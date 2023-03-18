  • Home
  • /
  • Atlanta
  • /
  • HOBNOB Neighborhood Tavern - Dunwoody/Perimeter
Restaurant header imageView gallery

HOBNOB Neighborhood Tavern Dunwoody/Perimeter

review star

No reviews yet

1221 ASHFORD CROSSING

ATLANTA, GA 30346

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Popular Items

Chicken Wings
Short Rib Melt
Chicken Tenders

Main Menu

Salads

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$13.95

Parmesean bread brunbs, lemon garlic dressing

Fall Harvest Salad

Fall Harvest Salad

$14.95

Acorn squash, arugula, dried cherries, goat cheese, pumpkin seeds, balsamic vineagrette

Wedge Salad

Wedge Salad

$12.95

Iceberg lettuce, marinated tomatoes, bacon , blue cheese

Mother Nature Bowl

Mother Nature Bowl

$16.95

Spring Greens, Cilantro Quinoa, Dried Cranberries, Cucumber, Pickled Onions, Avocado, Feta Cheese, Basil Dressing

Starters

Blackened Salmon Tacos

Blackened Salmon Tacos

$15.95

Chipolte mayo, pico

Blue Cheese Chips

Blue Cheese Chips

$11.95

blue cheese fondue, chives, tavern chip

BUffalo Chicken Dip

BUffalo Chicken Dip

$13.95

Cheddar, cream cheese, bacon, tavern chips

Chicken Wings

$16.95
Fried Green Tomatoes

Fried Green Tomatoes

$11.95

Sirachca remoulade, goat cheese, basil, jalapeno tomato jam

Hummus

Hummus

$11.95

Pimento Cheese

$12.95

picked banana peppers, dill pickles, tavern chips

Pork Tacos

Pork Tacos

$14.95

Braised pork shoulder, pepper vineagar slaw, salsa verde clinatro

Pretzels

Pretzels

$9.95

beer cheese and honey mustard

Shrimp Tacos

$14.95

Chrispy shrimp, chipolte law, avocado crema

Tomato Bisque

$6.95+

parmesean cheese, basil

Wicked Tuna

Wicked Tuna

$15.95

ahi tuna, avocado, chile garlic sauce, tavern chips

Specialties

12hr Porter Braised Short Rib

12hr Porter Braised Short Rib

$24.95

Mashed potatoes, Brussels sprouts, horseradish

Chicken & Waffles

Chicken & Waffles

$16.95

Sweet Granny Waffles, Buttermilk Fried Chicken Breast, French Fries

Chicken Tenders

$15.95

Honey Mustard, BBQ sauce, Fries

Fish and Chips

Fish and Chips

$21.95

Beer battered Haddock, tartar sauce, fries

Mac and Cheese

Mac and Cheese

$10.95

3 Cheese blend, toasted bread crumbs

Meatloaf

Meatloaf

$22.95

Wagyu Beef, Tomato Jam, Tobacco Onions, Mashed Potatoes

Mother Nature Bowl

Mother Nature Bowl

$16.95

Spring Greens, Cilantro Quinoa, Dried Cranberries, Cucumber, Pickled Onions, Avocado, Feta Cheese, Basil Dressing

Shrimp and Grits

$19.95

Spicy Andouille sausage, Roasted Toamatoes, Cheese Grits

Steak Frites

Steak Frites

$29.95

Center Cut Sirloin, Red Wine Reduction, Parmesean Truffle Fries

Tavern Salmon

Tavern Salmon

$22.95

Broccoli, Mashed Potatoes, Lemon Basil Butter

Burgers and Sandwiches

19th Hole Grilled Cheese

19th Hole Grilled Cheese

$15.95

Sharp Cheddar Boursin Spread, Bacon Jam, Sweet Banana Peppers, Tomato, Smoked Gouda, Sour Dough

Americana Burger

Americana Burger

$15.95

American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Dill Pickles

BBQ Pig Roast Sandwich

BBQ Pig Roast Sandwich

$15.95

Coca Cola Braised Shoulder, Pepper Vineagar Slaw, House BBQ sauce

Crispy Fish Sandwich

Crispy Fish Sandwich

$16.95

Beer Battered Haddock, Pickled Onions, Tartar Sauce

Fried Chicken Sandwich

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$15.95

Buttermilk Fried Chicken Breast, Chipolte Slaw, Dill Pickles

Hometown Burger

Hometown Burger

$18.95

PImento Cheese, Fried Egg, Pickles, Bacon

Kentucky Burger

Kentucky Burger

$17.95

Bacon Jam, Bourbon Onions adn Mushrooms, Smoked Gouda

Mediterranean Chicken Sandwich

Mediterranean Chicken Sandwich

$15.95

Lemon Garlic Marinated Chicken, Provolone, Arugula, Caramelized Onions, Garlic Aioli

Short Rib Melt

Short Rib Melt

$19.95

Porter Braised Shirt Rib, Provolone, Horseradish Mayo,Pickled Veges

Turkey Burger

Turkey Burger

$14.95

Provalone, Tomato, Arugula, PIckled Onions, Basil Mayo

Wise Guy Burger

Wise Guy Burger

$17.95

Caramelized onions, Bacon Jam, Bacon Strips, Cheddar Cheese

Kids Menu

Kids Chicken Tenders

$8.95

Kids Mac and Cheese

$8.95

Kids Cheese Burger

$8.95

Kids Grilled Cheese

$8.95

Kids Grilled Chix & Mash

$8.95

Sides

Broccoli

$5.00

Collard Greens

$5.00

French Fries

$5.00

Mashed Potatoes

$5.00

Side Chips

$4.00

Side of Pita

$2.00

Side of Toast (2)

$2.00

Premium Sides

Brussels Sprouts

$7.00

Fresh Fruit

$7.00
Paremsean Truffle Fries

Paremsean Truffle Fries

$7.00

SD Mac & Cheese

$7.00

Small Caesar Salad

$7.00

Small Wedge Salad

$7.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$7.00

Desserts

Chocolate Peanut Butter Cake

$7.50

Double Chocolate Tart-GF

$7.50

Key Lime Pie

$7.50

Oreo Cheesecake

$7.50

Ice Cream

$2.50

Brunch

Apple French Toast

$15.95

Challah bread, Apple Butter, Mascarpone, Oatmeal Streusel, Apple Caramel Sauce

Breakfast Burger

Breakfast Burger

$15.95

Waffle Bun, Chicken Sausage, Bacon, Over Easy Eggs, Potato Hash, Syrup

Breakfast Burritto

$14.95

Scrambled Eggs, Sausage, Peppers, Cheddar, Salsa, Potato Hash

Chef's Omelet

$14.95
Chicken and Waffles

Chicken and Waffles

$16.95

Sweet Garnny Waffles, Buttermilk Fried Chicken, Fries, syrup and butter

Fried Egg BLTA

$14.95

2 fried eggs, lettuce, Tomato, Avocado, Garlic Aoili, Tomato Jalapeno Jam, fires

Shrimp and Grits

$19.95

Andoullie sausage, Shrimp, Roasted Tomato, Cheese Grits

Million Dollar Omlette

Million Dollar Omlette

$13.95

Eggs White Omelet, Spinach, Mushrooms, Onions, Ground Turkey, Feta. Greek Yogurt and Fresh Fruit

Nutella French Toast

Nutella French Toast

$15.95

Challah Bread, Mascarpone, Nutella, Maple Syrup

Pancakes

$14.95

2 eggs, Bacon or Sausage, Maple Syrup

Salmon Cake Benedict

Salmon Cake Benedict

$17.95

Salmon Croquettes, Poached eggs, English Muffin, Arugula, Breakfast Hash, Hollandaise Hot Sauce

Short Rib Hash

$17.95

2 eggs, Beer Braised Short Rib, Potatoes, Peppers and Onions, Cheedar, Sriracha Mayo

Steak and Eggs

Steak and Eggs

$19.95

Grilled sirloin, 2 eggs, poataoes, Chimichurri

The Southerner

The Southerner

$15.95

Biscuit, meats, 2 eggs, sausage gravy, potato hash

Brunch Sides

1 Egg

$2.00

1 Pancake

$2.50

Bacon (3)

$6.00

Biscuits (2)

$5.00

Cheese Grits

$5.00

Fruit

$6.00

Poatato Hash

$5.00

Sausage (2)

$6.00

Protein Add Ons

Add Grilled Chix (7oz)

$7.00

Add Tuna (5oz)

$14.00

Add Tuna (10oz)

$28.00

Add Salmon

$11.00

Add Shrimp (6)

$6.00

Add Steak

$14.00

Add Salmon Croquette (1)

$6.00

NA Beverage Menu

NON-ALCOHOLIC BEVERAGES

No Bev

Water

Club Soda

$2.99

Coffee

$2.99

Coke

$2.99

Coke Zero

$2.99

Diet Coke

$2.99

Fanta Orange

$2.99

Hot Tea

$2.99

Lemonade

$2.99

Milk

$2.50

Mr. Pibb

$2.99

Orange Juice

$3.99

Sprite

$2.99

Sweet Tea

$2.99

Unsweet Tea

$2.99
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Refined Tavern Fare with a Southern Flair. Now with Four Locations - Brookhaven, Perimeter, Alpharetta/Halcyon and Atlantic Station.

Website

Location

1221 ASHFORD CROSSING, ATLANTA, GA 30346

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Joey D's Oak Room -
orange starNo Reviews
1015 Crown Pointe Pkwy Dunwoody, GA 30338
View restaurantnext
Wholesume Juice Bar
orange starNo Reviews
1260 Ashford crossing Atlanta, GA 30346
View restaurantnext
26 Thai Kitchen & Bar - Perimeter
orange starNo Reviews
4400 Ashford Dunwoody Rd Suite 2090 atlanta, GA 30346
View restaurantnext
Breakers Korean Grill & BBQ - Atlanta - Ashford Crossing
orange starNo Reviews
Ashford Crossing Dunwoody, GA 30346
View restaurantnext
The Brass Tap - Atlanta GA (Permiter Center)
orange star4.4 • 345
4505 Ashford Dunwoody Road Atlanta, GA 30346
View restaurantnext
The Local Expedition - Sandy Springs
orange starNo Reviews
1110 Hammond Drive NE Suite 15 Sandy Springs, GA 30328
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in ATLANTA

Gu's Dumplings - Krog Street Market
orange star4.6 • 13,860
99 Krog St NE Suite M Atlanta, GA 30307
View restaurantnext
Fresh to Order
orange star4.6 • 9,016
860 Peachtree St Atlanta, GA 30308
View restaurantnext
Chopt Creative Salad Co. - Ansley Mall
orange star4.7 • 8,067
Ansley Mall 1544 Piedmont Ave NE Atlanta, GA 30324
View restaurantnext
Farm Burger - Buckhead
orange star4.4 • 6,021
3365 Piedmont Rd NE Atlanta, GA 30305
View restaurantnext
Fresh to Order
orange star4.6 • 5,116
1260 Cumberland Mall Atlanta, GA 30339
View restaurantnext
Hawkers Asian Street Fare - Atlanta
orange star4.3 • 4,889
661 Auburn Ave Northeast Atlanta, GA 30312
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near ATLANTA
Decatur
review star
Avg 4.4 (47 restaurants)
Smyrna
review star
Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)
Tucker
review star
Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)
Stone Mountain
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
Forest Park
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Marietta
review star
Avg 4.3 (59 restaurants)
Norcross
review star
Avg 4.5 (32 restaurants)
Lithia Springs
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Austell
review star
Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston