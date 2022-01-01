Restaurant header imageView gallery
Burgers
American
Bars & Lounges

Hobnob Grille 3350 SE Morrison St. Portland OR 97214

review star

No reviews yet

3350 SE Morrison St. Portland OR 97214

Portland, OR 97214

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

APPETIZERS

All Three Dips

All Three Dips

$14.00

A full trio of our fresh pico de gallo, guacamole and queso dips. Served with crisp corn chips

Cheese Taters

Cheese Taters

$8.00+

Potato fries dripping with cheesy goodness

Chicken Strips

Chicken Strips

$14.00

Fresh buttermilk soaked chicken breast strips, lightly battered and laid over fries

Chips & Chili Queso

Chips & Chili Queso

$9.00

Melted cheese dip blended with chili bean, onion, garlic, tomato, and chili spices topped with fresh pico de gallo. Served with crisp corn chips

Chips & Guac

Chips & Guac

$8.00

Mild avocado dip with onion, jalapeno, garlic and lime. Served with crisp corn chips

Chips & Pico

Chips & Pico

$7.00

Garden fresh pico de gallo with crisp corn chips

Fried Mozzarella

Fried Mozzarella

$10.00

Gooey mozzarella with a light crispy coat

Fries

Fries

$5.00+

Potato fries

Onion Rings

Onion Rings

$11.00

Beer battered sweet yellow onions

Wings

Wings

$12.00+

Jumbo juicy chicken wings with crisp skin and your choice of sauce to toss

Frickles

$8.00

Extra Chips

$2.00

Fried Green Toms

$7.00

Croquettes

$9.00

SOUP, SALAD & MAC

Nob House

Nob House

$7.00+

Field greens tossed with cucumber, tomato, carrots, celery, sunflower seeds, croutons and balsamic vinaigrette. Add fried or grilled chicken?

Da Wedge

Da Wedge

$14.00

Iceberg lettuce quartered and drizzled with our bleu cheese dressing. Topped with crispy bacon chunks, tomato, croutons and bleu cheese crumbles

Taco Salad

Taco Salad

$14.00

Chopped lettuces in a crispy flour tortilla bowl. Topped with seasoned ground beef or grilled chicken, shredded cheese, guacamole, pico de gallo and sour cream

Vegan Chili

Vegan Chili

$5.00+

Fresh vegan red chili topped with diced onion and shredded cheese

Soup of the Moment

Soup of the Moment

$5.00+

Just ask.. subject to change at any moment

Big Daddy Mac

Big Daddy Mac

$7.00+

Sautéed onion and chili flakes, large macaroni & our house made cheese sauce under toasted bread crumbs

SANDS, DOGS & BURGERS

Back Alley Dog

Back Alley Dog

$8.00+

All beef weiner in a toasted poppy seed bun topped with relish, jalapeno, pickle wedge, tomato and mustard

Chili Dog

Chili Dog

$9.00+

All beef weiner topped with hot chili, melted mozzarella and fire roasted red bell peppers

Fried Cheese BLT

Fried Cheese BLT

$13.00

Thick crispy bacon and fried mozzarella sandwiched in between toasted slices of Texas toast, lettuce and tomato

Chicken Sandwich

Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

Served grilled or crispy with avocado spread, bacon, lettuce and tomato

As You Wish

As You Wish

$12.00

Start with a chicken breast, beef or veggie patty and add what ya wish.

Gunpowder Bacon Bleu

Gunpowder Bacon Bleu

$14.00

Rolled in our gunpowder sealing spice and blackened on a toasted pub bun with lettuce, tomato, crispy bacon, bleu cheese dressing and crumbles

Beanut Putter Pacon Bickle

Beanut Putter Pacon Bickle

$14.00

Grilled patty on a toasted pub bun slathered with peanut butter sauce, thick bacon, cool pickles and mayo

Chili Cheese Melt

Chili Cheese Melt

$14.00

Grilled cheese burger with hobnob veggie chili & tomato

WEEKLY CHEF'S BURGER

$14.00

Grilled Cheese

$8.00

Steak Parma

$13.00

DESSERT

Cheesecake

$9.00Out of stock

Bread Pudding

$9.00Out of stock

SODA/COFFEE/TEA

COKE

$4.00

DIET

$4.00

SPRITE

$4.00

ORANGE SODA

$4.00

CLUB SODA

$4.00

LEMONADE

$4.00

ROOT BEER

$4.00

KID DRINK

$3.00

COCK & BULL

$5.00

COFFEE

$4.00

DECAF

$4.00

RED BULL

$6.00

STAFF RED BULL

$1.50

HOT TEA

$4.00

ICED TEA

$4.00

JUICES

ORANGE JUICE

$5.00

CRANBERRY

$5.00

APPLE

$5.00

PINEAPPLE

$5.00

GRAPEFRUIT

$5.00

FRESH SQUEEZED

$6.00

VIRGIN BLOODY MARY

$6.00

DAIRY

MILK

$5.00

GROWLERS & BOTTLES

NOB GROWLER

$56.75

NOB GROWLER W/FILL

$67.00

22OZ WATER BOTTLE

$32.00

32OZ WATER BOTTLE

$39.50

T'S & JERSEYS

LADIES T MED

$15.00

LADIES T LRG

$15.00

LADIES T XL

$15.00

REG T MED

$15.00

REG T LRG

$15.00

REG T XL

$15.00

JERSEY MED

$32.00

JERSEY LRG

$35.00

JERSEY XL

$38.00

HATS

BLACK & STONE NOB HAT

$20.00

DISTRESSED BLUE HAT

$20.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Local watering hole with a burger problem.

Location

3350 SE Morrison St. Portland OR 97214, Portland, OR 97214

Directions

Gallery
Hobnob Grille image
Hobnob Grille image
Hobnob Grille image

Similar restaurants in your area

The Matador - East Portland
orange star4.2 • 1,680
2424 E Burnside Portland, OR 97214
View restaurantnext
Cup and Saucer Cafe inc - 3566 SE Hawthorne Blvd
orange starNo Reviews
3566 SE Hawthorne Blvd portland, OR 97214
View restaurantnext
Cicoria Pizzeria
orange star4.7 • 29
3377 SE Division Portland, OR 97202
View restaurantnext
Jam on Hawthorne
orange star4.6 • 4,926
2239 SE Hawthorne Blvd Portland, OR 97214
View restaurantnext
Esan Thai - SE Division
orange star4.6 • 572
3003 SE Division Street Portland, OR 97202
View restaurantnext
Hey Love - 920 E Burnside St.
orange star4.6 • 478
920 E Burnside St Portland, OR 97214
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Portland

Tusk
orange star4.5 • 8,961
2448 E Burnside Portland, OR 97216
View restaurantnext
Next Level Burger - Hawthorne
orange star4.7 • 8,287
4121 SE Hawthorne Blvd Portland, OR 97214
View restaurantnext
Ava Gene's
orange star4.5 • 7,473
3377 SE Division Street Portland, OR 97202
View restaurantnext
Jam on Hawthorne
orange star4.6 • 4,926
2239 SE Hawthorne Blvd Portland, OR 97214
View restaurantnext
Killer Burger - Sellwood
orange star4.6 • 4,819
8728 SE 17th Portland, OR 97202
View restaurantnext
A Cena Ristorante
orange star4.7 • 3,680
7742 SE 13th Ave Portland, OR 97202
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Portland
Lake Oswego
review star
Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)
Happy Valley
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
Beaverton
review star
Avg 4.6 (42 restaurants)
Vancouver
review star
Avg 4.5 (52 restaurants)
West Linn
review star
Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)
Gresham
review star
Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)
Hillsboro
review star
Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)
Oregon City
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Sherwood
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston