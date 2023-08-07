Hocking Hills Coffee Emporium 13984 OH-664 Scenic
13984 OH-664 Scenic
Logan, OH 43138
Main Menu
Coffee
Espresso
Bigfoot Almond Joy
Bigfoot Mystery
Bigfoot Tracks
Bunny Trail Latte
Cantwell Cliff Cappuccino
Cardamom Spice Latte
Cookie Dough Latte
Espresso Double
Espresso Double Affogato
Espresso Single
Espresso Single Affogato
Flat White
French Vanilla Latte
Ginger Vanilla Latte
Hocking Hills Macchiato
Lake Logan Latte
Lavender Honey Latte
Mocha Campfire
Mocha Mint
Mocha Muddy Boots
Mocha Orange
Mocha Spicy
Mocha Strawberry
Mocha Yeti
Old Man Americano
Pumpkin Latte
Snickerdoodle Latte
Stroopwafel Latte
Whispering White Mocha
Whispering White Pumpkin
Frozen
Non Coffee
Airplane Rock Apple Cider
Extra Cup
Flavored Steamer
French Vanilla Steamer
High Rock Hot Chocolate
Lemonade
Merry Mint Hot Chocolate
Spicy Mexican Hot Chocolate
Refresher Starfruit, Passionfruit, Mango
Sugar Cookie Hot Chocolate
Water Cup
Refresher Watermelon, Cucumber, Mint
Tea
Pastry
Breakfast
Lunch
Breadsticks
Chicken Salad Cup
Chicken Salad Melt
Combo Special Deli, Chips, Water Bottle
Deli Chicken Salad Sandwich
Deli Egg Salad Sandwich
Deli Turkey & Provolone Sandwich
Mac & cheese
Meatloaf Melt
Panini BLT
Panini Ham Swiss Dijon
Panini Three Cheese
Panini Turkey Provolone Pesto
Panini Vegan
Philly Cheesesteak
Soup of the Day
Soup Special
Retail Menu
Grab n Go Beverages
Bai Lemonade - Blackberry
Bai Lemonade - Blueberry
Bai Lemonade - Strawberry
Bai Water - Blueberry
Bai Water - Cherry
Bai Water - Coconut
Bai Water - Kiwi Strawberry
Bai Water - Mango
Bai Water - Pineapple
Bai Water - Watermelon
Boylan - Cane Cola
Boylan - Root Beer
Coke
Coke Cherry Zero
Coke Diet
Joe Tea - Black
Joe Tea - Classic Lemonade
Joe Tea - Green
Joe Tea - Peach Tea
Joe Tea - Raspberry
Joe Tea - Strawberry Lemonade
Juicy Juice Apple
Kombucha Skinny Piggy - Classic
Kombucha Skinny Piggy - Ginger Snappy
Kombucha Skinny Piggy - Mojito
Milk Fairlife - Chocolate
Milk Fairlife - Strawberry
Milk Fairlife - White
Monster Energy - 12oz
Monster Energy - 16oz
Monster Energy Zero Ultra
Orgain Protein Shake
Red Bull - Blueberry
Red Bull - Juneberry
Red Bull - Original
Red Bull - Strawberry Apricot
Red Bull - Sugar Free
Red Bull - Watermelon
Remedy Kombucha - Mixed Berry
Remedy Kombucha - Raspberry Lemonade
SmartWater
Sprite
Sprite Zero
Spritz Tea - Bright Citrus
Spritz Tea - Golden Peach
Spritz Tea - Pink Guava
Spritz Tea - Wild Açaí
Tropicana Orange Juice
Grab n Go
Aloha
Apple Sauce - Banana
Apple Sauce - Organic Apple
Apple Sauce - Organic Cinnamon
Apple Sauce - Strawberry
Authentic Bar - Kitchen Sink
Authentic Bar - Peanut Butter
Betty Lou's Bar - Apple Cinnamon
Betty Lou's Bar - Blueberry
Betty Lou's Bar - Cherry
Betty Lou's Bar - PB&J Blueberry
Betty Lou's Bar - PB&J Strawberry
Betty Lou's Bar - Strawberry
Candy Shop, Bulk
Candy Shop, Small
Cedar's Snack Pack - Original
Cedar's Snack Pack - Roasted Red Pepper
Chips Carolina - Balsamic Vinegar
Chips Carolina - BBQ
Chips Carolina - Crab Boil
Chips Carolina - Dill Pickle
Chips Carolina - Honey Sriracha
Chips Carolina - Jalapeño
Chips Carolina - Sea Salt
Chocolate BigFoot - Dark Chocolate Ma
Chocolate BigFoot - Family Poo
Chocolate BigFoot - Huckleberry Baby
Chocolate BigFoot - Milk Chocolate Pa
Chocolate BigFoot - Paw
Chocopologie - Espresso Bar
Chocopologie - S’Mores
Chocopologie - Toffee Pretzel
Clean Bar - Chocolate Peanut Butter
Clean Bar - Dark Chocolate Sea Salt
Clif Bar - Chocolate Brownie
Clif Bar - White Chocolate Macadamia
Dirty Girl Coffee Ascend
Dirty Girl Coffee Ascend Decaf
Dirty Girl Coffee Columbia
Dirty Girl Coffee Dr Congo Roast
Dirty Girl Coffee Guatemala
Dirty Girl Coffee Gugi Roast
Dirty Girl Coffee Highlander Groggin
Dirty Girl Coffee Honduras
Dirty Girl Coffee Kanepe
Dirty Girl Coffee Ruby Roast
Dirty Girl Coffee Rwanda Roast
Dirty Girl Coffee Signature Roast
Dirty Girl Coffee Snickerdoodle
Dirty Girl Coffee Yirgacheffe
Dirty Girl Tea Buckshot Mint
Dirty Girl Tea Campfire Chai
Dirty Girl Tea Hibiscus Berry
Dirty Girl Tea Life's A Beach
Dirty Girl Tea Sasquach Fairy
Dirty Girl Tea Winter Chai
Elements Chocolate Bar - Almond Crunch
Elements Chocolate Bar - Orange Crunch
Elements Chocolate Bar - Peppermint
Energy Balls - Chocolate Hazelnut
Energy Balls - Paleo Java
Energy Balls - Peanut Chocolate Chip
Fat Cat Chocolate - Cinnamon Crunch
Fat Cat Chocolate - Cookies & Cream
Fat Cat Chocolate - Espresso Yourself
Fat Cat Chocolate - Milk Chocolate & Cookies
Fit Crunch Bar - Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough
Fit Crunch Bar - Chocolate Peanut Butter
Fit Crunch Bar - Mint Chip
Fit Crunch Bar - Peanut Butter and Jelly
Fruit Strips - Apple
Fruit Strips - Apricot
Fruit Strips - Cherry
Fruit Strips - Grape
Fruit Strips - Raspberry
Fruit Strips - Strawberry
Golden Smackers Peanut Butter
Ground Kanepe
Gum - Peppermint
Gum - Polar Ice
Gum - Spearmint
Gum - Winterfresh
Honey Stinger Waffle - Cookies and Cream
Honey Stinger Waffle - Salted Carmel
Honey, Large 1.5 lb.
Honey, Medium 12 oz.
Honey, Small 2 oz.
Jerky - Fiery Habanero
Jerky - Hickory
Jerky - Lemon Pepper
Jerky - Street Taco
Licorice - Darrel Lea Mixed
Licorice - Darrell Lea Black
Licorice - Darrell Lea Red
Local Fudge
Madeleines
Maple Syrup
Marshmallow Bar
Nana’s Cookies - Chocolate Chip
Nana’s Cookies - Lemon
Nana’s Cookies - Lemon Blueberry
Nana’s Cookies - Snickerdoodle
Outright Bars - Cookie Dough
Outright Bars - Mint Cookies and Cream
Pocket Latte - Cream and Sugar
Pocket Latte - Dark Roast
Pocket Latte - Hazelnut
Pocket Latte - Lavender Vanilla
Popcorners - Kettle
Popcorners - Queso
Popcorners - Sea Salt
Popcorners - White Cheddar
POUR OVERS SINGLES
Pure Protein Bar Chocolate Peanut Butter
Salami & Cheese
Stabilyze Bar - Chocolate Mint
Stabilyze Bar - Chocolate Peanut Butter
Sun Chips - Cheddar
Sun Chips - French Onion
Sun Chips - Original
Sun Chips - Salsa
Swoffle - Caramel
Swoffle - Chocolate
Swoffle - French Vanilla
Taffy
That’s It - Blueberry
That’s It - Strawberry
True Honey Tea - Chai
True Honey Tea - Earl Grey
True Honey Tea - English Breakfast
True Honey Tea - Ginger Lemon Zest
True Honey Tea - Green
True Honey Tea - Lavender Lemonade
Yogurt Chobani - Blueberry
Yogurt Chobani - Cherry
Yogurt Chobani - Peach
Yogurt Chobani - Strawberry
Yogurt Go Go - Blueberry
Yogurt Go Go - Strawberry
Merchandise
Advil - Ibuprofen
Advil - Liquid Gels
Advil - Multi Symptom
Advil - PM
AeroPress Go
Alka-seltzer
Always Pads - Heavy
Always Pads - Regular
Always Pads - Thin
Baby Wipes
Bandage - Large
Bandage - Neon
Bandage - Portable Pack
Bandage - Small
Bandage - Waterproof
Bath Bombs
Batteries - AA 4 pack
Batteries - AA 6 pack
Batteries - AAA 4 pack
Batteries - AAA 6 pack
Beanie Hat
Book - Bigfoot Reports
Book - Hidden Encounter
Book - Screams in the Night
Book - Silent Forest
Book - Standing in the Shadows
Bookmark
Cable Micro USB - Blue
Cable Micro USB - Box
Cable Micro USB - Coral
Cable Micro USB - White
Cable Type C USB - Avocado
Cable Type C USB - Blue
Cable Type C USB - Cherry
Cable Type C USB - Coffee
Cable Type C USB - Ice Cream
Cable Type C USB - Pineapple
Cable Type C USB - Pink
Cable Type C USB - Sushi
Candle
Cold Medicine - ValueHealth Day Night
Cold Medicine - ValueHealth Day Time
Container
Cough Drops - Cherry
Cough Drops - Honey Lemon
Deodorant - Fresh
Dog Biscuit - Bigfoot
Dog Biscuit - Dino
Dog Biscuit - Donut
Dog Biscuit - Flower
Dog Biscuit - Growlers Original
Dog Biscuit - Growlers w/ Bacon
Dog Biscuit - Growlers Wheat Free
Dog Biscuit - Hedgehog
Dog Biscuit - Mushroom
Dog Biscuit - Ohio State
Dog Biscuit - OU Paw
Dog Biscuit - Party Poppers
Dog Biscuit - Squirrel
Flashlight - 2 in 1
Flashlight - Regular
Flashlight - Tactical
Floss
French Press
Frisbee
Grinder
Hand Cream - Blood Orange
Hand Cream - Crisp Pear
Hand Cream - Hand Cream
Hand Cream - Love
Hand Cream - Milk and Honey
Hand Cream - Udderly Smooth
Hand Cream - Water Flowers
Hand Sanitizer - Purell
Hand Sanitizer - Xtra Care
Hydrocortisone Cream
Hydrocortisone Max Strength
Ice Pak
Key Chain - Big Foot
Key Chain - Hocking Hills
Key Chain - Leather
Koozie
Lip Balm Chapstick - Berries
Lip Balm Chapstick - Cherry
Lip Balm Chapstick - Citrus
Lip Balm Chapstick - Coconut
Lip Balm Chapstick - Grape
Lip Balm Chapstick - Unflavored
Magnet - Bigfoot
Magnet - Hocking Hills
Metal Art
Mouth Wash - Clean Mint
Mouth Wash - Scope
Mug 2 Tone
Mug Bigfoot
Mug Black
Mug Camper
Mug Light Blue
Mug Metal Camper
Mug Seasonal - 3D Snowman
Mug Seasonal - Halloween
Mug Seasonal - Santa
Mug Seasonal - Snowman
Mug Snarky - Fall Mug
Mug Snarky - Snarky Mug
Mug Stoneware
Mug Travel - 15oz Bigfoot
Mug Travel - 15oz Hocking Hills
Mug Travel - 20oz Hot
Mug Travel - Bigfoot Iced
Mug Travel - Camping Iced
Mug Travel - Hocking Hills Iced
On The Go French Press
Ornament
Ornament Bigfoot Snowflake
Ornament Holiday 2022
Ornament Large Wooden
Playing Cards
Post Card
Puzzle - Lower Falls
Puzzle - Old Man’s Cave
Puzzle - Upper Falls
Rain Poncho
Razors - Men
Razors - Twin Blade
Razors - Women
Sewing Kit
Shave Cream - Barbasol
Shave Cream - Gillette
Shot Glass - Big Foot
Shot Glass - Hocking Hills
Stickers
Straws
Sunscreen Max Block
Sweatshirt - Coffee 2XL
Sweatshirt - Coffee 3XL
Sweatshirt - Coffee L
Sweatshirt - Coffee M
Sweatshirt - Coffee S
Sweatshirt - Coffee XL
Sweatshirt - HH Ohio 2XL
Sweatshirt - HH Ohio 3XL
Sweatshirt - HH Ohio L
Sweatshirt - HH Ohio M
Sweatshirt - HH Ohio S
Sweatshirt - HH Ohio XL
Tampons Regular
Tampons Super
Tea Pot - Grey
Tea Pot - Turquoise
Tea Pot - Violet
Tissues Kleenex - Kleenex Box
Tissues Kleenex - Kleenex Travel Pack
Toothbrush - Colgate Soft
Toothbrush - Premier Clean
Toothbrush - Travel
Toothpaste - 3D White
Toothpaste - Baking Soda
Toothpaste - Tarter Protection
Toothpaste - Total
Triple Antibiotic Ointment - Globe
Tshirt Bigfoot - Brown, 2XL
Tshirt Bigfoot - Brown, L
Tshirt Bigfoot - Brown, M
Tshirt Bigfoot - Brown, S
Tshirt Bigfoot - Brown, XL
Tshirt Bigfoot- White, 2XL
Tshirt Bigfoot- White, 3XL
Tshirt Bigfoot- White, L
Tshirt Bigfoot- White, M
Tshirt Bigfoot- White, S
Tshirt Bigfoot- White, XL
Tshirt Coffee - 2XL
Tshirt Coffee - 3XL
Tshirt Coffee - L
Tshirt Coffee - M
Tshirt Coffee - S
Tshirt Coffee- XL
Tshirt Employee Logo - 2XL
Tshirt Employee Logo - L
Tshirt Employee Logo - M
Tshirt Employee Logo - S
Tshirt Employee Logo - XL
Tshirt Hocking Hills OH - 2XL
Tshirt Hocking Hills OH - 3XL
Tshirt Hocking Hills OH - L
Tshirt Hocking Hills OH - M
Tshirt Hocking Hills OH - S
Tshirt Hocking Hills OH - XL
Tshirt Hocking Hills Online - 2XL
Tshirt Hocking Hills Online - 3XL
Tshirt Hocking Hills Online - L
Tshirt Hocking Hills Online - M
Tshirt Hocking Hills Online - S
Tshirt Hocking Hills Online - XL
Tums
Tylenol
Wag Bag Dog Treats
Water Bottle - Hocking Hills
Whiskey Glass - Big Foot
Whiskey Glass - Hocking Hills
|Sunday
|7:30 am - 6:00 pm
|Monday
|7:30 am - 6:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:30 am - 6:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:30 am - 6:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:30 am - 6:00 pm
|Friday
|7:30 am - 6:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:30 am - 6:00 pm
The Coffee Emporium is locally owned and operated. Beyond an exceptional cup of coffee, we serve Nitro Cold Brew & Kombucha Probiotic Tea “On-Tap”. The Coffee Emporium is also a café, serving house-made breakfast paninis, quiche, pizza, lunch paninis and soups too. Along with our hot food we offer variety of grab and go sandwiches and mouthwatering desserts gathered from all over the state of Ohio! You will also find convenience items, and gift shop items offering pottery mugs, sweatshirts & t-shirts for travelers. Our coffee purchases support women’s economic progress, offering responsibly sourced coffees supporting pay equity in growing regions and craft roasted to perfection.
