Empanadas Single

$4.25

chile marinated pork w/ salsa verde

Consuela's Empanadas Double

$8.00

chile marinated pork w/ salsa verde

Jack & Cheddar Quesadilla

Jack & Cheddar Quesadilla

$8.00

w/ side sour cream & salsa rojo ADD: Protien Extra

Chorizo Mac N' Cheese

$10.00Out of stock

our roasted poblano quesso cheese sauce with chorize backed off with a cheesy layer of goodness

Loco Frites

Loco Frites

$9.00

four tostones topped w/ americano ground beef, cheese, pico, avocado crema

Nachos

Nachos

$10.00

gaucomole, black beans, pico, cheese, pickled jalapeno w/ sour cream & salsa ADD: Protein Extra

Aloha Wings

Aloha Wings

$12.00

A Sweet and Spicy blend of Mango and Jalapeno, served on the bone

Taco

Americano

$4.50

ancho chili ground beef, cali cole slaw, jack & cheddar, salsa rojo, chipotle crema

Bohemian

$4.00

lime braised chicken, cali cole slaw, salsa verde, diced onion, chipotle crema

Cabo Fish Taco

Cabo Fish Taco

$5.00

grilled flaky white fish, cali cole slaw, tropical pineapple salsa, avocado crema

Captain Jack

Captain Jack

$5.00

panko Crusted shrimp, jack & cheddar, pickled red onions, cali coleslaw, chili lime sour cream

Classic Cali Fish Taco

Classic Cali Fish Taco

$5.00

panko crusted flaky white fish, jack & cheddar, salsa rojo, cali cole slaw, chili lime sour cream

Diablo Diego Shrimp

$5.00Out of stock

spicy double chili marinated shrimp w/ cali cole slaw, pico, chiotle crema

Dirty Bird

$4.00Out of stock

mole briased chicken, jack & cheddar, cali cole slaw, pickled red onion, chili lime sour cream

Down with the J.A.B

Down with the J.A.B

$4.50

jasmine rice, avocado, black beans, pico, cali cole slaw, avocado crema

East Coast Surfer

East Coast Surfer

$7.00

chile rubbed char-grilled steak & shrimp, frizzled onion, blueberry BBQ sauce, cali slaw

Korean BBQ

Korean BBQ

$5.00

korean BBQ glazed grilled steak, caramelized onion, asian slaw, toasted sesame seeds

Long Beach All Star

Long Beach All Star

$5.00

chili rubbed char-grilled steak honey bourbon BBQ sauce, avocado slaw

Mojo Shrimp

$5.00

tequila lime shrimp, jasmine rice, pico, cali cole slaw

Sunset Pork

Sunset Pork

$4.00

chipotle orange pineapple pork, cali cole slaw, pickled ren onion, chipotle crema

The Veggie

$4.50

char-grilled asparagus, black beans, cali cole slaw, roasted corn, salsa rojo, avocado crema

Thunderbird

$4.50

grilled chipotle chicken, pico, jack & cheddar, cali cole slaw, chili lime sour cream

Lobster Taco

$8.00Out of stock

Chipotle Lobster with Tropical salsa, Coconut slaw and drizzled with Chili Lime SC

Burrito

Mission Bay Burrito

Mission Bay Burrito

$10.00

jasmine rice, black beans, pico, jack & cheddar, gaucamole, choice of crema w/ side sour cream ADD: Protein Extra

Chicken Mole Burrito ( PEANUT FREE )

$14.00Out of stock

classic red mole braised chicken, jasmine rice, black beans, pico, jack & cheddar, avocado crema w/ side sour cream and salsa

The Bobbo Burrito

$13.00

fried chicken, bacon avocado, diced red pepper, cali cole slaw, chipotle ranch w/ side of sour cream & salsa

The DUKE Wet Burrito

The DUKE Wet Burrito

$15.00

americano beef, jasmine rice, black beans, pico, gauc, jack & cheddar cheese smothered in red ranchero sauce, more cheese & chipotle crema SUB PROTIEN EXTRA

Sunset Surfer Burrito

$14.00

sunset pork, the king's tropical salsa, jack & cheddar, jasmine rice, black beans, chili lime sour cream

BYO QUESADILLA!

BYO QUESADILLA

$15.00

Salad

J-Bay Salad

$10.00

romaine, avocado, black beans, roasted corn, pico w/ mojo cilantro lime vinaigrette or chipotle ranch dressing

Fajitas

Steak, Chicken and Shrimp Fajitas tossed in our Fiery Diablo Sauce and Served on a bed of Grilled onions and Peppers, With rice, black beans and our house made Corn Tortillas
Surf City Fajitas

Surf City Fajitas

$22.00

Steak, Chicken and Shrimp fajitas tossed in our Fiery Diablo Sauce and Served on a bed of grilled Onions and Peppers, With rice, Black Beans, Sour Cream and our House made Corn Tortillas

Kids

Kids Chicken & Cheese Quesadilla

Kids Chicken & Cheese Quesadilla

$7.00

choice of rice and beans or fries

Kids Chicken Fingers & Fries

Kids Chicken Fingers & Fries

$7.00

Kids Ground Beef & Cheese Taco

$7.00

choice of rice and beans or fries

Sides and Dressings

Half size Guac

$5.00

Trinity - Side of Rice and Beans garnished with Pico de Gallo

$2.95

Jasmine Rice

$2.95

Black Beans

$2.00

Chipotle Crema

$1.00

Avacado Crema

$1.00

Chili Lime Sour Cream

$1.00

Chipotle Ranch

$1.00

Cilantro Lime Ranch

$1.00

Hobrah Hot Pepper Sauce

$0.75

Hobrah Jalapeno Hot Sauce

$0.75

Hobrah Chipotle Sauce

$0.75

Housemade Corn Tortillas (Goes with Everything! 3 count)

$0.75

French Fries

$5.00

Ho'Brah jalapeno Hot Sauce Bottle

$7.99

Jalapeno Pepper Hot Sauce

Ho'Brah Cayenne Red Pepper Sauce

$7.99

Ho'Brah Chipotle Sauce

$7.99

Chipotle Hote Pepper Sauce

FAMILY STYLE TACO BAR

FAMILY STYLE TACO BAR

$55.00

FEEDS 4- 6 PEOPLE, CHOOSE TWO PROTEINS AND TWO CREMAS. INCLUDES JASMINE RICE, BLACK BEANS, CALI SLAW, PICO DE GALLO AND SHREDDED JACK AND CHEDDAR CHEESE

SPECIALS

STEAK CHIMICHURRI

$21.00

12 oz New York Strip with a Vibrant garlic and herb sauce, served with mexi rice, ranchero beans, pico de gallo and avocado.

TEQUILA LIME SHRIMP

$21.00

A Zesty tequila lime marinade with garlic, served over a bed of rice

BEEF BRISKET TACO

$6.00Out of stock

CALI SLAW, DICED AVOCADO, PICKLED RED ONION, COTIJA CHEESE, DIJON MUSTARD CHILI SAUCE

WEST COAST NACHOS

$13.00

SLOW COOKED RANCHERO CHICKEN, JACK AND CHEDDAR CHEESE, TROPICAL SALSA, FRESH SLICED JALAPENO, SOUR CREAM, DIJON CHILI SAUCE

LOSTER MAC AND CHEESE

$16.95Out of stock

Mahalo Bowl

$16.00

Crisp romaine lettuce, cilantro lime rice, brussel sprouts, corn, sliced avocado, shredded cheese, grilled shrimp, grandmas chili sauce

DESSERTS

CHURROS

$6.95

TRES LECHE CAKE

$6.95Out of stock

BEVERAGES

16 OZ ICED TEA

$2.50

16 OZ MANGO ICED TEA

$3.50

16 OZ STRAWBERRY ICED TEA

$3.50

16 OZ BLUEBERRY ICED TEA

$3.50

16 OZ FRESH SQUEEZED LEMONADE

$3.50

16 OZ STRAWBERRY LEMONADE

$4.00

16 OZ MANGO LOEMONADE

$4.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Mexi-Cali Surf Taco Joint

Location

412 Forest Ave, Staten Island, NY 10301

