Restaurant header imageView gallery
Brewpubs & Breweries

HOB Brewing Co.

review star

No reviews yet

931 Huntley Ave.

Dunedin, FL 34698

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

FnOff Blonde 1/6 bbl
Body Bag DIPA

T-Shirts / Backpacks

All gift shop merchandise.

Monocolor T - Shirt Unisex

$18.00

Ladies T - Shirt Full Color

$25.00

F'noff Blonde Shirt

$30.00

Backpack

$7.99

Sunglasses

$20.00

Free Backpack w/$75 Merch Purchase

Event Cup Only 1.99

$1.99

Kids onesies

$14.99

Kids tee

$14.99

Beer +T-shirt Sale $20

$20.00

Hoodies

Mid Weight Hoodie Small Charcoal

$36.00

Vintage Hoodie $40 Small Teal

$40.00

Employee Hoodie

$25.00

Poncho

$5.00

Hob Hooded Sweatshirt

$45.00

Employee Camo Hoodie

$30.00

Zip $30 Hoodies

$30.00

Vintage Hoodie Small Black

$40.00

Vintage Hoodie Coral Small

$40.00

Vintage Hoodie Small Maroon

$40.00

Vintage Hoodie Grey Small

$40.00

Vintage Hoodie Indigo Small

$40.00

Mid Weight Hoodie Denim Small

$36.00

Mid Weight Hoodie Faded Coral

$36.00

Vintage Hoodie Black Medium

$40.00

Vintage Hoodie Aqua Medium

$40.00

Vintage Hoodie Indigo Medium

$40.00

Vintage Hoodie Coral Medium

$40.00

Vintage Hoodie Grey Medium

$40.00

Mid Weight Hoodie Denim Medium

$36.00

Mid Weight Charcoal Medium

$36.00

Mid Weight Hoodie Faded Coral

$36.00

Vintage Hoodie Coral Large

$40.00

Vintage Hoodie Black Large

$40.00

Vintage Hoodie Grey Large

$40.00

Vintage Hoodie Aqua Large

$40.00

Vintage Hoodie Indigo Large

$40.00

Vintage Hoodie Maroon Large

$40.00

Mid Weight Hoodie Denim Large

$36.00

Mid Weight Charcoal Large

$36.00

Mid Weight Faded Coral Large

$36.00

Vintage Hoodie Charcoal XL

$40.00

Vintage Hoodie Grey XL

$40.00

Vintage Hoodie Maroon XL

$40.00

Vintage Hoodie Coral XL

$40.00

Vintage Hoodie Aqua XL

$40.00

Vintage Hoodie Indigo XL

$40.00

Mid Weight Hoodie Denim XL

$36.00

Mid Weight Hoodie Faded Coral. XL

$36.00

Mid Weight Hoodie Charcoal XL

$36.00

Mid Weight Hoodie Charcoal 2XL

$36.00

Mid Weight Hoodie Denim 2XL

$36.00

Mid Weight Faded Coral 2XL

$36.00

Hats

Hat

$25.00

Misc Stuff

HOB Brewing Co.™ Koozie $2

$2.00

Poncho

$5.00

Sunglasses

$20.00

Pins & Stickers

Sticker

$1.49

All 7 HOB Brewing Co. stickers come in 3 styles, standard, horizontal, and vertical. Choose a Cool Cucumber IPA, Golf Cart Amber, Hop Guy, Mango Hefe, Peanut Butter Blonde, Splashin' Around IPA, or Super Nova Smash sticker.

PIN-HOB Brewing Co.

$5.00

Sticker Packet (1 Of Everything)

$19.99

Sili Stuff

SiliPint 16 oz No Lid No Straw

$14.99

SiliPint 16 oz w/ Lid & Straw

$21.99

8 oz Kids Tumbler w/ Lid & Straw

$17.99

Shot Glass

$5.99

Lid Only

$5.99

Straw Only

$2.49

Lid & Straw Combo

$7.99

Eddy Tin Tackers

Eddy Tin Tacker

$24.95

Growlers 2Go

All prices plus tax

Hand Sanitizer 50 ml Cotherman Distilling & Palmer Tropical

$1.75

Cotherman Distilling and Palmer Tropical - Hand Sanitizer - Active Ingredient: Alcohol 80% (distilled from food grade molasses) - Non-Active Ingredients: Glycerin, Hydrogen Peroxide, and Purified Water - 50 ml Travel Size.

Hand Sanitizer 16 oz Cotherman Distilling & Palmer Tropical

$10.00

Cotherman Distilling and Palmer Tropical - Hand Sanitizer - Active Ingredient: Alcohol 80% (distilled from food grade molasses) - Non-Active Ingredients: Glycerin, Hydrogen Peroxide, and Purified Water - 16 oz squeeze bottle.

Body Bag DIPA

$16.00+

HOB Brewing Co. Body Bag DIPA 9% ABV - DIPA's, when you don't have time for two! - All prices plus tax - Please clean and inspect your growler before coming to pick-up your order - HOB Brewing Co.™ reserves the right to refuse unwashed, worn, or damaged growlers for exchange - Trade-in your worn-out HOB Brewing Co.™ growler for a new growler and receive a 25% discount!

Champagne Super Nova

$12.00+

HOB Brewing Co. Champagne Super Nova is a deliciously dry and crisp Brut Lager - All prices plus tax - Please clean and inspect your growler before coming to pick-up your order - HOB Brewing Co.™ reserves the right to refuse unwashed, worn, or damaged growlers for exchange - Trade-in your worn-out HOB Brewing Co.™ growler for a new growler and receive a 25% discount!

Cool Cucumber IPA

$12.00+

HOB Brewing Co. Cool Cucumber IPA is a delicious blend of hops and fresh cucumber - All prices plus tax - Please clean and inspect your growler before coming to pick-up your order - HOB Brewing Co.™ reserves the right to refuse unwashed, worn, or damaged growlers for exchange - Trade-in your worn-out HOB Brewing Co.™ growler for a new growler and receive a 25% discount!

Dunedin Orange

$12.00+

HOB Brewing Co. Dunedin Orange, a wheat lager brewed with citra hops and orange peel - All prices plus tax - Please clean and inspect your growler before coming to pick-up your order - HOB Brewing Co.™ reserves the right to refuse unwashed, worn, or damaged growlers for exchange - Trade-in your worn-out HOB Brewing Co.™ growler for a new growler and receive a 25% discount!

FnOff Blonde

$12.00+

HOB Brewing Co. FnOff Blonde is the perfect Florida Ale brewed year round - All prices plus tax - Please clean and inspect your growler before coming to pick-up your order - HOB Brewing Co.™ reserves the right to refuse unwashed, worn, or damaged growlers for exchange - Trade-in your worn-out HOB Brewing Co.™ growler for a new growler and receive a 25% discount!

Golf Cart Amber

$12.00+

HOB Brewing Co. Golf Cart Amber, an American Amber for the malt lovers of the world - All prices plus tax - Please clean and inspect your growler before coming to pick-up your order - HOB Brewing Co.™ reserves the right to refuse unwashed, worn, or damaged growlers for exchange - Trade-in your worn-out HOB Brewing Co.™ growler for a new growler and receive a 25% discount!

HOB Water

$12.00+

HOB Brewing Co. Hard Seltzer - All prices plus tax - Please clean and inspect your growler before coming to pick-up your order - HOB Brewing Co.™ reserves the right to refuse unwashed, worn, or damaged growlers for exchange - Trade-in your worn-out HOB Brewing Co.™ growler for a new growler and receive a 25% discount!

Just the Figgin' Tip

$12.00+

HOB Brewing Co. Just the Figgin' Tip, an American Strong Ale brewed with figs and fresh spruce tips - - All prices plus tax - Please clean and inspect your growler before coming to pick-up your order - HOB Brewing Co.™ reserves the right to refuse unwashed, worn, or damaged growlers for exchange - Trade-in your worn-out HOB Brewing Co.™ growler for a new growler and receive a 25% discount!

HOB Causeway Daze

$12.00+

HOB Brewing Liquid Swords Lager is a delicious American Lager brewed on planet Earth - All prices plus tax - Please clean and inspect your growler before coming to pick-up your order - HOB Brewing Co.™ reserves the right to refuse unwashed, worn, or damaged growlers for exchange - Trade-in your worn-out HOB Brewing Co.™ growler for a new growler and receive a 25% discount!

Mango Hefe

Mango Hefe

$12.00+

HOB Brewing Co. Mango Hefe - Our top seller is a wonderful American Hefeweizen with tropical flavor of fresh mango - All prices plus tax - Please clean and inspect your growler before coming to pick-up your order - HOB Brewing Co.™ reserves the right to refuse unwashed, worn, or damaged growlers for exchange - Trade-in your worn-out HOB Brewing Co.™ growler for a new growler and receive a 25% discount!

Mega-Weizen

$14.00+

HOB Brewing Co. Mega-Weizen - Imperial Hefeweizen - All prices plus tax - Please clean and inspect your growler before coming to pick-up your order - HOB Brewing Co.™ reserves the right to refuse unwashed, worn, or damaged growlers for exchange - Trade-in your worn-out HOB Brewing Co.™ growler for a new growler and receive a 25% discount!

No Boyz -N- Berries

$12.00+

HOB Brewing Co. No Boyz -N- Berries, a delicious ale fermented with saison yeast - All prices plus tax - Please clean and inspect your growler before coming to pick-up your order - HOB Brewing Co.™ reserves the right to refuse unwashed, worn, or damaged growlers for exchange - Trade-in your worn-out HOB Brewing Co.™ growler for a new growler and receive a 25% discount!

Peanut Butter Blonde

$12.00+

HOB Brewing Co. Peanut Butter Blonde, a delicious and refreshing blonde with the aroma and flavor of Peanut Butter. No peanuts were harmed making this beer! Made using an hypoallergenic peanut butter extract - All prices plus tax - - Please clean and inspect your growler before coming to pick-up your order - HOB Brewing Co.™ reserves the right to refuse unwashed, worn, or damaged growlers for exchange - Trade-in your worn-out HOB Brewing Co.™ growler for a new growler and receive a 25% discount!

Porter Flavored Porter

$12.00+

HOB Brewing Co. Porter Flavored Porter is a true to style American Baltic Porter for those who appreciate the nutty, chocolate flavors of finely roasted malts - All prices plus tax - Please clean and inspect your growler before coming to pick-up your order - HOB Brewing Co.™ reserves the right to refuse unwashed, worn, or damaged growlers for exchange - Trade-in your worn-out HOB Brewing Co.™ growler for a new growler and receive a 25% discount!

Sidewalk Renegade

$12.00+

HOB Brewing Co. Sidewalk Renegade, an American Red IPA brewed for the hop lovers who also enjoy a more robust malt backbone - All prices plus tax - Please clean and inspect your growler before coming to pick-up your order - HOB Brewing Co.™ reserves the right to refuse unwashed, worn, or damaged growlers for exchange - Trade-in your worn-out HOB Brewing Co.™ growler for a new growler and receive a 25% discount!

Splashin' Around IPA

$12.00+

HOB Brewing Co. Splashin' Around is our flagship IPA brewed like all of our delicious beers, clean, crisp, and balanced - All prices plus tax - Please clean and inspect your growler before coming to pick-up your order - HOB Brewing Co.™ reserves the right to refuse unwashed, worn, or damaged growlers for exchange - Trade-in your worn-out HOB Brewing Co.™ growler for a new growler and receive a 25% discount!

Super Nova Smash Lager

$12.00+

HOB Brewing Co. Super Nova Smash Lager is our Gold Medal winning American Lager featuring a super clean, dry, refreshing finish with just the right amount of hops - All prices plus tax - Please clean and inspect your growler before coming to pick-up your order - HOB Brewing Co.™ reserves the right to refuse unwashed, worn, or damaged growlers for exchange - Trade-in your worn-out HOB Brewing Co.™ growler for a new growler and receive a 25% discount!

WTF Happened Stout

$12.00+

HOB Brewing Co. WTF Happened Stout is what happens when the brewers say, screw it, throw it all in - WTF Happened is the perfect American dry stout with all the roasted malts expected of a beer true to its style - All prices plus tax - Please clean and inspect your growler before coming to pick-up your order - HOB Brewing Co.™ reserves the right to refuse unwashed, worn, or damaged growlers for exchange - Trade-in your worn-out HOB Brewing Co.™ growler for a new growler and receive a 25% discount!

3 Daughters Key Lime Cider

$12.00+

HOB Brewing Co.™ Glass Growler 64 oz

$8.00

64 oz HOB Brewing Co. Glass Growlers are easily refilled walk-up or ordered online with our revolutionary Growler Exchange Program. - All prices plus tax - Please clean and inspect your growler before coming to pick-up your order - HOB Brewing Co.™ reserves the right to refuse unwashed, worn, or damaged growlers for exchange - Trade-in your worn-out HOB Brewing Co.™ growler for a new growler and receive a 25% discount!

Package 2Go

High Noon Black Cherry 24/255 ml Cs

$39.00

High Noon Grapefruit 24/335 ml Cs

$39.00

High Noon Lime 24/335 ml Cs

$39.00

High Noon Peach 24/335 ml Cs

$39.00

High Noon Pineapple 24/335 ml Cs

$39.00

High Noon Watermelon 24/335 ml Cs

$39.00

Kegs 2Go

Enjoy a fresh keg of locally made beer. All prices plus tax and keg deposit without keg return.

Amendment XIX 1/2 bbl

$169.00+

HOB Brewing Co. Amendment XIX, an American Saison brewed using the Pink Boots hop blend - 1/2 bbl Kegs - Prices Plus Tax - Priced with & w/out return - Please save your deposit receipt. Thanks!

Amendment XIX 1/6 bbl

$69.00+

HOB Brewing Co. Amendment XIX, an American Saison brewed using the Pink Boots hop blend - 1/6 bbl Kegs - Prices Plus Tax - Priced with & w/out return - Please save your deposit receipt. Thanks!

Body Bag DIPA 1/2 bbl

$299.00+

HOB Brewing Co. - Body Bag DIPA 9.1% ABV - DIPA's, when you don't have time for two! - 1/2 bbl Kegs - Prices Plus Tax - Priced with & w/out return - Please save your deposit receipt. Thanks!

Body Bag DIPA 1/6 bbl

$110.00+

HOB Brewing Co. - Body Bag DIPA 9.1% ABV - DIPA's, when you don't have time for two! - 1/6 bbl Kegs - Prices Plus Tax - Priced with & w/out return - Please save your deposit receipt. Thanks!

Carrot Cake Amber 1/2

$169.00+

HOB Brewing Co. 1/2 bbl Kegs - Prices Plus Tax - Priced with & w/out return - Please save your deposit receipt. Thanks!

Carrot Cake Amber 1/6

$69.00+

Cool Cucumber IPA 1/6 bbl

$69.00+

HOB Brewing Co. Cool Cucumber IPA is a delicious blend of hops and fresh cucumber - 1/6 bbl Kegs - Prices Plus Tax - Priced with & w/out return - Please save your deposit receipt. Thanks!

Dunedin Orange 1/2 bbl

$169.00+

HOB Brewing Co. Dunedin Orange, an American Wheat Lager brewed with citra hops and orange peel - 1/2 bbl Kegs - Prices Plus Tax - Priced with & w/out return - Please save your deposit receipt. Thanks!

Dunedin Orange 1/6 bbl

$69.00+

HOB Brewing Co. Dunedin Orange, an American Wheat Lager brewed with citra hops and orange peel - 1/6 bbl Kegs - Prices Plus Tax - Priced with & w/out return - Please save your deposit receipt. Thanks!

FnOff Blonde 1/2 bbl

$169.00+

HOB Brewing Co. FnOff Blonde is the perfect Florida Ale brewed year round - 1/2 bbl Kegs - Prices Plus Tax - Priced with & w/out return - Please save your deposit receipt. Thanks!

FnOff Blonde 1/6 bbl

$69.00+

HOB Brewing Co. FnOff Blonde is the perfect Florida Ale brewed year round - 1/6 bbl Kegs - Prices Plus Tax - Priced with & w/out return - Please save your deposit receipt. Thanks!

Golf Cart Amber 1/2 bbl

$169.00+

HOB Brewing Co. Golf Cart Amber, an American Amber for the malt lovers of the world - 1/2 bbl Kegs - Prices Plus Tax - Priced with & w/out return - Please save your deposit receipt. Thanks!

Golf Cart Amber 1/6 bbl

$69.00+Out of stock

HOB Brewing Co. Golf Cart Amber, an American Amber for the malt lovers of the world - 1/6 bbl Kegs - Prices Plus Tax - Priced with & w/out return - Please save your deposit receipt. Thanks!

Just the Figgin' Tip 1/2 bbl

$189.00+

HOB Brewing Co. Just the Figgin' Tip, an American Strong Ale brewed with figs and fresh spruce tips - 1/2 bbl Kegs - Prices Plus Tax - Priced with & w/out return - Please save your deposit receipt. Thanks!

Just the Figgin' Tip 1/6 bbl

$79.00+

HOB Brewing Co. Just the Figgin' Tip, an American Strong Ale brewed with figs and fresh spruce tips - 1/6 bbl Kegs - Prices Plus Tax - Priced with & w/out return - Please save your deposit receipt. Thanks!

Liquid Swords Lager 1/2 bbl

$169.00+

HOB Brewing Liquid Swords Lager is a delicious American Lager brewed on planet Earth - 1/2 bbl Kegs - Prices Plus Tax - Priced with & w/out return - Please save your deposit receipt. Thanks!

Liquid Swords Lager 1/6 bbl

$69.00+

HOB Brewing Liquid Swords Lager is a delicious American Lager brewed on planet Earth - 1/6 bbl Kegs - Prices Plus Tax - Priced with & w/out return - Please save your deposit receipt. Thanks!

Mango Hefe 1/6 bbl

Mango Hefe 1/6 bbl

$69.00+

HOB Brewing Co. Mango Hefe - Our top seller is a wonderful American Hefeweizen with tropical flavor of fresh mango - 1/6 bbl Kegs - Prices Plus Tax - Priced with & w/out return - Please save your deposit receipt. Thanks!

Peanut Butter Blonde 1/2 bbl

$169.00+

HOB Brewing Co. Peanut Butter Blonde, a delicious and refreshing blonde with the aroma and flavor of Peanut Butter. No peanuts were harmed making this beer! Made using an hypoallergenic peanut butter extract - 1/2 bbl Kegs - Prices Plus Tax - Priced with & w/out return - Please save your deposit receipt. Thanks!

Porter Flavored Porter 1/2 bbl

$169.00+

HOB Brewing Co. Porter Flavored Porter is a true to style American Baltic Porter for those who appreciate the nutty, chocolate flavors of finely roasted malts - 1/2 bbl Kegs - Prices Plus Tax - Priced with & w/out return - Please save your deposit receipt. Thanks!

Sidewalk Renegade 1/6 bbl

$69.00+

HOB Brewing Co. Sidewalk Renegade, an American Red IPA brewed for the hop lovers who also enjoy a more robust malt backbone - 1/6 bbl Kegs - Prices Plus Tax - Priced with & w/out return - Please save your deposit receipt. Thanks!

Splashin' Around IPA 1/6 bbl

$69.00+

HOB Brewing Co. Splashin' Around is our flagship IPA brewed like all of our delicious beers, clean, crisp, and balanced - 1/6 bbl Kegs - Prices Plus Tax - Priced with & w/out return - Please save your deposit receipt. Thanks!

Super Nova Smash Lager 1/2 bbl

$169.00+

HOB Brewing Co. Super Nova Smash Lager is our Gold Medal winning American Lager featuring a super clean, dry, refreshing finish with just the right amount of hops - 1/2 bbl Kegs - Prices Plus Tax - Priced with & w/out return - Please save your deposit receipt. Thanks!

Super Nova Smash Lager 1/6 bbl

$69.00+

HOB Brewing Co. Super Nova Smash Lager is our Gold Medal winning American Lager featuring a super clean, dry, refreshing finish with just the right amount of hops - 1/6 bbl Kegs - Prices Plus Tax - Priced with & w/out return - Please save your deposit receipt. Thanks!

WTF Happened Stout 1/2 bbl

$169.00+

HOB Brewing Co. WTF Happened Stout is what happens when the brewers say, screw it, throw it all in - WTF Happened is the perfect American dry stout with all the roasted malts expected of a beer true to its style - 1/2 bbl Kegs - Prices Plus Tax - Priced with & w/out return - Please save your deposit receipt. Thanks!

Pony Pump

$20.00

Fair Warning! Party pumps are great for keeping a keg pressurized, but they do so by pumping oxygen into the keg. This limits the shelf-life of the keg. Please store kegs cold for best results.

Peanut Butter Blonde 1/6 bbl

$69.00+

HOB Brewing Co. Peanut Butter Blonde, a delicious and refreshing blonde with the aroma and flavor of Peanut Butter. No peanuts were harmed making this beer! Made using an hypoallergenic peanut butter extract - 1/6 bbl Kegs - Prices Plus Tax - Priced with & w/out return - Please save your deposit receipt. Thanks!

HOB Tap Handle Deposit

$25.00

HOB Oktoberfest 1/6 bbl

$69.00+

Causeway Daze 1/6

$69.00+
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 12:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 12:00 pm
Restaurant info

HOB Brewing Co. on the Pinellas County Trail, in beautiful Dunedin, FL. Home of Honeymoon Island

Location

931 Huntley Ave., Dunedin, FL 34698

Directions

Gallery
HOB Brewing Co. image
HOB Brewing Co. image

Similar restaurants in your area

Escape Brewing Company
orange starNo Reviews
9945 Trinity BLVD Trinity, FL 34655
View restaurantnext
Gulfport Brewery + Eatery
orange star4.9 • 96
3007 Beach Blvd Gulfport, FL 33707
View restaurantnext
7venth Sun Brewing Company-Dunedin
orange star4.7 • 344
1012 Broadway Street Dunedin, FL 34698
View restaurantnext
81Bay Brewing Co.
orange starNo Reviews
4465 W. Gandy Blvd. Tampa, FL 33611
View restaurantnext
7venth Sun Brewing Company - Tampa
orange star4.8 • 1,152
6809 N Nebraska Ave Tampa, FL 33604
View restaurantnext
5 Branches Brewing
orange star5.0 • 7
531 Athens street Tarpon Springs, FL 34689
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Dunedin

Clear Sky Draught Haus - 680 Main Street
orange star4.5 • 2,196
680 Main Street Dunedin, FL 34698
View restaurantnext
Lucky Lobster Co
orange star4.5 • 2,187
941 Huntley Ave Dunedin, FL 34698
View restaurantnext
Flanagan's Irish Pub
orange star4.4 • 1,060
465 Main St Dunedin, FL 34698
View restaurantnext
Ohana Cafe
orange star4.6 • 970
1452 Main St Dunedin, FL 34698
View restaurantnext
Hacket's 2 - 901 Curlew rd
orange star4.5 • 723
901 Curlew rd Dunedin, FL 34698
View restaurantnext
Pisces Sushi and Global Bistro - 799 Highland Ave Dunedin FL 34698
orange star4.8 • 404
799 HIGHLAND AVE DUNEDIN, FL 34698
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Dunedin
Clearwater
review star
Avg 4.5 (34 restaurants)
Clearwater Beach
review star
Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)
Palm Harbor
review star
Avg 4.2 (18 restaurants)
Safety Harbor
review star
Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)
Oldsmar
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
Tarpon Springs
review star
Avg 4.8 (13 restaurants)
Largo
review star
Avg 4.6 (19 restaurants)
Indian Rocks Beach
review star
Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)
Pinellas Park
review star
Avg 3.8 (8 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston