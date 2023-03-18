HOBNOB Neighborhood Tavern Dunwoody/Perimeter
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Refined Tavern Fare with a Southern Flair. Now with Four Locations - Brookhaven, Perimeter, Alpharetta/Halcyon and Atlantic Station.
Location
1221 ASHFORD CROSSING, ATLANTA, GA 30346
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
26 Thai Kitchen & Bar - Perimeter
No Reviews
4400 Ashford Dunwoody Rd Suite 2090 atlanta, GA 30346
View restaurant
Breakers Korean Grill & BBQ - Atlanta - Ashford Crossing
No Reviews
Ashford Crossing Dunwoody, GA 30346
View restaurant
The Brass Tap - Atlanta GA (Permiter Center)
4.4 • 345
4505 Ashford Dunwoody Road Atlanta, GA 30346
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in ATLANTA
Gu's Dumplings - Krog Street Market
4.6 • 13,860
99 Krog St NE Suite M Atlanta, GA 30307
View restaurant
Chopt Creative Salad Co. - Ansley Mall
4.7 • 8,067
Ansley Mall 1544 Piedmont Ave NE Atlanta, GA 30324
View restaurant