Dessert & Ice Cream
Hodgies Too of Newburyport
208 Reviews
$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info
Menu Advisory: Before placing your order, please inform your server if a person in your party has a food allergy. All of our products may contain allergens. Please add your allergy to the special requests area when ordering.
Location
251 Low Street, Newburyport, MA 01950
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
DeBernardo’s Restaurant and Catering LLC - Epping, NH
No Reviews
175 Main Street Epping, NH 03042
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Newburyport
Anchor Stone Deck Pizza - Downtown Newburyport
4.5 • 1,067
44 State Street Newburyport, MA 01950
View restaurant
Metzy's Cantina - NBPT Train Station - NOW SERVING BEER AND WINE WITH FOOD ORDERS!
4.0 • 891
5 Boston Way Newburyport, MA 01950
View restaurant