Hobnob RVA

6010 Hermitage Rd

Richmond, VA 23228

EARLY SUMMER MENU

STARTERS

SHRIMP TOMATOES

$15.00

FRIED OYSTERS

$15.00

TUNA TARTAR

$17.00

SAUSAGE PIZZA

$13.00

BREAD FOR SPREADS

$2.00

BREAD SERVICE

CRAB DIP

$15.00

DUCK WONTONS

$15.00

SOUP & SALAD

SOUP - CUP

$4.00

SOUP - BOWL

$6.00

STEAK WEDGE

$16.00

COBB SALAD

$14.00

TUNA NICOISE

$16.00

BLACKBERRY GOAT SALAD

$14.00

GREEK ARUGULA

$14.00

EXTRA DRESSING

DINNER ENTREES

SHRIMP PESTO

$22.00

FLAT IRON

$29.00

PORK CHOP

$27.00

SHRIMP & GRITS - DINNER

$21.00

DUCK BREAST

$29.00Out of stock

RATATOUILLE

$19.00

CRAB CAKES

$29.00

GRILLED TUNA

$24.00

LUNCH ENTREES

SHRIMP & GRITS - LUNCH

$17.00

FISH & CHIPS

$14.00

SANDWICHES

FRIED CHICKEN SANDWICH

$14.00

SMASH BURGER

$13.00

PIMENTO CHEESE BLT

$14.00

SUMMER VEGETABLE

$13.00

CRAB CAKE SANDWICH

$15.00

SHRIMP PO'BOY

$15.00

SIDES

FRESH CUT FRIES

$3.00

CUCUMBER SALAD

$3.00

ROASTED RED POTATOES

$3.00

ONION RINGS

$4.00

MAC N CHEESE

$3.00

ASPRAGUS - SIDE

$5.00

SIDE SALAD

$5.00

POTATO SALAD

$3.00

SALAD UPCHARGE

$2.00

KETTLE CHIPS

$2.00

CUP OF SOUP UPCHARGE

$2.00

BOWL OF SOUP UPCHARGE

$4.00

KIDS MENU

KIDS MENU

KIDS BURGER

$7.00

KIDS TENDERS

$6.00

GRILLED CHEESE

$6.00

KIDS MAC

$6.00

KIDS PENNE

$6.00

KIDS FISH

$6.00

KIDS BRUNCH

KIDS FRENCH TOAST

$6.00

KIDS WAFFLE

$6.00

KIDS PANCAKE

$6.00

KIDS TENDERS

$6.00

DESSERTS

DESSERT

CHOCOLATE PEANUT BUTTER PIE

$6.00

LEMON BLUEBERRY CHEESECAKE

$6.00

KEY LIME PIE

$6.00

CHOCOLATE CHARLOTTE CAKE

$6.00

NAPOLEON CAKE

$6.00

NIGHTINGALE ICE CREAM SANDWICH

$4.00

WHOLE CHOC P.NUT BUTTER PIE

$35.00

WHOLE KEY LIME PIE

$35.00

WHOLE CHEESECAKE

$45.00

WHOLE CHARLOTTE CAKE

$45.00

WHOLE NAPOLEON CAKE

$45.00

DRINKS

SPECIALTY COCKTAILS

Pomegranate Daiquiri

$13.00

Virago white rum, pama liqueur, lime juice, simple syrup

Summer Spritz

$12.00

St. Germain (elderflower liqueur), mint, lemon juice, prosecco, soda water

Basil Daisy

$14.00

Cirrus vodka, aperol, lemon juice, simple syrup, basil

Blackberry Bramble

$13.00

Henrick's gin, blackberry puree, lemon juice, soda water

Sunset Sour

$14.00

Woodford Reserve bourbon, pineapple juice, lemon juice, simple syrup

MIXED BERRY MULE

$13.00

WINE

GLS FOSSIL POINT PINOT NOIR

$12.00

GLS MI TERRUNO MALBEC

$10.00

GLS LOS NOQUES RED BLEND

$8.00

GLS ULTRAVIOLET CABERNET

$12.00

GLS IL LASCONE CHIANTI

$9.00

GLS CHAXTO TEMPERANILLO

$10.00

GLS OYNOS PINOT GRIGIO

$8.00

GLS BALTHAZAR WHITE BLEND

$9.00

GLS RHINO SAUVIGNON BLANC

$11.00

GLS GABRIELLE ASHLEY CHARDONNAY

$11.00

GLS VIHNO VERDE RAZA ROSE

$7.00

GLS ROUTAS ROSE

$10.00

GLS TERRA DE MARCA PROSECCO

$10.00

GLS BASSANO BLANC DE BLANC

$7.00

BTL FOSSIL POINT PINOT NOIR

$46.00

BTL MI TERRUNO MALBEC

$36.00

BTL LOS NOQUES RED BLEND

$31.00

BTL ULTRAVIOLET CABERNET

$46.00

BTL IL LASCONE CHIANTI

$32.00

BTL CHAXTO TEMPERANILLO

$36.00

BTL FABLEIST CABERNET

$48.00Out of stock

BTL OYNOS PINOT GRIGIO

$31.00

BTL BALTHAZAR WHITE BLEND

$34.00

BTL RHINO SAUVIGNON BLANC

$44.00

BTL GABRIELLE ASHLEY CHARDONNAY

$42.00

BTL RAZA ROSE

$28.00

BTL ROUTAS ROSE

$36.00

BTL MIQUEL PONS CAVA

$42.00

BTL TERRA DE MARCA PROSECCO

$36.00

BTL BASSANO BLANC DE BLANC

$24.00

NO GLASS

ONE GLASS

TWO GLASSES

THREE GLASSES

FOUR GLASSES

FIVE GLASSES

SIX GLASSES

BEER

HARDYWOOD PILSNER

$8.00

DEVILS BACKBONE 8PT IPA

$7.00

BUD LIGHT

$3.50

MICHELOB ULTRA

$4.50

BOLD ROCK SEASONAL

$6.00

STELLA ARTOIS

$6.00

N/A HEINIKEN

$5.00

BUENAVIDA SELTZER - MANDARIN

$5.00

BUENAVIDA SELTZER - BLACKBERRY

$5.00

BUENAVIDA SELTZER - LIME

$5.00

MIDNIGHT ENGLISH BROWN

$7.00Out of stock

THREE FLOYDS GUMBALLHEAD

$6.00

BOLD ROCK BLACKBERRY

$6.00Out of stock

DEVILS BACKBONE VIENNA LAGER

$6.00

SOFT DRINKS

SPARKLING MINERAL WATER

$4.00

COKE

$2.00

DIET COKE

$2.00

SPRITE

$2.00

GINGER ALE

$2.00

LEMONADE

$2.00

CLUB SODA

GINGER BEER

$4.00

ICED TEA - UNSWEET

$2.00

ICED TEA - SWEET

$2.00

ICED TEA - HALF&HALF

$2.00

ARNOLD PALMER

$2.00

HOT TEA

$2.50

BLANCHARD'S COFFEE

$2.50

BLANCHARD'S DECAF

$2.50

iCED COFFEE

$3.00

HOT COCOA

$2.50

MOCKTAIL

$4.00

VIRGIN MARY

$4.00

ORANGE JUICE

$3.00

SHIRLEY TEMPLE

$2.50

MILK

$3.00

CRANBERRY JUICE

$3.00

PINEAPPLE JUICE

$3.00

TOPO CHICO

$4.00

POMEGRANATE JUICE

$3.00

LUNCH/BRUNCH DRINKS

BLOODY MARY

$8.00

BLACKBERRY BRAMBLE

$13.00

APEROL SPRITZ

$12.00

MIMOSA GLASS

$7.00

MIMOSA HALF-CARAFE

$12.00

MANMOSA

$9.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!

