Bars & Lounges
American
HOB Tavern
763 Reviews
$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|10:30 am - 2:00 am
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 2:00 am
Restaurant info
Come on in and enjoy!
Location
146 Second St, Bordentown, NJ 08505
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Marcello's Coal Fired Restaurant & Pizza
4.4 • 2,889
206 Farnsworth Ave Bordentown, NJ 08505
View restaurant