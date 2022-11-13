Restaurant header imageView gallery

Hofbräuhaus Buffalo 190 SCOTT ST

190 SCOTT ST

Buffalo, NY 14204

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

Riesen Oktoberfest Brezen
Paniertes Jagerschnitzel
Wurstplatte

Soups & Starters

Tagessuppe

Tagessuppe

$6.00

Haus-made soup of the day

Kartoffelsuppe

Kartoffelsuppe

$6.00

Creamy Bavarian potato soup with fresh vegetables and sliced sausage.

Kartoffelpuffer Mit Apfelmus

Kartoffelpuffer Mit Apfelmus

$12.00

Three crisp and golden-brown potato pancakes served with apple sauce.

Gurkensalat

Gurkensalat

$6.00

Bavarian cucumber salad with sour cream and dill dip.

Gemischte Kaseplatte

Gemischte Kaseplatte

$16.00

Assorted cheeses with crackers, small pretzel and chives.

HB Salad

HB Salad

$6.00

Crisp seasonal greens, tomatoes, cucumbers and peppers.

Sauerkraut Balls

Sauerkraut Balls

$10.00Out of stock

Bacon, cream cheese and sauerkraut rolled in panko breadcrumbs, deep fried until golden brown. Served with chipotle aioli.

Sweet & Sour Wings

Sweet & Sour Wings

$18.00Out of stock

10 wings in our Sauerbraten sauce served with celery, carrots and Bavarian blue cheese

MILD Wings

$16.00Out of stock

MEDIUM Wings

$16.00Out of stock

HOT Wings

$16.00Out of stock

BBQ Wings

$16.00Out of stock

Freshly Baked Pretzels

Riesenbrezen Combo

Riesenbrezen Combo

$14.00

Giant pretzel served with Obatzda cheese, sweet mustard and onion mustard.

Riesen Oktoberfest Brezen

Riesen Oktoberfest Brezen

$10.00

Jumbo sized pretzel

Kleine Brezen

Kleine Brezen

$5.00

Small sized pretzel

Side of Bier Cheese

$3.50

Bavarian Snacks

Obatzda

Obatzda

$12.00

Brie prepared with cream cheese, butter, onions, delicately seasoned and served with a freshly baked pretzel.

Brotzeitteller

Brotzeitteller

$20.00

Charcuterie board with German cold cuts, cheese, pickled gherkin, onion mustard, rye bread and butter.

Buffalo Favorites

Reuben Sandwich

Reuben Sandwich

$16.00

With our delicate sauerkraut, marble rye bread, Russian dressing and french fries.

10oz Giant Brew Master Burger

10oz Giant Brew Master Burger

$16.00

Served with our beer cheese, frizzled onions and French fries

Marinated & Slow Oven Roasted Beef on Weck

Marinated & Slow Oven Roasted Beef on Weck

$16.00

Served on our daily fresh baked homemade Kimmelweck, grated horseradish and au jus. Served with French fries.

Salads

Bayerische Salatplatte

$12.00

Fresh seasonal greens with tomatoes and cucumbers.

Salat Mit Hahnchenschnitzel

Salat Mit Hahnchenschnitzel

$18.00

Breaded chicken breast fried golden brown, served with fresh seasonal greens, thin sliced red radishes, grape tomatoes and cucumbers.

Klassischer Caesar Salat

Klassischer Caesar Salat

$12.00

Crisp romaine lettuce and shredded cheese tossed in Caesar dressing and topped with pretzel croutons.

Sausage Specialties

Wurstplatte

Wurstplatte

$18.00

Sausage plate with Vienna style frankfurters, pork and chicken sausages, imported sauerkraut, mashed potatoes and onion mustard

Weisswurste

Weisswurste

$14.00

Two of Munich's famous white sausages (veal and pork) traditionally poached or grilled with a freshly baked original pretzel and sweet mustard.

Nurnberger Rostbratwurstl

Nurnberger Rostbratwurstl

$16.00

Three roasted pork sausages with imported sauerkraut and mashed potatoes.

Geflugelbratwurst

Geflugelbratwurst

$18.00

Roasted chicken sausages served with imported sauerkraut, mashed potatoes and onion mustard.

Currywurst

Currywurst

$16.00

Two Krainer sausages topped with a tasty red curry sauce and served with French fries.

Fish

Gerbratener Lachs

$26.00

Gerbratener Fisch des Tages

$26.00

Great Bavarian Specialties

Schweinebraten

Schweinebraten

$22.00

Famous "Munich pork roast" served with vegetables, dark beer sauce, bread dumpling and potato dumpling.

Dunkelbier Gulasch

$26.00

Our in-haus brewed delicious dark beer goulash served over haus-made spätzle

Sauerbraten

Sauerbraten

$25.00

Marinated pot roast "Bavarian style" with red wine sauce, fresh vegetables, haus-made spätzle and red cabbage.

Oktoberfest Bratenteller

$25.00

A Bavarian pork and beef specialty featuring a hunter-style pork roast and marinated pot roast (sauerbraten), served with spätzle, vegetables and our famous red cabbage.

Schnitzel Weiner Art

Schnitzel Weiner Art

$25.00

Classic breaded pork cutlet served crisp and golden brown with cranberries and haus-made Bavarian potato salad.

Jagerschnitzel

Jagerschnitzel

$26.00

"Hunter style" pork cutlet topped with creamy mushroom sauce, bacon and onions. Served with spätzle and cranberries.

Paniertes Jagerschnitzel

$28.00

Schnitzel fried golden brown served with spätzle, mushroom sauce, crispy fried onions and cranberries.

Bayerische Spezialitaten Platte

$24.00

Platter with smoked pork loin, pork roast, smoked sausage, dark beer sauce, imported sauerkraut and mashed potatoes.

Gegrillte Hahnchenbrust

$20.00

Grilled chicken breast with creamy mushroom sauce, haus-made spätzle and crispy fried onions.

Braumeister Zwiebel Bier Steak

Braumeister Zwiebel Bier Steak

$30.00

Brewmaster NY strip steak with caramelized onion beer sauce, haus-made spätzle, crispy onion frills, French fries and a side salad.

King Ludwig Feast

$260.00

Sandwiches

Riesenbratwurst

$13.00

Giant pork sausage with imported sauerkraut on a 10" long roll served with onion mustard.

Schnitzelsemmel

Schnitzelsemmel

$18.00

Breaded chicken breast fried golden brown served on a crispy roll with traditional garnish.

Schweinebraten Semmel Mit Bayerischem Speck Krautsalat

$15.00

Roasted pork sandwich, served with Bavarian cabbage salad with apple wood smoked bacon.

For Vegetarians

Kasespatzle

Kasespatzle

$15.00

A very special German noodle with Swiss cheese, crisp onions, and side salad.

Gegrillte Vegane Frankfurter

$18.00

Two grilled vegan frankfurters served with French fries and curry sauce

Veganes Schnitzel

$19.00

Breaded vegan schnitzel served with seasonal greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, cranberries and house dressing

Desserts

Schwarzwalder Kirschtorte

Schwarzwalder Kirschtorte

$9.00

Famous Black Forest chocolate cake

Apfelstrudel

Apfelstrudel

$9.00

Traditional apple strudel with vanilla sauce

Kasekuchen

Kasekuchen

$9.00

Bavarian cheesecake with raspberry and vanilla sauce

Eis Mit Himbeeren

$9.00

Vanilla ice cream with hot raspberries

Ein Scoop Ice Cream

$4.00

Black Forest Mousse

$7.00Out of stock

Side Dishes

Bavarian Potato Salad

$6.00

Mashed potatoes, sauerkraut, spatula, bread dumpling, with red cabbage & apple sauce.

French Fries

French Fries

$6.00

Fried golden-brown and served with sea-salt.

Vegetable of the Day

$5.00

Mushroom Gravy

$3.00

American Rye Bread w/ Butter

$1.00

Imported Bavarian Sweet Mustard

$0.70

Spicy Onion Mustard

$0.40

Apple Sauce

$3.00

Sauerkraut

$6.00

Side of Spatzle

$6.00

Braised Red Cabbage

$6.00

Bread Dumplings

$6.00

Potato Dumplings

$6.00

Side of Bier Cheese

$3.50

Side of Mash Potatoes

$6.00

Side of Bier Gravy

$3.00

Side of Sausage

$4.00

Kids Menu

Schnitzel Fingers

$10.00

Chicken Schnitzel Fingers

$10.00

Kid's Burger

$10.00

Kid's Pork Sausage

$8.00

Kid's Chicken Sausage

$8.00

Kid's Hot Dog

$5.00

Kid's Noodles

$5.00

511 Gift Shop

Stein Master Enrollment

$199.00

Stein Master Renewal

$149.99

1589 Club Enroll

$199.99

1589 Club Renew

$149.99

512 Glassware

Christkindl mug 4 Pack

$30.00

1 Liter HB Stein Glass

$15.00

1/2 Liter HB Stein Glass

$12.00

.3 Liter HB Stein GlaSS

$12.00

HB Hefeweizen Glass

$12.00

HB Ceramic Lidded Stein

$80.00

HB Ceramic Stein

$50.00

HB Boot Shot Glass

$8.99

Logoed Tulip Glass

$15.00

950032 Shot Glass 3 Pack

$15.25

HB Dirndl Stein ShotGlass

$13.00

Lederhosen STN ShotGlass

$13.00

HB Glass Boot 1 Liter

$43.00

HB Glass Boot .5 Liter

$25.00

HB Plastic Boot 1 Liter

$10.00

HB Lion Shot Glass

$7.99

1 Liter Glass Boot w/ Beer

$49.99

Lowendekor Cup

$16.99

HB large Coffee Mug

$14.99

HB Shot Glass Mug

$8.99

1L Okt. Munich Stein Blue/White

$34.99

1L Bayern Medallion Stein

$34.99

.5L Stone Bayern Stein

$18.99

.75L Beer Barrel Stein

$19.99

.5L Lederhosen Stein

$28.99

.5L Dirndl Stein

$28.99

H.C. Glass Boot

$19.99

Christkindl Mug Blue 2021

$10.00

Lion Crown Stein with Lid

$89.99

Scenic Germany w/ Lid

$99.99

German Village Stein

$41.99

Munich and Eidel Stein

$37.99

HB Clay Shot Glass

$8.99

Eidelwiess Stein w/ Lid

$89.99

HB Small Coffee Mug

$12.99

Christkindl Mug White 2022

$10.00

Oktberfest Munich Colorful Stein 1 L

$49.99

Shot And A Swat Shotglass

$8.99

513 Clothing

One Sided HB Logo Tee

$15.00

Two Sided HB Logo Tee

$20.00

HB Hoodie

$35.00

HB 1589 Hooded Sweatshirt

$55.00

Long Sleeve T-Shirt Life is Brewtiful

$24.00

Men's Lederhosen T-Shirt

$24.00

HB Dirndl Onesie

$25.00

Crew HB Sweatshirt

$30.00

Black/Gold HB Ladies T

$22.00

Polo Shirt

$30.00

Polo Shirt-long sleeve

$32.00

Apron

$17.99

Baby Bib Girl

$12.99

HB Neck Gaitor/Mask

$15.00

Retro Camp Shirt Blue/Black

$55.00

Oktobrfst Lady T Dark Grey/pink Eidel Flower Tshirt

$22.00

Ladies Henley

$33.00

Baby Bib Boy

$12.99

HB Ugly Sweater

$79.99

Ladies Dirndl Shirt

$24.00

HB Lederhosen Onsie

$25.00

Long Sleeve Ladies Thin PInk Okt hoodie

$25.00

Apron

$17.99

Kid's Dirndl Shirt

$22.00

Kid's Lederhosen Shirt

$22.00

Black and white Next Level Okt. Shirt

$20.00

St. Patrick's Day T-Shirt

$22.00

Dyngus Day T-Shirt

$18.00

Buffalo T-Shirt New Era

$22.00

Blk Hoodie with large Buffalo on front

$40.00

Royal blue soccer shirt

$20.00

Ladies Pink Tank w/HB silver logo

$22.00

HB spanked shirt

$20.00

Oktoberfst Light Grey New Era Grey Lion Shirt

$20.00

Womens Royal Frost Oktoberfst Lion Hoodie

$40.00

Ladies Okt Black with Pink Okt and Swirl Tshirt

$22.00

Oktoberfest Tan with Gold /Royal HB next level shirt

$20.00

Lil Lederhosen onesie EHG

$25.00

Lil Dirndle onesie EHG

$25.00

514 EHG

EHG Magnet

$6.99

EHG Coffee Mug

$14.99

EHG Hat Pins

$12.99

EHG Working Clock

$12.99

EHG Boot Shot Glass

$8.99

EHG Resin Stein Shot Glass

$13.00

Salt & Pepper

$18.00

Cheeseboard

$15.00

EHG Boy Bear

$21.99

EHG Girl Bear

$21.99

EHG mini boy/girl Bear

$13.99

EHG Coasters 3 pack

$12.99

EHG Pillbox Keychain

$7.99

EHG Single Coaster

$5.99

EHG All Hat Pins w/Feathers

$16.99

975 PMT

PMT Invalid

PMT Success

5007 Gift Shop

Lederhosen Bottle Holder

$12.00

HB Sticker

$1.99

Edelweiss Pin

$7.99

HB Oval Pin

$5.99

HB Flag Pin

$7.99

HB Lion Pin

$7.99

Stein Master Enrollment

$199.00

Stein Master Renewal

$149.99

HB Lighter

$3.25

Silver Stein Pin

$7.99

HB Golf Balls

$7.25

Coaster 3 PK

$15.00

Bottle Opener Key Chain

$15.99

HB Buffalo HoodieTeddy Bear

$21.99

HB Playing Cards

$6.50

HB Playing Cards

$6.50

Teddy Bear Key Chain

$12.00

HB Blue Sign

$21.00

HB White Sign

$21.00

Silver Stein Pin

$5.99

White Stein Pin

$6.99

Barrel Pin

$6.99

Res Stein Magnet

$7.00

Logo Magnet Blue

$6.00

Res Rectangle Magnet

$7.00

Aluminum Opener

$3.99

HB Opener/Coaster

$6.00

Lederhsn Keychn

$10.99

HB Lion Plush

$13.99

5008 Hat/Hair Accessories

HB Basball Hat

$17.99

HB Alpine Felt Hat

$19.99

HB Black or Grey Knit Hat

$16.00

HB Straw Hat

$19.99

Flower Crown

$8.00

Lighted Crown

$10.00

Blue/White Checkered hair clip

$6.99

HB Oktoberfest Witch pointed Felt Hat

$21.99

Oktoberfest pointed hat mini hat band

$11.99

EHG Mini Hat Band

$11.99

Oktoberfest Hat w/ Patch

$21.99

Pom Pom Hat Grey/Royal Blue Munchen

$20.00

Straw Hat w/ Check Ribbon

$19.99

Beer Barrel Hat

$19.99

Rooster Hat Fluffy

$19.99

Colorful Rooster Hat

$19.99

Daschund Hat

$19.99

Bavarian Cowboy

$19.99

Red/Green Child Hat

$7.99

Chicken Headband

$11.99

Green German Hunter Hat

$23.99

Red German Hunter Hat

$23.99

LED Daisy Flower Crown

$15.00

LED Flower Bracelet

$10.00

Pink Edelweiss Hat

$23.99

Brown Wool Alpine Hat

$48.99

Dyngus Mesh Cap

$22.99

Buffalo Mesh Cap

$24.99

Deluxe Viking Hat black

$19.99

Bavarian Police Cap

$19.99

Orange Bavarian Wig

$19.99

Austrian Gray Wool Hat w/embroidery

$48.99

Austrian Red Wool Hat w/embroidery

$48.99

Bavarian Gray Wool Hat

$48.99

Bavarian Green Wool Hat

$48.99

Light-Up Braids

$12.99

Black Viking Hat w/Braid

$19.99

Gray Viking Hat w/Braid

$19.99

Feather Light-Up Crown

$15.00

New Era Buffalo Cap

$29.99

Austrian Forest Green Wool Hat w/embroidery

$48.99

Brown Hunter hat

$23.99

Bavarian Brown Wool Hat

$48.99

Straw Sombrero Hat

$19.99

Silver and Gold Viking Hat

$19.99

Plastic Grey Viking Hat

$19.99

Bavarian Colored Wig

$19.99

Blue and White Felt Okt Beer Stein Hat

$19.99

Knit Hat HB Fanny Bear

$20.99

Austrian Brown wool hat no embroid

$48.99

Rooster with Beer Stein Hat

$19.99

Xmas Headband

$9.99

Ugly Sweater Hat

$22.99

Santa Hat bendable

$14.99

Yellow braid hairband

$14.99

Austrian Grey Wool with Embroidery

$48.99

Pom Pom Hat Black/White/Blue Stripe Buff

$22.00

5009 Toys and Gifts/Candy

HB Sticker

$1.99

Stein Master Enrollment

$199.00

Stein Master Renewal

$149.99

HB Lighter

$3.25

HB Golf Balls

$7.25

Coaster 12 pack

$15.00

HB Buffalo Hoodie Teddy Bear

$21.99

HB Playing Cards

$6.50

HB Blue Sign

$21.00

HB White Sign

$21.00

HB Opener/Coaster

$6.00

HB Piggy Bank

$15.00

HB Lion Plush

$13.99

HB Nail Snaps

$13.00

HB Keg Ornament

$22.00

HB Mug Ornament

$22.00

Pickle Ornament

$11.99

Pretzl Ornament

$21.00

HB Blue Round Ornament

$11.99

Nutcrk Ornament

$11.99

Lederhosen Bear

$21.99

HB Cutting Board

$18.99

HB Stein Snow Globe

$19.99

HB SteinMaster Lock

$10.00

Coaster 6 pack

$9.99

ASST Gummie Candy each

$1.00

18" Round Led Pub Sign

$139.99

HB Long Rect Blue and White Sign

$16.99

5010 Pins and Jewelry

Edelweiss Pin

$6.99

Hb Oval Pin

$5.99

HB Flag Pin

$6.99

Small Silver HB Lion Pin

$5.99

Stein Master Enrollment

$199.00

Stein Master Renewal

$149.99

Silver Stein Pin

$7.99

White Stein Pin

$6.99

Barrel Pin

$6.99

HB Festzelt Pin

$6.99

Wooden Oktoberfest Pin

$7.00

HB SteinMaster Lock

$10.00

HB Necklace

$24.99

Eidelweiss Necklace Silver

$18.99

Leather Eidelweiss Necklace

$16.99

Large silver lion pin

$6.99

HB Buffalo White Stein Pin

$7.99

5011 Magnets/KCS

HB Glass Beer Mug Magnet Bottle Opener

$8.25

HB Barrel Lid Resin Magnet

$8.25

Silver Stein Key Chain

$10.00

Silver and Blue HB Beer Cap Opener

$8.00

HB Resin Stein Magnet Bottle Opener Dark Blue

$7.00

Rectangular HB Logo Magnet Blue

$6.00

Resin Facade Of HB Rectangle Magnet

$7.00

Blue Small Aluminum Opener Key Chain

$3.99

HB Brown Lederhosn Keychn

$10.99

HB Pretzel/Stein Keychain Blue and Red

$10.00

HB Plush Teddy Bear Keychain

$12.00

Magnetic Beer Btl-Shaped Opener

$6.00

Snow Globe Magnet

$8.99

HB Horse and Cart Magnet

$8.00

HB Clay Stein Magnet

$7.99

HB SteinMaster Lock

$10.00

HB Resin Facade Not Rectangular Magnet

$7.00

HB Bottle Opener Lanyard

$11.99

HB Breze Brown Leather Key Chain

$9.99

Sponsorship Christkindlmarket

Open price

Beer to Go Offerings

Crowler 3 Pack

$27.00
Individual Crowler

Individual Crowler

$12.00

Any of our signature beers in a convenient can to-go.

HB Growler

$18.00

HB Growler Refill

$15.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

A German brewery restaurant that celebrates the Bavarian way of life with authentic food, beer and service. It is Octoberfest here every night of the week with live music.

Website

Location

190 SCOTT ST, Buffalo, NY 14204

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

