HOB Brewing Co.
931 Huntley Ave.
Dunedin, FL 34698
Popular Items
T-Shirts / Backpacks
Hoodies
Mid Weight Hoodie Small Charcoal
Vintage Hoodie $40 Small Teal
Employee Hoodie
Poncho
Hob Hooded Sweatshirt
Employee Camo Hoodie
Zip $30 Hoodies
Vintage Hoodie Small Black
Vintage Hoodie Coral Small
Vintage Hoodie Small Maroon
Vintage Hoodie Grey Small
Vintage Hoodie Indigo Small
Mid Weight Hoodie Denim Small
Mid Weight Hoodie Faded Coral
Vintage Hoodie Black Medium
Vintage Hoodie Aqua Medium
Vintage Hoodie Indigo Medium
Vintage Hoodie Coral Medium
Vintage Hoodie Grey Medium
Mid Weight Hoodie Denim Medium
Mid Weight Charcoal Medium
Mid Weight Hoodie Faded Coral
Vintage Hoodie Coral Large
Vintage Hoodie Black Large
Vintage Hoodie Grey Large
Vintage Hoodie Aqua Large
Vintage Hoodie Indigo Large
Vintage Hoodie Maroon Large
Mid Weight Hoodie Denim Large
Mid Weight Charcoal Large
Mid Weight Faded Coral Large
Vintage Hoodie Charcoal XL
Vintage Hoodie Grey XL
Vintage Hoodie Maroon XL
Vintage Hoodie Coral XL
Vintage Hoodie Aqua XL
Vintage Hoodie Indigo XL
Mid Weight Hoodie Denim XL
Mid Weight Hoodie Faded Coral. XL
Mid Weight Hoodie Charcoal XL
Mid Weight Hoodie Charcoal 2XL
Mid Weight Hoodie Denim 2XL
Mid Weight Faded Coral 2XL
Hats
Pins & Stickers
Sili Stuff
Eddy Tin Tackers
Growlers 2Go
Hand Sanitizer 50 ml Cotherman Distilling & Palmer Tropical
Cotherman Distilling and Palmer Tropical - Hand Sanitizer - Active Ingredient: Alcohol 80% (distilled from food grade molasses) - Non-Active Ingredients: Glycerin, Hydrogen Peroxide, and Purified Water - 50 ml Travel Size.
Hand Sanitizer 16 oz Cotherman Distilling & Palmer Tropical
Cotherman Distilling and Palmer Tropical - Hand Sanitizer - Active Ingredient: Alcohol 80% (distilled from food grade molasses) - Non-Active Ingredients: Glycerin, Hydrogen Peroxide, and Purified Water - 16 oz squeeze bottle.
Body Bag DIPA
HOB Brewing Co. Body Bag DIPA 9% ABV - DIPA's, when you don't have time for two! - All prices plus tax - Please clean and inspect your growler before coming to pick-up your order - HOB Brewing Co.™ reserves the right to refuse unwashed, worn, or damaged growlers for exchange - Trade-in your worn-out HOB Brewing Co.™ growler for a new growler and receive a 25% discount!
Champagne Super Nova
HOB Brewing Co. Champagne Super Nova is a deliciously dry and crisp Brut Lager - All prices plus tax - Please clean and inspect your growler before coming to pick-up your order - HOB Brewing Co.™ reserves the right to refuse unwashed, worn, or damaged growlers for exchange - Trade-in your worn-out HOB Brewing Co.™ growler for a new growler and receive a 25% discount!
Cool Cucumber IPA
HOB Brewing Co. Cool Cucumber IPA is a delicious blend of hops and fresh cucumber - All prices plus tax - Please clean and inspect your growler before coming to pick-up your order - HOB Brewing Co.™ reserves the right to refuse unwashed, worn, or damaged growlers for exchange - Trade-in your worn-out HOB Brewing Co.™ growler for a new growler and receive a 25% discount!
Dunedin Orange
HOB Brewing Co. Dunedin Orange, a wheat lager brewed with citra hops and orange peel - All prices plus tax - Please clean and inspect your growler before coming to pick-up your order - HOB Brewing Co.™ reserves the right to refuse unwashed, worn, or damaged growlers for exchange - Trade-in your worn-out HOB Brewing Co.™ growler for a new growler and receive a 25% discount!
FnOff Blonde
HOB Brewing Co. FnOff Blonde is the perfect Florida Ale brewed year round - All prices plus tax - Please clean and inspect your growler before coming to pick-up your order - HOB Brewing Co.™ reserves the right to refuse unwashed, worn, or damaged growlers for exchange - Trade-in your worn-out HOB Brewing Co.™ growler for a new growler and receive a 25% discount!
Golf Cart Amber
HOB Brewing Co. Golf Cart Amber, an American Amber for the malt lovers of the world - All prices plus tax - Please clean and inspect your growler before coming to pick-up your order - HOB Brewing Co.™ reserves the right to refuse unwashed, worn, or damaged growlers for exchange - Trade-in your worn-out HOB Brewing Co.™ growler for a new growler and receive a 25% discount!
HOB Water
HOB Brewing Co. Hard Seltzer - All prices plus tax - Please clean and inspect your growler before coming to pick-up your order - HOB Brewing Co.™ reserves the right to refuse unwashed, worn, or damaged growlers for exchange - Trade-in your worn-out HOB Brewing Co.™ growler for a new growler and receive a 25% discount!
Just the Figgin' Tip
HOB Brewing Co. Just the Figgin' Tip, an American Strong Ale brewed with figs and fresh spruce tips - - All prices plus tax - Please clean and inspect your growler before coming to pick-up your order - HOB Brewing Co.™ reserves the right to refuse unwashed, worn, or damaged growlers for exchange - Trade-in your worn-out HOB Brewing Co.™ growler for a new growler and receive a 25% discount!
HOB Causeway Daze
HOB Brewing Liquid Swords Lager is a delicious American Lager brewed on planet Earth - All prices plus tax - Please clean and inspect your growler before coming to pick-up your order - HOB Brewing Co.™ reserves the right to refuse unwashed, worn, or damaged growlers for exchange - Trade-in your worn-out HOB Brewing Co.™ growler for a new growler and receive a 25% discount!
Mango Hefe
HOB Brewing Co. Mango Hefe - Our top seller is a wonderful American Hefeweizen with tropical flavor of fresh mango - All prices plus tax - Please clean and inspect your growler before coming to pick-up your order - HOB Brewing Co.™ reserves the right to refuse unwashed, worn, or damaged growlers for exchange - Trade-in your worn-out HOB Brewing Co.™ growler for a new growler and receive a 25% discount!
Mega-Weizen
HOB Brewing Co. Mega-Weizen - Imperial Hefeweizen - All prices plus tax - Please clean and inspect your growler before coming to pick-up your order - HOB Brewing Co.™ reserves the right to refuse unwashed, worn, or damaged growlers for exchange - Trade-in your worn-out HOB Brewing Co.™ growler for a new growler and receive a 25% discount!
No Boyz -N- Berries
HOB Brewing Co. No Boyz -N- Berries, a delicious ale fermented with saison yeast - All prices plus tax - Please clean and inspect your growler before coming to pick-up your order - HOB Brewing Co.™ reserves the right to refuse unwashed, worn, or damaged growlers for exchange - Trade-in your worn-out HOB Brewing Co.™ growler for a new growler and receive a 25% discount!
Peanut Butter Blonde
HOB Brewing Co. Peanut Butter Blonde, a delicious and refreshing blonde with the aroma and flavor of Peanut Butter. No peanuts were harmed making this beer! Made using an hypoallergenic peanut butter extract - All prices plus tax - - Please clean and inspect your growler before coming to pick-up your order - HOB Brewing Co.™ reserves the right to refuse unwashed, worn, or damaged growlers for exchange - Trade-in your worn-out HOB Brewing Co.™ growler for a new growler and receive a 25% discount!
Porter Flavored Porter
HOB Brewing Co. Porter Flavored Porter is a true to style American Baltic Porter for those who appreciate the nutty, chocolate flavors of finely roasted malts - All prices plus tax - Please clean and inspect your growler before coming to pick-up your order - HOB Brewing Co.™ reserves the right to refuse unwashed, worn, or damaged growlers for exchange - Trade-in your worn-out HOB Brewing Co.™ growler for a new growler and receive a 25% discount!
Sidewalk Renegade
HOB Brewing Co. Sidewalk Renegade, an American Red IPA brewed for the hop lovers who also enjoy a more robust malt backbone - All prices plus tax - Please clean and inspect your growler before coming to pick-up your order - HOB Brewing Co.™ reserves the right to refuse unwashed, worn, or damaged growlers for exchange - Trade-in your worn-out HOB Brewing Co.™ growler for a new growler and receive a 25% discount!
Splashin' Around IPA
HOB Brewing Co. Splashin' Around is our flagship IPA brewed like all of our delicious beers, clean, crisp, and balanced - All prices plus tax - Please clean and inspect your growler before coming to pick-up your order - HOB Brewing Co.™ reserves the right to refuse unwashed, worn, or damaged growlers for exchange - Trade-in your worn-out HOB Brewing Co.™ growler for a new growler and receive a 25% discount!
Super Nova Smash Lager
HOB Brewing Co. Super Nova Smash Lager is our Gold Medal winning American Lager featuring a super clean, dry, refreshing finish with just the right amount of hops - All prices plus tax - Please clean and inspect your growler before coming to pick-up your order - HOB Brewing Co.™ reserves the right to refuse unwashed, worn, or damaged growlers for exchange - Trade-in your worn-out HOB Brewing Co.™ growler for a new growler and receive a 25% discount!
WTF Happened Stout
HOB Brewing Co. WTF Happened Stout is what happens when the brewers say, screw it, throw it all in - WTF Happened is the perfect American dry stout with all the roasted malts expected of a beer true to its style - All prices plus tax - Please clean and inspect your growler before coming to pick-up your order - HOB Brewing Co.™ reserves the right to refuse unwashed, worn, or damaged growlers for exchange - Trade-in your worn-out HOB Brewing Co.™ growler for a new growler and receive a 25% discount!
3 Daughters Key Lime Cider
HOB Brewing Co.™ Glass Growler 64 oz
64 oz HOB Brewing Co. Glass Growlers are easily refilled walk-up or ordered online with our revolutionary Growler Exchange Program. - All prices plus tax - Please clean and inspect your growler before coming to pick-up your order - HOB Brewing Co.™ reserves the right to refuse unwashed, worn, or damaged growlers for exchange - Trade-in your worn-out HOB Brewing Co.™ growler for a new growler and receive a 25% discount!
Package 2Go
Kegs 2Go
Amendment XIX 1/2 bbl
HOB Brewing Co. Amendment XIX, an American Saison brewed using the Pink Boots hop blend - 1/2 bbl Kegs - Prices Plus Tax - Priced with & w/out return - Please save your deposit receipt. Thanks!
Amendment XIX 1/6 bbl
HOB Brewing Co. Amendment XIX, an American Saison brewed using the Pink Boots hop blend - 1/6 bbl Kegs - Prices Plus Tax - Priced with & w/out return - Please save your deposit receipt. Thanks!
Body Bag DIPA 1/2 bbl
HOB Brewing Co. - Body Bag DIPA 9.1% ABV - DIPA's, when you don't have time for two! - 1/2 bbl Kegs - Prices Plus Tax - Priced with & w/out return - Please save your deposit receipt. Thanks!
Body Bag DIPA 1/6 bbl
HOB Brewing Co. - Body Bag DIPA 9.1% ABV - DIPA's, when you don't have time for two! - 1/6 bbl Kegs - Prices Plus Tax - Priced with & w/out return - Please save your deposit receipt. Thanks!
Carrot Cake Amber 1/2
HOB Brewing Co. 1/2 bbl Kegs - Prices Plus Tax - Priced with & w/out return - Please save your deposit receipt. Thanks!
Carrot Cake Amber 1/6
Cool Cucumber IPA 1/6 bbl
HOB Brewing Co. Cool Cucumber IPA is a delicious blend of hops and fresh cucumber - 1/6 bbl Kegs - Prices Plus Tax - Priced with & w/out return - Please save your deposit receipt. Thanks!
Dunedin Orange 1/2 bbl
HOB Brewing Co. Dunedin Orange, an American Wheat Lager brewed with citra hops and orange peel - 1/2 bbl Kegs - Prices Plus Tax - Priced with & w/out return - Please save your deposit receipt. Thanks!
Dunedin Orange 1/6 bbl
HOB Brewing Co. Dunedin Orange, an American Wheat Lager brewed with citra hops and orange peel - 1/6 bbl Kegs - Prices Plus Tax - Priced with & w/out return - Please save your deposit receipt. Thanks!
FnOff Blonde 1/2 bbl
HOB Brewing Co. FnOff Blonde is the perfect Florida Ale brewed year round - 1/2 bbl Kegs - Prices Plus Tax - Priced with & w/out return - Please save your deposit receipt. Thanks!
FnOff Blonde 1/6 bbl
HOB Brewing Co. FnOff Blonde is the perfect Florida Ale brewed year round - 1/6 bbl Kegs - Prices Plus Tax - Priced with & w/out return - Please save your deposit receipt. Thanks!
Golf Cart Amber 1/2 bbl
HOB Brewing Co. Golf Cart Amber, an American Amber for the malt lovers of the world - 1/2 bbl Kegs - Prices Plus Tax - Priced with & w/out return - Please save your deposit receipt. Thanks!
Golf Cart Amber 1/6 bbl
HOB Brewing Co. Golf Cart Amber, an American Amber for the malt lovers of the world - 1/6 bbl Kegs - Prices Plus Tax - Priced with & w/out return - Please save your deposit receipt. Thanks!
Just the Figgin' Tip 1/2 bbl
HOB Brewing Co. Just the Figgin' Tip, an American Strong Ale brewed with figs and fresh spruce tips - 1/2 bbl Kegs - Prices Plus Tax - Priced with & w/out return - Please save your deposit receipt. Thanks!
Just the Figgin' Tip 1/6 bbl
HOB Brewing Co. Just the Figgin' Tip, an American Strong Ale brewed with figs and fresh spruce tips - 1/6 bbl Kegs - Prices Plus Tax - Priced with & w/out return - Please save your deposit receipt. Thanks!
Liquid Swords Lager 1/2 bbl
HOB Brewing Liquid Swords Lager is a delicious American Lager brewed on planet Earth - 1/2 bbl Kegs - Prices Plus Tax - Priced with & w/out return - Please save your deposit receipt. Thanks!
Liquid Swords Lager 1/6 bbl
HOB Brewing Liquid Swords Lager is a delicious American Lager brewed on planet Earth - 1/6 bbl Kegs - Prices Plus Tax - Priced with & w/out return - Please save your deposit receipt. Thanks!
Mango Hefe 1/6 bbl
HOB Brewing Co. Mango Hefe - Our top seller is a wonderful American Hefeweizen with tropical flavor of fresh mango - 1/6 bbl Kegs - Prices Plus Tax - Priced with & w/out return - Please save your deposit receipt. Thanks!
Peanut Butter Blonde 1/2 bbl
HOB Brewing Co. Peanut Butter Blonde, a delicious and refreshing blonde with the aroma and flavor of Peanut Butter. No peanuts were harmed making this beer! Made using an hypoallergenic peanut butter extract - 1/2 bbl Kegs - Prices Plus Tax - Priced with & w/out return - Please save your deposit receipt. Thanks!
Porter Flavored Porter 1/2 bbl
HOB Brewing Co. Porter Flavored Porter is a true to style American Baltic Porter for those who appreciate the nutty, chocolate flavors of finely roasted malts - 1/2 bbl Kegs - Prices Plus Tax - Priced with & w/out return - Please save your deposit receipt. Thanks!
Sidewalk Renegade 1/6 bbl
HOB Brewing Co. Sidewalk Renegade, an American Red IPA brewed for the hop lovers who also enjoy a more robust malt backbone - 1/6 bbl Kegs - Prices Plus Tax - Priced with & w/out return - Please save your deposit receipt. Thanks!
Splashin' Around IPA 1/6 bbl
HOB Brewing Co. Splashin' Around is our flagship IPA brewed like all of our delicious beers, clean, crisp, and balanced - 1/6 bbl Kegs - Prices Plus Tax - Priced with & w/out return - Please save your deposit receipt. Thanks!
Super Nova Smash Lager 1/2 bbl
HOB Brewing Co. Super Nova Smash Lager is our Gold Medal winning American Lager featuring a super clean, dry, refreshing finish with just the right amount of hops - 1/2 bbl Kegs - Prices Plus Tax - Priced with & w/out return - Please save your deposit receipt. Thanks!
Super Nova Smash Lager 1/6 bbl
HOB Brewing Co. Super Nova Smash Lager is our Gold Medal winning American Lager featuring a super clean, dry, refreshing finish with just the right amount of hops - 1/6 bbl Kegs - Prices Plus Tax - Priced with & w/out return - Please save your deposit receipt. Thanks!
WTF Happened Stout 1/2 bbl
HOB Brewing Co. WTF Happened Stout is what happens when the brewers say, screw it, throw it all in - WTF Happened is the perfect American dry stout with all the roasted malts expected of a beer true to its style - 1/2 bbl Kegs - Prices Plus Tax - Priced with & w/out return - Please save your deposit receipt. Thanks!
Pony Pump
Fair Warning! Party pumps are great for keeping a keg pressurized, but they do so by pumping oxygen into the keg. This limits the shelf-life of the keg. Please store kegs cold for best results.
Peanut Butter Blonde 1/6 bbl
HOB Brewing Co. Peanut Butter Blonde, a delicious and refreshing blonde with the aroma and flavor of Peanut Butter. No peanuts were harmed making this beer! Made using an hypoallergenic peanut butter extract - 1/6 bbl Kegs - Prices Plus Tax - Priced with & w/out return - Please save your deposit receipt. Thanks!
HOB Tap Handle Deposit
HOB Oktoberfest 1/6 bbl
Causeway Daze 1/6
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 12:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 12:00 pm
HOB Brewing Co. on the Pinellas County Trail, in beautiful Dunedin, FL. Home of Honeymoon Island
931 Huntley Ave., Dunedin, FL 34698