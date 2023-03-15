Hobby's Delicatessen & Restaurant imageView gallery

Hobby's Delicatessen & Restaurant

review star

No reviews yet

32 Branford Place

Newark, NJ 07102

Popular Items

French Fries
#31Cali Cutlet

NEW MENU

Soup

Small Split Pea

Small Split Pea

$5.95
Large Split Pea Soup

Large Split Pea Soup

$6.95
Quart Split Pea Soup

Quart Split Pea Soup

$13.95
Small Home Style Chicken Noodle

Small Home Style Chicken Noodle

$6.75

Grandma's penicillin.

Large Chicken Noodle

Large Chicken Noodle

$7.95

Grandma's penicillin.

Quart Chicken Noodle

Quart Chicken Noodle

$15.95

Grandma's penicillin.

Small Mushroom Barley

Small Mushroom Barley

$5.95
Large Mushroom Barley

Large Mushroom Barley

$6.95
Quart Mushroom Barley

Quart Mushroom Barley

$13.95

Small Tomato Rice

$5.95Out of stock

Large Tomato Rice

$6.95Out of stock

Quart Tomato Rice

$13.95Out of stock

Sandwich Combos

#1 Corned Beef, Pastrami and Turkey with Cole Slaw and Russian Dressing

#1 Corned Beef, Pastrami and Turkey with Cole Slaw and Russian Dressing

$27.95

Corned Beef, Pastrami, Turkey Triple-Decker, Cole Slaw & Russian Dressing served with a pickle

#3 Pastrami and Turkey with Cole Slaw and Russian Dressing

$22.95

Pastrami & Turkey, Cole Slaw & Russian Dressing served with a Pickle

#5 Pastrami and corned beef with Cole Slaw and Russian Dressing

#5 Pastrami and corned beef with Cole Slaw and Russian Dressing

$22.95

It's what's made us famous!! Pastrami & Corned Beef, Cole Slaw & Russian Dressing. Served with a Pickle

#7 Turkey Club

#7 Turkey Club

$22.95

13 -Nico #1

$18.50

#15 Turkey ham and swiss with Cole Slaw and Russian Dressing

$23.95

Served with a Pickle

#17 Any 3 meats with Cole Slaw and Russian Dressing

$27.95

3 Meat Triple Decker, Cole Slaw & Russian Dressing. Served with a Pickle

#18 Any 2 meats with Cole Slaw and Russian Dressing

$22.95

2 Meat Double-Decker, Cole Slaw & Russian Dressing. Served with a Pickle

Chicken Cutlet Hard Roll Provolone Roasted Pepper Let Tomato Mayo

Chicken Cutlet Hard Roll Provolone Roasted Pepper Let Tomato Mayo

$19.95

#28 California Vegetarian Sandwich (Copy)

$19.95

#29 California Salmon Sandwich (Copy)

$27.95

#30 California Chicken Sandwich

$22.95

#31Cali Cutlet

$22.95

Sandwiches

Pastrami

Pastrami

$16.95

Served with a Pickle

Corned Beef

Corned Beef

$16.95

Served with a Pickle

Turkey Off the Bone-White & Dark Meat!

Turkey Off the Bone-White & Dark Meat!

$16.95

We suggest Russian Dressing and Cole Slaw on your sandwich. Served with a Pickle

Hot Open Roasted Turkey

$23.95

Brisket

$16.95

Served with a Pickle

Hot Open Brisket Of Beef

$23.95

Roast Beef

$16.95

Tongue

$18.95

Kosher Salami

$16.95

Ham & Swiss

$13.95

Served with a Pickle

BLT on White Toast with mayo

BLT on White Toast with mayo

$13.95

Grilled Chicken

$16.95

Chicken Cutlet

$16.95
Chicken Parm Hard Roll

Chicken Parm Hard Roll

$18.95

Tuna Salad

$13.95

Homemade from and Delicious. Served with a Pickle

Open Tuna Melt with American Cheese served with Lettuce and Tomato

$15.95

Served on White Toast with American Cheese side Lettuce and Tomato. Served with a Pickle

Turkey-Chicken Salad

$12.95

Served with a Pickle

Chopped Liver

$13.95
Crispy Eggplant, Peppers & Mozz on Hard Roll

Crispy Eggplant, Peppers & Mozz on Hard Roll

$14.95

Served with a Pickle

Grilled Vegetables on a Hard Roll

Grilled Vegetables on a Hard Roll

$14.95Out of stock

Served with a Pickle

Eggplant Parm Hard Roll

$16.95

Pan Seared Salmon

$19.50

Chopped Egg & Oniona

$11.95

Reubens

Corned Beef Reuben with French Fries

$20.95

Served opened faced with sauerkraut, melted swiss cheese and Russian Dressing. Served with a Pickle

Pastrami Reuben with French Fries

$20.95

Served opened faced with sauerkraut, melted swiss cheese and Russian Dressing. Served with a Pickle

Turkey Reuben with French Fries

$20.95

Served opened faced with sauerkraut, melted swiss cheese and Russian Dressing. Served with a Pickle

Two Meat Reuben with French Fries

$26.95

Served opened faced with sauerkraut, melted swiss cheese and Russian Dressing. Served with a Pickle

Brisket Reuben with French Fries

$20.95

Served opened faced with sauteed onions, melted swiss, and a whisper of horseradish. Served with a Pickle

Chico Reuben with French Fries

Chico Reuben with French Fries

$21.50

Served opened faced with pastrami, sauerkraut, pepper jack cheese, Russian Dressing and hot sauce. Served with a Pickle

Roasted Vegetable Reuben with French Fries

$21.50

Served opened faced with sauerkraut, melted swiss cheese and Russian Dressing. Served with a Pickle

Wraps

Brisket Wrap

$19.95

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$19.95
Roasted Vegetable & Fresh Mozzarella Wrap

Roasted Vegetable & Fresh Mozzarella Wrap

$19.95

Salads

Chef's Salad

$20.00

Chef's Salad w/ Only Turkey & Swiss

$20.25

Chef's Salad w/ Only Turkey

$20.50

Chef's Salad w/ Cheese Only

Out of stock

Greek Salad

$17.00

Garden Salad

$11.50

Caeser Salad

$12.50

Burgers

The Legend Burger

The Legend Burger

$19.95

Burger With Pastrami Provolone & Fried Onions

Kansas City Burger

$19.95

27 Nieder-Burger

$20.50

Dlxe Beef Burger

$13.95

Dlxe Turkey Burger

$11.50Out of stock

Cheese Beef Burger

$14.95

Delicatessen Classics

All Beef Frank Grilled

$5.95

1/4 Pound All Beef Frankfutter. Grilled to perfection (Great Snap). Served with a Pickle

Grilled Franks Platter

$14.50

2 Grilled Franks (Great Snap) served with French Fries and Cole Slaw. Served with a Pickle

Potato Pancakes (4)

Potato Pancakes (4)

$14.95

Perfect for yourself or sharing with friends.

Tuna Salad Platter

$15.95

Old school salad platter. 2 scoops of our homemade Tuna Salad served on a bed of lettuce with Potato Salad and Cole Slaw and sliced vegetables

Chicken Salad Platter

$15.95

Cocktail Franks - Half Dozen

$11.95Out of stock

Entrees

Brisket Entree

$24.95

Grilled Chicken Breast Entree

$23.95

Crispy Chicken Cutlet Entree

$23.95

Chicken Tenders Entree

$23.95

Entree Baked Macaroni & Cheese

$14.95

Pan Seared Salmon

$26.95

Crispy Eggplant Roasted Pepper with Mozzarella

$22.95

Mediterranean Platter

Chicken Mediterranean Platter

Chicken Mediterranean Platter

$16.95Out of stock
Salmon Mediterranean Platter

Salmon Mediterranean Platter

$20.50Out of stock

Grilled Vegetables

$16.95Out of stock

Sides

Cole Slaw

$4.50+

Homemade and delicious

Potato Salad

$4.50+

Macaroni Salad

$4.50+

Sweet Peppers

$2.25

Hot Cherry Peppers

$2.25

Potato Chip

$1.00

Small Green Salad

$6.95Out of stock
Side Pickles

Side Pickles

$3.50
Onion Rings

Onion Rings

$5.95

Our onion rings have had youtube videos made about them. Enough said.

Potato Pancake

$3.95

Mac & Cheese Side Order

$8.95

Quart Pickles

$8.95

French Fries

$5.25
Potato Knish

Potato Knish

$5.50

Sauerkraut

$1.95+
Poutine

Poutine

$11.95

Beverages

Coke

$1.75

Diet Coke

$1.75

7Up

$1.75Out of stock

Ginger Ale

$1.75

Root Beer

$1.75Out of stock

Sprite Zero

$1.75Out of stock

Dr Brown's Cream

$2.50

Dr Brown's Black Cherry

$2.50

Dr Brown's Cel Ray

$2.50

Dr Brown's Diet Cream

$2.50

Dr Brown's Diet Black Cherry

$2.50

Poland Spring Bottled Water

$1.75

Sparkling Water

$2.35Out of stock

Coffee

$1.85+

The Justice Blend from TM Ward Coffee

Decaf Coffee

$1.85+

Tea

$1.50+

Decaf Tea

$1.50+

Herbal Tea

$1.50+Out of stock

Hot Chocolate

$2.25+

Iced Tea

$2.25+Out of stock

Iced Coffee

$2.25+Out of stock

Lemon Snapple

$2.95

Diet Lemon Snapple

$2.95

Brewed Iced Tea (18.5 Ounce Bottle)

$3.25

Desserts

Chocolate Chunk Cookie

$3.95

Harvest Oatmeal

$3.95

White Chocolate Cranberry Cookie

$3.95

Sugar Cookie (What Marc was called back in the day on the basketball court)

$3.95

Black and White

$4.50

Hamantashen

$3.75

Linzer Tart

$4.50

Almond Horn

$4.50

Plain Pound Cake

$4.50

Marble Pound Cake

$4.50

GLUTEN FREE CHOCOLATE CHIP

$4.25

Crumb Cake

$2.95Out of stock

All-Day Breakfasts (Copy)

Egg Platter

$10.95Out of stock

Cheese Omelette Platter

$11.95Out of stock

Bacon & Eggs Platter (Copy)

$14.95Out of stock

Ham & Eggs Platter (Copy)

$14.95Out of stock

Western Omelette Platter (Copy)

$14.95Out of stock

Scrambled Eggs w/ Nova & Onions Platter

$19.95Out of stock

Side Bacon

$4.00

CORNED BEEF HASH

$17.95Out of stock

The real deal, served with two eggs on top. A true house specialty

Corned Beef & Egg Platter (Copy)

$17.95Out of stock

Pastrami & Egg Platter (Copy)

$17.95Out of stock

Egg Sandwich

$10.95Out of stock

Bacon & Egg Sandwich

$14.95Out of stock

Ham & Egg Sandwich

$14.95Out of stock

Salami & Egg Sandwich

$17.95Out of stock

Corned Beef & Egg Sandwich

$17.95Out of stock

Pastrami & Egg Sandwich

$17.95Out of stock

Mushroom, Onion & Egg Sandwich

$9.95Out of stock

Western Omelette Sandwich

$14.95Out of stock

breakfast buffet

$15.95Out of stock

Bloody Parise

$6.95Out of stock

kids buffet

$11.95Out of stock

Hobby's Merchandise

Retail

"From bris to shiva and all the bologna in between" T-shirt

$18.00+

"Established before you were born" T-shirt

$18.00+

Hobby's Baseball Cap

$15.00
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:30 am - 2:30 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 2:30 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 2:30 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 2:30 pm
Friday11:30 am - 2:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 2:30 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

32 Branford Place, Newark, NJ 07102

Directions

Gallery
Hobby's Delicatessen & Restaurant image
Hobby's Delicatessen & Restaurant image

