  • Atlanta
  • HOBNOB Neighborhood Tavern - Atlantic Station
HOBNOB Neighborhood Tavern Atlantic Station

No reviews yet

245 18TH ST

ATLANTA, GA 30363

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Main Menu

Salads

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$13.95

Parmesean bread brunbs, lemon garlic dressing

Spring Salad

Spring Salad

$14.95

Acorn squash, arugula, dried cherries, goat cheese, pumpkin seeds, balsamic vineagrette

Wedge Salad

Wedge Salad

$12.95

Iceberg lettuce, marinated tomatoes, bacon , blue cheese

Mother Nature Bowl

Mother Nature Bowl

$16.95

Spring Greens, Cilantro Quinoa, Dried Cranberries, Cucumber, Pickled Onions, Avocado, Feta Cheese, Basil Dressing

Starters

Blackened Salmon Tacos

Blackened Salmon Tacos

$15.95

Chipolte mayo, pico

Blue Cheese Chips

Blue Cheese Chips

$11.95

blue cheese fondue, chives, tavern chip

BUffalo Chicken Dip

BUffalo Chicken Dip

$13.95

Cheddar, cream cheese, bacon, tavern chips

Chicken Wings

$16.95
Fried Green Tomatoes

Fried Green Tomatoes

$11.95

Sirachca remoulade, goat cheese, basil, jalapeno tomato jam

Hummus

Hummus

$11.95

Pimento Cheese

$12.95

picked banana peppers, dill pickles, tavern chips

Pork Tacos

Pork Tacos

$14.95

Braised pork shoulder, pepper vineagar slaw, salsa verde clinatro

Pretzels

Pretzels

$9.95

beer cheese and honey mustard

Shrimp Tacos

$14.95

Chrispy shrimp, chipolte law, avocado crema

Tomato Bisque

$6.95+

parmesean cheese, basil

Wicked Tuna

Wicked Tuna

$15.95

ahi tuna, avocado, chile garlic sauce, tavern chips

Southern Spring Rolls

$11.95

Specialties

12hr Porter Braised Short Rib

12hr Porter Braised Short Rib

$24.95

Mashed potatoes, Brussels sprouts, horseradish

Chicken & Waffles

Chicken & Waffles

$16.95

Sweet Granny Waffles, Buttermilk Fried Chicken Breast, French Fries

Chicken Tenders

$15.95

Honey Mustard, BBQ sauce, Fries

Fish and Chips

Fish and Chips

$21.95

Beer battered Haddock, tartar sauce, fries

Mac and Cheese

Mac and Cheese

$10.95

3 Cheese blend, toasted bread crumbs

Meatloaf

Meatloaf

$22.95

Wagyu Beef, Tomato Jam, Tobacco Onions, Mashed Potatoes

Mother Nature Bowl

Mother Nature Bowl

$16.95

Spring Greens, Cilantro Quinoa, Dried Cranberries, Cucumber, Pickled Onions, Avocado, Feta Cheese, Basil Dressing

Shrimp and Grits

$19.95

Spicy Andouille sausage, Roasted Toamatoes, Cheese Grits

Steak Frites

Steak Frites

$29.95

Center Cut Sirloin, Red Wine Reduction, Parmesean Truffle Fries

Tavern Salmon

Tavern Salmon

$22.95

Broccoli, Mashed Potatoes, Lemon Basil Butter

Kids Menu

Kids Chicken Tenders

$8.95

Kids Mac and Cheese

$8.95

Kids Cheese Burger

$8.95

Kids Grilled Chz

$8.95

Kids Grilled Chix

$8.95

Sides

Broccoli

$5.00

Collard Greens

$5.00

French Fries

$5.00

Mashed Potatoes

$5.00

Side Avocado

$2.00

Side Chips

$4.00

Side of Pita

$5.00

Side of Toast

$5.00

Premium Sides

Brussels Sprouts

$7.00

Fresh Fruit

$7.00
Paremsean Truffle Fries

Paremsean Truffle Fries

$7.00

SD Mac & Cheese

$7.00

Small Wedge Salad

$7.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$7.00

Protein Add Ons

Add Grilled Chicken

$6.00

Add Tuna

$14.00

Add Salmon

$11.00

Add Shrimp

$7.00

Add Steak

$14.00

Add fried chicken

$6.00

Desserts

Bread Pudding

$7.50

Chocolate Peanut Butter Cake

$7.50

Double Chocolate Tart-GF

$7.50

Ice Cream

$3.00

Key Lime Pie

$7.50

Oreo Cheesecake

$7.50

Brunch

Apple French Toast

$15.95

Challah bread, Apple Butter, Mascarpone, Oatmeal Streusel, Apple Caramel Sauce

Breakfast Burger

Breakfast Burger

$15.95

Waffle Bun, Chicken Sausage, Bacon, Over Easy Eggs, Potato Hash, Syrup

Chicken & Waffles

Chicken & Waffles

$16.95

Sweet Garnny Waffles, Buttermilk Fried Chicken, Fries, syrup and butter

Fried Egg BLTA

$14.95

2 fried eggs, lettuce, Tomato, Avocado, Garlic Aoili, Tomato Jalapeno Jam, fires

Shrimp and Grits

$19.95

Andoullie sausage, Shrimp, Roasted Tomato, Cheese Grits

Short Rib Hash

$17.95

2 eggs, Beer Braised Short Rib, Potatoes, Peppers and Onions, Cheedar, Sriracha Mayo

Steak and Eggs

Steak and Eggs

$19.95

Grilled sirloin, 2 eggs, poataoes, Chimichurri

The Southerner

The Southerner

$15.95

Biscuit, meats, 2 eggs, sausage gravy, potato hash

Brunch Sides

1 Egg

$2.00

Bacon (3)

$6.00

Biscuits (2)

$5.00

Cheese Grits

$5.00

Side Fruit

$6.00

Poatato Hash

$5.00

Sausage Chicken

$5.00

Pork Sausage

$5.00

Two Eggs

$4.00

Side of Toast

$5.00

NA Beverage Menu

NON-ALCOHOLIC BEVERAGES

*Hildon Sparkling

$5.00

*Water

Abita Cream Soda

$5.25

Arnold Palmer

$2.99

Club Soda

$2.99

Coffee

$2.99

Coke

$2.99

Coke Zero

$2.99

Cranberry

$3.50

Diet Coke

$2.99

Fanta Orange

$2.99

GingerAle

$2.99

Hot Tea

$2.99

Lemonade

$2.99

Milk

$2.50

Mr. Pibb

$2.99Out of stock

No Bev

Orange Juice

$3.99

Pineapple

$3.50

Pom

$4.50

Shinley Temple

$3.50

Sprite

$2.99

Strawberry Lemonade

$4.25

Sweet Tea

$2.99

Unsweet Tea

$2.99
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Refined Tavern Fare with a Southern Flair. Now with Four Locations - Brookhaven, Perimeter, Alpharetta/Halcyon and Atlantic Station.

Website

Location

245 18TH ST, ATLANTA, GA 30363

Directions

