Hofbräuhaus Buffalo 190 SCOTT ST
190 SCOTT ST
Buffalo, NY 14204
Soups & Starters
Tagessuppe
Haus-made soup of the day
Kartoffelsuppe
Creamy Bavarian potato soup with fresh vegetables and sliced sausage.
Kartoffelpuffer Mit Apfelmus
Three crisp and golden-brown potato pancakes served with apple sauce.
Gurkensalat
Bavarian cucumber salad with sour cream and dill dip.
Gemischte Kaseplatte
Assorted cheeses with crackers, small pretzel and chives.
HB Salad
Crisp seasonal greens, tomatoes, cucumbers and peppers.
Sauerkraut Balls
Bacon, cream cheese and sauerkraut rolled in panko breadcrumbs, deep fried until golden brown. Served with chipotle aioli.
Sweet & Sour Wings
10 wings in our Sauerbraten sauce served with celery, carrots and Bavarian blue cheese
MILD Wings
MEDIUM Wings
HOT Wings
BBQ Wings
Freshly Baked Pretzels
Bavarian Snacks
Buffalo Favorites
Reuben Sandwich
With our delicate sauerkraut, marble rye bread, Russian dressing and french fries.
10oz Giant Brew Master Burger
Served with our beer cheese, frizzled onions and French fries
Marinated & Slow Oven Roasted Beef on Weck
Served on our daily fresh baked homemade Kimmelweck, grated horseradish and au jus. Served with French fries.
Salads
Bayerische Salatplatte
Fresh seasonal greens with tomatoes and cucumbers.
Salat Mit Hahnchenschnitzel
Breaded chicken breast fried golden brown, served with fresh seasonal greens, thin sliced red radishes, grape tomatoes and cucumbers.
Klassischer Caesar Salat
Crisp romaine lettuce and shredded cheese tossed in Caesar dressing and topped with pretzel croutons.
Sausage Specialties
Wurstplatte
Sausage plate with Vienna style frankfurters, pork and chicken sausages, imported sauerkraut, mashed potatoes and onion mustard
Weisswurste
Two of Munich's famous white sausages (veal and pork) traditionally poached or grilled with a freshly baked original pretzel and sweet mustard.
Nurnberger Rostbratwurstl
Three roasted pork sausages with imported sauerkraut and mashed potatoes.
Geflugelbratwurst
Roasted chicken sausages served with imported sauerkraut, mashed potatoes and onion mustard.
Currywurst
Two Krainer sausages topped with a tasty red curry sauce and served with French fries.
Great Bavarian Specialties
Schweinebraten
Famous "Munich pork roast" served with vegetables, dark beer sauce, bread dumpling and potato dumpling.
Dunkelbier Gulasch
Our in-haus brewed delicious dark beer goulash served over haus-made spätzle
Sauerbraten
Marinated pot roast "Bavarian style" with red wine sauce, fresh vegetables, haus-made spätzle and red cabbage.
Oktoberfest Bratenteller
A Bavarian pork and beef specialty featuring a hunter-style pork roast and marinated pot roast (sauerbraten), served with spätzle, vegetables and our famous red cabbage.
Schnitzel Weiner Art
Classic breaded pork cutlet served crisp and golden brown with cranberries and haus-made Bavarian potato salad.
Jagerschnitzel
"Hunter style" pork cutlet topped with creamy mushroom sauce, bacon and onions. Served with spätzle and cranberries.
Paniertes Jagerschnitzel
Schnitzel fried golden brown served with spätzle, mushroom sauce, crispy fried onions and cranberries.
Bayerische Spezialitaten Platte
Platter with smoked pork loin, pork roast, smoked sausage, dark beer sauce, imported sauerkraut and mashed potatoes.
Gegrillte Hahnchenbrust
Grilled chicken breast with creamy mushroom sauce, haus-made spätzle and crispy fried onions.
Braumeister Zwiebel Bier Steak
Brewmaster NY strip steak with caramelized onion beer sauce, haus-made spätzle, crispy onion frills, French fries and a side salad.
King Ludwig Feast
Sandwiches
Riesenbratwurst
Giant pork sausage with imported sauerkraut on a 10" long roll served with onion mustard.
Schnitzelsemmel
Breaded chicken breast fried golden brown served on a crispy roll with traditional garnish.
Schweinebraten Semmel Mit Bayerischem Speck Krautsalat
Roasted pork sandwich, served with Bavarian cabbage salad with apple wood smoked bacon.
For Vegetarians
Kasespatzle
A very special German noodle with Swiss cheese, crisp onions, and side salad.
Gegrillte Vegane Frankfurter
Two grilled vegan frankfurters served with French fries and curry sauce
Veganes Schnitzel
Breaded vegan schnitzel served with seasonal greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, cranberries and house dressing
Desserts
Schwarzwalder Kirschtorte
Famous Black Forest chocolate cake
Apfelstrudel
Traditional apple strudel with vanilla sauce
Kasekuchen
Bavarian cheesecake with raspberry and vanilla sauce
Eis Mit Himbeeren
Vanilla ice cream with hot raspberries
Ein Scoop Ice Cream
Black Forest Mousse
Side Dishes
Bavarian Potato Salad
Mashed potatoes, sauerkraut, spatula, bread dumpling, with red cabbage & apple sauce.
French Fries
Fried golden-brown and served with sea-salt.
Vegetable of the Day
Mushroom Gravy
American Rye Bread w/ Butter
Imported Bavarian Sweet Mustard
Spicy Onion Mustard
Apple Sauce
Sauerkraut
Side of Spatzle
Braised Red Cabbage
Bread Dumplings
Potato Dumplings
Side of Bier Cheese
Side of Mash Potatoes
Side of Bier Gravy
Side of Sausage
511 Gift Shop
512 Glassware
Christkindl mug 4 Pack
1 Liter HB Stein Glass
1/2 Liter HB Stein Glass
.3 Liter HB Stein GlaSS
HB Hefeweizen Glass
HB Ceramic Lidded Stein
HB Ceramic Stein
HB Boot Shot Glass
Logoed Tulip Glass
950032 Shot Glass 3 Pack
HB Dirndl Stein ShotGlass
Lederhosen STN ShotGlass
HB Glass Boot 1 Liter
HB Glass Boot .5 Liter
HB Plastic Boot 1 Liter
HB Lion Shot Glass
1 Liter Glass Boot w/ Beer
Lowendekor Cup
HB large Coffee Mug
HB Shot Glass Mug
1L Okt. Munich Stein Blue/White
1L Bayern Medallion Stein
.5L Stone Bayern Stein
.75L Beer Barrel Stein
.5L Lederhosen Stein
.5L Dirndl Stein
H.C. Glass Boot
Christkindl Mug Blue 2021
Lion Crown Stein with Lid
Scenic Germany w/ Lid
German Village Stein
Munich and Eidel Stein
HB Clay Shot Glass
Eidelwiess Stein w/ Lid
HB Small Coffee Mug
Christkindl Mug White 2022
Oktberfest Munich Colorful Stein 1 L
Shot And A Swat Shotglass
513 Clothing
One Sided HB Logo Tee
Two Sided HB Logo Tee
HB Hoodie
HB 1589 Hooded Sweatshirt
Long Sleeve T-Shirt Life is Brewtiful
Men's Lederhosen T-Shirt
HB Dirndl Onesie
Crew HB Sweatshirt
Black/Gold HB Ladies T
Polo Shirt
Polo Shirt-long sleeve
Apron
Baby Bib Girl
HB Neck Gaitor/Mask
Retro Camp Shirt Blue/Black
Oktobrfst Lady T Dark Grey/pink Eidel Flower Tshirt
Ladies Henley
Baby Bib Boy
HB Ugly Sweater
Ladies Dirndl Shirt
HB Lederhosen Onsie
Long Sleeve Ladies Thin PInk Okt hoodie
Apron
Kid's Dirndl Shirt
Kid's Lederhosen Shirt
Black and white Next Level Okt. Shirt
St. Patrick's Day T-Shirt
Dyngus Day T-Shirt
Buffalo T-Shirt New Era
Blk Hoodie with large Buffalo on front
Royal blue soccer shirt
Ladies Pink Tank w/HB silver logo
HB spanked shirt
Oktoberfst Light Grey New Era Grey Lion Shirt
Womens Royal Frost Oktoberfst Lion Hoodie
Ladies Okt Black with Pink Okt and Swirl Tshirt
Oktoberfest Tan with Gold /Royal HB next level shirt
Lil Lederhosen onesie EHG
Lil Dirndle onesie EHG
514 EHG
EHG Magnet
EHG Coffee Mug
EHG Hat Pins
EHG Working Clock
EHG Boot Shot Glass
EHG Resin Stein Shot Glass
Salt & Pepper
Cheeseboard
EHG Boy Bear
EHG Girl Bear
EHG mini boy/girl Bear
EHG Coasters 3 pack
EHG Pillbox Keychain
EHG Single Coaster
EHG All Hat Pins w/Feathers
975 PMT
5007 Gift Shop
Lederhosen Bottle Holder
HB Sticker
Edelweiss Pin
HB Oval Pin
HB Flag Pin
HB Lion Pin
Stein Master Enrollment
Stein Master Renewal
HB Lighter
Silver Stein Pin
HB Golf Balls
Coaster 3 PK
Bottle Opener Key Chain
HB Buffalo HoodieTeddy Bear
HB Playing Cards
HB Playing Cards
Teddy Bear Key Chain
HB Blue Sign
HB White Sign
Silver Stein Pin
White Stein Pin
Barrel Pin
Res Stein Magnet
Logo Magnet Blue
Res Rectangle Magnet
Aluminum Opener
HB Opener/Coaster
Lederhsn Keychn
HB Lion Plush
5008 Hat/Hair Accessories
HB Basball Hat
HB Alpine Felt Hat
HB Black or Grey Knit Hat
HB Straw Hat
Flower Crown
Lighted Crown
Blue/White Checkered hair clip
HB Oktoberfest Witch pointed Felt Hat
Oktoberfest pointed hat mini hat band
EHG Mini Hat Band
Oktoberfest Hat w/ Patch
Pom Pom Hat Grey/Royal Blue Munchen
Straw Hat w/ Check Ribbon
Beer Barrel Hat
Rooster Hat Fluffy
Colorful Rooster Hat
Daschund Hat
Bavarian Cowboy
Red/Green Child Hat
Chicken Headband
Green German Hunter Hat
Red German Hunter Hat
LED Daisy Flower Crown
LED Flower Bracelet
Pink Edelweiss Hat
Brown Wool Alpine Hat
Dyngus Mesh Cap
Buffalo Mesh Cap
Deluxe Viking Hat black
Bavarian Police Cap
Orange Bavarian Wig
Austrian Gray Wool Hat w/embroidery
Austrian Red Wool Hat w/embroidery
Bavarian Gray Wool Hat
Bavarian Green Wool Hat
Light-Up Braids
Black Viking Hat w/Braid
Gray Viking Hat w/Braid
Feather Light-Up Crown
New Era Buffalo Cap
Austrian Forest Green Wool Hat w/embroidery
Brown Hunter hat
Bavarian Brown Wool Hat
Straw Sombrero Hat
Silver and Gold Viking Hat
Plastic Grey Viking Hat
Bavarian Colored Wig
Blue and White Felt Okt Beer Stein Hat
Knit Hat HB Fanny Bear
Austrian Brown wool hat no embroid
Rooster with Beer Stein Hat
Xmas Headband
Ugly Sweater Hat
Santa Hat bendable
Yellow braid hairband
Austrian Grey Wool with Embroidery
Pom Pom Hat Black/White/Blue Stripe Buff
5009 Toys and Gifts/Candy
HB Sticker
Stein Master Enrollment
Stein Master Renewal
HB Lighter
HB Golf Balls
Coaster 12 pack
HB Buffalo Hoodie Teddy Bear
HB Playing Cards
HB Blue Sign
HB White Sign
HB Opener/Coaster
HB Piggy Bank
HB Lion Plush
HB Nail Snaps
HB Keg Ornament
HB Mug Ornament
Pickle Ornament
Pretzl Ornament
HB Blue Round Ornament
Nutcrk Ornament
Lederhosen Bear
HB Cutting Board
HB Stein Snow Globe
HB SteinMaster Lock
Coaster 6 pack
ASST Gummie Candy each
18" Round Led Pub Sign
HB Long Rect Blue and White Sign
5010 Pins and Jewelry
Edelweiss Pin
Hb Oval Pin
HB Flag Pin
Small Silver HB Lion Pin
Stein Master Enrollment
Stein Master Renewal
Silver Stein Pin
White Stein Pin
Barrel Pin
HB Festzelt Pin
Wooden Oktoberfest Pin
HB SteinMaster Lock
HB Necklace
Eidelweiss Necklace Silver
Leather Eidelweiss Necklace
Large silver lion pin
HB Buffalo White Stein Pin
5011 Magnets/KCS
HB Glass Beer Mug Magnet Bottle Opener
HB Barrel Lid Resin Magnet
Silver Stein Key Chain
Silver and Blue HB Beer Cap Opener
HB Resin Stein Magnet Bottle Opener Dark Blue
Rectangular HB Logo Magnet Blue
Resin Facade Of HB Rectangle Magnet
Blue Small Aluminum Opener Key Chain
HB Brown Lederhosn Keychn
HB Pretzel/Stein Keychain Blue and Red
HB Plush Teddy Bear Keychain
Magnetic Beer Btl-Shaped Opener
Snow Globe Magnet
HB Horse and Cart Magnet
HB Clay Stein Magnet
HB SteinMaster Lock
HB Resin Facade Not Rectangular Magnet
HB Bottle Opener Lanyard
HB Breze Brown Leather Key Chain
Sponsorship Christkindlmarket
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
A German brewery restaurant that celebrates the Bavarian way of life with authentic food, beer and service. It is Octoberfest here every night of the week with live music.
