Hodgies Too of Newburyport

208 Reviews

$

251 Low Street

Newburyport, MA 01950

Order Again

Popular Items

Hard Serve
Regular Frappe
Soft Serve

Cups & Cones

Hard Serve

$3.95+

Soft Serve

$3.20+

Specialty Sundaes

Peanut Butter Lovers

$7.90+

Chocolate Lovers Sundae

$7.90+

Brownie Sundae

$7.25+

Banana Royal

$7.25+

Strawberry Shortcake

$7.25+

S'mores Sundae

$7.25+

Hawaiian Sundae

$7.90+

Cider Donut Sundae

$7.25+

Hodgies Special

$20.75

Regular Sundaes

Hard Serve Sundae

$6.50+

Soft Serve Sundae

$5.85+

Banana Split

Banana Split

$9.25+

Upside Down Banana Split

$9.00+

Frappe

milk, syrup, ice cream

Regular Frappe

$6.00+

Extra Thick Frappe

$6.75+

Freeze

soda water, lemonade, 2 scoops sherbet

Freeze

$6.00+

Float

soda, ice cream

Float

$5.30+

Ice Cream Soda

soda water, cream, syrup, ice cream

Ice Cream Soda

$5.30+

Plain Soda

soda water, syrup

Plain Soda

$2.75+

Nor'easter

Nor'easter

$5.60+

Can of Soda

Coke

$1.00

Sprite

$1.00

Root Beer

$1.00

Ginger Ale

$1.00

Sunkist

$1.00

Diet Coke

$1.00

Lemonade

Lemonade

$1.75+

Lime Rickey

Lime Rickey

$2.00+

Milk

Milk

$1.75+

Water Bottle

Bottle of Water

$1.00

Prepacked/Bulk

Half Gallon

$9.75

Hard Serve Quart

$9.65

Hard Serve Pint

$7.50

Soft Serve Quart

$8.25

Soft Serve Pint

$6.25

Half Pint Topping

$3.75

Pint Toppings

$5.25

Quart Toppings

$8.25

Hard Serve Sandwiches

$4.30

Extra

Doggie Dish

$3.75

Parfait

$5.65

Side Of Chocolate Sprinkles

$0.50

Side of Rainbow Sprinkles

$0.50

Side of Deluxe Chocolate Sprinkles

$1.00

Extra Cone

$0.10

Extra Waffle Cone

$1.00

MOD

Almonds

$0.75
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Menu Advisory: Before placing your order, please inform your server if a person in your party has a food allergy. All of our products may contain allergens. Please add your allergy to the special requests area when ordering.

251 Low Street, Newburyport, MA 01950

