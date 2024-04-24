HobNob Pizza Lansing
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
We believe that pizza is the most social food there is. Everyone (if they aren’t daft) loves it! Pizza can be personalized for tastes and styles. Our mission is to create a tasty and healthy pizza worthy of sharing.
Location
3214 E Michigan Ave, Lansing, MI 48912
Gallery