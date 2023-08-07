Main Menu

Coffee

Brewed Coffee

$2.75+

Bulk Brewed Coffee

$25.00

Cafe Au Lait

$3.75+

Clear Creek Iced Coffee

$3.45+

Nitro Cold Brew

$6.75+

Refill

$1.00

Signature Cold Brew

$6.25+

Espresso

Bigfoot Almond Joy

$5.75+

Bigfoot Mystery

$5.75+

Bigfoot Tracks

$5.75+

Bunny Trail Latte

$4.75+

Cantwell Cliff Cappuccino

$3.95+

Cardamom Spice Latte

$4.75+

Cookie Dough Latte

$4.75+

Espresso Double

$3.75

Espresso Double Affogato

$5.25

Espresso Single

$2.75

Espresso Single Affogato

$3.45

Flat White

$4.95+

French Vanilla Latte

$4.75+

Ginger Vanilla Latte

$4.75+

Hocking Hills Macchiato

$4.75+

Lake Logan Latte

$3.95+

Lavender Honey Latte

$4.75+

Mocha Campfire

$5.75+

Mocha Mint

$5.75+

Mocha Muddy Boots

$4.75+

Mocha Orange

$5.75+

Mocha Spicy

$4.75+

Mocha Strawberry

$5.75+

Mocha Yeti

$4.75+

Old Man Americano

$3.25+

Pumpkin Latte

$4.75+

Snickerdoodle Latte

$5.75+

Stroopwafel Latte

$4.75+

Whispering White Mocha

$4.75+

Whispering White Pumpkin

$5.75+

Frozen

Frozen Bigfoot Vacation

$4.75+

Frozen Caramel

$4.75+

Frozen Coffee

$4.75+

Frozen Orange Creamsicle

$4.75+

Frozen Peanut Butter & Jelly

$4.75+

Rasp Lem Slushie

$4.75+

Smoothie Chocolate PB

$4.75+

Smoothie Flavored Protein

$4.75+

Smoothie Strawberry

$4.75+

Non Coffee

Airplane Rock Apple Cider

$3.75+

Extra Cup

$0.50

Flavored Steamer

$3.75+

French Vanilla Steamer

$3.75+

High Rock Hot Chocolate

$3.75+

Lemonade

$3.25+

Merry Mint Hot Chocolate

$3.75+

Spicy Mexican Hot Chocolate

$3.75+

Refresher Starfruit, Passionfruit, Mango

$4.95

Sugar Cookie Hot Chocolate

$3.75+

Water Cup

$0.50

Refresher Watermelon, Cucumber, Mint

$4.95

Tea

Sasquatch Iced Tea

$4.25+

Chai Tea Latte

$4.75+

Iced Tea

$3.25+

Kombucha 12oz

$6.75

London Fog

$4.75+

Matcha Tea Latte

$4.75+

Sunny Citrus Tea

$4.95

Organic Hot Brewed Tea

$2.75+

Pineapple Ginger Tea

$4.25+

Pumpkin Caramel Chai

$4.75+

Pastry

Brownie

$4.50

Cake

Cheesecake

Cinnamon Roll Maple

$4.35

Cookie

Cookie 8 Pack

$8.00Out of stock

Croissant

$2.95

Danish

GF Muffin

$3.95

Muffin

$3.95

Peanut Butter Crispy Bar

$3.00

Scone Blueberry

$3.25

Shortbread Gluten Free

$4.25Out of stock

Vegan Vanilla Cupcake

$4.25

Whoopie Pie

$3.25

Breakfast

Breakfast Sandwich BACON Egg Cheddar

$4.95

Breakfast Sandwich HAM Egg Cheddar

$4.95

Breakfast Sandwich SPINACH Egg Cheddar

$4.35

Breakfast Sandwich TURKEY SAUSAGE Egg Cheddar

$4.95

Oatmeal

$4.25

Pizza Bacon & Sausage

$6.95

Pizza Chorizo

$6.95

Quiche Spinach Bacon

$4.95

Lunch

Breadsticks

$2.50

Chicken Salad Cup

$4.50

Chicken Salad Melt

$6.95

Combo Special Deli, Chips, Water Bottle

$10.00Out of stock

Deli Chicken Salad Sandwich

$5.95

Deli Egg Salad Sandwich

$5.45Out of stock

Deli Turkey & Provolone Sandwich

$5.45

Mac & cheese

$6.55

Meatloaf Melt

$6.95+

Panini BLT

$7.95

Panini Ham Swiss Dijon

$7.95

Panini Three Cheese

$6.95

Panini Turkey Provolone Pesto

$7.95

Panini Vegan

$7.95

Philly Cheesesteak

$7.95

Soup of the Day

$5.25+

Soup Special

$10.50

Retail Menu

Grab n Go Beverages

Bai Lemonade - Blackberry

$3.00

Bai Lemonade - Blueberry

$3.00

Bai Lemonade - Strawberry

$3.00

Bai Water - Blueberry

$3.00

Bai Water - Cherry

$3.00

Bai Water - Coconut

$3.00

Bai Water - Kiwi Strawberry

$3.00

Bai Water - Mango

$3.00

Bai Water - Pineapple

$3.00

Bai Water - Watermelon

$3.00

Boylan - Cane Cola

$3.00

Boylan - Root Beer

$3.00

Coke

$3.00

Coke Cherry Zero

$3.00

Coke Diet

$3.00

Joe Tea - Black

$3.50

Joe Tea - Classic Lemonade

$3.50

Joe Tea - Green

$3.50

Joe Tea - Peach Tea

$3.50

Joe Tea - Raspberry

$3.50

Joe Tea - Strawberry Lemonade

$3.50

Juicy Juice Apple

$1.50

Kombucha Skinny Piggy - Classic

$5.00

Kombucha Skinny Piggy - Ginger Snappy

$5.00

Kombucha Skinny Piggy - Mojito

$5.00

Milk Fairlife - Chocolate

$2.50

Milk Fairlife - Strawberry

$2.50

Milk Fairlife - White

$2.50

Monster Energy - 12oz

$2.75

Monster Energy - 16oz

$3.00

Monster Energy Zero Ultra

$3.00

Orgain Protein Shake

$2.75

Red Bull - Blueberry

$3.50

Red Bull - Juneberry

$3.50

Red Bull - Original

$3.50

Red Bull - Strawberry Apricot

$3.50

Red Bull - Sugar Free

$3.50

Red Bull - Watermelon

$3.50

Remedy Kombucha - Mixed Berry

$2.50

Remedy Kombucha - Raspberry Lemonade

$2.50

SmartWater

$3.25

Sprite

$3.00

Sprite Zero

$3.00

Spritz Tea - Bright Citrus

$3.00

Spritz Tea - Golden Peach

$3.00

Spritz Tea - Pink Guava

$3.00Out of stock

Spritz Tea - Wild Açaí

$3.00

Tropicana Orange Juice

$1.75

Grab n Go

Aloha

$2.75

Apple Sauce - Banana

$1.25

Apple Sauce - Organic Apple

$1.25

Apple Sauce - Organic Cinnamon

$1.25

Apple Sauce - Strawberry

$1.25

Authentic Bar - Kitchen Sink

$3.00

Authentic Bar - Peanut Butter

$3.00

Betty Lou's Bar - Apple Cinnamon

$2.25

Betty Lou's Bar - Blueberry

$2.25

Betty Lou's Bar - Cherry

$2.25

Betty Lou's Bar - PB&J Blueberry

$2.25

Betty Lou's Bar - PB&J Strawberry

$2.25

Betty Lou's Bar - Strawberry

$2.25

Candy Shop, Bulk

$6.00

Candy Shop, Small

$1.95

Cedar's Snack Pack - Original

$3.00

Cedar's Snack Pack - Roasted Red Pepper

$3.00

Chips Carolina - Balsamic Vinegar

$2.50

Chips Carolina - BBQ

$2.50

Chips Carolina - Crab Boil

$2.50

Chips Carolina - Dill Pickle

$2.50

Chips Carolina - Honey Sriracha

$2.50

Chips Carolina - Jalapeño

$2.50

Chips Carolina - Sea Salt

$2.50

Chocolate BigFoot - Dark Chocolate Ma

$3.95

Chocolate BigFoot - Family Poo

$5.95

Chocolate BigFoot - Huckleberry Baby

$3.95

Chocolate BigFoot - Milk Chocolate Pa

$3.95

Chocolate BigFoot - Paw

$4.50

Chocopologie - Espresso Bar

$6.75

Chocopologie - S’Mores

$6.75

Chocopologie - Toffee Pretzel

$6.75

Clean Bar - Chocolate Peanut Butter

$1.50Out of stock

Clean Bar - Dark Chocolate Sea Salt

$1.50

Clif Bar - Chocolate Brownie

$2.00

Clif Bar - White Chocolate Macadamia

$2.00

Dirty Girl Coffee Ascend

$17.99

Dirty Girl Coffee Ascend Decaf

$17.99

Dirty Girl Coffee Columbia

$17.99

Dirty Girl Coffee Dr Congo Roast

$17.99

Dirty Girl Coffee Guatemala

$17.99

Dirty Girl Coffee Gugi Roast

$17.99

Dirty Girl Coffee Highlander Groggin

$17.99

Dirty Girl Coffee Honduras

$17.99

Dirty Girl Coffee Kanepe

$17.99

Dirty Girl Coffee Ruby Roast

$17.99

Dirty Girl Coffee Rwanda Roast

$17.99

Dirty Girl Coffee Signature Roast

$17.99

Dirty Girl Coffee Snickerdoodle

$17.99Out of stock

Dirty Girl Coffee Yirgacheffe

$17.99

Dirty Girl Tea Buckshot Mint

$16.00

Dirty Girl Tea Campfire Chai

$16.00

Dirty Girl Tea Hibiscus Berry

$16.00Out of stock

Dirty Girl Tea Life's A Beach

$16.00

Dirty Girl Tea Sasquach Fairy

$16.00

Dirty Girl Tea Winter Chai

$16.00Out of stock

Elements Chocolate Bar - Almond Crunch

$7.00

Elements Chocolate Bar - Orange Crunch

$7.00

Elements Chocolate Bar - Peppermint

$7.00

Energy Balls - Chocolate Hazelnut

$2.25

Energy Balls - Paleo Java

$2.25Out of stock

Energy Balls - Peanut Chocolate Chip

$2.25

Fat Cat Chocolate - Cinnamon Crunch

$7.50

Fat Cat Chocolate - Cookies & Cream

$7.50

Fat Cat Chocolate - Espresso Yourself

$7.50

Fat Cat Chocolate - Milk Chocolate & Cookies

$7.50

Fit Crunch Bar - Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough

$2.25

Fit Crunch Bar - Chocolate Peanut Butter

$2.25

Fit Crunch Bar - Mint Chip

$2.25

Fit Crunch Bar - Peanut Butter and Jelly

$2.25Out of stock

Fruit Strips - Apple

$1.50

Fruit Strips - Apricot

$1.50

Fruit Strips - Cherry

$1.50

Fruit Strips - Grape

$1.50

Fruit Strips - Raspberry

$1.50

Fruit Strips - Strawberry

$1.50

Golden Smackers Peanut Butter

$2.25

Ground Kanepe

$6.99Out of stock

Gum - Peppermint

$2.00

Gum - Polar Ice

$2.00

Gum - Spearmint

$2.00

Gum - Winterfresh

$2.00

Honey Stinger Waffle - Cookies and Cream

$2.00

Honey Stinger Waffle - Salted Carmel

$2.00

Honey, Large 1.5 lb.

$18.50

Honey, Medium 12 oz.

$11.00

Honey, Small 2 oz.

$3.50

Jerky - Fiery Habanero

$2.25

Jerky - Hickory

$2.25

Jerky - Lemon Pepper

$2.25

Jerky - Street Taco

$2.25

Licorice - Darrel Lea Mixed

$5.00

Licorice - Darrell Lea Black

$5.00

Licorice - Darrell Lea Red

$5.00

Local Fudge

$10.00

Madeleines

$0.75

Maple Syrup

$12.50Out of stock

Marshmallow Bar

$2.25

Nana’s Cookies - Chocolate Chip

$6.00

Nana’s Cookies - Lemon

$6.00

Nana’s Cookies - Lemon Blueberry

$6.00

Nana’s Cookies - Snickerdoodle

$6.00

Outright Bars - Cookie Dough

$2.75

Outright Bars - Mint Cookies and Cream

$2.75

Pocket Latte - Cream and Sugar

$2.75

Pocket Latte - Dark Roast

$2.75

Pocket Latte - Hazelnut

$2.75

Pocket Latte - Lavender Vanilla

$2.75

Popcorners - Kettle

$1.25

Popcorners - Queso

$1.25

Popcorners - Sea Salt

$1.25

Popcorners - White Cheddar

$1.25

POUR OVERS SINGLES

$3.00

Pure Protein Bar Chocolate Peanut Butter

$2.00

Salami & Cheese

$3.00

Stabilyze Bar - Chocolate Mint

$2.95

Stabilyze Bar - Chocolate Peanut Butter

$2.95

Sun Chips - Cheddar

$1.50

Sun Chips - French Onion

$1.50

Sun Chips - Original

$1.50

Sun Chips - Salsa

$1.50

Swoffle - Caramel

$2.00

Swoffle - Chocolate

$2.00

Swoffle - French Vanilla

$2.00

Taffy

$6.00

That’s It - Blueberry

$1.50

That’s It - Strawberry

$1.50

True Honey Tea - Chai

$15.00

True Honey Tea - Earl Grey

$15.00

True Honey Tea - English Breakfast

$15.00

True Honey Tea - Ginger Lemon Zest

$15.00

True Honey Tea - Green

$15.00

True Honey Tea - Lavender Lemonade

$15.00

Yogurt Chobani - Blueberry

$2.00

Yogurt Chobani - Cherry

$2.00

Yogurt Chobani - Peach

$2.00

Yogurt Chobani - Strawberry

$2.00

Yogurt Go Go - Blueberry

$1.25

Yogurt Go Go - Strawberry

$1.25

Merchandise

Advil - Ibuprofen

$4.00Out of stock

Advil - Liquid Gels

$3.00Out of stock

Advil - Multi Symptom

$3.00Out of stock

Advil - PM

$3.00Out of stock

AeroPress Go

$39.00

Alka-seltzer

$3.00

Always Pads - Heavy

$3.00

Always Pads - Regular

$3.00

Always Pads - Thin

$3.00

Baby Wipes

$3.00

Bandage - Large

$3.00

Bandage - Neon

$3.00

Bandage - Portable Pack

$3.00

Bandage - Small

$3.00

Bandage - Waterproof

$3.00

Bath Bombs

$1.50

Batteries - AA 4 pack

$3.00

Batteries - AA 6 pack

$3.00Out of stock

Batteries - AAA 4 pack

$3.00

Batteries - AAA 6 pack

$3.00Out of stock

Beanie Hat

$28.00

Book - Bigfoot Reports

$18.00

Book - Hidden Encounter

$18.00

Book - Screams in the Night

$18.00

Book - Silent Forest

$18.00

Book - Standing in the Shadows

$18.00

Bookmark

$3.00

Cable Micro USB - Blue

$3.00

Cable Micro USB - Box

$3.00

Cable Micro USB - Coral

$3.00Out of stock

Cable Micro USB - White

$3.00

Cable Type C USB - Avocado

$3.00

Cable Type C USB - Blue

$3.00Out of stock

Cable Type C USB - Cherry

$3.00

Cable Type C USB - Coffee

$3.00

Cable Type C USB - Ice Cream

$3.00

Cable Type C USB - Pineapple

$3.00

Cable Type C USB - Pink

$3.00

Cable Type C USB - Sushi

$3.00

Candle

$15.00

Cold Medicine - ValueHealth Day Night

$3.00Out of stock

Cold Medicine - ValueHealth Day Time

$3.00

Container

$27.00

Cough Drops - Cherry

$3.00Out of stock

Cough Drops - Honey Lemon

$3.00

Deodorant - Fresh

$3.00

Dog Biscuit - Bigfoot

$2.25

Dog Biscuit - Dino

$2.75

Dog Biscuit - Donut

$2.75

Dog Biscuit - Flower

$3.00

Dog Biscuit - Growlers Original

$9.00

Dog Biscuit - Growlers w/ Bacon

$9.00

Dog Biscuit - Growlers Wheat Free

$9.00

Dog Biscuit - Hedgehog

$2.75

Dog Biscuit - Mushroom

$2.25

Dog Biscuit - Ohio State

$2.75

Dog Biscuit - OU Paw

$2.25

Dog Biscuit - Party Poppers

$3.00

Dog Biscuit - Squirrel

$3.50

Flashlight - 2 in 1

$3.00

Flashlight - Regular

$3.00

Flashlight - Tactical

$3.00

Floss

$3.00

French Press

$27.00

Frisbee

$6.00

Grinder

$25.00

Hand Cream - Blood Orange

$4.00

Hand Cream - Crisp Pear

$4.00Out of stock

Hand Cream - Hand Cream

$4.00

Hand Cream - Love

$4.00

Hand Cream - Milk and Honey

$4.00

Hand Cream - Udderly Smooth

$3.00Out of stock

Hand Cream - Water Flowers

$4.00

Hand Sanitizer - Purell

$3.00

Hand Sanitizer - Xtra Care

$3.00

Hydrocortisone Cream

$4.00

Hydrocortisone Max Strength

$3.00Out of stock

Ice Pak

$5.00

Key Chain - Big Foot

$8.00

Key Chain - Hocking Hills

$6.00

Key Chain - Leather

$4.50

Koozie

$3.00

Lip Balm Chapstick - Berries

$1.50

Lip Balm Chapstick - Cherry

$1.50

Lip Balm Chapstick - Citrus

$1.50

Lip Balm Chapstick - Coconut

$1.50

Lip Balm Chapstick - Grape

$1.50

Lip Balm Chapstick - Unflavored

$1.50

Magnet - Bigfoot

$8.00

Magnet - Hocking Hills

$5.00

Metal Art

$28.00

Mouth Wash - Clean Mint

$3.00

Mouth Wash - Scope

$3.00

Mug 2 Tone

$16.00

Mug Bigfoot

$21.00

Mug Black

$15.00

Mug Camper

$15.00

Mug Light Blue

$15.00

Mug Metal Camper

$20.00

Mug Seasonal - 3D Snowman

$15.00

Mug Seasonal - Halloween

$15.00Out of stock

Mug Seasonal - Santa

$15.00

Mug Seasonal - Snowman

$15.00

Mug Snarky - Fall Mug

$15.99Out of stock

Mug Snarky - Snarky Mug

$12.99

Mug Stoneware

$35.00

Mug Travel - 15oz Bigfoot

$25.00

Mug Travel - 15oz Hocking Hills

$25.00

Mug Travel - 20oz Hot

$25.00

Mug Travel - Bigfoot Iced

$25.00

Mug Travel - Camping Iced

$25.00

Mug Travel - Hocking Hills Iced

$25.00

On The Go French Press

$29.00

Ornament

$8.00

Ornament Bigfoot Snowflake

$10.00

Ornament Holiday 2022

$4.00

Ornament Large Wooden

$12.00

Playing Cards

$7.95

Post Card

$1.25

Puzzle - Lower Falls

$15.00

Puzzle - Old Man’s Cave

$15.00

Puzzle - Upper Falls

$15.00

Rain Poncho

$3.00

Razors - Men

$3.00

Razors - Twin Blade

$3.00Out of stock

Razors - Women

$3.00

Sewing Kit

$3.00

Shave Cream - Barbasol

$3.00

Shave Cream - Gillette

$3.00

Shot Glass - Big Foot

$5.00

Shot Glass - Hocking Hills

$5.00

Stickers

$3.00

Straws

$5.00

Sunscreen Max Block

$3.00

Sweatshirt - Coffee 2XL

$45.00

Sweatshirt - Coffee 3XL

$45.00

Sweatshirt - Coffee L

$45.00

Sweatshirt - Coffee M

$45.00

Sweatshirt - Coffee S

$45.00

Sweatshirt - Coffee XL

$45.00

Sweatshirt - HH Ohio 2XL

$45.00

Sweatshirt - HH Ohio 3XL

$45.00

Sweatshirt - HH Ohio L

$45.00

Sweatshirt - HH Ohio M

$45.00

Sweatshirt - HH Ohio S

$45.00

Sweatshirt - HH Ohio XL

$45.00

Tampons Regular

$3.00
Tampons Super

$3.00

Tea Pot - Grey

$25.00

Tea Pot - Turquoise

$25.00

Tea Pot - Violet

$25.00

Tissues Kleenex - Kleenex Box

$3.00

Tissues Kleenex - Kleenex Travel Pack

$1.00

Toothbrush - Colgate Soft

$3.00Out of stock

Toothbrush - Premier Clean

$3.00

Toothbrush - Travel

$3.00Out of stock

Toothpaste - 3D White

$3.00

Toothpaste - Baking Soda

$3.00

Toothpaste - Tarter Protection

$3.00

Toothpaste - Total

$3.00Out of stock

Triple Antibiotic Ointment - Globe

$4.00

Tshirt Bigfoot - Brown, 2XL

$28.00

Tshirt Bigfoot - Brown, L

$28.00

Tshirt Bigfoot - Brown, M

$28.00

Tshirt Bigfoot - Brown, S

$28.00

Tshirt Bigfoot - Brown, XL

$28.00

Tshirt Bigfoot- White, 2XL

$28.00

Tshirt Bigfoot- White, 3XL

$28.00

Tshirt Bigfoot- White, L

$28.00

Tshirt Bigfoot- White, M

$28.00

Tshirt Bigfoot- White, S

$28.00

Tshirt Bigfoot- White, XL

$28.00

Tshirt Coffee - 2XL

$28.00

Tshirt Coffee - 3XL

$28.00

Tshirt Coffee - L

$28.00

Tshirt Coffee - M

$28.00

Tshirt Coffee - S

$28.00

Tshirt Coffee- XL

$28.00

Tshirt Employee Logo - 2XL

$28.00

Tshirt Employee Logo - L

$28.00

Tshirt Employee Logo - M

$28.00

Tshirt Employee Logo - S

$28.00

Tshirt Employee Logo - XL

$28.00

Tshirt Hocking Hills OH - 2XL

$28.00

Tshirt Hocking Hills OH - 3XL

$28.00Out of stock

Tshirt Hocking Hills OH - L

$28.00Out of stock

Tshirt Hocking Hills OH - M

$28.00

Tshirt Hocking Hills OH - S

$28.00

Tshirt Hocking Hills OH - XL

$28.00Out of stock

Tshirt Hocking Hills Online - 2XL

$28.00

Tshirt Hocking Hills Online - 3XL

$28.00Out of stock

Tshirt Hocking Hills Online - L

$28.00

Tshirt Hocking Hills Online - M

$28.00

Tshirt Hocking Hills Online - S

$28.00

Tshirt Hocking Hills Online - XL

$28.00

Tums

$4.00

Tylenol

$4.00

Wag Bag Dog Treats

$3.00Out of stock

Water Bottle - Hocking Hills

$15.00

Whiskey Glass - Big Foot

$10.00

Whiskey Glass - Hocking Hills

$10.00