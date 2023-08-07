Restaurant info

The Coffee Emporium is locally owned and operated. Beyond an exceptional cup of coffee, we serve Nitro Cold Brew & Kombucha Probiotic Tea “On-Tap”. The Coffee Emporium is also a café, serving house-made breakfast paninis, quiche, pizza, lunch paninis and soups too. Along with our hot food we offer variety of grab and go sandwiches and mouthwatering desserts gathered from all over the state of Ohio! You will also find convenience items, and gift shop items offering pottery mugs, sweatshirts & t-shirts for travelers. Our coffee purchases support women’s economic progress, offering responsibly sourced coffees supporting pay equity in growing regions and craft roasted to perfection.