HOBNOB Peachtree City
240 City Circle
Pecahtree City, GA 30269
Main Menu
Start, Snack, Share
- Creamy Tomato Bisque
parmesan cheese, basil$6.95
- Hummus Duo
Classic & Roasted Red Pepper Hummus, Za'atar Seasoning, Grilled Lemon, Marinated Tomatoes, Cucumber, Carrots, Celery Sticks, Grilled Pita Points$12.95
- Fried Green Tomatoes
Sriracha Remoulade, Goat Cheese Crumbles, Basil Tomato Jam$11.95
- Pimento Cheese
Classic Pimento Cheese, Pickled Banana Peppers, Dill Pickles, Tavern Chips$12.95
- Wicked Tuna
Ahi Tuna, Avocado, Chile Garlic Sauce, Furikake, Tavern Chips, Scallions, Tobacco Onions$15.95
- Spinach Parmesan Dip
Spinach, Artichoke Hearts, Parmesan, Mozzarella, Tavern Chips$12.95
- Classic Chicken Wings
Choice of Sauce: Mild, Hot, Lemon Pepper, Garlic-Parmesan, Mango Habanero, Bourbon Peach, Spicy Caribbean Jerk or House BBQ. All flats or drums +4$16.95
- Blue Cheese Chips
Blue Cheese Fondue, Sour Cream, Chives, Tavern Chips$11.95
- Spicy Fried Cauliflower
Ginger Ale Tempura Batter, Sweet Chili Sauce, Buttermilk Ranch, Hot Sauce Powder$12.95
- Soft Pretzels
Beer Cheese$9.95
- Wagyu Meatballs
Wagyu Beef, HOBNOB Spice Blend, Marinara Sauce, Mozzarella, Parmesan$12.95
- Blackened Salmon Tacos (2)
Chipotle Mayo, Lettuce, Pico de Gallo, Flour Tortillas.$10.95
- Taco of the Day
Ask your server for details!$9.95
- Shrimp Tacos (2)
Blackened Shrimp, Chipotle Coleslaw, Avocado Crema, Cilantro, Flour Tortillas.$9.95
- Ladies Night Board$15.00
Salads
- Wedge Salad
Iceberg Lettuce, Cherry Tomatoes, Crumbled Bacon, Blue Cheese$12.95
- Caesar Salad
Parmesan Bread Crumbs, Lemon Parmesan Dressing$13.95
- Seasonal Salad
Arugula, Dried Cranberries, Goat Cheese Crumbles, Pineapple, Pumpkin Seeds, Balsamic Vinaigrette$14.95
- Hob-Cob Salad
Romaine, Arugula, Diced Chicken, Chopped Bacon, Hard-Boiled Egg, Blue Cheese Crumbles, Marinated Tomatoes, Choice of Dressing Swap out the diced chicken for any other protein. +3$17.95
Sandwiches
- The Cuban
Pineapple mojo pork, black forest ham, sliced pickles, yellow mustard, melty Swiss, griddled Cuban bun, French fries.$16.95
- Mediterranean Chicken Sandwich
Lemon garlic marinated chicken breast, provolone, tomato, arugula, caramelized onions, garlic aioli, sourdough bread, French fries.$15.95
- Short Rib Royale
12-hour braised beef short rib, pickled veggies, provolone, ciabatta roll, French fries.$19.95
- The Reuben
House sliced corned beef, not so secret house sauce, sauerkraut, melty Swiss, marbled rye bread, French fries.$18.95
- Big Catch Po Boy
Beer Battered Haddock, Shredded Lettuce, Sliced Tomato, Tartar Sauce, Buttered, Toasted Long Roll$16.95
- Fried Chicken Sandwich
Buttermilk pickle brined fried chicken, chipotle coleslaw, dill pickles, brioche bun, French fries.$15.95
- Buffalo Chicken
Crispy Fried Chicken Breast, House Hot Sauce, Ranch Dressing, Blue Cheese Crumbles, Brioche Bun$16.95
- Salmon BLT
Seasoned and Seared Salmon Fillet, Shredded Lettuce, Sliced Tomato, Crispy Bacon, Sriracha Remoulade, Toasted Sourdough Bread$18.95
Burgers
- Wise Guy
Caramelized Onions, Tomato Jam, Bacon Strips, Cheddar Cheese, Tobacco Onions$17.95
- Americana
American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Dill Pickles, Not-So-Secret Sauce. Add bacon +2.$15.95
- Southwest Chorizo
House-Blended Chorizo Single Patty, Roasted Poblano Peppers, Caramelized Onions, Jalapeno Queso, Sliced Tomato, Chipotle Aioli$16.95
- Black Bean Veggie
Spicy Black Bean Single Patty, Shredded Lettuce, Sliced Tomato, Jalapeno Queso, Chive Aioli$15.95
- Big Time Wagyu
Double Wagyu Smash Patties, Truffled Mushrooms, Cave Aged Gruyere, Pancetta, Truffle Aioli, Fresh Herbs, Sesame Brioche$22.95
- My Hometown
Pimento Cheese, Fried Egg, Pickles, Bacon, Garlic Aioli$18.95
- Old Kentucky
Bourbon Caramelized Onions & Mushrooms, Cheddar Cheese$17.95
Tavern Specialties
- Tavern Salmon
Cast-Iron Seared Salmon Fillet, Mashed Potatoes, Steamed Broccoli$24.95
- Bourbon Peach Pork Chop
Grilled Pork Chop, Bourbon Peach Glaze, Mashed Potatoes, Collard Greens$21.95
- 12-Hour Porter Braised Boneless Short Rib
Mashed potatoes, brussels sprouts, horseradish cream.$24.95
- Fish & Chips
Beer battered haddock, tartar sauce, chipotle coleslaw, French fries.$21.95
- Low Country Shrimp & Grits
Spicy Andouille sausage, roasted tomato cream, chipotle, scallions, cheese grits.$19.95
- Mac & Cheese
Provolone, sharp cheddar, gruyere cheeses, buttered bread crumbs. Add: shrimp +7, grilled chicken +6, salmon* (4oz) +7, seared sesame tuna* +11, steak* (4oz) +11.$10.95
- Southern Buttermilk Chicken Tenders
Honey mustard, sweet BBQ sauce, French fries.$15.95
- Chicken & Waffles
House-made Belgian Style Waffle, Buttermilk Brined Fried Chicken, Hot Honey, Syrup,Cinnamon Butter$16.95
- Mother Nature Bowl
Spring Mix, Quinoa, Dried Cranberries, Cucumber, Avocado, Feta Cheese, Marinated Tomatoes, Basil Dressing. Add: Shrimp... 7 • Grilled Chicken* 6 • Salmon*{40z}... 7 • Seared Sesame Tuna* . • 1 1$16.95
- Steak Frites
9 oz. Center Cut Sirloin, Parmesan Truffle Fries, House Steak Sauce$29.95
Sides
Premium Sides
Desserts
Kids
NA Beverage Menu
NON-ALCOHOLIC BEVERAGES
Game Day To-Go Menu
Game Day
- Southern Belle Pimento Cheese
Includes house-made potato chips.$25.00
- Edamame Hummus
Includes grilled pita, carrots, celery.$25.00
- Spinach Parmesan Dip
Spinach, artichoke hearts, parmesan, mozzarella, white truffle oil, tavern potato chips.$25.00
- Soft Pretzels
Includes warm beer cheese.$25.00OUT OF STOCK
- Classic Chicken Wings
Select 1 or 2 sauces: Mild, hot, lemon pepper, honey ginger sriracha, spicy Caribbean, bourbon peach, garlic parmesan, or barbecue. Includes: ranch and blue cheese dressing, celery, carrots.$40.00
- Summer Salad
Acorn squash, arugula, dried cranberries, pumpkin seeds, goat cheese crumbles, balsamic vinaigrette.Half Pan: Serves 6-10$45.00
- Caesar Salad
Parmesan bread crumbs, lemon parmesan dressing. Half Pan: Serves 6-10$45.00
- Southern Buttermilk Chicken Tenders
Served with honey mustard and barbecue dipping sauce.$85.00
- Taco Station
Flour tortillas, pico de gallo, smashed avocado, shredded cheese, avocado cream, and lettuce. Serves up to 6.$25.00
- Wagyu Meatballs
Wagyu beef, HOBNOB spice blend, marinara sauce, mozzarella, parmesan.$30.00
- Mac & Cheese$25.00
- Collard Greens$25.00
- Buttermilk Mashed Potatoes$25.00
Super Sunday Meals To Go
Options
- Option 1
Serves 4-6 Includes Hummus, Pimento Cheese Dip, 20 Chicken Wings (with celery and carrots), 1lb of Pulled pork (with slider buns & slaw), Tavern Chips, Macaroni & Cheese, 1 Gallon of Iced Tea (sweet or unsweet).$95.00
- Option 2
Serves 8-10 Includes Hummus, Pimento Cheese Dip, 50 Chicken Wings (with celery & carrots), 1.5lb of Pulled Pork (with slider buns & slaw), Tavern Chips, Macaroni & Cheese, 1 Gallon of Iced Tea (sweet or unsweet)$165.00
Bourbon Club
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
HOBNOB is a neighborhood tavern serving local fare. We have events and specials every night of the week and are always the best spot to watch your favorite sports. Our commitment to each community we serve is to be a good neighbor, providing a fun atmosphere for lunch, dinner, and weekend brunch. We are known for our comprehensive bourbon list and our award-winning burgers.
240 City Circle, Pecahtree City, GA 30269