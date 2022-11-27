Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
American

HOB Tavern

763 Reviews

$

146 Second St

Bordentown, NJ 08505

Popular Items

10 WINGS*
WILLIAM ALLEN
TENDERS*

SPECIALS

CROCK O CHILI

$8.00

HOT PRETZELS

$10.00

PIEROGI BURGER

$15.00

Beef patty, topped with sauteed sweet onions, shredded jack and cheddar cheese, fried pierogis, and sour cream.

HOB MAC

$15.00

All beef patty cooked with finely chopped sweet onion, topped with american cheese, mac sauce, pickles, lettuce, tomato.

APPETIZERS

CUP SOUP

$4.00Out of stock

FRENCH ONION*

$9.00

our original recipe topped with swiss, provolone and parmesan and baked golden (SERVED DECONSTRUCTED TOGO)

10 WINGS*

$15.00

our award winning wings! deep fried and tossed in choice of buffalo, honey bbq, buffalo garlic parmesan, jerk, PB&J, or cowboy sauce, side house blue cheese

TENDERS*

$12.00

deep fried and tossed in choice of buffalo, honey bbq, buffalo garlic parmesan, jerk, PB&J, or cowboy sauce, side house blue cheese

TOFU*

$8.00

deep fried and tossed in choice of buffalo, honey bbq, buffalo garlic parmesan, jerk, PB&J, or cowboy sauce, side house blue cheese

NACHOS*

tortilla chips loaded with house queso, seasoned black beans, jalapenos, tomatoes and scallions, served with side salsa, sour cream, and guacamole. served deconstructed for take out.

GARLIC RANCH LOADED FRIES

$12.00

fries, shredded jack and cheddar, house ranch dressing, fresh garlic, topped with scallions and baked golden.

BBQ MEMPHIS LOADED FRIES

$12.00

fries, shredded jack and cheddar, house barbeque sauce, crumbled bacon, topped with scallions and baked golden.

COCO BACO MEMPHIS LOADED FRIES

$12.00

fries, shredded jack and cheddar, house barbeque sauce, coconut bacon, topped with scallions and baked golden. vegetarian and delicious.

QUESO FRIES*

$12.00

BUFFALO LOADED FRIES

$12.00

fries, shredded jack and cheddar, house buffalo sauce, crumbled blue cheese, topped with scallions and baked golden.

PIEROGIES

$9.00

potato and cheese filled served with sautéed onions and sour cream

CHICKEN QUESADILLA

$13.00

taco seasoned chicken, spicy black beans, jalapenos, tomatoes

SPINACH BLACK BEAN QUESADILLA

$13.00

house blend of spinach, beans, & spices, shredded jack and cheddar, tomatoes, jalapeno, side sour cream and salsa (vegetarian)

MOZZARELLA STIX*

$9.00

breaded deep fried mozzarella served with our house marinara

BOX FRENCH FRIES serves 3-5

$10.00

VEGAN BOX FRENCH FRIES serves 3-5

$11.00

box of fries with side vegan chipotle aioli

BUFFALO SHRIMP

$14.00

fried shrimp tossed in our house buffalo sauce topped with crumbled blue and scallions, served with a side blue cheese dressing

FRIED SHRIMP

$13.00

fried shrimp served with a side cocktail sauce and a lemon

POTSTICKERS

$11.00

crispy vegetarian potstickers served with a side sesame chili soy sauce

FRIED RAVIOLI

$8.00Out of stock

FRIED MAC AND CHEESE

$8.00

VEGAN

HOB went vegan! Try some of our newest menu items, homemade and delicious!

THE CLUB

$13.00Out of stock

seasoned baked tofu, coconut bacon, spinach, tomato, vegan ranch, on toasted rye bread, *VEGAN

BEYOND BURGER

$17.00

beyond burger with creamy chao cheese, lettuce, tomato, and onion, on a round roll. try some of our vegan additions!

THINGS ON BREAD

BEEF STEAK

$15.00

beef steak with American cheese fried onions served on a long roll

WILLIAM ALLEN

$14.00

chicken steak, spinach, garlic, and provolone cheese on a long roll, choice of side

BUFFALO CHICKEN CHEESE STEAK

$14.00

chicken steak, our house buffalo sauce, american cheese, blue cheese dressing, choice of side

PORK ROLL SANDWICH

$13.00

case's pork roll sliced thin topped with american cheese

CHICKEN CHEESE STEAK

$14.00

chicken steak and american cheese served on a long roll

KIDS MENU

Kids Chicken Tenders & Fries

$7.00

Kids Grilled Cheese & Fries

$7.00

SIDES / EXTRAS

SIDE HOUSE SALAD

$5.00

SIDE FRIES*

$5.00

SIDE SWFF

$6.00

SIDE TOTS

$6.00

4oz BLUE CHEESE

$2.00

4oz RANCH

$2.00

4oz VEGAN RANCH

$2.00

4oz BALSAMIC VINAIGRETTE

$1.50

4oz HONEY MUSTARD

$1.50

4oz HONEY BBQ SAUCE

$2.00

4oz BUFFALO SAUCE

$2.00

4oz BUFFALO GARLIC PARMESAN SAUCE

$2.00

4oz COWBOY

$2.00

4oz MAC SAUCE

$2.00

4oz QUESO

$2.00

4oz GUACAMOLE

$2.50

4oz MARINARA

$1.50

4oz SALSA

$1.50

4oz SOUR CREAM

$2.00

2oz Mayo

2oz Ketchup

check markSeating
check markReservations
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 2:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 2:00 am
Come on in and enjoy!

Website

Location

146 Second St, Bordentown, NJ 08505

Directions

